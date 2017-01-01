₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by shaiba(f): 6:46am
WARRI—THREE civil society organizations in the Niger Delta, yesterday, disagreed with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on his recent statement that the unity of the country was not negotiable, saying his unconditional support for the unity and indivisibility of a defective federal structure that favours only a section of the country was unacceptable.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by GoggleB(m): 6:48am
How was Nairaland's beach party. We need pictures.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Atiku2019: 6:50am
100% Restructuring
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Fremancipation: 6:59am
Tonyebarcanista, even your own ijaw people disagrees with coward and greedy Wike. How can you then claim to speak for the rest of niger deltans....misplaced priorities.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by fiizznation(m): 7:05am
Stupid talk. You shouted your stupid "one Nigeria" anthem more than anybody when your "supposed" son was in charge, but immediately the dude was booted out of office by the electorate, you changed your anthem. When it favors you, you remember "one Nigeria" is the best thing that had happened to you, and when it doesn't favors you, you cry like cry babies.
And this silly nonsense have been happening since ironsi introduced his selfish unification nonsense in Nigeria. Anyway you guys can scream for all you want, you can only deceive yourselves with your hypocritical "restructure the country" nonsense.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Fremancipation: 7:06am
People need to realize that anti-Biafran hate speech from governors are simply to protect their multi-billion naira pensions and benefits. And the people that praise them wallow in poverty while screaming one Nigeria.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by modath(f): 7:06am
Nigeria will be reduced to ashes before "the owners" (elites from NEWS) will allow any division take place... The sooner the delusional utopians come to term with that the better for their mental state!
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:07am
“Until the North comes to the realization that we need one another to co-exist in Nigeria, the unity of Nigeria remains negotiable. The North and South were amalgamated by late Lord Luggard of Britain. It was not God that brought us together.”The message here is demand for restructuring, that is a renegotiated country.
Governor Wike was speaking within the context of Biafra, and the fact is that the people of Ijaw nation and the entire Niger Delta are not seeking for a splinter country nor do they have any business with iPod confusionist group.
Nigeria must be restructured to make any progress
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Fremancipation: 7:11am
Those hoping on restructuring never learn from history. Why did Gowan reneged on the aburi accord even though it did exactly what Niger deltans is begging for today? Why?
To northerners, restructuring is almost like breaking away because at the end of the day, restructuring will deny them the unlimited access to your oil which they enjoy today.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by modath(f): 7:13am
TonyeBarcanista:
Sound it!! Happy New Year.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Tunami(m): 7:18am
fiizznation:but to say the truth, do you believe in one Nigeria with the way your brothers are doing things?
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:18am
modath:Happy New Year My Lady, I pray this year offers the best to you and members of your family
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Fremancipation: 7:19am
What about the recommendations from the national conference that was trashed in the dustbin by Buhari?
What about the northern dominated senate and house of reps that have sworn that any restructuring will have to pass through them?
Those waiting on restructuring are delusional. They will never restructure Nigeria. Mark my words.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 7:21am
fiizznation:
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Noneroone(m): 7:22am
modath:thats what pessimists think because they mystify the elites. People like Kanu who have same spirit with trump dont. Thats why they achieve results.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Peroti: 7:24am
modath:
Birds of the same feather flock together!
Truth is mine*
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Corrinthians(m): 7:38am
fiizznation:Gbam!
Over to you ipob zombies. Any ideas to share?
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Corrinthians(m): 7:41am
modath:Their mental state has been permanently reconfigured by their slave master in kuje, they can hardly imagine anything else outside what he tells them to imagine.
Let them remain in that perpetual state of whinning for all Nigeria cares.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by greenermodels: 7:51am
wike just like president Jonathan thinks that pleasing the north at the expense of his people would buy him their love and save his political career, he's just deceiving himself.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by nonsobaba: 7:54am
It is a misnomer to assume that every igbo man supports biafra especially when its current agitation is being led by someone that my former governor, Peter Obi, described as a 'lunatic in dire need of psychiatric attention'.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Fremancipation: 8:00am
greenermodels:
He will learn the hard way . He is a political novice.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Fremancipation: 8:02am
nonsobaba:
And so?
Not every Jew supports the Jewish state of Israel. Not every Jew lives in israel either. You can remain with your Nigeria when igbos leave. No one is begging you.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Iykopeee: 8:06am
Come and restructure Nigeria let's see. u all will wait forever including ur grand kids
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Fremancipation: 8:06am
fiizznation:
Please I support your refusal to restructure Nigeria. Thank you for proving my point to those delusional "we niger deltans" who have been waiting for phantom restructuring for more than 50 years.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by modath(f): 8:07am
Noneroone:
My oh my.. Self delusion much...
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Fremancipation: 8:10am
Iykopeee:
Don't mind them they have been waiting for stupid restructure for more than 50 years. Ok let's continue. At least biafrans are talking the talk and walking the walk. Not waiting for useless restructure that will never happen.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by zendy: 8:16am
TonyeBarcanista:
And the question the likes of you never like to answer is, what if Nigeria never restructures? What then is the alternative? You throw your hands in surrender and shout 'one Nigeria'?.
How anyone thinks the North will ever agree to restructuring is beyond me. Restructuring is no longer possible in Nigeria, the North will not entertain the idea. So anyone who wants restructuring had better start considering alternatives.
Also, there is no union in the world that is beyond negotiation
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by modath(f): 8:19am
Fremancipation:
Talking the talk involves getting RESULTS not making emotional ill thought out decisions that get people killed or maimed...
I know you will present an argument about making some kind of "effort" but if you are sincere and introspective you'll realise things are done in specific way & that this knee jerk emotional reaction isn't following the pattern....
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Iykopeee: 8:20am
Wike shud have learned from GEJ but heck, we have most foolish Nigerians from the South. if they dealt with Tinubu, who else is safe working with northerners politically? Amaechi is an errand boy same as Rochas to North oligarchs. wike u better watch it before u end up like others. they don't want restructuring same as division. the day u mention these two, Mr wike, u become their enemy automatically. so, have it in ur mind they don't love u.
|Re: Wike Under Fire Over Comment On Nigeria’s Indivisibility by Fremancipation: 8:20am
zendy:
They never learn. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Even if Nigeria manages to survive, their children and grandchildren will spit on their graves.
