It's time less attention is accrued to this woman, who seems to always be under the influence of some sorts of substance anytimes she decides to write on social media.



She wrote:



I am simply the MOST BEAUTIFUL 52yo woman in #Nigeria. These 25yo hoes can't even look like this at 52







Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo wants you to know she is more beautiful than these 25 year old h**e around town. So tell your girlfriend to begin to look like Ms. Kemi, since she has claimed to be cuter than them all.It's time less attention is accrued to this woman, who seems to always be under the influence of some sorts of substance anytimes she decides to write on social media.She wrote:I am simply the MOST BEAUTIFUL 52yo woman in #Nigeria. These 25yo hoes can't even look like this at 52

Who deceived her? 3 Likes

Madam you are the biggest 52 years old fool abeg. 44 Likes 1 Share

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. It's just that hers is stupid. 6 Likes

This woman is funny o. Agbaya oniranu This woman is funny o. Agbaya oniranu 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok ma'am,we have heard.

Now run along.... 2 Likes

She looks older sef........A sugar boy must be deceiving her 2 Likes

madam if u r as poor as d rest 52 years old woman u would'nt hav said dis

52?! This one looking like 75 despite all the pancake she pack put for face 17 Likes 3 Shares

wetin dey do this female version of agama lizard wey use makeup





*spit* walks outta thread 2 Likes

This is fragamentative. It is an opuculent situation with jundical biodrasis. This woman needs a well hypocrasised 2 Likes 1 Share

This is fragamentative. It is an opuculent situation with jundical biodrasis. This woman needs a well hypocrasised vinuc

mummy ur problem is spiritual



i'll pray along ma 1 Like

Beach looking like Osama bin laden with a head tie

Most Beautiful psycho

I wanted to give a fúck, but I gave it to 2016. 6 Likes 1 Share

hmmmm

Hag claiming cinderella



Hag claiming cinderella 1 Like

Mrs kemi 3 Likes 1 Share

If truly she is the one, that mean we nigerian women are ugly then 2 Likes

This one done pass yaba left ooo This one done pass yaba left ooo

This woman's case has gone beyond the cocaine she sniffs.



Am sure it is now a spiritual matter.



We need to watch her closely 3 Likes 1 Share

LOL

I like wishes.Anyone could ride.Yes you are.

can't help but lol

come and see my grandmom first

before you conclude on yourself can't help but lolcome and see my grandmom firstbefore you conclude on yourself

Confused Afonja Grandmother.

As well as the most shameless ma

This woman self....

Beautiful with no husband? abeg aunty stop playing tinko tinko with your life oo. 1 Like

This is new year and I resolved to mind my business online.



Kemi, you don win award. Oya go meet PMB for you #5k



Yoruba people come and carry your sister oooooooh Weed ooooooohYoruba people come and carry your sister oooooooh 1 Like