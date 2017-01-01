Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility (14047 Views)

WARRI—THREE civil society organizations in the Niger Delta, yesterday, disagreed with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on his recent statement that the unity of the country was not negotiable, saying his unconditional support for the unity and indivisibility of a defective federal structure that favours only a section of the country was unacceptable.



The groups, Niger Delta Security Watch Organization of Nigeria, NDSWON, Ijaw People Development Initiative, IPDI, and Foundation for Human Rights and Anti- Corruption Crusade, FHRACC, in a joint statement by their leaders, Dickson Bekederemo, Austin Ozobo and Alowei Cleric, respectively in Warri, Delta State, said:



“The unity and indivisibility of Nigeria does not exist in the minds and hearts of the federating regions that constitute the country.



The unity and indivisibility of Nigeria exists only in a piece of document called the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999. Nyesom Wike Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to our most respected governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that leaders and people of the Niger Delta will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria because to them, the country remaining as one indivisible entity is not negotiable and of paramount importance. While we acknowledge the fact that Governor Wike is loved and respected in the Niger Delta region as a result of resilience in warding off the invaders of our oil wealth, we find it difficult to stomach his unconditional support for the unity and indivisibility of this defective federal structure that favours only a section of the country.



“A united people rather see themselves as an egalitarian society other than creating the feudal system where a vast majority of Nigerians are made to beg alms from the feudal lords.



A united people will not celebrate ethno-religious killings where some people are religiously bound to kill others with impunity. Is there any unity in Nigeria where only a particular section is qualified to rule the country while others are regarded as second fiddle citizens?



A united people will not pass obnoxious laws to deprive the actual owners of their God given resources. A united people will not use their secured majority in the National House of Assembly to continually oppress the minorities by refusing to amend the oppressive sections of the Constitution that denied the minorities ownership of their resources. We want to say such unity is likening to the unity between the snake and the mouse. The mouse can only exist at the whims and caprices of the snake.”



According to them: “Until the North comes to the realization that we need one another to co-exist in Nigeria, the unity of Nigeria remains negotiable. The North and South were amalgamated by late Lord Luggard of Britain. It was not God that brought us together.”



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/wike-fire-comment-nigerias-indivisibility/ 12 Likes

100% Restructuring 16 Likes 1 Share

Tonyebarcanista, even your own ijaw people disagrees with coward and greedy Wike. How can you then claim to speak for the rest of niger deltans....misplaced priorities. 29 Likes 1 Share

Stupid talk. You shouted your stupid "one Nigeria" anthem more than anybody when your "supposed" son was in charge, but immediately the dude was booted out of office by the electorate, you changed your anthem. When it favors you, you remember "one Nigeria" is the best thing that had happened to you, and when it doesn't favors you, you cry like cry babies.



And this silly nonsense have been happening since ironsi introduced his selfish unification nonsense in Nigeria. Anyway you guys can scream for all you want, you can only deceive yourselves with your hypocritical "restructure the country" nonsense. 67 Likes 6 Shares

People need to realize that anti-Biafran hate speech from governors are simply to protect their multi-billion naira pensions and benefits. And the people that praise them wallow in poverty while screaming one Nigeria. 38 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria will be reduced to ashes before "the owners" (elites from NEWS) will allow any division take place... The sooner the delusional utopians come to term with that the better for their mental state! 19 Likes 2 Shares

“Until the North comes to the realization that we need one another to co-exist in Nigeria, the unity of Nigeria remains negotiable. The North and South were amalgamated by late Lord Luggard of Britain. It was not God that brought us together.” The message here is demand for restructuring, that is a renegotiated country.



Governor Wike was speaking within the context of Biafra, and the fact is that the people of Ijaw nation and the entire Niger Delta are not seeking for a splinter country nor do they have any business with iPod confusionist group.





The message here is demand for restructuring, that is a renegotiated country.

Governor Wike was speaking within the context of Biafra, and the fact is that the people of Ijaw nation and the entire Niger Delta are not seeking for a splinter country nor do they have any business with iPod confusionist group.

Nigeria must be restructured to make any progress

Those hoping on restructuring never learn from history. Why did Gowan reneged on the aburi accord even though it did exactly what Niger deltans is begging for today? Why?



To northerners, restructuring is almost like breaking away because at the end of the day, restructuring will deny them the unlimited access to your oil which they enjoy today. 10 Likes 1 Share

TonyeBarcanista:



The message here is demand for restructuring, that is a renegotiated country.



Governor Wike was speaking within the context of Biafra, and the fact is that the people of Ijaw nation and the entire Niger Delta are not seeking for a splinter country nor do they have any business with iPod confusionist group.





Nigeria must be restructured to make any progress

Sound it!! Happy New Year. Sound it!! Happy New Year. 9 Likes 1 Share

fiizznation:

Stupid talk. You shouted your stupid "one Nigeria" anthem more than anybody when your "supposed" son was in charge, but immediately the dude was booted out of office by the electorate, you changed your anthem. When it favors you, you remember "one Nigeria" is the best thing that had happened to you, and when it doesn't favors you, you cry like cry babies.



but to say the truth, do you believe in one Nigeria with the way your brothers are doing things?

modath:





Sound it!! Happy New Year.



Happy New Year My Lady, I pray this year offers the best to you and members of your family

What about the recommendations from the national conference that was trashed in the dustbin by Buhari?





What about the northern dominated senate and house of reps that have sworn that any restructuring will have to pass through them?



Those waiting on restructuring are delusional. They will never restructure Nigeria. Mark my words. 10 Likes 1 Share

fiizznation:

Stupid talk. You shouted your stupid "one Nigeria" anthem more than anybody when your "supposed" son was in charge, but immediately the dude was booted out of office by the electorate, you changed your anthem. When it favors you, you remember "one Nigeria" is the best thing that had happened to you, and when it doesn't favors you, you cry like cry babies.



And this silly nonsense have been happening since ironsi introduced his selfish unification nonsense in Nigeria. Anyway you guys can scream for all you want, you can only deceive yourselves with your hypocritical "restructure the country" nonsense.

modath:



thats what pessimists think because they mystify the elites. People like Kanu who have same spirit with trump dont. Thats why they achieve results.

modath:





Sound it!! Happy New Year.





Birds of the same feather flock together!



Birds of the same feather flock together!

Truth is mine*

fiizznation:

Stupid talk. You shouted your stupid "one Nigeria" anthem more than anybody when your "supposed" son was in charge, but immediately the dude was booted out of office by the electorate, you changed your anthem. When it favors you, you remember "one Nigeria" is the best thing that had happened to you, and when it doesn't favors you, you cry like cry babies.



And this silly nonsense have been happening since ironsi introduced his selfish unification nonsense in Nigeria. Anyway you guys can scream for all you want, you can only deceive yourselves with your hypocritical "restructure the country" nonsense. Gbam!



Gbam!

Over to you ipob zombies. Any ideas to share?

modath:



Nigeria will be reduced to ashes before "the owners" (elites from NEWS) will allow any division take place... The sooner the delusional utopians come to term with that the better for their mental state! Their mental state has been permanently reconfigured by their slave master in kuje, they can hardly imagine anything else outside what he tells them to imagine.



Their mental state has been permanently reconfigured by their slave master in kuje, they can hardly imagine anything else outside what he tells them to imagine.

Let them remain in that perpetual state of whinning for all Nigeria cares.

wike just like president Jonathan thinks that pleasing the north at the expense of his people would buy him their love and save his political career, he's just deceiving himself. 14 Likes 1 Share

It is a misnomer to assume that every igbo man supports biafra especially when its current agitation is being led by someone that my former governor, Peter Obi, described as a 'lunatic in dire need of psychiatric attention'. 9 Likes 5 Shares

greenermodels:

wike just like president Jonathan thinks that pleasing the north at the expense of his people would buy him their love and save his political career, he's just deceiving himself.

He will learn the hard way . He is a political novice.

nonsobaba:

It is a misnomer to assume that every igbo man supports biafra especially when its current agitation is being led by someone that my former governor, Peter Obi, described as a 'lunatic in dire need of psychiatric attention'.

And so?



And so?

Not every Jew supports the Jewish state of Israel. Not every Jew lives in israel either. You can remain with your Nigeria when igbos leave. No one is begging you.

Come and restructure Nigeria let's see.

fiizznation:

Stupid talk. You shouted your stupid "one Nigeria" anthem more than anybody when your "supposed" son was in charge, but immediately the dude was booted out of office by the electorate, you changed your anthem. When it favors you, you remember "one Nigeria" is the best thing that had happened to you, and when it doesn't favors you, you cry like cry babies.



And this silly nonsense have been happening since ironsi introduced his selfish unification nonsense in Nigeria. Anyway you guys can scream for all you want, you can only deceive yourselves with your hypocritical "restructure the country" nonsense.

Please I support your refusal to restructure Nigeria. Thank you for proving my point to those delusional "we niger deltans" who have been waiting for phantom restructuring for more than 50 years. Please I support your refusal to restructure Nigeria. Thank you for proving my point to those delusional "we niger deltans" who have been waiting for phantom restructuring for more than 50 years. 3 Likes

Noneroone:

thats what pessimists think because they mystify the elites. People like Kanu who have same spirit with trump dont. Thats why they achieve results.

My oh my.. Self delusion much...

Iykopeee:

Come and restructure Nigeria let's see. u all will wait forever including ur grand kids

Don't mind them they have been waiting for stupid restructure for more than 50 years. Ok let's continue. At least biafrans are talking the talk and walking the walk. Not waiting for useless restructure that will never happen. Don't mind them they have been waiting for stupid restructure for more than 50 years. Ok let's continue. At least biafrans are talking the talk and walking the walk. Not waiting for useless restructure that will never happen. 10 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:



The message here is demand for restructuring, that is a renegotiated country.



Governor Wike was speaking within the context of Biafra, and the fact is that the people of Ijaw nation and the entire Niger Delta are not seeking for a splinter country nor do they have any business with iPod confusionist group.





Nigeria must be restructured to make any progress

And the question the likes of you never like to answer is, what if Nigeria never restructures? What then is the alternative? You throw your hands in surrender and shout 'one Nigeria'?.



How anyone thinks the North will ever agree to restructuring is beyond me. Restructuring is no longer possible in Nigeria, the North will not entertain the idea. So anyone who wants restructuring had better start considering alternatives.



And the question the likes of you never like to answer is, what if Nigeria never restructures? What then is the alternative? You throw your hands in surrender and shout 'one Nigeria'?.

How anyone thinks the North will ever agree to restructuring is beyond me. Restructuring is no longer possible in Nigeria, the North will not entertain the idea. So anyone who wants restructuring had better start considering alternatives.

Also, there is no union in the world that is beyond negotiation

Fremancipation:





Don't mind them they have been waiting for stupid restructure for more than 50 years. Ok let's continue. At least biafrans are talking the talk and walking the walk. Not waiting for useless restructure that will never happen.

Talking the talk involves getting RESULTS not making emotional ill thought out decisions that get people killed or maimed...



Talking the talk involves getting RESULTS not making emotional ill thought out decisions that get people killed or maimed...

I know you will present an argument about making some kind of "effort" but if you are sincere and introspective you'll realise things are done in specific way & that this knee jerk emotional reaction isn't following the pattern....

Wike shud have learned from GEJ but heck, we have most foolish Nigerians from the South. if they dealt with Tinubu, who else is safe working with northerners politically? Amaechi is an errand boy same as Rochas to North oligarchs. wike u better watch it before u end up like others. they don't want restructuring same as division. the day u mention these two, Mr wike, u become their enemy automatically. so, have it in ur mind they don't love u. 10 Likes 2 Shares