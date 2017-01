Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal (3 - 3) On 3rd January 2017 (21654 Views)

Manchester United Vs AFC Bournemouth - (3 - 1) - On 17th May 2016 / AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal (0 - 2) On 7th February 2016 / Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (0 - 3) On 3rd January 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (Reply) (Go Down)





Cannot defend 3 goals Lousy bournemouthCannot defend 3 goals

For this nonsense, I need arsenal to win this one.

edwife:

This Bournemouth is a useless team.

Dem sell the game Dem sell the game

Arsenal fans right now 1 Like 1 Share

poo!!!

I just dey vex. Which kind useless team be this na. If Arsenal wins this match ehn... hmm.... Make I keep quiet first.

olu98:

Bournemouth shud just park d goddamn bus and train 2geda.assnal must not win today 1 Like

Bournemouth deserve liquidation

goaaaaallallllll

Epl!!!!!!

Now Baby goose gosling u see wetin u Don cause?

Bournemouth mumu sha

Bournemouth nor know football. You went to defend and arsenal equalized. Now you are coming out.

TEACHER- define useless STUDENT-bournemouth

GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLL

fredoooooo:





Dem sell the game

bettercreature:

Very useless team and now they must hold on for 4 min

I just hope they do

Imagine 6 extra mins? Mad people on that pitch Imagine 6 extra mins? Mad people on that pitch

Bournemouth dey useless but @least gayners nor win

Game over

Game ofa

edwife:

This Bournemouth is a useless team. Oloriburuku ni wenger Oloriburuku ni wenger 2 Likes

O BOI...

Thank u 4 banking with me, gooners 1 Like

Well 2 points dropped.. not bad 1 Like

Baby daddy

Just as I said. The game was Bournemouths to lose

Bournemouth una Papa.

Arsenal 1 More

Arsenal out of the title race 3 Likes

edwife:









Imagine 6 extra mins? Mad people on that pitch Premier league refs are useless they always favour big teams

in another news HULL CITY just sacked their coach few seconds ago Premier league refs are useless they always favour big teamsin another news HULL CITY just sacked their coach few seconds ago 1 Like

edwife:

This Bournemouth is a useless team.

Very useless Very useless 1 Like





bayocanny:



Which kind Bournemouth be dis na, sha go park bus for the remaining minutes.

Bro, what's the meaning of COYG?

Bus kor, keke napep ni



Come on you gunners Game over. I'm not happy with the result but it could have been worseBus kor, keke napep niCome on you gunners 1 Like

FunkyMetahuman:

Well 2 points dropped.. not bad Its not their Fourth Its not their Fourth 2 Likes

Aminat508:

Arsenal 1 More are you a gunners? are you a gunners?