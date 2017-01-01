₦airaland Forum

"Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 9:43am On Jan 02
This was reported spotted somewhere in Lagos! Can someone explain what's happening here? i'm still in shock! Well, this could be as a result of the incessant molestation given to wives by their husbands in recent times... Who knows about this?

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 9:43am On Jan 02
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by samuel051(m): 9:44am On Jan 02
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by daremiarchs(m): 9:55am On Jan 02
Wais happening sef undecided
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by myfantasies(f): 10:01am On Jan 02
It's either an indirect statement or dey r making mockery of the wife beaters

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by pyyxxaro: 10:11am On Jan 02
Maybe de supply cucumber to people's Wives

Am sure CHIDINMA OKEKE is the C.E.O cry

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by temmy6996(m): 10:16am On Jan 02
it's just a dry cleaning outfit

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ramdris(m): 10:21am On Jan 02
What are they into?
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Oche211(m): 10:22am On Jan 02
temmy6996:
it's just a dry cleaning outfit
u re absolutely right.

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ramdris(m): 10:22am On Jan 02
What are they into? It's a poor advert line if I must say...

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Opistorincos(m): 4:37pm On Jan 02
Guess they are an org that help around the house

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:19pm On Jan 02
temmy6996:
it's just a dry cleaning outfit


Good thinking, Good Product

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by oatzeal(m): 9:50pm On Jan 02
yes

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by passionateyouth: 9:50pm On Jan 02
That must be edible catering

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by eleojo23: 9:50pm On Jan 02
Don't kill your wife with too much laundry, give it to the dry cleaners instead.

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by mytime24(f): 9:51pm On Jan 02
ENDTIME advert undecided



i dnt even understand d meanin sef angry

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by ABJDOT(m): 9:51pm On Jan 02
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by unclezuma: 9:51pm On Jan 02
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Monalisa185(f): 9:51pm On Jan 02
"don't kill your wife with clothes, it's their job!" Dry cleaners

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by shamecurls: 9:51pm On Jan 02
Assassins don dey do adverts too?


Change is truly here

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Morhziez(m): 9:51pm On Jan 02
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by jiinxed: 9:52pm On Jan 02
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Maximus85(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Laundry company. Meaning don't kill your wife with plenty clothes to wash... The washing is their job.

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Jostico(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
I tire for country for Nigeria

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by DAVE41(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Dry cleaning company spotted

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Harbioye(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Funny buh if u think well, u will decide what they are trying to pass
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Sunnycliff(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Nice marketing strategy that evokes sentiment in reasoning

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by Trapnews: 9:52pm On Jan 02
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by KenModi(m): 9:52pm On Jan 02
Those peeps need to be arrested and charged to court ASAP

Dem dey commit crime...come get mind dey adveritse am.

Wonders shall never end.

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by donigspain(m): 9:53pm On Jan 02
Laundry services. Check the hanger!
Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by sainty2k3(m): 9:53pm On Jan 02
Ok. It's a poor advert. picture would have made a difference

Re: "Don't Kill Your Wife, It's Our Job" Advert Board Seen In Lagos (Pictured) by cathodekazim: 9:53pm On Jan 02
