|Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by naptu2: 11:50am
Pastor Yemi Osinbajo
"O God our help in ages past
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1071899179587114&id=633018823475154&fs=5
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5WrUPNqbOo
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by naptu2: 11:59am
Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is the current vice president.
Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya was chief of general staff (defacto vice president) from 1993-1997.
Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe was chief of general staff from 1985 - 1986.
Dr Alex Ekuweme was vice president from 1979 - 1983.
Chief Ernest Shonekan was the head of state and chairman of the interim national government from August - November 1993.
Lieutenant General Olusegun Obasanjo was chief of staff, supreme headquarters (defacto vice president) from 1975 - 1976, head of state from 1976 - 1979 and president from 1999 - 2007.
General Yakubu Gowon was head of state from 1966 - 1975.
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by TANTUMERGO007: 12:01pm
ASSOCIATION OF CO WARDS..
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by mymadam: 12:02pm
Una try.
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by CecyAdrian(f): 12:03pm
For those people asking where Osinbajo has been all these while, this video answers the question. He has been busy gathering these old thieves together for this musical show
Meanwhile, Obj is just feeling like Jay Z while Osinbajo thinks he is R Kelly. I give up on Ernest Shonekan, I wondet what he took before taking his verse
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by GoggleB(m): 12:06pm
Who can explain what this means?
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Barbarthundey(m): 12:06pm
Don't be surprise when you see these men in heaven singing "hallelujah"
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by infogenius(m): 12:06pm
Na this song go save this country
from recession?
Songsters answer
Smh
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by tobtap: 12:06pm
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by RedArrow: 12:06pm
Lovely
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by SWORD419: 12:07pm
chineke!!!!
incomplete without patience
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by jerryunit48: 12:07pm
Heee The same people that finished Nigeria are the ones singing for Nigeria Nigerians you really have been scammed
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by aminho(m): 12:07pm
Sai godiya goodluck pha
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Ovialekhe(f): 12:07pm
Watched the video,can't stop laughing.God bless them all.
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by redcliff: 12:07pm
Wetin be this abeg? Whats the purpose of this?
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by seunmsg(m): 12:07pm
Nobody understands the need for love and unity more than these men. One Nigeria forever.
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by candidbabe(f): 12:08pm
They can pocket their song. I don't give a damn.
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by yinkson(m): 12:08pm
Something Great is coming
Gbam!
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Emekamex(m): 12:08pm
Wonders shall never end. You mean the as(s)holes that destroyed Nigeria are now singing for a better Nigeria?
The thunder that will fire them is singing choir in heaven.
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by SweetJoystick(m): 12:09pm
Na by singing?
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Sealeddeal(m): 12:09pm
They heard that FG has budgeted Billions for them in 2017 budget and they began to sing like birds. They can only deceive zombies.
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Olubukola16(f): 12:09pm
I hope the song will help in bringing back our naira, stabilizing the economy, putting food on our tables, reducing the prices of commodities in the market as well as reducing the prices of pms and kerosene.....
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Cardkit: 12:09pm
mymadam:
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by seunmsg(m): 12:10pm
CecyAdrian:
You get bad mouth.
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by ffo(m): 12:10pm
wao. that is gospel playing the piano, that guy is good. he is the no 1 music producer in Abuja.
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by darknetcom: 12:11pm
wow....nice....
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by DIKEnaWAR: 12:11pm
Ndi ori. They want to sing us to sleep again and cart away the remaining resources.
Requiem for PMB. ..
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by AppleGold: 12:12pm
God bless us alll
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by shamecurls: 12:12pm
God bless Nigeria!
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by LaClickLaBend: 12:12pm
They Killed it tho. Thank God for accomodating our excesses!
|Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by saintoke083: 12:13pm
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6