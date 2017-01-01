₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by winkmart: 4:39pm On Jan 02
Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo wants you to know she is more beautiful than these 25 year old h**e around town. So tell your girlfriend to begin to look like Ms. Kemi, since she has claimed to be cuter than them all.
It's time less attention is accrued to this woman, who seems to always be under the influence of some sorts of substance anytimes she decides to write on social media.
She wrote:
I am simply the MOST BEAUTIFUL 52yo woman in #Nigeria. These 25yo hoes can't even look like this at 52
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/i-am-most-beautiful-52-year-old-woman.html
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by 2SWT(f): 5:07pm On Jan 02
Who deceived her?
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by yarimo(m): 5:15pm On Jan 02
Madam you are the biggest 52 years old fool abeg.
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Brymo: 5:21pm On Jan 02
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. It's just that hers is stupid.
6 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by angelTI(f): 5:33pm On Jan 02
This woman is funny o. Agbaya oniranu
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by ametumzy(f): 7:02pm On Jan 02
Ok ma'am,we have heard.
Now run along....
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by FreeSpirited(m): 7:10pm On Jan 02
She looks older sef........A sugar boy must be deceiving her
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:12pm On Jan 02
madam if u r as poor as d rest 52 years old woman u would'nt hav said dis
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Jarizod: 7:21pm On Jan 02
52?! This one looking like 75 despite all the pancake she pack put for face
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by comradespade(m): 7:26pm On Jan 02
wetin dey do this female version of agama lizard wey use makeup
*spit* walks outta thread
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 7:43pm On Jan 02
This is fragamentative. It is an opuculent situation with jundical biodrasis. This woman needs a well hypocrasised
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 7:43pm On Jan 02
This is fragamentative. It is an opuculent situation with jundical biodrasis. This woman needs a well hypocrasised vinuc
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by smardray(m): 9:35pm On Jan 02
mummy ur problem is spiritual
i'll pray along ma
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by TheMascot(m): 9:54pm On Jan 02
Beach looking like Osama bin laden with a head tie
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by sainty2k3(m): 10:31pm On Jan 02
Most Beautiful psycho
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Flashh: 10:31pm On Jan 02
I wanted to give a fúck, but I gave it to 2016.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by mytime24(f): 10:31pm On Jan 02
hmmmm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Jan 02
winkmart:
Hag claiming cinderella
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by ClassCaptain(m): 10:32pm On Jan 02
Mrs kemi
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by ireneony(f): 10:32pm On Jan 02
If truly she is the one, that mean we nigerian women are ugly then
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Jan 02
winkmart:
This one done pass yaba left ooo
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Noblesoul123: 10:32pm On Jan 02
This woman's case has gone beyond the cocaine she sniffs.
Am sure it is now a spiritual matter.
We need to watch her closely
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by josephine123: 10:32pm On Jan 02
LOL
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by onadana: 10:32pm On Jan 02
I like wishes.Anyone could ride.Yes you are.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by beautiful232(f): 10:33pm On Jan 02
can't help but lol
come and see my grandmom first
before you conclude on yourself
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Cubeet: 10:33pm On Jan 02
Confused Afonja Grandmother.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by slimfit1(m): 10:33pm On Jan 02
As well as the most shameless ma
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by ngwababe: 10:33pm On Jan 02
This woman self....
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by thinkdip(m): 10:33pm On Jan 02
Beautiful with no husband? abeg aunty stop playing tinko tinko with your life oo.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by Sunnycliff(m): 10:33pm On Jan 02
This is new year and I resolved to mind my business online.
Kemi, you don win award. Oya go meet PMB for you #5k
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by seunny4lif(m): 10:34pm On Jan 02
Weed oooooooh
Yoruba people come and carry your sister oooooooh
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "I Am The Most Beautiful 52 Year Old Woman In Nigeria" by thinkdip(m): 10:34pm On Jan 02
2SWT:wiz kid
and she af started seeing small small boys
