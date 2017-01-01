Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki is now a father.



The comic actor and his wife Nneoma Nwaijah just welcomed their first child.

The happy father took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child in a comic and biblical manner. Sharing his baby’s photo on January 1, 2017, he wrote:

“UNTO US



A CHILD



IS BORN”



Aki and Nneoma got married in 2011 and their marriage generated a lot of talks looking at his height and that of his wife. But despite all that, the couple has been enjoying their marital life. 4 Likes