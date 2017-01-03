₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:35am
...Kingibe may bounce back
...Oshiomhole, Alaibe on the card
...Ogbeh, Onu, Ngige eye SGF position
...Substantive helmsmen likely for Aviation, Works, Housing ministries
Against the backdrop of expectations that President Muhammadu Buhari would rejig his cabinet any time soon, intense lobbying and high wire intrigues may have put him at the crossroads, New Telegraph gathered over the weekend.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/ministers-intensify-lobby-cabinet-reshuffle/
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Corrinthians(m): 6:36am
There are more than a dozen of those lazy dolts the president needs to get rid of, especially sports minister. That guy has done the president's image more damage than all the president's negative actions combined.
As a matter of fact, besides Kachikwu, Amina, and Fashola, i really dont see anyone Buhari needs to retain.
Also, he needs to overhaul the media and propaganda department of his government. Get rid of Adesina et al, they are a bunch of failures.
Lastly, he needs to bring Soludo on board. I have so much faith in that man. I just dont know why.
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Horlufemi(m): 6:36am
I'm lobbying too o. I want to serve my country
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by GoggleB(m): 6:38am
James Faleke and Adams Oshiomole my predictions to get appointment.
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by GoggleB(m): 6:38am
Faleke for Environment
Adams for Labour.
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:45am
Cabinet reshuffling that is only aimed at profiting the political elite? who cares anyway?
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Atiku2019: 6:59am
The Only Minister I know is Dr Ibe Kachikwu and Amina Mohammed.....
Sack Others
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by PedroJP(m): 7:06am
Corrinthians:
Some people really took a new year resolution this year. Immediately i saw your name, i was expecting the line of zombies from you at least to start by rejecting the source, then tell how the ministers are appointed are all perfect appointments from god Buhari hence needs no reshuffle.
I got disaapointed though.
To the topic, Buhari and co are seriously carrying out and testing only them know hypothesis on project Nigeria.
These people are behaving like everything is alright and smooth in our country, showing that they are not really in touch with reality on grassroots.
Lobbying positions again on the basis of "my candidate" when the ones chosen through that means are disgracing us upandan and can't even save our situation. They are not after our interest reason they don't want to get people that will save the situation they plunged us into. Afterall, what ever little petrodollar that must come in, must first serve those in the kitchen b4 the guests in project Nigeria.
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Aufbauh(m): 7:08am
Oshiomhole can be a good replacement as he had both administrative and political qualities.
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Corrinthians(m): 7:10am
PedroJP:
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by maclatunji: 7:11am
This is the year that might define the Buhari presidency, I know he knows it too.
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Chanchit: 7:24am
We can't be shocked than what is shocking us already. they are all fighting for their pockets.
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by DMerciful(m): 7:28am
2019 on my mind!
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by danemenike: 7:29am
Cccc
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by Emekamex(m): 7:37am
Power and works ministry needs to be separated as nothing meaningful has been achieved by Fashola.
The finance minister should also be changed, we can't be having negative for 3 consecutive quarters; someone needs to go.
|Re: Ministers Intensify Lobby Over Cabinet Reshuffle - Newtelegraphonline by DIKEnaWAR: 8:05am
Politicians scheming, the masses hoping.
