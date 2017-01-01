₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by obiremy: 7:06pm On Jan 02
Nigerian singers 2Baba,Wizkid,Timaya,Sound Sultan,Skales and others were pictured at Quilox Club 'grooving' like never before.See photos of the celebs catching fun at Quilox Club below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/wizkid2babatimayasound-sultan-skales.html?m=1
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by obiremy: 7:07pm On Jan 02
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by decatalyst(m): 7:16pm On Jan 02
What of oritshafemi?
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by GoggleB(m): 7:17pm On Jan 02
Wizkid actually help Dis Mreazi get more fame aswear.
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by Rapmaestro(m): 7:41pm On Jan 02
decatalyst:somewhere in Lai Mohammed's house learning how to lie perfectly
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by OKorowanta: 7:46pm On Jan 02
Craze piipo
Wey dem don waste N500,00 for one bottle of expensive drink finish,
Dem go kon dey beg us make we donate to a sick colleague.
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by obontami: 7:51pm On Jan 02
Rapmaestro:
Haha
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 7:52pm On Jan 02
Why? Introvertically, we need a Biframed tillorpsy with conjured vastricular mulls. Celebrities are known for regional wastage of uncensored githes.
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by UIA04(f): 8:50pm On Jan 02
@ the 1st pic
Sound sultan's dimple is bae
Tuface is hot
WiZkid looking underage
Mr eazi like aboki
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by Flexherbal(m): 9:50pm On Jan 02
Cool !
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by yedidiah(m): 11:48pm On Jan 02
what makes quilox so special please
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by narrowpathy(m): 1:01am
Association of freshmen
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by rokiatu(f): 1:05am
OKorowanta:they getting enough money to spend that amount. What is your problem thou?
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by Kwonder(m): 1:16am
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by DOUBLEWAHALA: 3:16am
when it comes to comedy industry i refer to akpororo as MONEYmissROAD
when it comes to music industry i refer sound sultan as CELEBRITY MISS ROAD
fame no just fit dis guy
ppl in d hus am i hatin?
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by Zceesneh(m): 5:58am
op
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by Smellymouth: 6:00am
Where is Oritsefemi..
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by Smellymouth: 6:04am
DOUBLEWAHALA:
YES YOU ARE!!!
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by comradespade(m): 6:57am
@ the third pic, timaya don use mess/fart destroy picture see as skales do nose and the other guy use hand close his
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by Babzilla: 8:42am
|Re: Wizkid, Timaya, 2Baba, Skales & Sound Sultan Hang Out At Quilox Club by Goldenheart(m): 8:42am
