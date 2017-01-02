₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,113 members, 3,287,314 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme (15605 Views)
How Safe Is NNN Nigeria? - Man Asks EFCC. See EFCC's Reply / New Ponzi Scheme, NNN, Emerges (photos) - Tribune / Nairaland Must Ban MMM - It Is A Ponzi Scheme (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by 247frolicboss(m): 2:20pm On Jan 02
Nigerians on social media have opened 2017 discussion with the NNN Nigeria ponzi schme modeled alongside the popular Mavrodian scheme, MMM.
Here are what Nigerians are saying about the scheme on Twitter:
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/nnn-nigeria-nigerians-caution-each.html
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by 247frolicboss(m): 2:21pm On Jan 02
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by WebSurfer(m): 2:34pm On Jan 02
Nigerians are still going to fall because they are naturally very greedy , lazy and gullible.
They will try whatever they can reap without physical work or little stress instead of investing their time and money on a career to grow successfully with. SHAME....
10 Likes
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by NNVanguard(m): 10:24pm On Jan 02
Get-Rich Quick is the fastest way to abrogation of once destiny because there is no shortcut without a cut shot in life.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by Preciousojoka(m): 10:24pm On Jan 02
Lol.... Recession is causing all this
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by olamide452(f): 10:24pm On Jan 02
Patiently waiting for Jan 14
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by IMASTEX: 10:24pm On Jan 02
Which one be NNN again oh
1 Like
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by mytime24(f): 10:24pm On Jan 02
I WAS here
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by Pvin: 10:25pm On Jan 02
Full meaning of NNN mbok
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by PUSH1(m): 10:25pm On Jan 02
Nigeria Youths should leave social media for now and concentrate on building a productive Nigeria.
What concerns mmm with building a productive Nigeria economy?
5 Likes
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by sweetkev(m): 10:25pm On Jan 02
Nigerians are greedy and lazy
1 Like
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by Alasi20(m): 10:25pm On Jan 02
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by mrmrmister: 10:25pm On Jan 02
I'll launch my own soon
I shall name it X.X.X
2 Likes
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by snowland(m): 10:25pm On Jan 02
Lol...Lesson well learnt. MMM don open people eyes.
Anyways, wetin consign me sef..
1 Like
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by piagetskinner(m): 10:26pm On Jan 02
Which one b NNN again
Notice Needy Nigerians?
1 Like
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by Daniel058(m): 10:26pm On Jan 02
MONEY FINISH, EYE CLEAR
DISC 2 of the PONZI GAME LOADING...
I don dey laugh already..
3 Likes
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by eleojo23: 10:26pm On Jan 02
Which one is NNN again?
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by vickertony(m): 10:26pm On Jan 02
No be only NNN
X X X nko. rubbish!!
1 Like
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by enedoboy(m): 10:26pm On Jan 02
I like my money in my bank or wallet.. all dis mmm kkk lll jjj ttt no concern me.
1 Like
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by MrIcredible: 10:27pm On Jan 02
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by Femich18(m): 10:27pm On Jan 02
OOO Will be next... Nothing we no go hear. Everybody just trying to imitate MMM but the sad news is that MMM is far ahead of them all
1 Like
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by iceberryose(m): 10:27pm On Jan 02
Finally learning the alphabets
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by richyfunky(m): 10:27pm On Jan 02
Most Nigerians are HYPOCRITES........ they criticize ponzi schemes in d open & do it in secret
9 Likes
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by jeftalene(m): 10:27pm On Jan 02
Hmmm...gullibile gullibility..
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by alexy147(m): 10:27pm On Jan 02
If average Nigerian live above poverty,I doubt all these schemes will be relevant..
1 Like
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by Moreoffaith(m): 10:28pm On Jan 02
Dem no dey hear word.
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by danowena: 10:28pm On Jan 02
On a more serious note, which one is NNN again?
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by heykims(m): 10:28pm On Jan 02
NNN is a No No No for the wise.
1 Like
|Re: NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme by Toosure70: 10:28pm On Jan 02
scammer everywhere.
1 Like
Which Business Can I Invest N3million That Will Yield Me 10% Monthly / Which Bank Has The Best Rate For Fixed Deposit Account? / How To Invest Effectively!
Viewing this topic: promgurlP(f), kvngveektour(m), KingyKing, handoys1(m), VajanahDischaj(f), dammycutie, manofsleep(m), itsvictordavid(m), Lordsocrates, Eljefeoflagos(m) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11