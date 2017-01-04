₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by donjazet(m): 1:14pm On Jan 01
Mauricio Pochettino has referenced his Tottenham side’ performance at Stamford Bridge on 26 November as a turning point of sorts in the season. They had been positive for the first 45 minutes and the manager felt that it showed they were over their Champions League exit. But they still lost, as everybody has done to Chelsea in the league over the past three months. Tottenham are in form and this could be wild. Can they stop the Chelsea juggernaut? David Hytner
Kick-off Wednesday 8pm
Venue White Hart Lane
Last season Tottenham 0 Chelsea 0
Referee Martin Atkinson
This season G13, Y50, R1, 3.92 cards per game
Odds H 21-10 A 6-4 D 5-2
Tottenham Hotspur
Subs from Vorm, López, Davies, Wimmer, Carter-Vickers, Carroll, Winks, Onomah, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen
Doubtful None
Injured Lamela (hip, 14 Jan)
Suspended None
Form WLWWWW
Discipline Y35 R0
Leading scorer Kane 10
Chelsea
Subs from Begovic, Eduardo, Ivanovic, Zouma, Aina, Mikel, Pedro, Fàbregas, Van Ginkel, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Solanke, Batshuayi
Doubtful None
Injured Terry (gluteal strain, 7 Jan)
Suspended None
Form WWWWWW
Discipline Y42 R0
Leading scorer Costa 14
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by niyilagun(m): 1:57pm On Jan 01
Otun yaaa
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by optional1(f): 10:33pm On Jan 02
we are here again.
Lemme call my partners in crime. Cc: femi4 pamcode Unlimited22 SmellyAnus CaptPlanet JefferyJamez
lets go fishing guys.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by judefcc: 10:36pm On Jan 02
optional1:lets go chelsea win
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by optional1(f): 10:53pm On Jan 02
judefcc:
going to catch 3 big fish.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by femi4(m): 5:43am On Jan 03
Chelsea v hull
Hull needs a win to stay in the league. Chelsea will lose
FT CHELSEA 2 HULL 0
Chelsea v Leicester
Leicester will win this easily
FT CHELSEA 3 LEICESTER 0
Chelsea v United
At long last united. Mourinho will destroy what he built
FT CHELSEA 4 UNITED 0
Chelsea v Southampton
Southampton has not lost a league game at home this season.Chelsea will lose
FT CHELSEA 2 SOUTHAMPTON 0
Chelsea v Everton
This is the day Chelsea's winning streak ends
FT CHELSEA 5 EVERTON 0
Chelsea v Middlesborough
Boro held City and Arsenal to a draw. Haha this streak ends today
FT CHELSEA 1 BORO 0
Chelsea v spurs
Oh finally the team to stop Chelsea. Spurs go on!
FT CHELSEA 2 SPURS 1
Chelsea v City
Thank God if Chelsea doesn't lose today. I'm going to stop watching football.
FT CHELSEA 3 CITY 1
The next games for Chelsea are not that tough.Definitely Palace or Sunderland away can stop them
Chelsea 1 WBA 0
CHELSEA 1 SUNDERLAND 0
CHELSEA 1 C.PALACE 0
In Bournemouth and stoke we trust
Chelsea 3 B'mouth 0
Chelsea 4 Stoke 2
Next
Chelsea v Spurs
Spurs will win this one.They beat Southampton and Watford by 4 goals.They will stop Chelsea.
Are you not tired?
The Blues are winning this league!
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by Unlimited22: 9:29am On Jan 03
optional1:Bae u were missing in our last Match's thread
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by CaptPlanet(m): 12:21pm On Jan 03
optional1:
Its going to be a really tough game. Spurs are on form right now and they have the home advantage too but I believe my boys. Costa is back and firing on all cylinders.
Lets get all 3 points.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by abimbawealth(f): 2:43pm On Jan 03
This is gonna be really tight...
Highest...Cfc wins as usual
Lowest...we share spoils
#ktbffh
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by optional1(f): 8:40pm On Jan 03
Unlimited22:
Yea was kinda busy and there was bad network where i am. But i am here today.
Happy new year dear.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by Unlimited22: 8:43pm On Jan 03
optional1:Same dear. Hope Chelsea give us a belated new year present tomorrow.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by optional1(f): 8:45pm On Jan 03
CaptPlanet:
yeah
we believe in God.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by optional1(f): 8:48pm On Jan 03
Unlimited22:
yeah we hoping.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by x240: 11:19pm On Jan 03
femi4:
I should mark this post down. Nothing lasts forever and you would surely start dropping points soon same with other teams. Footbal is a 90mins game and anything can happen. You have been quite lucky with 1-0wins and scoring at the tail end of a game. What stops another team from doing same to you? And not like you haven't even lost this season. You have lost to Arsenal and Liverpool and city made a big mistake not closing off that game by scoring another goal.
I no need to write long epistle. Na this earth we go both dey when it shele.
No one wins the league in January except maybe you are in Scotland, Frabce or Germany.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by bi0nics: 12:55am
x240:
Manyoo fan
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by femi4(m): 7:28am
donjazet:come here and edit this thing jor
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by drss2(m): 8:58am
only two outcomes from dis match for chelsea. either win or draw.
*base on current form, chelsea will win by 3 goals to 1.
or,
*based on unforseen circumstances, tottemham will hold chelsea to a 2 alls draw.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by engrMikemd(m): 11:05am
Arsenal is the only team to beat Chelsea home and away this season. Gunners for real
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by pamcode(m): 11:30am
Tough match this one. As long as we can choke their mildfield and deny them from long shots and supply to Kane we would be just fine. I predict a slim win sha 2-1.I wont be surprised at a draw sha.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by Tjohnnay: 11:39am
x240:check past record
U ll see dat any team dat tops d league past December wins d epl
Lets wait and see bro
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by Tjohnnay: 11:42am
engrMikemd:
Una never see anytn o., ask spurs citech and manure weytn we do dm
U wey struggle to play draw yesterday dey talk?
Juz jejely secure ur 4th position o cus e nor sure for una at all
Na manage una dey so
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by engrMikemd(m): 3:06pm
Tjohnnay:we know we cant win the league this season again but one thing is certain, we will defeat Chelsea home and away this season and that alone gives me joy.
we will be back better and bigger next season to win the league
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by Tjohnnay: 3:12pm
engrMikemd:
U wil b back, for hw many years
Dude i go like follow u bet dat day o
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by Chikelue2000(m): 4:00pm
WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW. Up Chelsea d true pride of England. Another 3 points
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by Lordemperoris100(m): 4:46pm
present
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by showwboy: 4:47pm
Come 1900hrs 3 points to the league Leader
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by Olaolufred(m): 5:25pm
I represent YNWA.
I support TOTTENHAM tonite.
I know many MAN U, ARSENAL, MAN CITY and LIVERPOOL fans will stand by tottenham like I do tonite.
Cheers.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by bi0nics: 5:38pm
engrMikemd:
We will bounce back Next seaaon Fc....
Always waiting for next season.. Na wa
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by gifted21(f): 5:43pm
engrMikemd:
Please when Kings are talking beggars keep quiet. Always "next season"
When u start winning THEN we can talk. For now please shhh........
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by keypad1: 5:53pm
Tottenham 1-0 chelshit full time
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by killercute16(m): 6:10pm
Pls any link to stream live this match?
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm by SeunWedsLinda(m): 6:21pm
femi4:Lol..
This got me
