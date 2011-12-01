₦airaland Forum

Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by dre11(m): 7:31am
Gbenga Odogun , Lokoja

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State have vowed to clip the influence of a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the north central region of the country.

They also vowed to reject James Faleke if nominated as a replacement for the late Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi, who died in March last year in a road accident.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to accept Faleke ’s nomination, saying it would cause crisis in the party in the state .
A statement jointly signed by the leaders of the party from Kogi West, Alhaji Suleiman Ejibunu and Chief Richard Asaje, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Monday said the party would reject Faleke ’ s nomination.

The statement read in part, “ If at all Faleke and his godfather, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu , deserve any and not the ministerial slot of Kogi State to avoid serious crisis in the Kogi APC as such a move may lead to the exit of every prominent, loyal and committed member of the party while aggravating the fractionalisation of the party along many divides.

“ We are also unequivocally resolute to stop Tinubu ’ s expansion into Kogi State or any state in the North -Central; we are determined to push out all his cohorts from Kogi come 2018 / 2019 . It is a task that must be done through all legal / political means. They have failed and they will continue to fail.

The leaders noted that James Faleke representing Lagos State in the National Assembly was known to Kogi State APC only during the governorship struggle when Tinubu allegedly imposed him on APC in Kogi as the deputy governorship candidate to late Prince Abubakar Audu.

The statement also read, “ This generated a lot of discomfort to the founding members of APC who built the party, fought the then sitting government in all national elections and won. However , we swallowed the pains to fight and win the governorship election in the state.

“ Giving him such an appointment will amount to providing him fuel to fire on the breakup of APC in the state. Faleke alongside Honourable Buba Jibril in the West Senatorial Area of Kogi State have formed illegal party structures and lay claim to illegal stakeholder structure for which a petition is already before the national leadership of the party."

The Kogi APC chiefs advised President Muhammadu Buhari to find other means of compensating Faleke and not to make him a minister representing Kogi State .


Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by GoggleB(m): 7:32am
Let's see who wins this again..
APC are just full of shits.

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by wise7(m): 7:45am
We'll see how the drama unfolds
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 7:47am
I was hoping to see the reasons why faleke shouldn't be named Minister .

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by lovat(m): 7:50am
omofunaab:
I was hoping to see the reasons why faleke shouldn't be named Minister .
Which constituency is he representing in Kogi? Faleke can never get a ministerial nomination from Kogi

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 8:01am
lovat:
Which constituency is he representing in Kogi? Faleke can never get a ministerial nomination from Kogi


The question should be is faleke from kogi or not?

He is from kogi state and i don't see any reason why he can't be nominated as a minister from kogi state

Lai Mohammed served under tinubu in lagos as the chief of staff and he got the ministerial nomination of kwara.

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by sarrki(m): 8:04am
For they shall gather

But there gathering will be in vain

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by sarrki(m): 8:06am
lovat:
Which constituency is he representing in Kogi? Faleke can never get a ministerial nomination from Kogi


Bro

You are part of the inner caucus

I forget say you be

Chairman Board Of trustee tell us ooo

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by lovat(m): 8:16am
omofunaab:



The question should be is faleke from kogi or not?

He is from kogi state and i don't see any reason why he can't be nominated as a minister from kogi state

Lai Mohammed served under tinubu in lagos as the chief of staff and he got the ministerial nomination of kwara.
The Forces against Faleke will be too much to handle and i know an Igala man will get that position to placate them

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Atiku2019: 8:19am
Choose a competent Candidate
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 8:21am
lovat:
The Forces against Faleke will be too much to handle and i know an Igala man will get that position to placate them


Yeah, probably.. .

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by sarrki(m): 8:26am
GoggleB:
Let's see who wins this again..
APC are just full of shits.

I agree with you

In terms of party management Pdp is better off

In Governance Apc is better
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by FreeGlobe(f): 8:30am
sarrki:
For they shall gather

But there gathering will be in vain


“ We are also unequivocally resolute to stop Tinubu ’ s expansion into Kogi State or any state in the North -Central;
nna I tire for this change

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by FreeGlobe(f): 8:31am
sarrki:


I agree with you

In terms of party management Pdp is better off

In Governance Apc is better

See confusion... why are you doing this to yourself bro? grin grin

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by shaddoww: 8:37am
Play the game, don't fight the player.

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Grundig: 9:18am
omofunaab:
I was hoping to see the reasons why faleke shouldn't be named Minister .
If you had read tbe article you would've seen it. But never mind, I'm here to help.

Faleke has always been a Lagos boy. All of a sudden he remembers that he is from kogi state cos of a juicy position as the governor. We all know how that played out. He and tinubu were schemed out of things by the powers that be. In order to compensate tinubu, rumours have it that Faleke will be made a minister but the kogi people are having none of it. Hence the above article.

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Eastactivist: 9:25am
Tinubu the cursed demystified political loser will still lose again and congratulate. No biggie cheesy

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omowolewa: 9:36am
Still rumor sha

The man will have the ministerial slot, take a bow at the NASS and nothing will happen.
All those excuses are just between the state's leftist and rightist nothing soo objective.

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 10:24am
Grundig:

If you had read tbe article you would've seen it. But never mind, I'm here to help.

Faleke has always been a Lagos boy. All of a sudden he remembers that he is from kogi state cos of a juicy position as the governor. We all know how that played out. He and tinubu were schemed out of things by the powers that be. In order to compensate tinubu, rumours have it that Faleke will be made a minister but the kogi people are having none of it. Hence the above article.


See, most governors in Nigeria are lagos boys, gbenga Daniel was staying in Lagos, ibikunle amosun was staying in Lagos, lai Mohammed was staying in Lagos, rauf aregbesola was staying in Lagos, senator lanre tejuosho was staying in Lagos

Even akeredolu stayed in ibadan.

The fact remains faleke is an indigene of kogi state but resides in Lagos state..

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by omofunaab(m): 10:24am
Eastactivist:
Tinubu the cursed demystified political loser will still lose again and congratulate. No biggie cheesy


Don't kill yourself over tinubu matter

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by zenith4biz(m): 10:26am
In 2011 Governorship election
PDP 1st Idris Wada
ACN 2nd Audu Abubakar
CPC 4th James Ocholi

Most people kicking against Tinubu are former ACN member in Kogi state including Dino Melaye.




http://www.vanguardngr.com/2011/12/acn-rejects-kogi-governorship-election-result/
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by chacoonder(m): 11:54am
Please leave Tinubu out of this, the man is no more part of your drunk politics..

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by SweetJoystick(m): 11:57am
Lol reject James Faleke because it will cause division indeed
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Montaque(m): 11:59am
The new formula for relevance in APC.
FIGHT TINUBU

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by NaijaMutant(f): 11:59am
Ok
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Femich18(m): 11:59am
Faleke this, Faleke that.... This man is a thorn in the flesh of Kogi APC... Not surprise though. Bunch of greedy individuals

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by ettybaba(m): 12:05pm
Whoever wants to be heard now will mention Tinubu's name.
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Adeyinka12(m): 12:08pm
What i observed is just hate.
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by Danny287(m): 12:08pm
Hmmm i dont see this war ending anytime soon
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by zabadii: 12:10pm
Tinubu the man you love to hate

Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by haymengsoc: 12:14pm
omowolewa:
Still rumor sha

The man will have the ministerial slot, take a bow at the NASS and nothing will happen.
All those excuses are just between the state's leftist and rightist nothing soo objective.
. that's just it.
Re: Kogi APC Tackles Tinubu, Faleke Over Ministerial Slot by leofab(f): 12:17pm
sarrki:


I agree with you

In terms of party management Pdp is better off

In Governance Apc is better
this robot again

