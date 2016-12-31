₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,883 members, 3,284,323 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 09:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 (3499 Views)
|FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Kemperor: 8:37pm
The Federal Government has started the payment of N30,000 monthly stipends for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme, the job creation programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant, media and publicity, office of the vice-president, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, December 30, stating that: “all successfully verified beneficiaries who have provided bank accounts are being processed for payment’’.
According to him “some beneficiaries will receive their first stipends on December 30.’’
Akande said the process of payment would continue after the New Year public holiday, urging beneficiaries of subsequent batch of the scheme to take their virtual training seriously.
He also encouraged states who had yet to conclude the physical verification process to do so, “as that would enable the N-Power beneficiaries in those states to draw from its benefits & empowerment offers.’’
The N-Power programme is designed to engage the massive numbers of unemployed Nigerian graduates from tertiary institutions across the country.
The unemployed graduates selected for the N-POWER programme are given assignments that will help to address issues in schools, hospitals and other areas in communities across the country.
A total of 150,000 out of the 200,000 selected in the first phase of the scheme would be deployed as support teachers to help address shortage of teachers in schools at the basic and secondary levels.
Another 30, 000 graduates would work as extension workers in various communities which will expectedly aid the government’s diversification agenda.
Meanwhile, the federal government has confirmed the release of N25billion funds for the payment of N5,000 monthly stipends to unemployed graduates.
The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed said, the funds were for the social intervention programmes of the administration and she added that an additional N40billion would also soon be released to the initial N25billion.
https://www.naij.com/1080260-fg-start-payment-n30000-monthly-stipends-n-power-beneficiaries.html
1 Like
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by EmekaBlue(m): 8:43pm
E b lyk say dem wan to tell us another story again o
9 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by CACAWA(m): 8:44pm
This government can lie for africa
The lie just dey cum dey cum dey cum,
Ahh ahhh
E no dey ever finish
3 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Goldenheart(m): 8:44pm
Nigeria is richer than that.. But if govt pays 5k to unemployed youth.
There will not be a thief
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by veekid(m): 8:47pm
buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Faremisodeeq(m): 8:48pm
Dont be surprised that this money is going to another persons purse.
Hit like if u think this government is stupid
8 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by frankobaba(m): 8:48pm
THEIR FADAAAAAAAA
1 Like
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Jaytecq(m): 8:48pm
Sorry, Vision 2060 or what?
3 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by bestspoke: 8:48pm
Shame $25
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by visijo(m): 8:49pm
them don start their lies Again..
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by wayne4loan: 8:49pm
Who believe this poo? , afonjas or zombies?
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Lero15(m): 8:49pm
Ok
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by ThankGodEdeh(m): 8:49pm
This government no dey shame
3 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by ezyk: 8:51pm
Dats will b nice especially for those people way loss their money for mmm
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by StupidYorubaFool: 8:51pm
Apc lying bastards.
Make una Kontinu u hear?
Keep deceivin the zombies. As for us our eyes don clear and we can't wait to bundle that fulani daura mallam out come 2019
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by ahamonyeka(m): 8:51pm
That's to selected youths naw not all because I no know how una wan take do am.
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by FriendChoice(m): 8:51pm
Haters Over To You.
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by davss02(m): 8:51pm
This gov and lies be like....pls help me wiv Zuma ... ...
3 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by gurunlocker: 8:51pm
We've got no database, they should just forget about it and use the money for better things...
5k will make some lazier
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by wandeay: 8:52pm
Those big bellies in govt will divert the money to their children's account in UK, they should rather create employment opportunities with the money
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by MedicalSamwise(m): 8:52pm
Those that believe this kind of poo went that way..... Abeg som1 should epp with d pix
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by chimdi101: 8:52pm
this country sef
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by LMAyedun(m): 8:52pm
Not again...
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Grundig: 8:52pm
Ok. E be like say dem wan lie all the lie finish this year. If na like that, no Wahala. We can accomodate 3 hours worths of lies before 2017 enter.
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Effortlezzly: 8:52pm
Hope, they won't say they never promised it when the time comes!
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by emmanuel596(m): 8:52pm
By the end of 2017 two things will happen in Nigeria it's either we beg buhari to stay or we chase him away...the problem is not givin dem 5k the problem is how many people would use d 5k well....5k can start a recharge card business but some will prefer to use the money to drink and smoke and stay idle until the next 5k cms again
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by mediahubng(m): 8:54pm
Stay ahead. Forget Buhari .
http://verge24.com/
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Jwonder(m): 8:54pm
hmm.. not again
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Guru9ja: 8:54pm
God bless PMB. God bless Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by ify2016: 8:54pm
Buhari you be real man
.
Don't ever be distracted by any forces.
Truly, you belong to everybody and you belong to No one.
If 30k stipend small like that , Na in be say my neighbour in law pikin wey dey collect 12k for teaching job since two years now go dey pray for a particular God that brought Buhari to keep him alive.
We should learn how to appreciate.
This FG government just want the youth to gain 2years experience in the Npower and will be used as an instrument of change in all sectors. Do you know what it means to have degree coupled with 2years experience? If you don't research about what led to China growth as one of the top world economy, then, you need to do that. China was one of the poorest countries in the world but now they are enjoying the dividend of human capital development gained from other countries through internships and other technological advancement.
Whether 5k or 30k, money is money.
Two years in power is too short to crucify this government.
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by stevenson007: 8:55pm
HMMM
|Re: FG To Begin Payment Of N5,000 To Unemployed Youths In 2017 by Stanleysteno(m): 8:55pm
People(FG) dey lie shaa. Which kind lie be dis on so.... I dab for fg... Lets wait n see the next lie they will come up with
STENO_banks
1 Like
A Nigerian Man Marries His Own Daughter To Get Her Uk Visa! (pics) / Jonathan Bars Ex-ministers From Foreign Trips / Ben Murray Bruce Disqualified From Bayelsa Governorship Race
Viewing this topic: P0intBlank(m), phranklyn92(m), idee91, bigfatthing(m), jaycool01(m), boolet(m), harch354(m), Darkseid(m), rattlesnake(m), ugochukwufrenzy(m), joowealth(m), amJoe(m), eagleonearth(m), pamb, edunwosu(m), habibest06, snowland(m), Carmal90(m), Mynky, dagok(f), PUSH1(m), ABJDOT(m), benob(m), Donald3d(m), ThinkSmarter(m), wink2015, ify2016, Felixalex(m), spartan117(m), Kemperor, Hembelembe, tunjijones(m), Ten12, amani337(m), mikhe2(m), Stretchi(m), numbered(m), Tickles001(m), mrmrmister, BOJO123(m), augustineokoro, 2dugged(f), Grundig, buygala(m), Deeman87, ExAngel007(f), kurt09(m), zarinaAin, missunknown(f), FriendChoice(m), greenermodels, Hallymath(f), AmuEwu, Omooba77, Maxivalue(m), Asology(m), Debra911(f), holuwakore(m), Polyphony(m), Goldenheart(m), Jwonder(m), ENDTIMEgist(m), OneTeslim(m), konjishild(m), Adegokenath(m) and 215 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20