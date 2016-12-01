₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by morereb10: 9:16pm On Dec 31, 2016
Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: They Should Stop Begging For Money When Sick
If you don't know Bisi, then you are new in socials. Bisi Alimi is a gay right activist and he has called on Nigerian celebrities to drop the habit of begging for money whenever they fall ill. Alimi, who stated this on Saturday via his Instagram page said the act was “shameful”.
In his wrote:
[b]“This morning I woke up thinking about the evolving shameful pattern of #Nigeria celebrities begging ordinary Nigerians for help when they are sick. This month alone, I have come across about 3 this month. This act of begging represents the bigger picture of what needs to change in Nigeria. I mean in a country of 180m people, is that not one single person has come up with the idea of providing health insurance for celebrities?
Or these celebs are just so stupid and blinded by their fame and thought that it will last forever and hence failed to plan for their future? Or is there an issue of trust that, Nigerians as people has failed to trust each other enough to trust an insurance company with their money? What happened to celebrities networks? Why can’t these people help each other out? Why always begging the poor ordinary people for money? The same thing the pastors do 365 days of every year.
This has to stop, as a people and a nation we can’t continue to allow this bullshit to continue, it is shameful just like the project call Nigeria.
More reactions below.......[/b]
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by LifeofAirforce1: 9:18pm On Dec 31, 2016
Searching for a Bleep to give
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by saxwizard(m): 9:23pm On Dec 31, 2016
who e epp
this is new year abeg no time for shi..t
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by Nutase(f): 9:33pm On Dec 31, 2016
Wasted cum.
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by peterswagg(m): 9:38pm On Dec 31, 2016
If you know you are also a Nigerian.come back to your country (14 yrs await you)[color=#990000][/color]
But then,he is not lying
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by angelTI(f): 9:42pm On Dec 31, 2016
What he said is the truth but I detest the fact that he is gay.
May you have a change of heart/sexuality in 2017
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by hungryboy(m): 10:26pm On Dec 31, 2016
Mr Bisi just shut up abeg,
Maybe you haven't been in a position were you are broke, sick and helpless before, that's why you are saying this
A celeb who has 1million in his account, falls sick, Goes to a Hospital and is diagnosed with cancer,
He is referred to a specialist hospital in India,
And it will cost him 6million,
Why won't he try to get help anywhere he can, so that he can be cured and healthy again?
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by mamatayour(f): 10:27pm On Dec 31, 2016
How e take concern you?
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by ip2121918021: 3:56am
Your yansh go tear on Feb 14th and you go come beg us too, yeye
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by masonkz(m): 10:25am
He's actually right
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by tyson99(m): 10:35am
When ur yansh leak u go beg soon too
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by Nixiepie(f): 11:52am
Truth is bitter
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by YhungPablo(m): 3:02pm
I didn't read the post tho.. coz those that give a Bleep are still coming
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by deb303(f): 3:41pm
what he said is the bitter truth....why would a sensible person want to be a gay?...mtchwwwwwww... his choice his life
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by jpmoriarti(m): 4:07pm
Don't know why people will not leave the messenger but concentrate on the message. So he's gay but his comments are truths.
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by Neddstark: 5:15pm
Now the opinion of a godless pénis-sucking nonentity is supposed to matter right? The world is definitely coming to an end.
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by fkdmods: 5:15pm
LifeofAirforce1:
It's as if Nigerians just discovered this term. You all do realize it's old right?
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by Michellla(f): 5:16pm
hungryboy:
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by LorDBolton: 5:16pm
This guy just made me respect gays...
Forget his homosexuality... he has told the gospel truth.
Yes we love em from actors, actresses to other celebs... BUT it's not free! We pay to attend their shows, our patronage gets dem endorsements etc
Big ups mr bisi... it's 2017
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by Zabilon007(m): 5:16pm
Unfortunately, He's right... Nigerians that can afford services such as Health insurance (including celebrities in their prime) should explore this option....early enough.... Celebrities like most civil servants fail to plan enough for the unforseen.
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by Pavore9: 5:16pm
The bitter truth! Unfortunately Nigerians are low on health insurance.
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by acooriz(m): 5:17pm
He ain't lying tho... But I don't know why.. I just can't gay people serious
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by shamecurls: 5:18pm
The guy nailed Nigerian celebrities to Calvary
Very potent pointers
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by Rextayne: 5:18pm
angelTI:i agree wit u
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by teelord1(m): 5:18pm
Well, he is right and make sense in some core cases.
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by kidman96(m): 5:19pm
morereb10 post=52428020
His last sentence... This stvpid fagg0t called
Nigeria a shame. I think he should come to
Nigeria and tell the celebrities himself and
also tell President Buhari to ease restriction
on gays... Thunder fire his generation.
Having said that, I don't think anybody likes
to beg. You have no idea what people are
going through. So its easy to look down on
people when they beg you. This same
mentality is why some people become
president and implement policies that make
life unbearable for ordinary people,because
they have never been in the shoes of
ordinary people.
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by sod09(m): 5:19pm
Exactly stop begging save
If d job aint productive find something else
All day do is fornicate and drink, wen broke and sick day starts begging nigerians
Not cool at all
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by macphilip: 5:19pm
Attacking the messenger instead of understanding what he is saying
Nigerians are hypocrites
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by AfonjasMustDie(m): 5:20pm
Gaybriel goat
Who is this Amala and Ewedu eating gorilla ??
He is in God knows country taking a dick up his ass every day and night
This is the reason why abortion was invented
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by Neddstark: 5:20pm
LorDBolton:
Which of the actors/actresses with top movies or endorsements have you seen pleading for funds? Rather its those who havent. Pray never to be sick. I know of someone whose sickness cost him 1.2million every week before he gave up the ghost. The gayretard has no right to judge them.
|Re: Gay Activist Bisi Alimi Blast Nigeria Celebs: Stop Begging For Money When Sick by muller101(m): 5:22pm
Gay alimi. I hope u won't beg as well when ur anus exceed its elastic limit.
