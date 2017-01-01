₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Dremostar: 9:41am
Footballer Obafemi Martins recently moved into his new luxurious home in Lagos.
Actress Eniola Badmus paid him a visit on Saturday and shared photos of his expensive customized interior.
Source: http://naijavibes.net/2017/01/photos-footballer-obafemi-martins-fully-customized-luxury-mansion-lagos/
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by onebyonetothetop: 9:47am
cool that's the result of hard work.
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Kingstel: 10:09am
Sweet
͵͵͵͵͵͵
See more LUXURY & EXCLUSIVE stories you have NEVER read before @ www.vineck.com
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Mikylopez(f): 10:11am
hard work pays meeeeehn...... one has to work hard to live in luxury. no faking...eniola badmus went to pay him a visit and instantly became ty bello issok oooo
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by faith551(m): 10:13am
So cuppy will prolly move out from his dad mansion into this edifice, Life can be so good to a single person
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by debssycharles(f): 10:21am
Nice
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by angelTI(f): 11:05am
faith551:
Cuppy ke? This is not her Bobo na
Money is good sha
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by ramdris(m): 11:20am
Wao!....
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by seankay(m): 11:30am
She paid a courtesy visit to Obagoal's oda room
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:34am
She even went to the toilet and took pictures of the sit and Dettol?
Poverty mentality!
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by dauddy97(m): 12:03pm
can the hose buy my own ship?
Well,
Daveeedo voice;:- Mr femi martins na my boy,
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by demolaxl(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Janetessy(f): 4:12pm
Ok
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by magabounce(m): 4:12pm
Dah!!!
Uduak Obong Abasi!!!
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Gkay1(m): 4:12pm
result of hardworking
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Strongbest(m): 4:12pm
Hard work pays.
We've all got to start something, no matter how small, it's 2017 already.
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Toks2008(m): 4:13pm
Mikylopez:
When I say it's good to be in a country where hard work pays some people misconstrued my notion.
I can imagine if any Eyimba player can afford this.
God save Nigeria
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:14pm
I for play football ooo!!
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by originalKsp(m): 4:14pm
Hard work + smart work pays
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Koko88(m): 4:15pm
Eniola went to hustle... No time!
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Jadeite(f): 4:15pm
Sayveth interior decor at work
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by sisipelebe(f): 4:15pm
faith551:Wetin concern cuppy with obafemi's apartment. Abi you think say Na victor anichebe?
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Akinz0126(m): 4:16pm
1 of the nigeria player I ever loved and admired OBAGOAL
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Ekpekus(m): 4:16pm
Turn to your neighbour and say "Money is good"
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 4:16pm
OK
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by frubben(m): 4:16pm
All I have to say is wonderful
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Culin(f): 4:16pm
faith551:
I think you're trying to talk about anichebe. Not obagoal
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by Culin(f): 4:16pm
faith551:
|Re: Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) by uviesa(m): 4:17pm
Okay
