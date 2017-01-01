₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 9:43am On Jan 02
This was reported spotted somewhere in Lagos! Can someone explain what's happening here? i'm still in shock! Well, this could be as a result of the incessant molestation given to wives by their husbands in recent times... Who knows about this?
Source: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/01/seriously-checkout-this-scary-but.html
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 9:43am On Jan 02
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by samuel051(m): 9:44am On Jan 02
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by daremiarchs(m): 9:55am On Jan 02
Wais happening sef
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by myfantasies(f): 10:01am On Jan 02
It's either an indirect statement or dey r making mockery of the wife beaters
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by pyyxxaro: 10:11am On Jan 02
Maybe de supply cucumber to people's Wives
Am sure CHIDINMA OKEKE is the C.E.O
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by temmy6996(m): 10:16am On Jan 02
it's just a dry cleaning outfit
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ramdris(m): 10:21am On Jan 02
What are they into?
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Oche211(m): 10:22am On Jan 02
temmy6996:u re absolutely right.
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ramdris(m): 10:22am On Jan 02
What are they into? It's a poor advert line if I must say...
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Opistorincos(m): 4:37pm On Jan 02
Guess they are an org that help around the house
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:19pm On Jan 02
temmy6996:
Good thinking, Good Product
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by oatzeal(m): 9:50pm On Jan 02
yes
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by passionateyouth: 9:50pm On Jan 02
That must be edible catering
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by eleojo23: 9:50pm On Jan 02
Don't kill your wife with too much laundry, give it to the dry cleaners instead.
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by mytime24(f): 9:51pm On Jan 02
ENDTIME advert
i dnt even understand d meanin sef
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ABJDOT(m): 9:51pm On Jan 02
ok
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by unclezuma: 9:51pm On Jan 02
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Monalisa185(f): 9:51pm On Jan 02
"don't kill your wife with clothes, it's their job!" Dry cleaners
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by shamecurls: 9:51pm On Jan 02
Assassins don dey do adverts too?
Change is truly here
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Morhziez(m): 9:51pm On Jan 02
See No Evil
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by jiinxed: 9:52pm On Jan 02
ndi ofe again
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Maximus85(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Laundry company. Meaning don't kill your wife with plenty clothes to wash... The washing is their job.
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Jostico(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
I tire for country for Nigeria
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by DAVE41(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Dry cleaning company spotted
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Harbioye(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Funny buh if u think well, u will decide what they are trying to pass
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Sunnycliff(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Nice marketing strategy that evokes sentiment in reasoning
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Trapnews: 9:52pm On Jan 02
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by KenModi(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Those peeps need to be arrested and charged to court ASAP
Dem dey commit crime...come get mind dey adveritse am.
Wonders shall never end.
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by donigspain(m): 9:53pm On Jan 02
Laundry services. Check the hanger!
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by sainty2k3(m): 9:53pm On Jan 02
Ok. It's a poor advert. picture would have made a difference
|Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by cathodekazim: 9:53pm On Jan 02
dry post
