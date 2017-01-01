Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Obafemi Martins Luxury Home In Lagos (Photos) (14710 Views)

Actress Eniola Badmus paid him a visit on Saturday and shared photos of his expensive customized interior.



Footballer Obafemi Martins recently moved into his new luxurious home in Lagos. Actress Eniola Badmus paid him a visit on Saturday and shared photos of his expensive customized interior.

cool that's the result of hard work. 8 Likes



hard work pays meeeeehn...... one has to work hard to live in luxury. no faking...eniola badmus went to pay him a visit and instantly became ty bello issok oooo 5 Likes

So cuppy will prolly move out from his dad mansion into this edifice, Life can be so good to a single person 1 Like

faith551:

So cuppy will prolly move out from his dad mansion into this edifice, Life can be so good to a single person

Cuppy ke? This is not her Bobo na



Money is good sha Cuppy ke? This is not her Bobo na

Wao!.... 1 Like 1 Share

She paid a courtesy visit to Obagoal's oda room 10 Likes 1 Share

She even went to the toilet and took pictures of the sit and Dettol?





Poverty mentality! 5 Likes

can the hose buy my own ship?

Daveeedo voice;:- Mr femi martins na my boy,





Uduak Obong Abasi!!! 1 Like

result of hardworking









Mikylopez:

hard work pays meeeeehn...... one has to work hard to live in luxury. no faking...eniola badmus went to pay him a visit and instantly became ty bello issok oooo

When I say it's good to be in a country where hard work pays some people misconstrued my notion.



I can imagine if any Eyimba player can afford this.



When I say it's good to be in a country where hard work pays some people misconstrued my notion. I can imagine if any Eyimba player can afford this. God save Nigeria

I for play football ooo!!

Hard work + smart work pays 1 Like

Eniola went to hustle... No time!

Sayveth interior decor at work

faith551:

Wetin concern cuppy with obafemi's apartment. Abi you think say Na victor anichebe?

1 of the nigeria player I ever loved and admired OBAGOAL 1 Like

Turn to your neighbour and say "Money is good"

All I have to say is wonderful

faith551:

So cuppy will prolly move out from his dad mansion into this edifice, Life can be so good to a single person

I think you're trying to talk about anichebe. Not obagoal

faith551:

So cuppy will prolly move out from his dad mansion into this edifice, Life can be so good to a single person

I think you're trying to talk about anichebe. Not obagoal I think you're trying to talk about anichebe. Not obagoal