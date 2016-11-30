₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by TunezTV: 9:29am On Jan 02
Curvy Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar shocked fans on new year eve when she announced her exit from Instagram after, December, 31, 2016.
The actress who has since deleted her gram account wrote as her last post;‘With gratitude to God almighty. I say thank you all for a wonderful 2016. I thank you all,who contributed in my growth. But I regret to announce my exit from Instagram God bless you all and I love youGosh will miss you all'
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/nollywood-actress-halima-abubakar-quits.html
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by wise7(m): 9:33am On Jan 02
Should I fry beans?
No one gives a fvck
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by DeBlessedOne(m): 9:37am On Jan 02
.
28 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by eboiga: 9:51am On Jan 02
Who cares? Your quitting no dey put alert for my account.
4 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Mikylopez(f): 10:24am On Jan 02
her life her business
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Jarizod: 10:52am On Jan 02
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by angelTI(f): 11:01am On Jan 02
Good riddance to bad rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Nixiepie(f): 11:18am On Jan 02
Who instagram dey epp before
4 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by justicejay(m): 9:42pm On Jan 02
This new year, but unfortunately NL mods are still with their old rotten brain.
What's the essence of this tread?
5 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Kenshinmunac: 9:42pm On Jan 02
Bleached monkey.
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by dhardline(m): 9:43pm On Jan 02
One day we all will...
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by iamsparrow(m): 9:43pm On Jan 02
shey dis one na news?
ok
2 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Tobium1(m): 9:43pm On Jan 02
No more raunchy pics for de vaseline crew
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by buchilino(m): 9:43pm On Jan 02
FINALLY, THANK GOD.
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by EmperorShizzy: 9:44pm On Jan 02
k
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:44pm On Jan 02
Who is she ?
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by wintersnow(m): 9:44pm On Jan 02
No vex buh....
2 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Jostico(m): 9:44pm On Jan 02
Those who want a fvck move in there
2 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by 1Rebel: 9:44pm On Jan 02
Those who give a went that way.
[img]http://gph.to/2iXKUJh[/img]
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by ChappyChase(m): 9:45pm On Jan 02
She Go Come Back.
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Kingxway: 9:45pm On Jan 02
Really? Is she for real? Because I know Nigerian babes can't do without any of the social media platforms
Meanwhile,
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by ngmgeek(m): 9:45pm On Jan 02
And that's News
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by daremiarchs(m): 9:45pm On Jan 02
Ptcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Zico5(m): 9:45pm On Jan 02
That's a good resolution but madam your number one priority is how to nail good hubby not the childish act of quiting instagram.
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by KenModi(m): 9:46pm On Jan 02
Make I ask, na who her presence for instagram help in the first place?
Nonesense!
Anyways.....
2 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by biz9ja(m): 9:46pm On Jan 02
So we should all quit?...Mtcheww
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Janetessy(f): 9:46pm On Jan 02
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Doctorfitz(m): 9:46pm On Jan 02
Halima I know U're on nairaland buh
7 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by frenchwine(m): 9:46pm On Jan 02
It's a good thing actually. This time last year I took the rather odd decision to quit facebook for one year to focus on my career and inter-peraonal relationships. It sounded impossible to all my friends cos I had an avid fb presence , which happened to be my only social account. . When I deactivated my account, they were like give him one week, he would be back.
Just yesterday I reactivated my account and they're like "you're indeed esoteric".
Whatever rocks her boat.
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by Kelklein(m): 9:47pm On Jan 02
who her being on instagram epp?
Mchtwwww
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by GoggleB(m): 9:47pm On Jan 02
Her problem
|Re: Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] by passionateyouth: 9:48pm On Jan 02
and so?
3 Likes
