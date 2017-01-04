₦airaland Forum

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by TheGoodJoe(m): 10:52pm
Funnicator:


Man I love that pochettino coach . Look the trouble he is causing with average players. Bring him to United and he would give you treble. He is just not good at tournaments.. Like fa. Carling..Europa that he went.. Etc... But he is sure a coach that would give plenty epl titles if in the right club.

Pochettino also ended Guardiola's winning streak at Barcelona when he was coaching Espanyol. He is a true genius and this is still the beginning of his script.

3 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Emmypongaim: 10:52pm
Epic streak breakdown grin angry

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by mightyokwy(m): 10:52pm
Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! Chelshit is losing tonight grin grin cheesy grin

2 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by walcut(m): 10:52pm
HzRF:
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Chelsea 1

GOAL!!!! :Conte


90 min
Better respect yourself sad angry sad angry sad sad angry

4 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by OBTSubtle: 10:52pm
grin



Please.. Someone should hold this guy before Chelsea dies

3 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by ImDharay: 10:52pm
demmy66:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Score: 2 - 1
Min: 60
Goal!! Didier Drogba!!!
Assist by: Salomon Kalou, Chelsea

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Dreambeat: 10:53pm
Worst Chelsea players today were Luiz and Pedro.Conte should not have started Pedro.Worst performance of the season.Even worse than against Arsenal
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by yedidiah(m): 10:53pm
Gap cut down to just 5points damn!!!
on the other side of London, Arsenal have dropped to 5th on the table grin
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 10:53pm
Tjohnnay:
Omo na bad tn oo



Na my club spoil my ticket


Oh gosh

this is the reason why i dont pick my club for any betting 13 winning streak and the one time i carry them they just fall my hand
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Guru9ja: 10:53pm
This league tough die. I trust arsenal. we will always make top 4
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Unlimited22: 10:53pm
Oh well. We lost. We have dropped from 1st to 1st.

4 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by SirWere(m): 10:53pm
Full Time!!
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by emeernest: 10:54pm
Na wa o. Arsenal dey 5th on the table now.

I wonder who they will displace for 4th position.

Wahala dey o!
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Khutie: 10:54pm
Laveda:

No, Sir.
Xowie ma' . I meant no harm
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Unlimited22: 10:54pm
Dreambeat:
Worst Chelsea players today were Luiz and Pedro.Conte should not have started Pedro
Spotted this in the first minute. He was the worst player on that pitch.

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by MVLOX(m): 10:54pm
Chai Toth just tell chelsea happy new year.... Its alright.... Everytin gats an end... But not for God cha

2 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by ImDharay: 10:55pm
Guru9ja:
This league tough die. I trust arsenal. we will always make top 4
Na una trophy be that na.
Top 4 & Emirate cup.

2 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by shapman: 10:55pm
1wolex85:


Oga no need for abuse, if you don't know ask.When Bellerin was injured who played right back after Jenkinson messed up? Gabriel Paulista!Did we lose any match with him as right back? No! So who should sip zobo now ehn?

really?? same Gabriel that deputised Kosceilny?? ayam not hondastanding you hoo arakunrin

just negodu
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by HegenIkomkeh(m): 10:55pm
wow! wow!wow!
this is really nice D;
Antonio Michael Jackson conte sorry no goals today, you can save your dance for next time
proudly man united

8 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by iluvpomo: 10:55pm
Congrats to Tottenham, they deserved the win today. Very impressive defensive play and took advantage of height situations in Chelsea's box.

Still have faith in my Chelsea boys, there will be tough games for sure. The EPL is a tough league with balance. I still think CFC will have the best record over 38 games.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Unlimited22: 10:55pm
If I catch Dele Alli, he will see what African juju tastes like.

2 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by shegzdee(m): 10:55pm
No be 8point cfc deh take gap us now?
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by HzRF(m): 10:55pm
yedidiah:
Gap cut down to just 5points damn!!!

on the other side of London, Arsenal have dropped to 5th on the table grin

Sixth sooner coz

4 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Charlesdock(m): 10:55pm
Goal!! Chelsea just scored. Abrahimovic, assist by Conte grin

3 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by illswift(m): 10:55pm
coded01:
“They won 13 games in a row. Not bad. Can you imagine how annoying it is when you win 13 games in a row and there is still one team only six points behind?” - KLOPP... grin grin

http://www.espn.com/espn/wire?section=soccer&id=18383960
At one point this season his team was more six point ahead of chelsea so??
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Marael: 10:56pm
up Liverpool....we shall never walk alone

3 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Cunninlinguist: 10:56pm
Arsenal don drop to fifth
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Intrepid01(m): 10:56pm
Things wey sweet me pass for this match na:

1. Arsenal go come 5th now....manutd and arsenal go dey fight for 4th ....chaii sweet for.

2. Conte no run mad today....the guys celebration is one of the most embarrassing for football after Diego simeone.

1 Like

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by SirWere(m): 10:56pm
emeernest:
Na wa o. Arsenal dey 5th on the table now.

I wonder who they will displace for 4th position.

Wahala dey o!
undecided

Wetin consign arsenal with 4th position

The last time we've been fourth was in 2013. Do the maths....

4 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by HARDDON: 10:56pm
xynerise:


Ebin me dey kwal my priend e no fick am. Gaskiya, my bodi dey sweeti mi grin

Which Priend? Mikinatu? cheesy


Em, man u pit win the league now! U get hofe? shocked cheesy
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Marvel1206: 10:56pm
99'Samuel Eto'o HAS DONE IT FOR CHELSEA Eto'o stamps his name on the London derby in a big way! It's Conte's cross that gets the job done, placing it on the head of Eto'o at the far post, slotting it past the refree. Chelsea ten goals up at the Lane! GAME ON!

4 Likes

Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by jericco1(m): 10:56pm
up chelsea

