₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,471 members, 3,288,078 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot (5641 Views)
Tam David-West: Why I Won’t Reject Buhari’s Ministerial Slot Offer / Enugu APC Chiefs Fight Over Ministerial Slot / Igbos Want FCT Ministerial Slot (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by dre11(m): 7:31am
Gbenga Odogun , Lokoja
http://punchng.com/kogi-apc-tackles-tinubu-faleke-ministerial-slot/
1 Like
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by GoggleB(m): 7:32am
Let's see who wins this again..
APC are just full of shits.
4 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by wise7(m): 7:45am
We'll see how the drama unfolds
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 7:47am
I was hoping to see the reasons why faleke shouldn't be named Minister .
5 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by lovat(m): 7:50am
omofunaab:Which constituency is he representing in Kogi? Faleke can never get a ministerial nomination from Kogi
1 Like
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 8:01am
lovat:
The question should be is faleke from kogi or not?
He is from kogi state and i don't see any reason why he can't be nominated as a minister from kogi state
Lai Mohammed served under tinubu in lagos as the chief of staff and he got the ministerial nomination of kwara.
12 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by sarrki(m): 8:04am
For they shall gather
But there gathering will be in vain
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by sarrki(m): 8:06am
lovat:
Bro
You are part of the inner caucus
I forget say you be
Chairman Board Of trustee tell us ooo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by lovat(m): 8:16am
omofunaab:The Forces against Faleke will be too much to handle and i know an Igala man will get that position to placate them
1 Like
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Atiku2019: 8:19am
Choose a competent Candidate
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 8:21am
lovat:
Yeah, probably.. .
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by sarrki(m): 8:26am
GoggleB:
I agree with you
In terms of party management Pdp is better off
In Governance Apc is better
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by FreeGlobe(f): 8:30am
sarrki:
nna I tire for this change
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by FreeGlobe(f): 8:31am
sarrki:
See confusion... why are you doing this to yourself bro?
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by shaddoww: 8:37am
Play the game, don't fight the player.
4 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Grundig: 9:18am
omofunaab:If you had read tbe article you would've seen it. But never mind, I'm here to help.
Faleke has always been a Lagos boy. All of a sudden he remembers that he is from kogi state cos of a juicy position as the governor. We all know how that played out. He and tinubu were schemed out of things by the powers that be. In order to compensate tinubu, rumours have it that Faleke will be made a minister but the kogi people are having none of it. Hence the above article.
1 Like
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Eastactivist: 9:25am
Tinubu the cursed demystified political loser will still lose again and congratulate. No biggie
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omowolewa: 9:36am
Still rumor sha
The man will have the ministerial slot, take a bow at the NASS and nothing will happen.
All those excuses are just between the state's leftist and rightist nothing soo objective.
1 Like
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 10:24am
Grundig:
See, most governors in Nigeria are lagos boys, gbenga Daniel was staying in Lagos, ibikunle amosun was staying in Lagos, lai Mohammed was staying in Lagos, rauf aregbesola was staying in Lagos, senator lanre tejuosho was staying in Lagos
Even akeredolu stayed in ibadan.
The fact remains faleke is an indigene of kogi state but resides in Lagos state..
1 Like
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 10:24am
Eastactivist:
Don't kill yourself over tinubu matter
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by zenith4biz(m): 10:26am
In 2011 Governorship election
PDP 1st Idris Wada
ACN 2nd Audu Abubakar
CPC 4th James Ocholi
Most people kicking against Tinubu are former ACN member in Kogi state including Dino Melaye.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2011/12/acn-rejects-kogi-governorship-election-result/
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by chacoonder(m): 11:54am
Please leave Tinubu out of this, the man is no more part of your drunk politics..
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by SweetJoystick(m): 11:57am
Lol reject James Faleke because it will cause division indeed
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Montaque(m): 11:59am
The new formula for relevance in APC.
FIGHT TINUBU
3 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by NaijaMutant(f): 11:59am
Ok
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Femich18(m): 11:59am
Faleke this, Faleke that.... This man is a thorn in the flesh of Kogi APC... Not surprise though. Bunch of greedy individuals
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by ettybaba(m): 12:05pm
Whoever wants to be heard now will mention Tinubu's name.
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Adeyinka12(m): 12:08pm
What i observed is just hate.
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Danny287(m): 12:08pm
Hmmm i dont see this war ending anytime soon
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by zabadii: 12:10pm
Tinubu the man you love to hate
1 Like
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by haymengsoc: 12:14pm
omowolewa:. that's just it.
|Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by leofab(f): 12:17pm
sarrki:this robot again
The Security Situation In Nigeria: Solution Using Lagos State And The Niger Delt / Son Of Kogi State Governor Owns N5bn Hotel In Abuja (summer Set Continental) / Purge Security And Intelligence Apparatus Without Delay, Goodluck Jonathan Urged
Viewing this topic: muyibaba222(m), ijustdey, Trove(m), Guseh(m), destinychildolu(m), shekinahola, santa62(m), Monogamy, HAH, Phlakes(f), DONily(m), ceasare, Paentera(m), Nnamsco4real, Jesusloveyou, Rekeb, alakara(m), hundredhundred, dojnr4real and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12