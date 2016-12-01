Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick (12063 Views)

If you don't know Bisi, then you are new in socials. Bisi Alimi is a gay right activist and he has called on Nigerian celebrities to drop the habit of begging for money whenever they fall ill. Alimi, who stated this on Saturday via his Instagram page said the act was “shameful”.



[b]“This morning I woke up thinking about the evolving shameful pattern of #Nigeria celebrities begging ordinary Nigerians for help when they are sick. This month alone, I have come across about 3 this month. This act of begging represents the bigger picture of what needs to change in Nigeria. I mean in a country of 180m people, is that not one single person has come up with the idea of providing health insurance for celebrities?



Or these celebs are just so stupid and blinded by their fame and thought that it will last forever and hence failed to plan for their future? Or is there an issue of trust that, Nigerians as people has failed to trust each other enough to trust an insurance company with their money? What happened to celebrities networks? Why can’t these people help each other out? Why always begging the poor ordinary people for money? The same thing the pastors do 365 days of every year.



This has to stop, as a people and a nation we can’t continue to allow this bullshit to continue, it is shameful just like the project call Nigeria.



Wasted cum.

If you know you are also a Nigerian.come back to your country (14 yrs await you)[color=#990000][/color]





But then,he is not lying 6 Likes

What he said is the truth but I detest the fact that he is gay.



May you have a change of heart/sexuality in 2017

Mr Bisi just shut up abeg,

Maybe you haven't been in a position were you are broke, sick and helpless before, that's why you are saying this

A celeb who has 1million in his account, falls sick, Goes to a Hospital and is diagnosed with cancer,

He is referred to a specialist hospital in India,

And it will cost him 6million,

Why won't he try to get help anywhere he can, so that he can be cured and healthy again?

Your yansh go tear on Feb 14th and you go come beg us too, yeye

He's actually right 2 Likes

When ur yansh leak u go beg soon too 2 Likes

Truth is bitter 3 Likes

what he said is the bitter truth....why would a sensible person want to be a gay?...mtchwwwwwww... his choice his life 1 Like

Don't know why people will not leave the messenger but concentrate on the message. So he's gay but his comments are truths. 9 Likes

Now the opinion of a godless pénis-sucking nonentity is supposed to matter right? The world is definitely coming to an end. 5 Likes

It's as if Nigerians just discovered this term. You all do realize it's old right?

Mr Bisi just shut up abeg,

Maybe you haven't been in a position were you are broke, sick and helpless before, that's why you are saying this

A celeb who has 1million in his account, falls sick, Goes to a Hospital and is diagnosed with cancer,

He is referred to a specialist hospital in India,

And it will cost him 6million,

Why won't he try to get help anywhere he can, so that he can be cured and healthy again?



This guy just made me respect gays...



Forget his homosexuality... he has told the gospel truth.



Yes we love em from actors, actresses to other celebs... BUT it's not free! We pay to attend their shows, our patronage gets dem endorsements etc





Big ups mr bisi... it's 2017

Unfortunately, He's right... Nigerians that can afford services such as Health insurance (including celebrities in their prime) should explore this option....early enough.... Celebrities like most civil servants fail to plan enough for the unforseen. 2 Likes

The bitter truth! Unfortunately Nigerians are low on health insurance.

He ain't lying tho... But I don't know why.. I just can't gay people serious 1 Like

The guy nailed Nigerian celebrities to Calvary



Very potent pointers 6 Likes

What he said is the truth but I detest the fact that he is gay.



May you have a change of heart/sexuality in 2017



Well, he is right and make sense in some core cases.

This has to stop, as a people and a nation we can’t continue to allow this bullshit to continue, it is shameful just like the project call Nigeria.



More reactions below.......[/b:









His last sentence... This stvpid fagg0t called

Nigeria a shame. I think he should come to

Nigeria and tell the celebrities himself and

also tell President Buhari to ease restriction

on gays... Thunder fire his generation.

Having said that, I don't think anybody likes

to beg. You have no idea what people are

going through. So its easy to look down on

people when they beg you. This same

mentality is why some people become

president and implement policies that make

life unbearable for ordinary people,because

they have never been in the shoes of

His last sentence... This stvpid fagg0t called Nigeria a shame. I think he should come to Nigeria and tell the celebrities himself and also tell President Buhari to ease restriction on gays... Thunder fire his generation. Having said that, I don't think anybody likes to beg. You have no idea what people are going through. So its easy to look down on people when they beg you. This same mentality is why some people become president and implement policies that make life unbearable for ordinary people,because they have never been in the shoes of ordinary people.

Exactly stop begging save

If d job aint productive find something else

All day do is fornicate and drink, wen broke and sick day starts begging nigerians

Not cool at all

Attacking the messenger instead of understanding what he is saying

Nigerians are hypocrites 4 Likes





Who is this Amala and Ewedu eating gorilla ??



He is in God knows country taking a dick up his ass every day and night



This is the reason why abortion was invented

LorDBolton:

This guy just made me respect gays...



Forget his homosexuality... he has told the gospel truth.



Yes we love em from actors, actresses to other celebs... BUT it's not free! We pay to attend their shows, our patronage gets dem endorsements etc





Big ups mr bisi... it's 2017

Which of the actors/actresses with top movies or endorsements have you seen pleading for funds? Rather its those who havent. Pray never to be sick. I know of someone whose sickness cost him 1.2million every week before he gave up the ghost. The gayretard has no right to judge them.