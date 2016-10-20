₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by mikrizz: 12:09am
Yes,What course do you wish you had studied while in the University and why?
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Lynette2cute(f): 12:15am
Law. What's so special about FTC, by the way ?
4 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Pamelayoung: 12:41am
Nautical science cos I would have loved to be a mariner. Or pharmacy
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Nixiepie(f): 1:42am
Political science
4 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:36am
gynecology
2 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by TashaGirl: 5:32am
Any medical course
4 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Janetessy(f): 7:42am
Medicine
11 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by themosthigh: 7:42am
Religion because if I did, I would have realized on time that religion is fake, there is no God called jehovah and Christianity is as bullshit as a scam can get. I would have not wasted my young life praying and speaking in useless tongue while my mates enjoy their life and have fun to the fullest.
I would not have married my prayer warrior wife who sees demonic plots in everything and live in a fantasy world worst than Harry Potter.
I would have had sex with many of the girls that liked me in school.
I would have taken up a scholarship to study in the USA instead of praying and waiting for directions from an imaginary God.
I would have not given birth to many children that did not get the best in life due to my religiousness because my wife believe birth control is a sin.
I would have treated my mother better before she died and not believe that she was a witch like my wife's pastor told me.
I would have been friends with neibours and not believe that they where cultists out to get us because our pastor said so.
I would have invested my tithe in my self instead of the church.
Now I am old and impotent and I cannot but wish that I never wasted my life in service of an imaginary being.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by wunmi590(m): 7:42am
Medicine and surgery all the way, but still thank God because I still did something close, but not that closed which is microbiology.
#IAmAProudMicrobiologist.
Though not using it to work in my field.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by irenmwinfo(m): 7:43am
Mechanical / Elect/elect Engineering
5 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by TANTUMERGO007: 7:43am
engineering but i read ECONOMICS
2 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by freeman4ever(m): 7:43am
Political science
1 Like
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Handsomecole(m): 7:44am
Guidance and Counselling.
I hope to study it at my Masters level.
2 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by deenvibe(m): 7:45am
freeman4ever:why pol science
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by TeeSeven(m): 7:45am
Music!
2 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by abham: 7:45am
Pamelayoung:i rep bsc Nautical sci. Scheduled to finish 2019
2 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by uchennaakunne(m): 7:45am
Medicine.. But i love the course I'm studying.... Agriculture ☺☺☺
14 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Damfostopper(m): 7:45am
ur question are for those jamb offered dem a course dey did not want..... cos I av passion for the course im doing.... BTW....
this is 2017....stop asking useless questions
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by amclimax(m): 7:47am
No regret dude....I will study my course over and over again but if giving opportunity I won't go to uni in my next life ...but join yahoo gang immediately after secondary school ... To have money is why we are alive....so no time dulling
Thank God I makes it alive .... Na hu graduate rugged pass .. but above all make sure say Yu dey get money with the course Yu study cuz without money yur course in this our present society
FYI I don't give a flying fvck if you quote or mention me cuz its like k in knife
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by djeezy(m): 7:47am
None.
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by abham: 7:47am
Wow nice
TeeSeven:
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by MARKone(m): 7:48am
Medicine, would have made a good doctor.
4 Likes
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Shidophobia: 7:48am
I love to study Psychology
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Pamelayoung: 7:48am
abham:
Wow! Wch school?
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Carrottop(m): 7:48am
Accounting at some point...but I got a good one Economics and doing well
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by freeman4ever(m): 7:49am
deenvibe:I jst love it
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by promisechild(m): 7:49am
k
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by okirewaju: 7:50am
Accountancy
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by Joettti: 7:50am
Medicine and Surgery infact all medical/Engineering courses but man definitely need settle for the one @ hand! Happy New NR!!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by khalifahsparkles(f): 7:50am
funeral management
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by abham: 7:51am
Regional Maritime university Ghana.
Pamelayoung:
1 Like
|Re: What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? by free2ryhme: 7:51am
Don't start 2017 with regrets
Please
17 Likes 1 Share
