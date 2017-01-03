₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,261 members, 3,287,635 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 08:43 AM

EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. (1177 Views)

Protest Against Patience Jonathan In Lagos At EFCC Office In Ikoyi (Photos) / ‎ ''El-Rufai Produced The Evidence Against Saraki'' / US Prepares For Buruji Kashamu’s Extradition, Discloses Fresh Evidence (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:27am
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has uncovered fresh evidence against one Esther Oba, an alleged front and cousin of Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Oba recently came under investigation when she was identified as one of the owners of N9bn accounts bearing the signatures of Patience.

Sources told our correspondent that Oba, whom the EFCC has put on its watch list, allegedly possessed two valid Nigerian passports which bear two different signatures.

A source in the EFCC said, “After we froze Patience Jonathan’s accounts a few months ago, we continued to investigate the former First Lady. We then stumbled on some accounts, which did not bear her name but had her signature.

“We realised that one Esther Oba, who we believe is Patience’s cousin, had been operating some accounts for her. The accounts had Oba’s BVN but carried Patience’s signature. So we began investigating Oba.

“We found out that Oba used two different passports in operating some of the accounts. The two passports are valid but carry different signatures. We immediately wrote a letter to the Nigeria Immigration Service to seek clarification.

“Immigration confirmed that the two passports are indeed valid. They bear the same name, picture and details but different signatures. So, they have also launched an investigation into the matter. Obviously this is a case of fraud.”

The source told our correspondent that all attempts to locate Oba had proved abortive.

He added that the EFCC had already hired some forensic experts to study the signatures.

He said, “Oba’s signature and that of Patience look exactly alike. But in order to build a solid case, we are hiring some forensic experts to study the signatures and give us a report which we would be able to present in court.”

He added that due to the existence of Bank Verification Number, it had become difficult for politically-exposed persons to keep huge sums of money in their accounts.

The detective explained that such people opened accounts with other people’s identities but used their own signatures on the accounts so that only “the sponsors” would have access to the accounts.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-Ishola had recently granted an order freezing the bank accounts allegedly belonging to Patience with over N9bn lodged in them.

While one of the former President’s wife’s accounts, domiciled in Skye Bank Plc, has a balance of $5,316.66, five other company accounts and one belonging to Oba were also frozen.

While the companies’ accounts in six commercial banks are said to have a balance amounting to N7.4bn, Oba’s account is said to have $429,381.87 (N135,255,289.05).

The companies are Finchley Top Homes Limited, Aribawa Aruera Reachout Foundation, Magel Resort Limited, AM-PM Global Network Limited, Pansy Oil and Gas Limited.

Apart from the recently frozen accounts, the EFCC had, in July, frozen four company accounts with a balance of $15m.

Patience had informed a Federal High Court in Lagos that the money in the accounts belonged to her even though the accounts did not carry her name or BVN.

Some of the accounts were said to be operated by some domestic servants in the employ of a former Special Adviser to ex-President Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Waripamowei Dudafa.

The companies are Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited, Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Limited and Globus Integrated Service Limited.

The companies had, on September 15, 2016, pleaded guilty to money laundering when they were arraigned before Justice Babs Kewumi of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

http://punchng.com/efcc-gathers-fresh-evidence-patience-jonathans-cousin/

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by madridguy(m): 6:27am
Noted
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Bolustic(m): 6:29am
I am surprised to learn that despite the unflinching support of the OP and his ilks for GEJ and Mama Peace, they are yet to open account in their names, at least, their efforts and online activism should not go in vain

2 Likes

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by GoggleB(m): 6:29am
He shud be brought to justice.
And also the money collected from him should be accounted for?
Couz we didn't see the ones collected from obanikoro and the likes.
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Corrinthians(m): 6:32am
Mtscheew. Fresh evidence since 1962 with zero convictions.

Next. angry

4 Likes

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by dingbang(m): 6:33am
Efcc doesn't have the financial capability to arrest Patience Jonathan

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Aufbauh(m): 6:34am
I need a scapegoat who is a political exposed person in this anti corruption war...shikena!

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:45am
Corrinthians:
Mtscheew. Fresh evidence since 1962 with zero convictions.

Next. angry
in abóki's voice..... My priend I don taya por pai..t against kwarapshun kowai!!
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by fiizznation(m): 6:48am
What a former first lady Nigeria had. No wonder she never wanted her husband to concede defeat because she knew all the atrocities she committed will come back to haunt her.

Mrs Jonathan should be arraign in court already by the EFCC. Nigerians want to see people pay for what corruption and mismanagement did to the nation in the last 3/4yrs. EFCC, mrs jonathan is not above the law of the federation. Do your job promptly and save people from your endless rhetorical charges and stupid evidence.

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Atiku2019: 6:56am
Cool smiley
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by talktimi(m): 7:26am
EFCC and other security agencies have been turned into an entertainment center for telemundo observation, they release details of ongoing high profile investigations to junk web/blogsites thereby compromising such investigations and turning them into valid examples of all motion with no movement (hence no convictions) dumb mofos cool

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by danemenike: 7:28am
Ffff
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by okosodo: 7:38am
Buhari no dey tire to deceive himself

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by HtwoOw: 7:49am
Her prosecution is taking too long sef

1Trillion in Fidelity bank, $175M in skye bank


Among other bank accounts
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Shortyy(f): 8:25am
I thought they said Mugu abi Magu is corrupt, when is the clueless one going to arrest him?
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by ayukdaboss(m): 8:25am
All Hail the "hero " of criminality Jonathan

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by sammyj: 8:27am
EFCC should just streamline this evidence in order not to mess the case up just like the Ibori's case !!! angry

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Lordsocrates: 8:27am
gsf
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by wakes(m): 8:28am
Sometimes the same signature look different. Let me see the two signatures in question first. Sometimes you go to the bank to cash your money and you are told that you did not sign your correct signature.
So if it is a case of signatures, let me hear word.
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Kingbuhari(m): 8:28am
let them keep gathering evidence..... something to keep Zombies busy this morning... buhari is a mad lazy clumsy stupid bastardized incompetent irrelevant clueless unreasonable old cow

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Thisis2raw: 8:30am
They have started this drama this New year too

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Ten12: 8:32am
We hear u oya put her 4 prison if u go fit

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by rusher14: 8:33am
GoggleB:
He shud be brought to justice.
And also the money collected from him should be accounted for?
Couz we didn't see the ones collected from obanikoro and the likes.

The 30,000 Naira alert some N-Power participants have been collecting comes from where please?
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by binaws(m): 8:36am
[hmm double wahala for dead body. chai i go thief ooo]
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by justicejay(m): 8:37am
Oh oh oh. They should gather more brain for buhari instead

1 Like

Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Rapmoney(m): 8:37am
Everyday, na so so talk! angry
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by jericco1(m): 8:38am
politically motivated investigations
Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by DozieInc(m): 8:39am
.

(0) (Reply)

Can This Ever Happen In Nigeria? / Nigerian Lawyer Killed In Oakland Shootings / What Our Mediocre Senator Should've Done.

Viewing this topic: sped1oro(m), airminem(f), Jasper14, QingQamal, DozieInc(m), troitgurl, teamsynergy, petrelli07, Esseite, LessNoise(m), Ebenezer1998(m), madridguy(m), WMD(m), vicheezy, helpee, Flywillz93(m), creepsyme(f), erapidtransport(m), Fadelex(m) and 77 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.