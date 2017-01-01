₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,113 members, 3,287,316 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:51 AM

Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" (15840 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo: "Linda Ikeji Needs Cream To Tone Out Her Knees & Feet" / Kemi Olunloyo: "I Don't Believe In The Bible, It's Full Of Fake Stories" / Kemi Olunloyo: "Jide Kosoko Should Be Investigated For Ritualism & Occultism" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by winkmart: 4:39pm On Jan 02
Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo wants you to know she is more beautiful than these 25 year old h**e around town. So tell your girlfriend to begin to look like Ms. Kemi, since she has claimed to be cuter than them all.

It's time less attention is accrued to this woman, who seems to always be under the influence of some sorts of substance anytimes she decides to write on social media.

She wrote:

I am simply the MOST BEAUTIFUL 52yo woman in #Nigeria. These 25yo hoes can't even look like this at 52



http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/i-am-most-beautiful-52-year-old-woman.html

1 Like

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by 2SWT(f): 5:07pm On Jan 02
Who deceived her?

3 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by yarimo(m): 5:15pm On Jan 02
Madam you are the biggest 52 years old fool abeg.

44 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Brymo: 5:21pm On Jan 02
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. It's just that hers is stupid.

6 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by angelTI(f): 5:33pm On Jan 02
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin This woman is funny o. Agbaya oniranu

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by ametumzy(f): 7:02pm On Jan 02
Ok ma'am,we have heard.
Now run along....

2 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by FreeSpirited(m): 7:10pm On Jan 02
She looks older sef........A sugar boy must be deceiving her

2 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:12pm On Jan 02
madam if u r as poor as d rest 52 years old woman u would'nt hav said dis
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Jarizod: 7:21pm On Jan 02
52?! This one looking like 75 despite all the pancake she pack put for face

17 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by comradespade(m): 7:26pm On Jan 02
wetin dey do this female version of agama lizard wey use makeup


*spit* walks outta thread

2 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 7:43pm On Jan 02
This is fragamentative. It is an opuculent situation with jundical biodrasis. This woman needs a well hypocrasised

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 7:43pm On Jan 02
This is fragamentative. It is an opuculent situation with jundical biodrasis. This woman needs a well hypocrasised vinuc
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by smardray(m): 9:35pm On Jan 02
mummy ur problem is spiritual

i'll pray along ma

1 Like

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by TheMascot(m): 9:54pm On Jan 02
Beach looking like Osama bin laden with a head tie
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by sainty2k3(m): 10:31pm On Jan 02
Most Beautiful psycho
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Flashh: 10:31pm On Jan 02
I wanted to give a fúck, but I gave it to 2016.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by mytime24(f): 10:31pm On Jan 02
hmmmm
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Jan 02
winkmart:

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo wants you to know she is more beautiful than these 25 year old h**e around town. So tell your girlfriend to begin to look like Ms. Kemi, since she has claimed to be cuter than them all.

It's time less attention is accrued to this woman, who seems to always be under the influence of some sorts of substance anytimes she decides to write on social media.

She wrote:

I am simply the MOST BEAUTIFUL 52yo woman in #Nigeria. These 25yo hoes can't even look like this at 52



http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/i-am-most-beautiful-52-year-old-woman.html

Hag claiming cinderella

grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by ClassCaptain(m): 10:32pm On Jan 02
Mrs kemi

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by ireneony(f): 10:32pm On Jan 02
If truly she is the one, that mean we nigerian women are ugly then sad

2 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Jan 02
winkmart:

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo wants you to know she is more beautiful than these 25 year old h**e around town. So tell your girlfriend to begin to look like Ms. Kemi, since she has claimed to be cuter than them all.

It's time less attention is accrued to this woman, who seems to always be under the influence of some sorts of substance anytimes she decides to write on social media.

She wrote:

I am simply the MOST BEAUTIFUL 52yo woman in #Nigeria. These 25yo hoes can't even look like this at 52



http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/i-am-most-beautiful-52-year-old-woman.html

This one done pass yaba left ooo
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Noblesoul123: 10:32pm On Jan 02
This woman's case has gone beyond the cocaine she sniffs.

Am sure it is now a spiritual matter.

We need to watch her closely

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by josephine123: 10:32pm On Jan 02
LOL
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by onadana: 10:32pm On Jan 02
I like wishes.Anyone could ride.Yes you are.
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by beautiful232(f): 10:33pm On Jan 02
cheesy can't help but lol
come and see my grandmom first
before you conclude on yourself
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Cubeet: 10:33pm On Jan 02
Confused Afonja Grandmother.
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by slimfit1(m): 10:33pm On Jan 02
As well as the most shameless ma
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by ngwababe: 10:33pm On Jan 02
This woman self.... grin cheesy
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by thinkdip(m): 10:33pm On Jan 02
Beautiful with no husband? abeg aunty stop playing tinko tinko with your life oo.

1 Like

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Sunnycliff(m): 10:33pm On Jan 02
This is new year and I resolved to mind my business online.

Kemi, you don win award. Oya go meet PMB for you #5k
Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by seunny4lif(m): 10:34pm On Jan 02
Weed oooooooh
Yoruba people come and carry your sister oooooooh grin

1 Like

Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by thinkdip(m): 10:34pm On Jan 02
2SWT:
Who deceived her?
wiz kid


and she af started seeing small small boys

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Rihanna In Bedroom Mood With Her Lesbian Partners- Pictures / Sinach Wins Kenyan's 'Western Africa Artiste Of The Year' At Groove Awards Kenya / Ibinabo Fiberesema Stuns In New Look

Viewing this topic: Dcaliphate(m), Richeze(m), CHARLYX9, Nightie(f), Bigt4y, fetthu(m), Zenlife, adaksbullet(m), lexxybb, Soskid(m) and 73 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.