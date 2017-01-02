Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria (3217 Views)

"O God our help in ages past

Our hope for years to come

Our shelter from the stormy blasts

And our eternal home"



Singing this hymn with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Former Chairman of Nigeria Interim Government, Ernest Shonakan, Former Vice President Alex Ekuweme; Former Chief of Gen. Staff, Real Admiral , Ebitu Ukiwe and General Oladipo Diya was both an honour and a delight.

I am confident 2017 will be a great year for us all.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1071899179587114&id=633018823475154&fs=5









Pastor Yemi Osinbajo

Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is the current vice president.



Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya was chief of general staff (defacto vice president) from 1993-1997.



Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe was chief of general staff from 1985 - 1986.



Dr Alex Ekuweme was vice president from 1979 - 1983.



Chief Ernest Shonekan was the head of state and chairman of the interim national government from August - November 1993.



Lieutenant General Olusegun Obasanjo was chief of staff, supreme headquarters (defacto vice president) from 1975 - 1976, head of state from 1976 - 1979 and president from 1999 - 2007.



General Yakubu Gowon was head of state from 1966 - 1975. 3 Likes

ASSOCIATION OF CO WARDS.. 2 Likes

Una try. Una try.

gathering these old thieves together for this musical show



Meanwhile, Obj is just feeling like Jay Z while Osinbajo thinks he is R Kelly. I give up on Ernest Shonekan, I wondet what he took before taking his verse

Who can explain what this means? 1 Like

Don't be surprise when you see these men in heaven singing "hallelujah"

Na this song go save this country

from recession?

Songsters answer

Smh

Lovely 1 Like

chineke!!!!





incomplete without patience 1 Like

The same people that finished Nigeria are the ones singing for Nigeria Nigerians you really have been scammed HeeeThe same people that finished Nigeria are the ones singing for NigeriaNigerians you really have been scammed 5 Likes

Sai godiya goodluck pha

Watched the video,can't stop laughing.God bless them all. 3 Likes

Wetin be this abeg? Whats the purpose of this? 1 Like

Nobody understands the need for love and unity more than these men. One Nigeria forever. 3 Likes

They can pocket their song. I don't give a damn.

Something Great is coming

Gbam!

Wonders shall never end. You mean the as(s)holes that destroyed Nigeria are now singing for a better Nigeria?

The thunder that will fire them is singing choir in heaven.

Na by singing?

They heard that FG has budgeted Billions for them in 2017 budget and they began to sing like birds. They can only deceive zombies. 1 Like





I hope the song will help in bringing back our naira, stabilizing the economy, putting food on our tables, reducing the prices of commodities in the market as well as reducing the prices of pms and kerosene..... I hope the song will help in bringing back our naira, stabilizing the economy, putting food on our tables, reducing the prices of commodities in the market as well as reducing the prices of pms and kerosene..... 1 Like

mymadam:

Una try.

CecyAdrian:

For those people asking where Osinbajo has been all these while, this video answers the question. He has been busy gathering these old thieves together for this musical show

You get bad mouth. You get bad mouth. 2 Likes

wao. that is gospel playing the piano, that guy is good. he is the no 1 music producer in Abuja.

wow....nice....

Ndi ori. They want to sing us to sleep again and cart away the remaining resources.



Requiem for PMB. ..

God bless us alll

God bless Nigeria! 1 Like