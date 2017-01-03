₦airaland Forum

Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:35am
...Kingibe may bounce back

...Oshiomhole, Alaibe on the card

...Ogbeh, Onu, Ngige eye SGF position

...Substantive helmsmen likely for Aviation, Works, Housing ministries

Against the backdrop of expectations that President Muhammadu Buhari would rejig his cabinet any time soon, intense lobbying and high wire intrigues may have put him at the crossroads, New Telegraph gathered over the weekend.

A reliable source at the Presidency confided in our correspondent that reports about an impending cabinet reshuffle was true. Another source, who is a minister, confirmed that the president will drop some of his ministers and aides, especially “those who have been found wanting.”

The source disclosed that the level of power play and lobby amongst serving and potential ministers appear to have created more power cartels within the seat of power.

Powerful northern traditional rulers are said to have been enlisted in the lobby game.

Apart from filling the vacancy created by the death of Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr. James Ocholi, and the impending exit of Minister of Environment, Ms Amina Mohammed, who has been appointed as Deputy General Secretary of the United Nations, some ministers are expected to be dropped from the cabinet.

“Maybe, the story was not well timed. Soon after it broke that the president was considering replacing some ministers, the lobby commenced, but it got intensified between Christmas and the New Year period with a lot of powerful forces putting in a word or two for their preferred choices.

“This has actually created some hurdles for the man (president) because who do you please and reject in the process? You can imagine an influential traditional ruler from the North approaching you on behalf of a loyal All Progressives Congress (APC) man, not an outsider, and there are other contending political forces too.

“The man is bound to be more careful and may delay whatever he wants to do under the prevailing circumstances so that it could come as a surprise and taken away from the current lobby tide,” he said.

New Telegraph gathered that retired diplomat and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ambassador Babagana Kingibe was being considered to return to the Presidency. Curiously, Kingibe is among those secretly saddled with the responsibility of ‘suggesting possible inputs’ into the cabinet.

In his new discrete role, Kingibe has reportedly suggested that immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole be drafted in just as he tipped former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Timi Alaibe to come board.

It is yet to be officially confirmed, but while Oshiomhole is being tipped to man an envisioned Works and Housing Ministry, Alaibe’s possible inclusion is coming on the heels of his strong ties with stakeholders in the troubled Niger Delta. Both Kingibe and Alaibe have been close allies since the days of the late president, Alhaji Umaru Yar’Adua while the former SGF supervised the NDDC under Alaibe.

Alaibe’s inroad is also being propelled by the Transportation Minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi. The former NDDC boss and pioneer head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme is likely to contend with the former governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Timipre Sylva, whose nominee, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri is also being considered to move to the Niger Delta Ministry from Agriculture as minister of state.

The current occupier, Pastor Usani Uguru may be saddled with the Labour and Productivity Ministry if the new arrangement is accepted by the president.

By implication, Mr. Babatunde Fashola may be left with the Power Ministry. Sources said that Fashola has, of recent, come under heavy scrutiny by some close allies of the president, who believed that the three ministries tucked under his arm were too much for one man.

It was also learnt that some forces within the APC believe that Fashola has not delivered on any of the fronts in any of the ministries. Senator Hadi Sirika, current Minister of State for Aviation, may emerge as substantive minister as it has been proposed that the sector stands distinct from Transportation.

It could, however, not be confirmed if Sirika’s constant rift with Transportation Minister, Amaechi, is responsible for the new thinking. But far more interesting is the reported move by the president’s unofficial handlers to ensure that the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) is shifted from the North-East to the South-East.

An unnamed governor from the North-West is the arrowhead of this plot to what a source called ”the need to placate the Igbo ahead of 2019.” It was further learnt that the move to take the SGF to the South-East is also aimed at galvanising some support for the APC in the zone.

An APC chieftain in the South-East said: “You know that the South-West, for obvious reasons, might not be game for the APC in 2019. The party might need to move into another area to exert influence if it must remain in power.”

Buoyed by this calculation, Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and his Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige are lobbying to clinch the position.

But also in contention for the same position, although not from the South-East, is Chief Audu Ogbeh, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister. But a serving minister in the Buhari cabinet said that Buhari has a mind of his own and is not usually influenced by sentiments.

According to him, “You will be shocked at what he will do this year. Just watch and see. It might be sooner than you think.”

https://newtelegraphonline.com/ministers-intensify-lobby-cabinet-reshuffle/

Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Corrinthians(m): 6:36am
There are more than a dozen of those lazy dolts the president needs to get rid of, especially sports minister. That guy has done the president's image more damage than all the president's negative actions combined.

As a matter of fact, besides Kachikwu, Amina, and Fashola, i really dont see anyone Buhari needs to retain. angry

Also, he needs to overhaul the media and propaganda department of his government. Get rid of Adesina et al, they are a bunch of failures.

Lastly, he needs to bring Soludo on board. I have so much faith in that man. I just dont know why. undecided
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Horlufemi(m): 6:36am
I'm lobbying too o. I want to serve my country
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by GoggleB(m): 6:38am
James Faleke and Adams Oshiomole my predictions to get appointment.
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by GoggleB(m): 6:38am
Faleke for Environment
Adams for Labour.
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:45am
Cabinet reshuffling that is only aimed at profiting the political elite? who cares anyway?
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Atiku2019: 6:59am
The Only Minister I know is Dr Ibe Kachikwu and Amina Mohammed.....

Sack Others smiley

Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by PedroJP(m): 7:06am
Corrinthians:
There are more than a dozen of those lazy dolts the president needs to get rid of, especially sports minister. That guy has done the president's image more damage than all the president's negative actions combined.

As a matter of fact, besides Kachikwu, Amina, and Fashola, i really dont see anyone Buhari needs to retain. angry

Also, he needs to overhaul the media and propaganda department of his government. Get rid of Adesina et al, they are a bunch of failures.

Lastly, he needs to bring Soludo on board. I have so much faith in that man. I just dont know why. undecided


Some people really took a new year resolution this year. Immediately i saw your name, i was expecting the line of zombies from you at least to start by rejecting the source, then tell how the ministers are appointed are all perfect appointments from god Buhari hence needs no reshuffle.

I got disaapointed though.




To the topic, Buhari and co are seriously carrying out and testing only them know hypothesis on project Nigeria.

These people are behaving like everything is alright and smooth in our country, showing that they are not really in touch with reality on grassroots.


Lobbying positions again on the basis of "my candidate" when the ones chosen through that means are disgracing us upandan and can't even save our situation. They are not after our interest reason they don't want to get people that will save the situation they plunged us into. Afterall, what ever little petrodollar that must come in, must first serve those in the kitchen b4 the guests in project Nigeria.
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Aufbauh(m): 7:08am
Oshiomhole can be a good replacement as he had both administrative and political qualities.
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Corrinthians(m): 7:10am
PedroJP:



Some people really took a new year resolution this year. Immediately i saw your name, i was expecting the line of zombies from you at least to start by rejecting the source, then tell how the ministers are appointed are all perfect appointments from god Buhari hence needs no reshuffle.

I got disaapointed though.




To the topic, Buhari and co are seriously carrying out and testing only them know hypothesis on project Nigeria.

These people are behaving like everything is alright and smooth in our country, showing that they are not really in touch with reality on grassroots.


Lobbying positions again on the basis of "my candidate" when the ones chosen through that means are disgracing us upandan and can't even save our situation. They are not after our interest reason they don't want to get people that will save the situation they plunged us into. Afterall, what ever little petrodollar that must come in, must first serve those in the kitchen b4 the guests in project Nigeria.

Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by maclatunji: 7:11am
This is the year that might define the Buhari presidency, I know he knows it too.
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Chanchit: 7:24am
We can't be shocked than what is shocking us already. they are all fighting for their pockets.
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by DMerciful(m): 7:28am
2019 on my mind!
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by danemenike: 7:29am
Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Emekamex(m): 7:37am
Power and works ministry needs to be separated as nothing meaningful has been achieved by Fashola.
The finance minister should also be changed, we can't be having negative for 3 consecutive quarters; someone needs to go.

Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by DIKEnaWAR: 8:05am
Politicians scheming, the masses hoping.

