₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,718,890 members, 3,286,795 topics. Date: Monday, 02 January 2017 at 05:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo (5412 Views)
Iheoma Nnadi Get Gold Iphone From Emenike / Emmanuel Emenike Proposes To Iheoma Nnadi (Photos) / Emmanuel Emenike Is Dating Iheoma Nnadi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by AdoraAmadi: 8:50am
Most beautiful girl in Nigeria 2014 Iheoma Nnadi is pictured below enjoying the holiday with her fiance Emenike and footballer Onazi and wife.
Iheoma Nnadi and Super Eagles, Fenerbache striker, Emmanuel Emenike got engaged in September, 2016 and have been rumoured to be pregnant and expecting their first child together.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/pregnant-ex-beauty-queen-iheoma-nnadi-glows.html
1 Like
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by PWEETYWIZZY(f): 8:53am
Na deir business b dat jare
2 Likes
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by Mikylopez(f): 10:33am
shez really growing
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 10:39am
This is an impropriety agenda, with inevitably displaced tratontacy. The level of intramural demographic situation is nothing to write home about. It is a polished concept of trammel conjure!!!
2 Likes
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by angelTI(f): 11:03am
Mikylopez:
Growing or glowing?
2 Likes
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by LesbianBoy(m): 11:24am
This is the kind of lifestyle lilian esoro wants that's why she is divorcing ubi franklin at the slightest of quarrel. Thief!
6 Likes
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by sinaj(f): 11:41am
tHaPsAmIsT:in English pls
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 11:46am
sinaj:
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 11:47am
sinaj:This a combined vocabulary statements of modern English!
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by Mikylopez(f): 12:04pm
angelTI:yh tnx
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by OKorowanta: 12:12pm
tHaPsAmIsT:
Finally Patrick Obahiagbon disguising under dis moniker.
U can't deny yam.
2 Likes
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by MichaelSokoto(m): 4:29pm
how is diz news?
c news below...
"BRODA NURU SHOCKED TO SEE AUNTY LUCY DOIN DA SQUAT"
1 Like
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by ngmgeek(m): 4:30pm
And...
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by adonbilivit: 4:32pm
so that guy pour put inside ?
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by iamteegee: 4:32pm
She ain't beauty enough to my girlfriend selling akamu in the village >: ......leave matter for Mathias
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by ngwababe: 4:33pm
Nwa
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by candidbabe(f): 4:33pm
H
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by twilliamx: 4:33pm
MichaelSokoto:Beats me.
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by Omagzee(m): 4:34pm
And so? In fact
1 Like
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by Virginkpekus(f): 4:34pm
Baba God give me my own emenike this 2017, Abeg
1 Like
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by MichaelSokoto(m): 4:34pm
tHaPsAmIsT:my Broda ur blood too dey hott!
abeg mek pesin giv dis Broda cold pure water drink mek him blood cool down
1 Like
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by Olami90: 4:36pm
Which mod dey move all these yeye threads to front page na? E be like lalasticlala dey beach party nd dey rock babe. He don forget nairaland for now
1 Like
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by Elle277(f): 4:39pm
Make them kuku marry nah..
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by obataokenwa(m): 4:39pm
I love my people
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by shockwave91(m): 4:41pm
.
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 4:48pm
tHaPsAmIsT:jesu!
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by muller101(m): 4:50pm
Olami90:na that bald headed mod.
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by KingDPlans1: 4:54pm
*MTN, ETISALAT,GLO AND AIRTL DATA PROMO*
*KingData Telecom Data resellers*
To check balance before or after purchase,
For MTN, dial *461*6 #
For Etisalat, dial *229*9 #
For Airtel, dial *123*57 #
For Glo, dial *127*0 #
*Daily plans* (Mtn, Glo, eti and Airtel)
15gb @1000
*Weekly Plans*(Mtn, Glo, eti and Airtel)
10gb @1000
15gb @1300
*Monthly Plans* 38days duration (Both day and night)(Mtn, Glo, eti and Airtel)
4gb @ 1000
5gb @1200
7.5gb @ 1500
10gb @ 2000
15gb @ 2200
Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)
*Night Plan*(Mtn, Glo, eti and Airtel)
5gb @800
10gb @1000
15gb @1200
These Prices are valid if you are paying via Airtime.
To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS ......
*No Risk*
*No Panic*
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by dumie(f): 4:54pm
tHaPsAmIsT:Grammar pedantry syndrome sighted
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by dumie(f): 5:01pm
OKorowanta:seconded
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by shamecurls: 5:04pm
tHaPsAmIsT:
You re very right.
Obama`s regime is too strict to FIFA
|Re: 'Pregnant' Iheoma Nnadi Glows In New Photo by Respect55(m): 5:04pm
tHaPsAmIsT:Bros who make u vex. Lol
Enya / Lil' Kim & Da Brat? / Please Who Won The Mtn Project Fame That Just Ended?
Viewing this topic: justifeany, Ivoryred(f), philGeo(m), BlossomedCherry, DestinyCHILD1, Dtarmon(m), thedewunmi(m), SIRmanjar, GENIUS18, limelighttee(m), Thoniameek(f), mokset123, elyna, Adeinfo, paramedic, dljbd1(m), id2010(m), Ewoma45(f), Priwillo, Ayinke93(f) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3