Source; To all our gallant officers who have laid down their lives for the security of this country, may their souls rest in peace. Pictured is a brave soldier identified as Bisong Otu from Bansan village in Boki LGA of Cross River State died tragically during an exchange of gunfire with the Boko Haram terror group in Borno state. May his soul rest in peace.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/gallant-soldier-dies-during-shootout.html 2 Likes

rip to him 1 Like 1 Share

Sleep on hero

rip

Rip brother. 1 Like

R.I.P

Rip gallant personnel!



Uve done great for this nation. Rest well

rip abua! btw, this boko boys no dey finish? abi they die and resurrect? 1 Like

Rest On Gallant Soldier....





And Nigeria continues to pay for the shamelessly backfired conspiracy of Northern elders on boko haram with the precious lives of our soldiers. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Boko haram again, i thought they have... Well RIP gallant soldier.

Shame on those who directly or indirectly made boko haram what it is today. 4 Likes

wait ooo is the defeated bokoharam?



from the news you'll think that bokoharam can never fire a shot again



well like i said nobody is buying apc propaganda nowadays they can only fool zombies



hopeless government 5 Likes





I belong to no party, I belong to the truth. The guy above me sha, anti-apc. At least 1nce in your life accept that this govt is trying.. Negative energy all around you..I belong to no party, I belong to the truth. 2 Likes

Nigeria is not worth dying for

Live on well in God's own cradle where there will be no war or chaos, where father Abraham dress and tender your wounds, where you will look on coming and serving soldiers and tell the angel near you "I love my job"

burutai movin infantry to d war front since 19AD

Rip gallant soldier,is Nigeria really worth dyeing for

You've done well. Rest in peace

Soja life in war

It's time to stop posting all these gallant soldier die while fighting bokoharam



Stop giving these evildoers glory 1 Like

RIP Bro

RIP

RIP , gallant hero!

May his soul rest in Perfect Peace... Vanity upon Vanity...

Rip gallant soldier,is Nigeria really worth dyeing for He died so you could live and this is all you could spill from your butthole.



Sad!



Rip!!

Rest in Peace HERO!





I'LL SAY RIP TO NIGERIA RATHER THE SADDEST THING IS THAT NIGERIA WILL NOT COMPESATE HIS FAMILYI'LL SAY RIP TO NIGERIA RATHER