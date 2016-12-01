Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Inspector General Of Police Storms Kafanchan Over Mass Killings In Kaduna.Photos (11825 Views)

Source; The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim k. Idris NPM, today visited Kaduna state for on the spot assessment and fact finding of crisis area by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Kafanchan, Jarma Local Government Area, Kaduna State. 31st December, 2016.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/inspector-general-of-police-storms.html 1 Like

na now them remember abi 6 Likes

a little too late 2 Likes

What is he doing there? After over 800 lives lost, properties valued billions and churches razed down. If it was Rivers State they would deploy 28,000 police officers for a mere Senate election. Shior. 23 Likes 1 Share

I guess the phone call bubu made caused them to come acess the damage 1 Like

not just going there but catch the Governor and those people he Governor paid. from there, we can know the true course of the struggles

Well done IGP, next it will be YARIMO storms kaduna state

Catch the perpetrators. Shikenan

Southern Kaduna people are not even serious ,they had time to even arrange Sofa for a man who has come to mock them 14 Likes

He has come to see the handiwork of his fulani herdsmen, and to direct them where next to strike 5 Likes

delishpot:

I guess the phone call bubu made caused them to come acess the damage all diz Una useless talk. Which phone call. Was it not bkoz we've bin shouting online and tweeting dat made dem to act? Some of u guys eh. Bkoz ur not part of d victims all diz Una useless talk. Which phone call. Was it not bkoz we've bin shouting online and tweeting dat made dem to act? Some of u guys eh. Bkoz ur not part of d victims 3 Likes

After the deed is done I am sure Fulani herdsmen militants have completed their job in that community and now have another community target, and after they finish job there too, our Police and Army will now go there to pose and snap pictures to deceive gullible Nigerians that they are on top of the security situation.



Let's keep fooling ourselves, who knows who's going to be their next victim tomorrow, it maybe your innocent child, ward, friend or relative in the village.



This incessant killings by Fulani herdsmen militants must stop or Nigeria maybe on her way to a tribal/religious war soonest Just for the cameraAfter the deed is doneI am sure Fulani herdsmen militants have completed their job in that community and now have another community target, and after they finish job there too, our Police and Army will now go there to pose and snap pictures to deceive gullible Nigerians that they are on top of the security situation.Let's keep fooling ourselves, who knows who's going to be their next victim tomorrow, it maybe your innocent child, ward, friend or relative in the village.This incessant killings by Fulani herdsmen militants must stop or Nigeria maybe on her way to a tribal/religious war soonest 8 Likes

After how many killings and damages?...unserious entities 2 Likes

na media chat e come do abi?



smh 1 Like

35 yrs ago the leaders of these people made a decision to support the massacre of igbos during the civil wars.

Ojukwu saw what was coming and warned All Nigerians about it but they didn't hear him.

Now people minorities from villages where people like gowon and ty danjuma who lead the massacre of igbos during the civil war for the unity of nigeria are now being cleansed on a daily bases by their Hausa/Fulani compatriots.

Are we to cry for them or accept it as the laws of karma?

The future of Nigeria is bleak and it is sad to say that without true federalism or outright breakup we are going to be seeing more massacres in Nigeria. Infact I foresee the possibility of a genocide to wipe out ethnic minorities in kaduna and bauchi etc. 7 Likes

All I see is a townhall meeting of a local community.



As if the police force was not aware of these repeated killings.



On a second thought, the Christian race is dying by the day, Islam is gaining grounded by force by building Islamic faithfuls. Our "men in god" are busy building cathedrals.



They should not forget, the most powerful prophet in the old testament, Moses, did not make the promised land. 6 Likes

What is the essence of the assessment? Is it to pay for the damages? Or to restore the lives, or to stop the killings? Or to confirm that they have killed enough, or simply to appear concerned?



This visit is more like mockery and it's even more painful than the killings because it was avoidable . 2 Likes

...for the cameras. 1 Like

Trust this docile elaborate puppet IG at your own peril southern Kaduna folks. These people are funny they even provided sofa for him, in a sane country they would protest for his removal. 2 Likes

Medicine after death. It no go better for Buhari and his Fulani herdsmen 2 Likes

Even though dis is coming late, I hope they can forestall further killings and restore peace 1 Like

Nigeria is a useless country.



El rufai made the people to be under curfew so that his fulani brothers who are well armed will destroy the whole town. And his plan worked.





Sue el rufai for mass murder.



Lastly fvck buhari... 4 Likes 1 Share

i dont really get who this herdsmen are....na d once way i dy see for d back of ma hous with cows...





i wanna no to apply caution

Photo ops...



Storm there as how? To catch those that killed people anyhow or what ?

He went there to take pics abi



Useless leaders walking around with 1000 Securities and leaving the masses with none



Storm ko, Snow ni I don't understandStorm there as how? To catch those that killed people anyhow or what ?He went there to take pics abiUseless leaders walking around with 1000 Securities and leaving the masses with noneStorm ko, Snow ni 4 Likes

Too little too late...shame to you Nasir El-Rufai...Shame to u PMB..your silence in these killings is a disgrace..C'mon!!!you are the president of Nigeria not the president to a particular set of people 1 Like

Does he have a bad leg?