Gbenga Odogun , Lokoja



Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State have vowed to clip the influence of a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the north central region of the country.



They also vowed to reject James Faleke if nominated as a replacement for the late Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi, who died in March last year in a road accident.



The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to accept Faleke ’s nomination, saying it would cause crisis in the party in the state .

A statement jointly signed by the leaders of the party from Kogi West, Alhaji Suleiman Ejibunu and Chief Richard Asaje, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Monday said the party would reject Faleke ’ s nomination.



The statement read in part, “ If at all Faleke and his godfather, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu , deserve any and not the ministerial slot of Kogi State to avoid serious crisis in the Kogi APC as such a move may lead to the exit of every prominent, loyal and committed member of the party while aggravating the fractionalisation of the party along many divides.



“ We are also unequivocally resolute to stop Tinubu ’ s expansion into Kogi State or any state in the North -Central; we are determined to push out all his cohorts from Kogi come 2018 / 2019 . It is a task that must be done through all legal / political means. They have failed and they will continue to fail.



The leaders noted that James Faleke representing Lagos State in the National Assembly was known to Kogi State APC only during the governorship struggle when Tinubu allegedly imposed him on APC in Kogi as the deputy governorship candidate to late Prince Abubakar Audu.



The statement also read, “ This generated a lot of discomfort to the founding members of APC who built the party, fought the then sitting government in all national elections and won. However , we swallowed the pains to fight and win the governorship election in the state.



“ Giving him such an appointment will amount to providing him fuel to fire on the breakup of APC in the state. Faleke alongside Honourable Buba Jibril in the West Senatorial Area of Kogi State have formed illegal party structures and lay claim to illegal stakeholder structure for which a petition is already before the national leadership of the party."



The Kogi APC chiefs advised President Muhammadu Buhari to find other means of compensating Faleke and not to make him a minister representing Kogi State .



Let's see who wins this again..

APC are just full of shits. 4 Likes

We'll see how the drama unfolds

I was hoping to see the reasons why faleke shouldn't be named Minister . 5 Likes

omofunaab:

I was hoping to see the reasons why faleke shouldn't be named Minister . Which constituency is he representing in Kogi? Faleke can never get a ministerial nomination from Kogi Which constituency is he representing in Kogi? Faleke can never get a ministerial nomination from Kogi 1 Like

lovat:

Which constituency is he representing in Kogi? Faleke can never get a ministerial nomination from Kogi



The question should be is faleke from kogi or not?



He is from kogi state and i don't see any reason why he can't be nominated as a minister from kogi state



Lai Mohammed served under tinubu in lagos as the chief of staff and he got the ministerial nomination of kwara. The question should be is faleke from kogi or not?He is from kogi state and i don't see any reason why he can't be nominated as a minister from kogi stateLai Mohammed served under tinubu in lagos as the chief of staff and he got the ministerial nomination of kwara. 12 Likes

For they shall gather



But there gathering will be in vain 3 Likes 1 Share

lovat:

Which constituency is he representing in Kogi? Faleke can never get a ministerial nomination from Kogi



Bro



You are part of the inner caucus



I forget say you be



Chairman Board Of trustee tell us ooo 2 Likes 1 Share

omofunaab:







The question should be is faleke from kogi or not?



He is from kogi state and i don't see any reason why he can't be nominated as a minister from kogi state



Lai Mohammed served under tinubu in lagos as the chief of staff and he got the ministerial nomination of kwara.

The Forces against Faleke will be too much to handle and i know an Igala man will get that position to placate them The Forces against Faleke will be too much to handle and i know an Igala man will get that position to placate them 1 Like

Choose a competent Candidate

lovat:

The Forces against Faleke will be too much to handle and i know an Igala man will get that position to placate them



Yeah, probably.. . Yeah, probably.. . 2 Likes

GoggleB:

Let's see who wins this again..

APC are just full of shits.

I agree with you



In terms of party management Pdp is better off



In Governance Apc is better

sarrki:

For they shall gather



But there gathering will be in vain



“ We are also unequivocally resolute to stop Tinubu ’ s expansion into Kogi State or any state in the North -Central; nna I tire for this change nna I tire for this change 2 Likes

sarrki:





I agree with you



In terms of party management Pdp is better off



In Governance Apc is better

See confusion... why are you doing this to yourself bro? See confusion... why are you doing this to yourself bro? 2 Likes

Play the game, don't fight the player. 4 Likes

omofunaab:

I was hoping to see the reasons why faleke shouldn't be named Minister . If you had read tbe article you would've seen it. But never mind, I'm here to help.



Faleke has always been a Lagos boy. All of a sudden he remembers that he is from kogi state cos of a juicy position as the governor. We all know how that played out. He and tinubu were schemed out of things by the powers that be. In order to compensate tinubu, rumours have it that Faleke will be made a minister but the kogi people are having none of it. Hence the above article. If you had read tbe article you would've seen it. But never mind, I'm here to help.Faleke has always been a Lagos boy. All of a sudden he remembers that he is from kogi state cos of a juicy position as the governor. We all know how that played out. He and tinubu were schemed out of things by the powers that be. In order to compensate tinubu, rumours have it that Faleke will be made a minister but the kogi people are having none of it. Hence the above article. 1 Like

Tinubu the cursed demystified political loser will still lose again and congratulate. No biggie 3 Likes 1 Share

Still rumor sha



The man will have the ministerial slot, take a bow at the NASS and nothing will happen.

All those excuses are just between the state's leftist and rightist nothing soo objective. 1 Like

Grundig:



If you had read tbe article you would've seen it. But never mind, I'm here to help.



Faleke has always been a Lagos boy. All of a sudden he remembers that he is from kogi state cos of a juicy position as the governor. We all know how that played out. He and tinubu were schemed out of things by the powers that be. In order to compensate tinubu, rumours have it that Faleke will be made a minister but the kogi people are having none of it. Hence the above article.



See, most governors in Nigeria are lagos boys, gbenga Daniel was staying in Lagos, ibikunle amosun was staying in Lagos, lai Mohammed was staying in Lagos, rauf aregbesola was staying in Lagos, senator lanre tejuosho was staying in Lagos



Even akeredolu stayed in ibadan.



The fact remains faleke is an indigene of kogi state but resides in Lagos state.. See, most governors in Nigeria are lagos boys, gbenga Daniel was staying in Lagos, ibikunle amosun was staying in Lagos, lai Mohammed was staying in Lagos, rauf aregbesola was staying in Lagos, senator lanre tejuosho was staying in LagosEven akeredolu stayed in ibadan.The fact remains faleke is an indigene of kogi state but resides in Lagos state.. 1 Like

Eastactivist:

Tinubu the cursed demystified political loser will still lose again and congratulate. No biggie



Don't kill yourself over tinubu matter Don't kill yourself over tinubu matter 2 Likes



PDP 1st Idris Wada

ACN 2nd Audu Abubakar

CPC 4th James Ocholi



Most people kicking against Tinubu are former ACN member in Kogi state including Dino Melaye.









http://www.vanguardngr.com/2011/12/acn-rejects-kogi-governorship-election-result/ In 2011 Governorship electionPDP 1st Idris WadaACN 2nd Audu AbubakarCPC 4th James OcholiMost people kicking against Tinubu are former ACN member in Kogi state including Dino Melaye.

Please leave Tinubu out of this, the man is no more part of your drunk politics.. 2 Likes

Lol reject James Faleke because it will cause division indeed

The new formula for relevance in APC.

FIGHT TINUBU 3 Likes

Ok

Faleke this, Faleke that.... This man is a thorn in the flesh of Kogi APC... Not surprise though. Bunch of greedy individuals 2 Likes

Whoever wants to be heard now will mention Tinubu's name.

What i observed is just hate.

Hmmm i dont see this war ending anytime soon

Tinubu the man you love to hate 1 Like

omowolewa:

Still rumor sha



The man will have the ministerial slot, take a bow at the NASS and nothing will happen.

All those excuses are just between the state's leftist and rightist nothing soo objective. . that's just it. . that's just it.