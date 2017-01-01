Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti (4158 Views)

The initiative is a collaboration between the State Government and the Agro Nigerian Ventures Limited in Ado Ekiti.



Under the ASPP, at least five graduates from each of the16 Local Governments in the state had been trained in farming, especially crops.



Speaking in Ado Ekiti, the Chairman of ANVL, Mathew Ajayi Aderiye, said the collaboration would improve food security in the nation and reduce unemployment among youths.



“We have just trained the 114 youths at the Federal Polytechnics, Ado Ekiti. The programme has changed the thinking of these trainees towards farming. They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with crops association that wants to make use of their services once they get their power tiller machine.



“They have also signed an agreement with off takers – companies that want to buy their products at harvest – especially maize.



“A company has approached us for 800,000 tonnes of maize and they are looking for people to plant them. They offered the youths to plant two hectares of maize for them. The company will supply the seedlings; so Ekiti would soon become the food basket of the nation.”



Aderiye appealed to the government to give more priorities to farming because Nigeria is blessed with good climate and potential to be among the world best food producers.



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/01/114-youths-to-get-600-hectares-for.html



Well done fayose! While u re working, ur enemies are still giving out excuses like xmas bonus. 20 Likes

very nice idea to start the year with. 8 Likes

1stUnique:

very nice idea to start the year with.



Yes, more of this and stop cutting ponmo and selling eating corn on d road Yes, more of this and stop cutting ponmo and selling eating corn on d road 2 Likes

what criteria did they use in selection the beneficiaries? pls and pls, I am passionately interested in it. keep updating us on the development of the programme

falofarms:

what criteria did they use in selection the beneficiaries? pls and pls, I am passionately interested in it. keep updating us on the development of the programme











i wonder ooo, i studied agric engineering i am interested in that, but never heard of it, and i am in Ekiti state. Nigeria picking wrong people for wrong jobs. i wonder ooo, i studied agric engineering i am interested in that, but never heard of it, and i am in Ekiti state. Nigeria picking wrong people for wrong jobs. 1 Like

falofarms:

what criteria did they use in selection the beneficiaries? pls and pls, I am passionately interested in it. keep updating us on the development of the programme











i wonder ooo, i studied agric engineering i am interested in that, but never heard of it, and i am in Ekiti state. Nigeria picking wrong people for wrong jobs.

Most will do it cos of d free money stuff, and d youth who study agric n has d passion nko? i wonder ooo, i studied agric engineering i am interested in that, but never heard of it, and i am in Ekiti state. Nigeria picking wrong people for wrong jobs.Most will do it cos of d free money stuff, and d youth who study agric n has d passion nko?

Lalasticlala ishilove seun fynboi dominique

Nice one...Ekiti, Agriculture is the right way to go...You have no business with Oyel

Good

Good

and some ppl will still say fayose ain't working... EPs everywhere. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ekiti-kete

this venture is far more better than selling pomo and roasted corn out there.please where is my governor ikpeazu come n learn governance

It can only happen in Ekiti

farming is cool .... more food ....more money

I hope you don't mean youth in Nigerian context....Like 60years old men

My name dey dia God win

This is what every govt ought to be doing. With the abundant fertile lands all over different states in the country.



Train these youths, esp those that already have degrees and interest in these fields. Give them all they need to succeed and watch them excel.



What better way to fight high costs of food in the society. 1 Like

TEMINIKANSOSO:















i wonder ooo, i studied agric engineering i am interested in that, but never heard of it, and i am in Ekiti state. Nigeria picking wrong people for wrong jobs. Brother are you in ekiti state? Are you in contact with your local government? No doubt, the selection would have some political undertone since its done at the local government level but a specialist grad like you should get a chance.

It may not be too late to contact your local government Brother are you in ekiti state? Are you in contact with your local government? No doubt, the selection would have some political undertone since its done at the local government level but a specialist grad like you should get a chance.It may not be too late to contact your local government

Fayose is only good at clearing the forest!



He cleared for Airport and we never saw a foundation and now he wants to clear for farming, I just hope we get to see weed grow on the cleared land.



I wonder what this guys achievement would be after 8 years in power. He definitely will

boast how he fed his people with rice and stipends and how he patronised every petty trader during his reign.



The Bottom-line remains that Ekiti has been stagnant and would be for the next 8 years,



Comedy! Someone that can revive Ekiti Rice mill is talking about allocating hectares for agriculture. 1 Like

They offered the youths to plant two hectares of maize for them. The company will supply the seedlings; so Ekiti would soon become the food basket of the nation.”





lol...

...

Gov Fayose God bless you empower more youth

frenchwine:



Brother are you in ekiti state? Are you in contact with your local government? No doubt, the selection would have some political undertone since its done at the local government level but a specialist grad like you should get a chance.

It may not be too late to contact your local government







thanks d problem, none of this are advertise is just hand picking, u won't believe i listen to dier local radio every day, this days, just to b close to information.



That's my man of the year. Oshoko the great Iroko, dreaded by his enemies.





TEMINIKANSOSO:











thanks d problem, none of this are advertise is just hand picking, u won't believe i listen to dier local radio every day, this days, just to b close to information.



Copy the link below and paste in Google for my latest post. Wishes doesn't bring riches. How to begin the journey. Are you growing in Glory or in empty story, look ''God is the action that can turn your malfunction to beautiful functions''. Check out for more.--------



www.nairaland.com/3550220/wishes-doesnt-bring-riches-how I wish you the best broh I wish you the best broh 1 Like

EVERYTHING ABOUT NIGERIA IS IN "FUTURE TENSE"



Cant this make News after it has been put in place and yielding dividends to the country?

Even before initiation, this has already gone down as an achievement.