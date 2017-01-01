Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex (13303 Views)

http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/basketmouth-shares-photo-of-his-other.html



Ace comedian has two children with his wife Elsie, jason and janelle, he also had a daughter named Amy with his ex. He took to IG on jan 1st, to show his first photo of Amy (pictured right) on social media.



This is a new one on me.

Cuties. 3 Likes

Cute. The one from the 'ex' looks prettier though 32 Likes 2 Shares

Cuties





This Amy fine pass the other two 12 Likes

nice

I thought we have seen the end of such front page news?



Meanwhile, @ OP 4 Likes

OP pls go and restructure ur headline... 1 Like

Beautiful kids 1 Like

His ex child looks adorable..

Beautiful children though.





#caLLmeBERG 1 Like

I go for the Ex

kekere meta

Jason?







Okay 1 Like

Nigerian Army looks sweeter than the other 2 combined...

koolcat:

OP pls go and restructure ur headline... S3conded S3conded

Good one 2 Likes

You should've married your ex

wat do u expect wen they use to b close pal wit 2baba. atleast em even try pass some of una here

the boy no just fine at all 1 Like

I never knew he had a child with another lady outside wedlock

Amy should be same age as the other kids, does this mean... 1 Like

See what nairaland has been reduced to! No be only ex! Did it occur to you OP that the girl could be one of his siblings daughter 1 Like

The Ex go fine wella o



I wonder why men jump from "Best" to "Good" 1 Like



yab Tu Baba. So Basket mouth does have ex, children and all his gang earn money with na toyab Tu Baba.

Sharon6:

Cuties





GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE! How do I know you don't have one? How do I know you don't have one? 2 Likes

The ex must be a very beautiful woman to produce such a pretty daughter with ugly bright okpocha 2 Likes

I was wondering why the Other two looked ugly compared to the girl in red when I first saw the pix on insta. basket just solved the riddle.