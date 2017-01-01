₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by princeisah26(m): 6:12pm
Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki is now a father.
The comic actor and his wife Nneoma Nwaijah just welcomed their first child.
The happy father took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child in a comic and biblical manner. Sharing his baby’s photo on January 1, 2017, he wrote:
“UNTO US
A CHILD
IS BORN”
Aki and Nneoma got married in 2011 and their marriage generated a lot of talks looking at his height and that of his wife. But despite all that, the couple has been enjoying their marital life.
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by somez(m): 6:17pm
Wow... Very cute child. He sure will be taller than dad. Congrats
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by Nutase(f): 6:19pm
Wow... Congrats to them.
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by Yoshy: 6:20pm
Oga Chinedu, pls make sure u check d paternity of that child. The baby is so cute.
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by WiseFool2(m): 6:22pm
Which one is welcome first child again? I thought they had given birth before na.
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by greatgod2012(f): 6:37pm
Congratulations to him and his wife!
Cute baby.......... Long life, may you live.
Wonderful new year gift!
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by thorpido(m): 6:37pm
Happy for them.Congrats
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by chimah3(m): 6:44pm
Wow
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by nwachivis(m): 6:44pm
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:44pm
Cute son
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by jericco1(m): 6:44pm
mehn. him?
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by INTROVERT(f): 6:45pm
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by missbronze(f): 6:45pm
Cute son
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by bi0nics: 6:45pm
Cretinism is hereditary?
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by Dandsome: 6:45pm
Nice. January 1 baby.. Meanwhile,
somez:
So that's all you can think of abi?
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by datola: 6:45pm
Congratulations!
Where is Pawpaw?
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by kennynelcon(m): 6:46pm
Happy for the man.
Wife too comport, she no show baby bump pics
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by twilliamx: 6:46pm
Congrats..
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by mspee(f): 6:46pm
Hmmm
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by bsideboii(m): 6:47pm
Yoshy:Sharrap!
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by brostheo(m): 6:47pm
Why the pekin con belike oyibo na
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by IMASTEX: 6:47pm
Aki ask pawpaw questions ooo, cause the pikin resemble am pass you. . .Lol.
Congrats and more blessing.
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by Houseofglam7: 6:47pm
Cuteness overload
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by johnshagb(m): 6:47pm
Fine baby. May you be taller than your dad.
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by exlinkleads(f): 6:47pm
woooow
first blessing of 2017
congrats aki
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by ritababe(f): 6:47pm
Yoshy:
SmH
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by danemenike: 6:48pm
Ggg
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by victorazy(m): 6:48pm
Yoshy:
I wonder too!
If Aki prik dey rich center of gravity
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by korel9: 6:48pm
Dd
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by happy2017: 6:48pm
|Re: Nollywood Actor Chinedu 'Aki' Ikedieze Welcomes Son (photo) by Life4Varnity: 6:49pm
Hmmnn
Would have love to see the wife picture as well
