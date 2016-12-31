₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,883 members, 3,284,323 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 09:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 (1723 Views)
Lagos Will Witness Massive Transformation In Six Months- Ambode / Militants Blow Up Chevron Oil Facility, Vows More Attacks / ‘ There Is No Transformation In Railway System’ ~ Rowland Ataguba (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by meglith(m): 8:26pm
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday thanked Lagosians for the massive support given to his administration in 2016.
Ambode, in his New Year message, promised to would work assiduously to ensure that the state is taken to the next pedestal in 2017, especially in the area of physical and social infrastructural development.
He assured the residents of the state that he remained totally committed to his promise to deliver a vibrant, non-discriminatory, clean, prosperous and safer Lagos.
“The state witnessed significant improvements in its performance indices due to the massive investment on its tripod of security, infrastructure and job opportunities in 2016.
“More emphasis will be placed on sustaining the growth in 2017 through people-oriented programmes and policies which cut across education, health, agriculture, housing, tourism, environment, among others.
“In 2017, we shall carry out fundamental reforms on all our modes of transportation – roads, water and the walkways.
“In this wise, an integrated transport management system is a priority.”
Ambode said his administration would embark on the urbanization of the Marina axis, waterways channelisation, establishment of more parks and gardens as well as community sports centres and stadia in different locations across the state.
He urged residents to continue to cooperate with his administration, especially in the area of prompt payment of taxes.
The governor also charged residents to continue to keep the peace, saying that it was only in an atmosphere of peace and stability that meaningful projects and programmes could be carried out.
He assured that the government would continue to judiciously distribute the state’s commonwealth and ensure that the ongoing social and infrastructural development got to every part of the metropolis.
Ambode said as the state prepares to celebrate the golden anniversary of its creation, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the prosperity of the past five decades is sustained.
“I promised Lagosians a government of inclusion; I do not intend to renege on that promise.
“We will continue to work 24 hours round the clock to deliver on our promise to ensure a Lagos that works for all.”
source : www.punchng.com
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by prince9851(m): 8:36pm
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by AntiWailer: 8:36pm
He tried.
I was one of the people that supported Jimi Agbaje because of my hatred for God Fatherism in any form.
Ambode never looked serious to me but he has disappointed me with his efforts on roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects he has been doing.
Contractors are actually delivering before the completion date announced.
Paying worker's salaries promptly as if there is no recession.
He is one of the best Performing Governors in Nigeria right now.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by EVILFOREST: 8:37pm
Who be this...?
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Goldenheart(m): 8:38pm
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by jalay(m): 8:39pm
If you are entering 2017 single, Pls like if not Pls share
4 Likes
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Pavore9: 8:40pm
Ambode makes sense.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by serverconnect: 8:41pm
Thank u 4 thanking us
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by shamecurls: 8:41pm
And Willie Obiano is still busy signing MOU even on 31st of December 2016
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by AntiWailer: 8:41pm
jalay:
So since you can not like your own post , is this a form of suicide note ?
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by weblord1900(m): 8:43pm
My manest
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Lilchilz(m): 8:44pm
..
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by dyangprof(m): 8:44pm
jalay:
i get panadol extra o
hw many u want?
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by kevinscore(m): 8:45pm
wish I can borrow this guy for just one year to correct some anomalities in my state abia and reset some malfuctioned brains too
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by princejayy(m): 8:47pm
Ambode..
Happy new year in advance to everyone on nairaland..
If you believe in love,like..
If not,share..
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Atiku2019: 8:48pm
Ambode A Great Achiever
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Guru9ja: 8:48pm
The whole Guru9ja team is tanking u sir. More grease to your elbow
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by vanhut2020(m): 8:49pm
One with God.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Jaytecq(m): 8:51pm
Itesiwaju eko
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Oildichotomy(m): 8:52pm
The way Nigerians heap praises on politicians or their leaders makes them misbehave at the end.
Ambode this, Ambode that!!!
We forget so easily as a country! Every government in its first tenure especially in Lagos shows themselves, Fashola was like that too and in the second tenure, to your tents oh Israel!!
We know how these things work! I take all these pomp and pageantry projects with a pinch of salt.
Don't blame me, political events in Nigeria taught me to be cynical!
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by vanhut2020(m): 8:53pm
Insha Allah, 2019 Sai Atiku, Changi Dole, Sai Turaki Adamawa.
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by moufan(m): 8:53pm
ambode,the best governor in nigeria.a silent achiever.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by basty: 8:54pm
Thank Jah
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by three: 8:57pm
PMB's ineptitude has allowed for the mundane to become exceptional
#ThinkBeforeYouVote better still participate actively in Party Primaries and determine the candidates by yourselves
May we all enjoy a much better 2017 and may Nigeria be truly on the way to greatness as a shining light in the comity of Nations
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by visit5959: 8:58pm
generate your personalized wish from you to your loved ones, using the link on the image
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by stevenson007: 8:59pm
Thank Jah
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by bestpunterever: 9:00pm
AntiWailer:mtchee! U supported jimi Agbaje because ur hatred for god fatherism, den wat is Bode George to Jimi Agbaje?
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Agulimah: 9:00pm
Kudos to the Governor of the year
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by ringi82(m): 9:01pm
Hey random person scrolling through the comments! I wish you a HAPPY NEW YEAR!
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Smooyis(m): 9:09pm
I love this man. How can I meet him
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by jalay(m): 9:09pm
AntiWailer:
Well, it's obvious, I can see u miss calculated ur bearing
|Re: Ambode Thanks Lagos Residents, Vows More Transformation In 2017 by Gazzy88(m): 9:14pm
bestpunterever:God-brotherism
Kumuyi Speaks As Gunmen Hit Bornu / Lagos State Assembly To Regulate Activities Of Fast Food Producers / Investment Services By Daimler Company
Viewing this topic: BiniShrine(m), Danjuma827, drealmoyo(m), Realedu, BamiAutos(m), Topshow2010(m), Rawshal, surestsam(m), jalay(m), swtdrms(m), diplomat058(m), expee06(m), Kingsley10000, aflyingbird(f), Femich18(m), 9free(m), vodkat, arinzeejikonye(m), Mrteju(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12