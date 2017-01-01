₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,113 members, 3,287,314 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex (13303 Views)
Davido's Daughter With Tiwa Savage Son And The Okoye Kids At Her School Party / Basketmouth's Daughter, Janelle Okpocha's Swag / Checkout These Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Ifexxy(m): 10:27am On Jan 02
http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/basketmouth-shares-photo-of-his-other.html
Ace comedian has two children with his wife Elsie, jason and janelle, he also had a daughter named Amy with his ex. He took to IG on jan 1st, to show his first photo of Amy (pictured right) on social media.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOt_4zfBOyP/?hl=en
1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by BleSSedMee(f): 10:41am On Jan 02
This is a new one on me.
Cuties.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Alasi20(m): 10:26pm On Jan 02
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by sainty2k3(m): 10:26pm On Jan 02
Cute. The one from the 'ex' looks prettier though
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Sharon6(f): 10:26pm On Jan 02
Cuties
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by olamide452(f): 10:26pm On Jan 02
This Amy fine pass the other two
12 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by bilo1(m): 10:26pm On Jan 02
nice
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Noblesoul123: 10:28pm On Jan 02
I thought we have seen the end of such front page news?
Meanwhile, @ OP
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by koolcat: 10:28pm On Jan 02
OP pls go and restructure ur headline...
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by ddaammyy(f): 10:28pm On Jan 02
Beautiful kids
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by LouisBERG: 10:29pm On Jan 02
His ex child looks adorable..
Beautiful children though.
#caLLmeBERG
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Originality007: 10:30pm On Jan 02
I go for the Ex
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by maxwelloweezy(m): 10:30pm On Jan 02
kekere meta
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by CplusJason(m): 10:30pm On Jan 02
Jason?
Okay
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by dukeolumde(m): 10:31pm On Jan 02
Nigerian Army looks sweeter than the other 2 combined...
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Daniel058(m): 10:31pm On Jan 02
koolcat:S3conded
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by ngwababe: 10:32pm On Jan 02
Good one
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by AK6464(m): 10:33pm On Jan 02
You should've married your ex
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Eibams60(m): 10:33pm On Jan 02
wat do u expect wen they use to b close pal wit 2baba. atleast em even try pass some of una here
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by judefcc: 10:34pm On Jan 02
the boy no just fine at all
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by NAMDOSKY311: 10:37pm On Jan 02
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by angelTI(f): 10:42pm On Jan 02
I never knew he had a child with another lady outside wedlock
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Iefosa(m): 10:44pm On Jan 02
Amy should be same age as the other kids, does this mean...
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by LesbianBoy(m): 10:44pm On Jan 02
See what nairaland has been reduced to! No be only ex! Did it occur to you OP that the girl could be one of his siblings daughter
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by shamecurls: 10:46pm On Jan 02
The Ex go fine wella o
I wonder why men jump from "Best" to "Good"
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Olukat(m): 10:54pm On Jan 02
So Basket mouth does have ex, children and all his gang earn money with na to
yab Tu Baba.
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by AloyalNigerian(m): 10:54pm On Jan 02
Sharon6:How do I know you don't have one?
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by eyeview: 10:58pm On Jan 02
The ex must be a very beautiful woman to produce such a pretty daughter with ugly bright okpocha
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by remiotega: 11:00pm On Jan 02
Vacancy!!!
The services of a female private home tutor is needed urgently at Onipanu Lagos.
To teach two pupils ,Nurs 2 and Pry 2.
Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays.
For two hours .
Interested persons should please call
08070752784.
This is not a scam please ,if you are qualified ,you resume immediately.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by Chanchit: 11:05pm On Jan 02
I was wondering why the Other two looked ugly compared to the girl in red when I first saw the pix on insta. basket just solved the riddle.
|Re: Photo Of Basketmouth's Daughter With His Ex by queenitee(f): 11:13pm On Jan 02
This is new!!Amy is a cutie
Nollywood Actress Mary Remmy Loses Younger Sister To Boko Haram War In Damaturu / Top Five Hottest Nairaland Music Artistes / Omotola Debunks Husband's Sack Rumours
Viewing this topic: oribi(m), OLUENTA1, MPVGoddess, miriamchi(f) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6