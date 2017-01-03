₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:27am
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has uncovered fresh evidence against one Esther Oba, an alleged front and cousin of Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
http://punchng.com/efcc-gathers-fresh-evidence-patience-jonathans-cousin/
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by madridguy(m): 6:27am
Noted
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Bolustic(m): 6:29am
I am surprised to learn that despite the unflinching support of the OP and his ilks for GEJ and Mama Peace, they are yet to open account in their names, at least, their efforts and online activism should not go in vain
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by GoggleB(m): 6:29am
He shud be brought to justice.
And also the money collected from him should be accounted for?
Couz we didn't see the ones collected from obanikoro and the likes.
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Corrinthians(m): 6:32am
Mtscheew. Fresh evidence since 1962 with zero convictions.
Next.
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by dingbang(m): 6:33am
Efcc doesn't have the financial capability to arrest Patience Jonathan
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Aufbauh(m): 6:34am
I need a scapegoat who is a political exposed person in this anti corruption war...shikena!
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:45am
Corrinthians:in abóki's voice..... My priend I don taya por pai..t against kwarapshun kowai!!
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by fiizznation(m): 6:48am
What a former first lady Nigeria had. No wonder she never wanted her husband to concede defeat because she knew all the atrocities she committed will come back to haunt her.
Mrs Jonathan should be arraign in court already by the EFCC. Nigerians want to see people pay for what corruption and mismanagement did to the nation in the last 3/4yrs. EFCC, mrs jonathan is not above the law of the federation. Do your job promptly and save people from your endless rhetorical charges and stupid evidence.
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Atiku2019: 6:56am
Cool
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by talktimi(m): 7:26am
EFCC and other security agencies have been turned into an entertainment center for telemundo observation, they release details of ongoing high profile investigations to junk web/blogsites thereby compromising such investigations and turning them into valid examples of all motion with no movement (hence no convictions) dumb mofos
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by danemenike: 7:28am
Ffff
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by okosodo: 7:38am
Buhari no dey tire to deceive himself
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by HtwoOw: 7:49am
Her prosecution is taking too long sef
1Trillion in Fidelity bank, $175M in skye bank
Among other bank accounts
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Shortyy(f): 8:25am
I thought they said Mugu abi Magu is corrupt, when is the clueless one going to arrest him?
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by ayukdaboss(m): 8:25am
All Hail the "hero " of criminality Jonathan
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by sammyj: 8:27am
EFCC should just streamline this evidence in order not to mess the case up just like the Ibori's case !!!
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Lordsocrates: 8:27am
gsf
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by wakes(m): 8:28am
Sometimes the same signature look different. Let me see the two signatures in question first. Sometimes you go to the bank to cash your money and you are told that you did not sign your correct signature.
So if it is a case of signatures, let me hear word.
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Kingbuhari(m): 8:28am
let them keep gathering evidence..... something to keep Zombies busy this morning... buhari is a mad lazy clumsy stupid bastardized incompetent irrelevant clueless unreasonable old cow
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Thisis2raw: 8:30am
They have started this drama this New year too
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Ten12: 8:32am
We hear u oya put her 4 prison if u go fit
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by rusher14: 8:33am
GoggleB:
The 30,000 Naira alert some N-Power participants have been collecting comes from where please?
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by binaws(m): 8:36am
[hmm double wahala for dead body. chai i go thief ooo]
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by justicejay(m): 8:37am
Oh oh oh. They should gather more brain for buhari instead
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by Rapmoney(m): 8:37am
Everyday, na so so talk!
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by jericco1(m): 8:38am
politically motivated investigations
|Re: EFCC Gathers Fresh Evidence Against Patience Jonathan's Cousin.. by DozieInc(m): 8:39am
.
