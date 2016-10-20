Religion because if I did, I would have realized on time that religion is fake, there is no God called jehovah and Christianity is as bullshit as a scam can get. I would have not wasted my young life praying and speaking in useless tongue while my mates enjoy their life and have fun to the fullest.

I would not have married my prayer warrior wife who sees demonic plots in everything and live in a fantasy world worst than Harry Potter.

I would have had sex with many of the girls that liked me in school.

I would have taken up a scholarship to study in the USA instead of praying and waiting for directions from an imaginary God.

I would have not given birth to many children that did not get the best in life due to my religiousness because my wife believe birth control is a sin.

I would have treated my mother better before she died and not believe that she was a witch like my wife's pastor told me.

I would have been friends with neibours and not believe that they where cultists out to get us because our pastor said so.

I would have invested my tithe in my self instead of the church.

Now I am old and impotent and I cannot but wish that I never wasted my life in service of an imaginary being. 25 Likes 3 Shares