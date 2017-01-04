₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,574 members, 3,290,902 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 11:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 (21695 Views)
Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur (2 - 1) On 26th November 2016 / Leicester Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) On 14th December 2015 / Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) On 29th November 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by TheGoodJoe(m): 10:52pm
Funnicator:
Pochettino also ended Guardiola's winning streak at Barcelona when he was coaching Espanyol. He is a true genius and this is still the beginning of his script.
3 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Emmypongaim: 10:52pm
Epic streak breakdown
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by mightyokwy(m): 10:52pm
Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! Chelshit is losing tonight
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by walcut(m): 10:52pm
HzRF:Better respect yourself
4 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by OBTSubtle: 10:52pm
Please.. Someone should hold this guy before Chelsea dies
3 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by ImDharay: 10:52pm
demmy66:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Dreambeat: 10:53pm
Worst Chelsea players today were Luiz and Pedro.Conte should not have started Pedro.Worst performance of the season.Even worse than against Arsenal
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by yedidiah(m): 10:53pm
Gap cut down to just 5points damn!!!
on the other side of London, Arsenal have dropped to 5th on the table
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 10:53pm
Tjohnnay:
this is the reason why i dont pick my club for any betting 13 winning streak and the one time i carry them they just fall my hand
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Guru9ja: 10:53pm
This league tough die. I trust arsenal. we will always make top 4
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Unlimited22: 10:53pm
Oh well. We lost. We have dropped from 1st to 1st.
4 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by SirWere(m): 10:53pm
Full Time!!
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by emeernest: 10:54pm
Na wa o. Arsenal dey 5th on the table now.
I wonder who they will displace for 4th position.
Wahala dey o!
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Khutie: 10:54pm
Laveda:Xowie ma' . I meant no harm
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Unlimited22: 10:54pm
Dreambeat:Spotted this in the first minute. He was the worst player on that pitch.
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by MVLOX(m): 10:54pm
Chai Toth just tell chelsea happy new year.... Its alright.... Everytin gats an end... But not for God cha
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by ImDharay: 10:55pm
Guru9ja:
Na una trophy be that na.
Top 4 & Emirate cup.
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by shapman: 10:55pm
1wolex85:
really?? same Gabriel that deputised Kosceilny?? ayam not hondastanding you hoo arakunrin
just negodu
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by HegenIkomkeh(m): 10:55pm
wow! wow!wow!
this is really nice D;
Antonio Michael Jackson conte sorry no goals today, you can save your dance for next time
proudly man united
8 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by iluvpomo: 10:55pm
Congrats to Tottenham, they deserved the win today. Very impressive defensive play and took advantage of height situations in Chelsea's box.
Still have faith in my Chelsea boys, there will be tough games for sure. The EPL is a tough league with balance. I still think CFC will have the best record over 38 games.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Unlimited22: 10:55pm
If I catch Dele Alli, he will see what African juju tastes like.
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by shegzdee(m): 10:55pm
No be 8point cfc deh take gap us now?
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by HzRF(m): 10:55pm
yedidiah:
Sixth sooner coz
4 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Charlesdock(m): 10:55pm
Goal!! Chelsea just scored. Abrahimovic, assist by Conte
3 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by illswift(m): 10:55pm
coded01:At one point this season his team was more six point ahead of chelsea so??
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Marael: 10:56pm
up Liverpool....we shall never walk alone
3 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Cunninlinguist: 10:56pm
Arsenal don drop to fifth
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Intrepid01(m): 10:56pm
Things wey sweet me pass for this match na:
1. Arsenal go come 5th now....manutd and arsenal go dey fight for 4th ....chaii sweet for.
2. Conte no run mad today....the guys celebration is one of the most embarrassing for football after Diego simeone.
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by SirWere(m): 10:56pm
emeernest:
Wetin consign arsenal with 4th position
The last time we've been fourth was in 2013. Do the maths....
4 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by HARDDON: 10:56pm
xynerise:
Which Priend? Mikinatu?
Em, man u pit win the league now! U get hofe?
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by Marvel1206: 10:56pm
99'Samuel Eto'o HAS DONE IT FOR CHELSEA Eto'o stamps his name on the London derby in a big way! It's Conte's cross that gets the job done, placing it on the head of Eto'o at the far post, slotting it past the refree. Chelsea ten goals up at the Lane! GAME ON!
4 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 by jericco1(m): 10:56pm
up chelsea
(0) (1) (2) ... (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22) (Reply)
5 Reasons Why C.ronaldo Is Better Than Messi / Rate Mikel Obi's Performance In The Champions League Final / Leicester City Vs Manchester United (1 - 1) On 28th November 2015
Viewing this topic: Dlee1(m), Chukkasy(m), CapitalCee(m), jideaffo(m), kaluxy007, Dannysimpson, talk2dmc(m), Loogan(m), xmileeasy, shegzdee(m), EZEIGBO1OFIMO, lekejob(m), Gborostical(m), Next2Bezee(m), pek(m), BarakOkenny(m), erosimo(m), awesome4, gifted21(f), ajoskele(m), lanrefresh(m), FreeSpirited(m), ukachy69, Idamond(m), Longman6(m), Shome36(m), IGBOyoruHausa, Hmilla(m), lawrence83, okwyee(m), Neimar, Akinolasantos(m), Dexema(m), AccidentalGenius, douchesnozzle(m), illswift(m), tshabalala, diMITCHELL, Nzecorneboy, myqel(m), allytinted, Sicozone(m), EMXTAN1(m), celeboe(m), Mrvirgin, dont8(m), Charlesdock(m), Stepsse(m), clerkent(m), prinsam30(m), kafero(m), jaysix(m), Cielo1234, NeoDfirst(m), kennyosein(m), TeamSimple(m), Kbs468(m), handsomebolanle, GregJo, femijay8271(m), kingkakaone(m), dasensible1(m), haibe(m), Ibidapson, frenzydilz(m), classichsy(m), Evathyst(f), saolab, Thobilobah, Ebubeslym(m), ORAFA(m), hybridtm(m), NevetsIbot, Nairalanded, daneni1, easysunny(m), ayayamedia(m), Nesso(m), emmanuelpopson(m), Dahkogrin007(m), modelmike7(m), bakynes(m), Whiteshades(m), JUBILEE2000, Hephzibahmusic, Lexxie247(m), kuljoe4, shapman, Gwan2(m), lilEmir3(m), williamsmankind(m), ayzero6487(m), Plus234(m), ojoj(m), xhale99, Spray, preciousmaro, Seunpaul01(m), Olateef(m), Businessman1986(m), orlahtohbadt(m), Zetra(m), MrWhaley, Kiddominant(m), Tosssin(m), wilfred84(m), dabossman(m), uzolexis(f), baybeeboi, kenonze(f), xtratagem(m), bashtee09(m), lordmassac(m), zanogo(m), tholarrr, Angel1696, kishimi8(m), Dontrapatolli(m), Segadem(m), wiseone10, lomzy1(m), Mystery007(m), eazysally, SirRoberto(m), themall, yunglivochi(m), proffnico(m), Guru9ja, EgusiSoup, echobazz, seunayeni(m), mosegifted, mvem(m), XtremelyCoded(m), Goodnificent(m), essayHelp(m), osemoses1234(m), Bakrabas, okpanachil, UrennaNkoli(f) and 173 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8