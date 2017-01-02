₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by robosky02(m): 10:07pm On Jan 01
John Mikel Obi
Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with Conte, teammates
Ahead of his likely January move, the midfielder was pictured enjoyed a get-together with his teammates and staff.
Ahead of his likely January move away from Chelsea, John Mikel Obi on Saturday December 24 enjoyed an end-of-year get-together with Antonio Conte and his teammates.
Mikel Obi has been frozen out of the Chelsea first team by Conte and is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window.
Ahead of the move, the midfielder was filmed enjoyed a get-together with his teammates and staff.
Another Nigerian player, Victor Moses was seen laughing and joking with his teammates at the party.
Victor Moses was seen laughing and joking with his teammates at the party. (Chelsea Football Club via Youtube)
Manager Conte raised a glass while addressing his players and celebrating his tabling-topping Chelsea side who are on a run of 12 consecutive winning games.
“I'd like to wish you and all your families a Merry Christmas, happy New Year and... for a good season,' he said before being applauded by everyone in the room,” said Conte.
After that get-together, Chelsea went on to beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Boxing Day, they host Stoke City next on New Year’s Eve.
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by robosky02(m): 10:20pm On Jan 01
this could just be the last supper at the Stanford bridge
what more does he need?
he has achieved everything here
just take a picture here and move on....
Lets go there….
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by DozieInc(m): 10:33pm On Jan 01
Seems close to JT
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by robosky02(m): 10:49pm On Jan 01
DozieInc:
yea very close
the pair from the old Chelsea generation
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by DozieInc(m): 10:51pm On Jan 01
robosky02:He must be feeling Mikel's pain, he will surely miss him
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by okonja(m): 11:03pm On Jan 01
ok
but why is Kante seating alone like that , I hope this people no dey segregate
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Promismike(m): 11:03pm On Jan 01
ok
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by brostheo(m): 11:03pm On Jan 01
Do Chelsea players still consider him a 'team mate'?
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Dotman44: 11:03pm On Jan 01
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Alasi20(m): 11:03pm On Jan 01
That's Cool Man
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by calliope(f): 11:03pm On Jan 01
so? Should we fry bean
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by PabloOmoEscobar: 11:04pm On Jan 01
I for no go if I be him
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Samirana360(m): 11:05pm On Jan 01
Ok
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Benblaq(m): 11:05pm On Jan 01
alryt..
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by BarakOkenny(m): 11:06pm On Jan 01
Enjoy your moments in England while it lasts.. Marseille is calling.
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by teebaxy(m): 11:07pm On Jan 01
Nice one, he refused to up his game, imagine Yaya ture still playing for man city
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by AkinPhysicist: 11:07pm On Jan 01
John "snail-best back-passer" Obi. God bless you. We Nigerians love you. Happy New Year.
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by amclimax(m): 11:07pm On Jan 01
Mikel achieved many things at chelsea, he won almost all the trophies, if not all.... Baba meji you are indeed a proud son.... Number 12
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Agulimah: 11:08pm On Jan 01
Up blues
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Category1: 11:08pm On Jan 01
calliope:I think it's better u fry ur unwashed nasty clítoris and eat it....u don run buy land just to type garbage.
Wow, I'm a Barcelona fan, but this season my support have been on chelsea, man u and Liverpool...
Why? Becos of their terrible form last season... I hope Chelsea wins the league and those two follows...
If u see whr I dey jubilate wen dem score eh, u go think say I dey support those clubs...
4.arsenal...their favorite position.
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Vokians(m): 11:08pm On Jan 01
Where Is Mikel
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by danemenike: 11:08pm On Jan 01
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by happy2017: 11:09pm On Jan 01
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Jostico(m): 11:09pm On Jan 01
Op you dey leave life go 2016
I no follow you oh
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by kinggogo: 11:10pm On Jan 01
Me patiently waitiing for d tym chelsea will eventually lose
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by LesbianBoy(m): 11:10pm On Jan 01
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by Kx: 11:10pm On Jan 01
I tot d media made it seem like Mikel was glad Jose era was gone, why exactly did Conte ice him from d team?
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by EmekaBlue(m): 11:11pm On Jan 01
Terry...Mikel... Moses
Cool
Up Blueeeeez
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by chiefolododo(m): 11:13pm On Jan 01
The thunder that will fire Chelsea is doing press up at white hot lane
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by dyabman(m): 11:13pm On Jan 01
Kx:
Mikel seems too hot
|Re: John Mikel Obi Enjoys End-Of-Year Get-Together With Teammates by nwachivis(m): 11:13pm On Jan 01
.
