Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria

Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by naptu2: 11:50am
Pastor Yemi Osinbajo

"O God our help in ages past
Our hope for years to come
Our shelter from the stormy blasts
And our eternal home"

Singing this hymn with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Former Chairman of Nigeria Interim Government, Ernest Shonakan, Former Vice President Alex Ekuweme; Former Chief of Gen. Staff, Real Admiral , Ebitu Ukiwe and General Oladipo Diya was both an honour and a delight.
I am confident 2017 will be a great year for us all.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1071899179587114&id=633018823475154&fs=5




http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5WrUPNqbOo

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by naptu2: 11:59am
Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is the current vice president.

Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya was chief of general staff (defacto vice president) from 1993-1997.

Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe was chief of general staff from 1985 - 1986.

Dr Alex Ekuweme was vice president from 1979 - 1983.

Chief Ernest Shonekan was the head of state and chairman of the interim national government from August - November 1993.

Lieutenant General Olusegun Obasanjo was chief of staff, supreme headquarters (defacto vice president) from 1975 - 1976, head of state from 1976 - 1979 and president from 1999 - 2007.

General Yakubu Gowon was head of state from 1966 - 1975.

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by TANTUMERGO007: 12:01pm
ASSOCIATION OF CO WARDS..

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by mymadam: 12:02pm
wink Una try.
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by CecyAdrian(f): 12:03pm
For those people asking where Osinbajo has been all these while, this video answers the question. He has been busy cry gathering these old thieves together for this musical show cheesy cheesy

Meanwhile, Obj is just feeling like Jay Z while Osinbajo thinks he is R Kelly. I give up on Ernest Shonekan, I wondet what he took before taking his verse

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by GoggleB(m): 12:06pm
Who can explain what this means?

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Barbarthundey(m): 12:06pm
Don't be surprise when you see these men in heaven singing "hallelujah" grin grin
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by infogenius(m): 12:06pm
Na this song go save this country
from recession?
Songsters answer
Smh
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by tobtap: 12:06pm
cool cool
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by RedArrow: 12:06pm
Lovely

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by SWORD419: 12:07pm
chineke!!!!


incomplete without patience

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by jerryunit48: 12:07pm
Heee grin The same people that finished Nigeria are the ones singing for Nigeria grin grin grin Nigerians you really have been scammed

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by aminho(m): 12:07pm
Sai godiya goodluck pha
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Ovialekhe(f): 12:07pm
Watched the video,can't stop laughing.God bless them all.

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by redcliff: 12:07pm
Wetin be this abeg? Whats the purpose of this?

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by seunmsg(m): 12:07pm
Nobody understands the need for love and unity more than these men. One Nigeria forever. grin grin grin

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by candidbabe(f): 12:08pm
They can pocket their song. I don't give a damn.
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by yinkson(m): 12:08pm
Something Great is coming
Gbam!
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Emekamex(m): 12:08pm
Wonders shall never end. You mean the as(s)holes that destroyed Nigeria are now singing for a better Nigeria?
The thunder that will fire them is singing choir in heaven.
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by SweetJoystick(m): 12:09pm
Na by singing?
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Sealeddeal(m): 12:09pm
They heard that FG has budgeted Billions for them in 2017 budget and they began to sing like birds. They can only deceive zombies.

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Olubukola16(f): 12:09pm
cheesy

I hope the song will help in bringing back our naira, stabilizing the economy, putting food on our tables, reducing the prices of commodities in the market as well as reducing the prices of pms and kerosene.....

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by Cardkit: 12:09pm
mymadam:
wink Una try.
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by seunmsg(m): 12:10pm
CecyAdrian:
For those people asking where Osinbajo has been all these while, this video answers the question. He has been busy cry gathering these old thieves together for this musical show cheesy cheesy

You get bad mouth.

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by ffo(m): 12:10pm
wao. that is gospel playing the piano, that guy is good. he is the no 1 music producer in Abuja.
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by darknetcom: 12:11pm
wow....nice....
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by DIKEnaWAR: 12:11pm
Ndi ori. They want to sing us to sleep again and cart away the remaining resources.

Requiem for PMB. ..
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by AppleGold: 12:12pm
God bless us alll shocked cool smiley
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by shamecurls: 12:12pm
God bless Nigeria!

Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by LaClickLaBend: 12:12pm
They Killed it tho. Thank God for accomodating our excesses!
Re: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Diya, Gowon, Ukiwe Form Choir. Sing For Nigeria by saintoke083: 12:13pm
undecided undecided

