Kick-off Wednesday 8pm

Venue White Hart Lane

Last season Tottenham 0 Chelsea 0

Referee Martin Atkinson

This season G13, Y50, R1, 3.92 cards per game



Odds H 21-10 A 6-4 D 5-2

Tottenham Hotspur

Subs from Vorm, López, Davies, Wimmer, Carter-Vickers, Carroll, Winks, Onomah, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

Doubtful None

Injured Lamela (hip, 14 Jan)



Suspended None



Form WLWWWW

Discipline Y35 R0

Leading scorer Kane 10

Chelsea

Subs from Begovic, Eduardo, Ivanovic, Zouma, Aina, Mikel, Pedro, Fàbregas, Van Ginkel, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Solanke, Batshuayi



Doubtful None

Injured Terry (gluteal strain, 7 Jan)

Suspended None

Form WWWWWW

Discipline Y42 R0

Leading scorer Costa 14



Otun yaaa

we are here again.

Lemme call my partners in crime. Cc: femi4 pamcode Unlimited22 SmellyAnus CaptPlanet JefferyJamez

lets go fishing guys. 2 Likes 1 Share

lets go fishing guys. lets go chelsea win lets go chelsea win

going to catch 3 big fish. going to catch 3 big fish.

Chelsea v hull

Hull needs a win to stay in the league. Chelsea will lose

FT CHELSEA 2 HULL 0



Chelsea v Leicester

Leicester will win this easily

FT CHELSEA 3 LEICESTER 0



Chelsea v United

At long last united. Mourinho will destroy what he built

FT CHELSEA 4 UNITED 0



Chelsea v Southampton

Southampton has not lost a league game at home this season.Chelsea will lose

FT CHELSEA 2 SOUTHAMPTON 0



Chelsea v Everton

This is the day Chelsea's winning streak ends

FT CHELSEA 5 EVERTON 0



Chelsea v Middlesborough

Boro held City and Arsenal to a draw. Haha this streak ends today

FT CHELSEA 1 BORO 0



Chelsea v spurs

Oh finally the team to stop Chelsea. Spurs go on!

FT CHELSEA 2 SPURS 1



Chelsea v City

Thank God if Chelsea doesn't lose today. I'm going to stop watching football.

FT CHELSEA 3 CITY 1



The next games for Chelsea are not that tough.Definitely Palace or Sunderland away can stop them

Chelsea 1 WBA 0

CHELSEA 1 SUNDERLAND 0

CHELSEA 1 C.PALACE 0



In Bournemouth and stoke we trust

Chelsea 3 B'mouth 0

Chelsea 4 Stoke 2



Next

Chelsea v Spurs

Spurs will win this one.They beat Southampton and Watford by 4 goals.They will stop Chelsea.

Are you not tired?

The Blues are winning this league! 11 Likes 3 Shares

lets go fishing guys. Bae u were missing in our last Match's thread Bae u were missing in our last Match's thread

Its going to be a really tough game. Spurs are on form right now and they have the home advantage too but I believe my boys. Costa is back and firing on all cylinders.





This is gonna be really tight...





Highest...Cfc wins as usual







Lowest...we share spoils









#ktbffh

Yea was kinda busy and there was bad network where i am. But i am here today.

Yea

was kinda busy and there was bad network where i am. But i am here today.



yeah

I should mark this post down. Nothing lasts forever and you would surely start dropping points soon same with other teams. Footbal is a 90mins game and anything can happen. You have been quite lucky with 1-0wins and scoring at the tail end of a game. What stops another team from doing same to you? And not like you haven't even lost this season. You have lost to Arsenal and Liverpool and city made a big mistake not closing off that game by scoring another goal.



I no need to write long epistle. Na this earth we go both dey when it shele.



No one wins the league in January except maybe you are in Scotland, Frabce or Germany. I should mark this post down. Nothing lasts forever and you would surely start dropping points soon same with other teams. Footbal is a 90mins game and anything can happen. You have been quite lucky with 1-0wins and scoring at the tail end of a game. What stops another team from doing same to you? And not like you haven't even lost this season. You have lost to Arsenal and Liverpool and city made a big mistake not closing off that game by scoring another goal.I no need to write long epistle. Na this earth we go both dey when it shele.No one wins the league in January except maybe you are in Scotland, Frabce or Germany. 1 Like 1 Share

Manyoo fan Manyoo fan 4 Likes

donjazet:

Preview coming soon come here and edit this thing jor come here and edit this thing jor

only two outcomes from dis match for chelsea. either win or draw.

*base on current form, chelsea will win by 3 goals to 1.

or,

*based on unforseen circumstances, tottemham will hold chelsea to a 2 alls draw. 1 Like

Arsenal is the only team to beat Chelsea home and away this season. Gunners for real

Tough match this one. As long as we can choke their mildfield and deny them from long shots and supply to Kane we would be just fine. I predict a slim win sha 2-1.I wont be surprised at a draw sha.

U ll see dat any team dat tops d league past December wins d epl



we will be back better and bigger next season to win the league we know we cant win the league this season again but one thing is certain, we will defeat Chelsea home and away this season and that alone gives me joy.we will be back better and bigger next season to win the league

U wil b back, for hw many years

WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW. Up Chelsea d true pride of England. Another 3 points 2 Likes

present

Come 1900hrs 3 points to the league Leader

I represent YNWA.



I support TOTTENHAM tonite.



I know many MAN U, ARSENAL, MAN CITY and LIVERPOOL fans will stand by tottenham like I do tonite.



Cheers.

We will bounce back Next seaaon Fc....



Please when Kings are talking beggars keep quiet. Always "next season"

Tottenham 1-0 chelshit full time 1 Like 1 Share

Pls any link to stream live this match?