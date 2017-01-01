₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,261 members, 3,287,635 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 08:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos (7046 Views)
Soldiers Celebrate Christmas With Their Guns At A Church In Borno. Photos / See What Boko Haram Did To Cattle After Poisoning Water Sources In Borno..photos / Photos: Another Nigerian Soldier Dies (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:01am
To all our gallant officers who have laid down their lives for the security of this country, may their souls rest in peace. Pictured is a brave soldier identified as Bisong Otu from Bansan village in Boki LGA of Cross River State died tragically during an exchange of gunfire with the Boko Haram terror group in Borno state. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/gallant-soldier-dies-during-shootout.html
2 Likes
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:01am
rip to him
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by saxwizard(m): 6:02am
Sleep on hero
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by dainformant(m): 6:03am
rip
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Corrinthians(m): 6:04am
Rip brother.
1 Like
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by femolacqua(m): 6:07am
R.I.P
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:07am
Rip gallant personnel!
Uve done great for this nation. Rest well
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by momentum85(m): 6:11am
rip abua! btw, this boko boys no dey finish? abi they die and resurrect?
1 Like
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Atiku2019: 6:13am
Rest On Gallant Soldier....
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by luvinhubby(m): 6:13am
And Nigeria continues to pay for the shamelessly backfired conspiracy of Northern elders on boko haram with the precious lives of our soldiers.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by mercichoco(f): 6:17am
Boko haram again, i thought they have... Well RIP gallant soldier.
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by kettle84(m): 6:18am
Shame on those who directly or indirectly made boko haram what it is today.
4 Likes
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by ShakaZullu(m): 6:21am
wait ooo is the defeated bokoharam?
from the news you'll think that bokoharam can never fire a shot again
well like i said nobody is buying apc propaganda nowadays they can only fool zombies
hopeless government
5 Likes
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Mujinho4b(m): 7:11am
The guy above me sha, anti-apc. At least 1nce in your life accept that this govt is trying.. Negative energy all around you..
I belong to no party, I belong to the truth.
2 Likes
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Kingbuhari(m): 7:12am
Nigeria is not worth dying for
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by dudebuck: 7:26am
ShakaZullu:hahahahahahaha
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by AfroMighty(m): 7:32am
Live on well in God's own cradle where there will be no war or chaos, where father Abraham dress and tender your wounds, where you will look on coming and serving soldiers and tell the angel near you "I love my job"
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:45am
burutai movin infantry to d war front since 19AD
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by SolexxBarry(m): 8:06am
Rip gallant soldier,is Nigeria really worth dyeing for
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:09am
You've done well. Rest in peace
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 8:10am
Soja life in war
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by emmabest2000(m): 8:10am
It's time to stop posting all these gallant soldier die while fighting bokoharam
Stop giving these evildoers glory
1 Like
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Havry: 8:10am
RIP Bro
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by HtwoOw: 8:10am
RIP
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Caseless: 8:11am
RIP , gallant hero!
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Princess4ng(f): 8:11am
May his soul rest in Perfect Peace... Vanity upon Vanity...
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by XXLDICK: 8:11am
SolexxBarry:He died so you could live and this is all you could spill from your butthole.
Is this how you show appreciation
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by chimah3(m): 8:13am
Sad!
Rip!!
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Emu4life(m): 8:14am
Rest in Peace HERO!
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by MedicalSamwise(m): 8:16am
THE SADDEST THING IS THAT NIGERIA WILL NOT COMPESATE HIS FAMILY
I'LL SAY RIP TO NIGERIA RATHER
|Re: Gallant Soldier Dies During Shootout With Boko Haram In Borno. Photos by Sijo01(f): 8:16am
RIP Gallant soldier
Breaking News Pdp Wins In Abuja / Obama Would Fair Better As Vice President? / PDP and Anpp Opposition to The new 37 Lga In Lagos, Whose benefit?
Viewing this topic: oyienootieno, JudgementHammer, Ulysses100, Believe7, KelvinC1(m), momonny, imma2(m), abeyvita(m), fabulousfortune(m), cutievik, Blackrev, KingMicky3286, keypad1, rafhell(m), Realedu, RANGO23(m), itzcephas(m), danj297(m), kenedy175(m), Confirmer(m), SonOfaNobody(m), omonla10(m), kunleajao(m), adem30, itsk99, smackimorn(m), PERFECT2(m), twentyk(m), edalob, ogastone(m) and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4