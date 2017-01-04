Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 (21695 Views)

Funnicator:





Man I love that pochettino coach . Look the trouble he is causing with average players. Bring him to United and he would give you treble. He is just not good at tournaments.. Like fa. Carling..Europa that he went.. Etc... But he is sure a coach that would give plenty epl titles if in the right club.

Pochettino also ended Guardiola's winning streak at Barcelona when he was coaching Espanyol. He is a true genius and this is still the beginning of his script. 3 Likes

Epic streak breakdown 2 Likes 1 Share

Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! Chelshit is losing tonight 2 Likes

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Chelsea 1



GOAL!!!! :Conte





90 min Better respect yourself Better respect yourself 4 Likes









Please.. Someone should hold this guy before Chelsea dies 3 Likes

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Score: 2 - 1

Min: 60

Goal!! Didier Drogba!!!

Assist by: Salomon Kalou, Chelsea 3 Likes 1 Share

Worst Chelsea players today were Luiz and Pedro.Conte should not have started Pedro.Worst performance of the season.Even worse than against Arsenal



Gap cut down to just 5points damn!!!on the other side of London, Arsenal have dropped to 5th on the table

Omo na bad tn oo







Na my club spoil my ticket





Oh gosh

this is the reason why i dont pick my club for any betting 13 winning streak and the one time i carry them they just fall my hand

This league tough die. I trust arsenal. we will always make top 4

Oh well. We lost. We have dropped from 1st to 1st. 4 Likes

Full Time!!





I wonder who they will displace for 4th position.



Wahala dey o! Na wa o. Arsenal dey 5th on the table now.I wonder who they will displace for 4th position.Wahala dey o!

No, Sir. Xowie ma' . I meant no harm

Worst Chelsea players today were Luiz and Pedro.Conte should not have started Pedro Spotted this in the first minute. He was the worst player on that pitch. Spotted this in the first minute. He was the worst player on that pitch. 1 Like

Chai Toth just tell chelsea happy new year.... Its alright.... Everytin gats an end... But not for God cha 2 Likes

This league tough die. I trust arsenal. we will always make top 4 Na una trophy be that na.

Top 4 & Emirate cup. 2 Likes

Oga no need for abuse, if you don't know ask.When Bellerin was injured who played right back after Jenkinson messed up? Gabriel Paulista!Did we lose any match with him as right back? No! So who should sip zobo now ehn?

really?? same Gabriel that deputised Kosceilny?? ayam not hondastanding you hoo arakunrin



really?? same Gabriel that deputised Kosceilny?? ayam not hondastanding you hoo arakunrin

wow! wow!wow!

this is really nice D;

Antonio Michael Jackson conte sorry no goals today, you can save your dance for next time

proudly man united 8 Likes

Congrats to Tottenham, they deserved the win today. Very impressive defensive play and took advantage of height situations in Chelsea's box.



Still have faith in my Chelsea boys, there will be tough games for sure. The EPL is a tough league with balance. I still think CFC will have the best record over 38 games.

If I catch Dele Alli, he will see what African juju tastes like. 2 Likes

No be 8point cfc deh take gap us now?

Gap cut down to just 5points damn!!!



on the other side of London, Arsenal have dropped to 5th on the table

Sixth sooner coz Sixth sooner coz 4 Likes

Goal!! Chelsea just scored. Abrahimovic, assist by Conte 3 Likes

“They won 13 games in a row. Not bad. Can you imagine how annoying it is when you win 13 games in a row and there is still one team only six points behind?” - KLOPP...



http://www.espn.com/espn/wire?section=soccer&id=18383960 At one point this season his team was more six point ahead of chelsea so?? At one point this season his team was more six point ahead of chelsea so??

up Liverpool....we shall never walk alone 3 Likes

Arsenal don drop to fifth

Things wey sweet me pass for this match na:



1. Arsenal go come 5th now....manutd and arsenal go dey fight for 4th ....chaii sweet for.



2. Conte no run mad today....the guys celebration is one of the most embarrassing for football after Diego simeone. 1 Like

Na wa o. Arsenal dey 5th on the table now.



I wonder who they will displace for 4th position.



Wahala dey o!



Wetin consign arsenal with 4th position



Wetin consign arsenal with 4th positionThe last time we've been fourth was in 2013. Do the maths....

Ebin me dey kwal my priend e no fick am. Gaskiya, my bodi dey sweeti mi

Which Priend? Mikinatu?





Em, man u pit win the league now! U get hofe? Which Priend? Mikinatu?Em, man u pit win the league now! U get hofe?

99'Samuel Eto'o HAS DONE IT FOR CHELSEA Eto'o stamps his name on the London derby in a big way! It's Conte's cross that gets the job done, placing it on the head of Eto'o at the far post, slotting it past the refree. Chelsea ten goals up at the Lane! GAME ON! 4 Likes