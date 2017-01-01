₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by ferdvict2(m): 6:29am
My Year of Indisputably Victory and Uncommon Deliverance.
Proverbs 11vs 21. Number 32vs23.
Sin is addictive, sinner in one department of his life is a sinner around. Sin is the greatest infection.
Sinner can change the name of sin but God has not change his attitude towards sin. Sin shall find you out. Sin is choosen but you can not choose the consequences.
Categories of Christians
Human beings will be divided into three categories as ;
A. Salt
B. Sugar
C. Acid.
God want you to manifest as the salt of earth. Too many Christians are failing to this. Be the salt of the earth.
*Salt preserves
* Salt flavours
* Salt penetrate
* Salt walks quietly and cleanses
* Salt has value
* Salt holds water
* Salt heals and it retaliate when necessary.
You can fill your self with sugar and it will hurt you but salt Persist.
40 Prophecies.
1. Don't hate anyone. Is like digging the grave.
2. A year of confuse noises and meaning less storms.
3. There will be heavenly final whistle to those attacking Gods people.
4. A year of fighting between the roads and the road users
5. A year of creditable and fighting battle
6. A year of disagrace of international serpent and scorpions
7. A year of triumph and incredibly victory and seventh means victory.
8. A year of fanatics new beginning fo many people
9. When the dalt will attack on the owner of the salt
10. All those who are involve corruption Will suffered it.
11. A year of givers and uncommon blessing for them that give.
12. This year many foundational problems will expire.
13. A year of divine delivery.
14. A great and intense confrontation between children of God and cildren of darkness but the Children of God shall prevail.
15. A year of great confrontation between immortality and morality.
16. A year of great challenge and also, achievement for those who are ready to fight the good fight of faith.
17. A year of extra victory.
18. A year of redemption for many lands that are in contend.
19. A year of breakthrough for those who are fishers of men.
20. A year heaven will honour prayer targeted to victory.
21. A no noise year monitor by slapping angels.
22. A year were the last laugh.
23. A year a lot of prayers are needed for nations that show no respect for the Bible.
24.A year where those who deeply love the lors will not be nonved by tg poltical things.
25. If you have sow into the things of lord blessings will follow you.
26. A year of angel of blessing.
27. God will beginning to raise powerful young ministers since the Adults have failed God.
28. Serious prayers to avoid unprecedented commotion on the earth, manifestation through earthquake, hurricanes, etc.
29. A year of double Edge vegenance.
30. A year to restructure spiritual revival or persistent.
31. A year where warfare mentality is a prerequisite for Survival.
32. Under obedience Will attract serious heaven consequences.
33. The year of very deep sorrow for the wicked.
34. A year where when many that are mock will rejoice.
35. A year of satanic recruitment to cage young girls teenagers,serious prayers are needed.
36. A year of great awaken and a year of great shaking.
37. A year of showers of blessings that will change story.
38. A year of aggressive sex demonic and pervasiveness.
39. A very bad year for fornication and adultery
40. Very rough year of Jonah Christians.
Ten keys to survive in 2017.
1. Leave a holy life. Without holiness will not see the lord.
2. You must stop unbelieve. Its is snatching
3. Have a goal. Without goal, life becomes dull. Say no to laziness.
4. Be persistent. The ability to take a repeated action to over one's obstacles.
5. Always seek divine directive.
Motto: Is there any word from the lord?
6. Be fill with the holy ghost
7. Disengage your self from unprofitable friends.
8. Be generous towards God
9. Locate your weakness and address dem.
19. Become a prayer and a bible addict.
Working scripture.
1.Psalm 18:37
2. Isaiah 29:8
3. Luke 4:18
Live from Prayer city satellite viewing branch. Ibatedo branch of MFM.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by lajoshua: 6:54am
please edit your post. I had great difficulty maneuvering the many blunders and inconsistent grammatical construction. Thank you.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Oche211(m): 6:54am
How this ones take be prophecies biko
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Nutase(f): 7:26am
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Perfectdanny(m): 7:29am
Can we move to where you'll build structures for the homeless already?
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Jakasibo(m): 8:26am
These are not prophecies but decrees.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Gaara101: 8:31am
Leave a holy life?
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by dahunsy(m): 8:39am
Coughs***clears throat#
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Teespice(f): 8:44am
prophecy filled with many blunders.
okay ooo.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Kingzy4pep(m): 8:46am
Gaara101:lol.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Flexherbal(m): 8:54am
All is well.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by alsudaes1(m): 8:58am
Oche211:
I am surprised too, , ,
These predictions are NOT peculiar to a particular year and won't be
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by fearlesschicken: 9:02am
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Agimor(m): 9:06am
More like prayer point. It's my year of spontaneous blessings.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by wristbangle(m): 9:16am
It shall be a great year filled with happiness for me, my family, friends, nairalanders, etc.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by juddexy2(m): 10:27am
At least this is good, We need positive prophesies too not some pastors prophesying all doom!!
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by zicoraads(m): 10:30am
I don't even know what to say. The truth is, you are your own prophesy. What you say and believe will come to pass.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by peculiar3(m): 10:30am
...this are parables, the prophesies aren't specific at all
this is the new format so that what happened during USA election wouldn't repeat itself
i was anxious to see prophesies about the return of MMM
...happy new year guys
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by lepasharon(f): 10:30am
This yeye one done bring his own..
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by hardywaltz(m): 10:31am
Another guess work
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by cramjones: 10:31am
Dear Nigerian pastor,
This scam is getting expired. There is a growing number of Nigerians that are beginning to wake up to know that most of you are all scam.
The ones that still follow you are just plain stupid and dumb. For example, imagine "apostle John Suleiman" (ridiculous title!) saying in 2015 that Nasir El-Rufai would loose and Goodluck would win election. He even stupidly say he see a woman leading the United States. What a scam! Yet stupid Nigerians still go to the man's church and sow seed. Again, see Pastor Adeboye, telling Nigerians a new STD would emerge, or telling us that there would be natural disasters worldwide! How ridiculous! I can go on and on from the scam artist called TB Joshua to the man in Abuja always looking for seeds, first fruits, sacrificial seed etc. Scam everywhere!
Ah wait! Before you screem "touch not my anointed"....I get that! Trust me they are not the anointed of God, a scammer can NEVER be the anointed of God. A man who biasphemes and tells you what God never told him only to get more of your buck, is a cursed one of the Lord. Nigerians and all those all over the world that continue to listen and give their hard earned money to these scam artists. Stop it! Stop being a f00l! No free lunch anywhere. Ask of the Lord and you would receive, read your holy book, and the Lord would reveal to you. Stop following these yahoo boys. It gets to a point that the stench of your stupidity following these yahoo boys would soon start becoming unbearable for all. Stop it Nigerians, stop it!
God bless you in 2017!!!
-CramJones
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Pavore9: 10:31am
Hmm...
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Babzilla: 10:32am
Yaaaaawn
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by sunshineV(m): 10:33am
34 is my thing
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by zicoraads(m): 10:34am
lepasharon:Hmmmm
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by iamteegee: 10:34am
A year of Angel of blessings ......divine delivery ....thank you Jesus, good health and long life...what I decree on my self
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by Odunharry(m): 10:35am
All i see is a new beginning, new testimony and goodness..
Year 2017 will surely Favour us all.
People will surely celebrate with us and we will not be put to shame.
Happy New Year Nairaland.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by 9jayes: 10:36am
prophecy of doom
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by ymdo(m): 10:36am
Heavenly final whistle?
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by blazetitov: 10:37am
Awwwwww. Prophesies indeed.
Have a blessed year ahead everyone.
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by timilehing(m): 10:37am
Ok
|Re: Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya by NLPsychologist: 10:38am
Ok
