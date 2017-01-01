₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Ekiti360(m): 10:23am On Jan 01
No fewer than 114 youths are to get about 600 Hectares for crop farming in Ekiti State under the Agriculture Service Provider Programme.
The initiative is a collaboration between the State Government and the Agro Nigerian Ventures Limited in Ado Ekiti.
Under the ASPP, at least five graduates from each of the16 Local Governments in the state had been trained in farming, especially crops.
Speaking in Ado Ekiti, the Chairman of ANVL, Mathew Ajayi Aderiye, said the collaboration would improve food security in the nation and reduce unemployment among youths.
“We have just trained the 114 youths at the Federal Polytechnics, Ado Ekiti. The programme has changed the thinking of these trainees towards farming. They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with crops association that wants to make use of their services once they get their power tiller machine.
“They have also signed an agreement with off takers – companies that want to buy their products at harvest – especially maize.
“A company has approached us for 800,000 tonnes of maize and they are looking for people to plant them. They offered the youths to plant two hectares of maize for them. The company will supply the seedlings; so Ekiti would soon become the food basket of the nation.”
Aderiye appealed to the government to give more priorities to farming because Nigeria is blessed with good climate and potential to be among the world best food producers.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/01/114-youths-to-get-600-hectares-for.html
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by manutdadex(m): 11:24am On Jan 01
Well done fayose! While u re working, ur enemies are still giving out excuses like xmas bonus.
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by 1stUnique(m): 11:56am On Jan 01
very nice idea to start the year with.
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by princetom1(m): 5:46pm On Jan 01
1stUnique:
Yes, more of this and stop cutting ponmo and selling eating corn on d road
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by falofarms: 7:40pm On Jan 01
what criteria did they use in selection the beneficiaries? pls and pls, I am passionately interested in it. keep updating us on the development of the programme
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by TEMINIKANSOSO(m): 5:29am
falofarms:
i wonder ooo, i studied agric engineering i am interested in that, but never heard of it, and i am in Ekiti state. Nigeria picking wrong people for wrong jobs.
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by TEMINIKANSOSO(m): 5:30am
falofarms:
i wonder ooo, i studied agric engineering i am interested in that, but never heard of it, and i am in Ekiti state. Nigeria picking wrong people for wrong jobs.
Most will do it cos of d free money stuff, and d youth who study agric n has d passion nko?
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Ekiti360(m): 7:17am
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Femich18(m): 9:45am
Nice one...Ekiti, Agriculture is the right way to go...You have no business with Oyel
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Brendaniel: 9:45am
Good
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by dhope001(m): 9:46am
Good
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Leoswaggs(m): 9:48am
and some ppl will still say fayose ain't working... EPs everywhere.
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by frenchwine(m): 9:48am
Ekiti-kete
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by kevinscore(m): 9:49am
this venture is far more better than selling pomo and roasted corn out there.please where is my governor ikpeazu come n learn governance
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:49am
It can only happen in Ekiti
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by karzyharsky: 9:49am
farming is cool .... more food ....more money
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Logician: 9:49am
I hope you don't mean youth in Nigerian context....Like 60years old men
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by 9jayes: 9:50am
My name dey dia God win
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Olarajee(m): 9:51am
This is what every govt ought to be doing. With the abundant fertile lands all over different states in the country.
Train these youths, esp those that already have degrees and interest in these fields. Give them all they need to succeed and watch them excel.
What better way to fight high costs of food in the society.
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by frenchwine(m): 9:52am
TEMINIKANSOSO:Brother are you in ekiti state? Are you in contact with your local government? No doubt, the selection would have some political undertone since its done at the local government level but a specialist grad like you should get a chance.
It may not be too late to contact your local government
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by awoo47: 9:53am
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by 0b10010011: 9:53am
Fayose is only good at clearing the forest!
He cleared for Airport and we never saw a foundation and now he wants to clear for farming, I just hope we get to see weed grow on the cleared land.
I wonder what this guys achievement would be after 8 years in power. He definitely will
boast how he fed his people with rice and stipends and how he patronised every petty trader during his reign.
The Bottom-line remains that Ekiti has been stagnant and would be for the next 8 years,
Comedy! Someone that can revive Ekiti Rice mill is talking about allocating hectares for agriculture.
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Nutase(f): 9:53am
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by casttlebarbz(m): 9:54am
They offered the youths to plant two hectares of maize for them. The company will supply the seedlings; so Ekiti would soon become the food basket of the nation.”
lol...
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Bankalert(m): 9:54am
...
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by EvangelistAY(m): 9:56am
Gov Fayose God bless you empower more youth
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by TEMINIKANSOSO(m): 9:56am
frenchwine:
thanks d problem, none of this are advertise is just hand picking, u won't believe i listen to dier local radio every day, just to b close to information.
Copy the link below and paste in Google for my latest post. Wishes doesn't bring riches. How to begin the journey. Are you growing in Glory or in empty story, look ''God is the action that can turn your malfunction to beautiful functions''. Check out for more.--------
www.nairaland.com/3550220/wishes-doesnt-bring-riches-how
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by Royalfurnitures: 9:57am
That's my man of the year. Oshoko the great Iroko, dreaded by his enemies.
Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by frenchwine(m): 9:58am
TEMINIKANSOSO:I wish you the best broh
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by dirtymoney(m): 9:59am
EVERYTHING ABOUT NIGERIA IS IN "FUTURE TENSE"
Cant this make News after it has been put in place and yielding dividends to the country?
Even before initiation, this has already gone down as an achievement.
|Re: 114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti by psychologist(m): 9:59am
If I hear u say fayose is not working eh
I will shot you on your balls and let u go
