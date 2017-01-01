Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Marry With The Little You Have, Now That You Are Young'' - Nigerian Guy (7170 Views)

He's over 30 now, the billions still haven't come. He's finding it harder to find true love, he sees his mates on a daily playing with their 2, 3 kids while he has none and Jude says that's his greatest regret.



He doesn't want younger men, 22 and above, making the same mistakes as he did so he took to his Twitter page to make this passionate plea. Read and let's know if you agree with him.



His business though.... I need to be comfortable a bit before I even start thinking about marriage Lol...... D guy is just lamenting ....His business though.... I need to be comfortable a bit before I even start thinking about marriage

Na garri my wife and children go dey chop abi? 9 Likes 1 Share

Ogbeni talk to naija ladies jare..





Which babe ready to settle down with a broke 24 year old dude?



The ladies are over there.. Go and talk to them.. 34 Likes

Judeefcc is that you? is that you?

Na garri my wife and children go dey chop abi?

Lol... Joke of the century for an Advice.

Lol... Joke of the century for an Advice.

How can one settle down without financial security?!

Is any lady ready to marry a broke guy?

But I think I get what he is passing through. 4 Likes

The guy is right when he said "if you can feed yourself, you can feed your wife". Waiting to get the whole world can be frustrating most times.

Deep words though.





Cos iam not understaing you Jude,do u buy ur weed from fella shrine

Trust you? No, I won't cos u're talking out your āss.

Any idīot can get married, it's the easy way out. We all want a pretty wife, little cute kids running around the place and all that. But that's not the ultimate, neither is getting all the money in the world. Sadly, in order to build a career and actualise your dreams, sacrifices has to be made - marriage being one of them. Something has to give, cos once the wifey starts to pop out those little cute things, say bye bye to those ambitions.

BTW, your "one true love", if at all you both are meant to be, wouldn't need you to put a ring on it just so she could be/stay with you. 16 Likes 2 Shares

You have not seen frustration yet bruh!! Wait till when you've got a full house wife to feed, house rent to pay, school fees to pay, kids clothes to buy, and you're still running around to put a plate of food on the table. Trust me, that's the time you would know the true meaning of "frustration"





Those kids who grew up in a family that lives from hand to mouth will explain better, it's never funny bruh!! I'd better die hustling than have my kids suffer!!

Mind lifting and highly inspiring..

Honestly, what this guy is saying is the truth. We aren't about being broke here. As long as you can feed yourself and at least 2/3 extra mouths without begging, then you can get married if you find a woman who loves you and who you love in return.



The truth is when you have "money," yes, there'll be girls in their droves. But these are girls who'll only see you as means to to an end. As a security! And they'll do nothing but pretend they love you. Trust me, girls pretend like crazy! And with their high end pretence, you'll end up being saddled with a wife who doesn't quite love you for you, but who has chosen to get married to the best available financial option she had.

hell no. although i agree with getting married early buy u cant do dat if u aren't financially buoyant to take car of your house expenses if any guy does dat he is indirectly inviting a third party to their marriage

He should extend his advice to the ladies. Marry a man with potentials, don't marry already made.

ONE rule does not work for ALL.



Anybody will agree with me that it is a hell of a task for a couple to be married and have kids coming in with little or no means of survival or even comfortability eg an apartment,steady allowance enough to cater for basic needs like feeding,schooling and health care.



I think this advice is flawed,because most young men at 24-26 are yet to find their feet,some are not even matured enough to cohabit with a woman,and all these factors could cause a strain in marriage which could lead to other things entirely.



The best thing to do when it comes to marriage as a man,is know what works for you and the woman you are planning to marry,because its not about getting married,its about sustaining the marriage.

I on my part will not settle down for manage manage,my kids must have what I couldn't have which is why I am hustling to compliment that lucky man that I end up with.



ONE rule does not work for ALL.

Anybody will agree with me that it is a hell of a task for a couple to be married and have kids coming in with little or no means of survival or even comfortability eg an apartment,steady allowance enough to cater for basic needs like feeding,schooling and health care.

I think this advice is flawed,because most young men at 24-26 are yet to find their feet,some are not even matured enough to cohabit with a woman,and all these factors could cause a strain in marriage which could lead to other things entirely.

The best thing to do when it comes to marriage as a man,is know what works for you and the woman you are planning to marry,because its not about getting married,its about sustaining the marriage.

I on my part will not settle down for manage manage,my kids must have what I couldn't have which is why I am hustling to compliment that lucky man that I end up with.

@ Dominique,if those potentials are not feasible most women won't go for it,I for example. A lot of people have potentials but I won't eat potentials,I will eat the result.

The guy said "what am I supposed to be? Their grand father?"
Wrong answer man! You're supposed to be their ancestor

Wow!



Wow!

I am in love mehn... Oya send me PM if you no get bf

So na only chop you come chop? What do you that's talking about eating have to offer? Lying like a log of wood on the bed asking him to hit you harder? Sucking his dick every night? Popping out kids like shiit? Cmon, an assholish LovePeddler can do all those shiit for him



If you cannot complement your hubby's efforts to succeed, then you are a piece of worthless trashy liability.



So na only chop you come chop? What do you that's talking about eating have to offer? Lying like a log of wood on the bed asking him to hit you harder?Sucking his dick every night?Popping out kids like shiit?Cmon, an assholish LovePeddler can do all those shiit for himIf you cannot complement your hubby's efforts to succeed, then you are a piece of worthless trashy liability.

By the way, happy new year!

I pity such woman

So na only chop you come chop? What do you that's talking about eating have to offer? Lying like a log of wood on the bed asking him to hit you harder? Sucking his dick every night? Popping out kids like shiit? Cmon, an assholish LovePeddler can do all those shiit for him



If you cannot complement your hubby's efforts to succeed, then you are a piece of worthless trashy liability.



By the way, happy new year! Please sir,try and always take your brains along with your eyes anytime you come across my comment on Nairaland,it will do you a lot of good In a bid to make your A'hole comment you probably skipped where I typed



I on my part will not settle down for manage manage,my kids must have what I couldn't have which is why I am hustling to compliment that lucky man that I end up with.





Lastly happy new year too sir,may you use your assimilating facilities more this year in Jesus name Any sane person knows I wasn't referring to literal 'eating' but I am not in the position to ascertain your mental state so I will pass on thatLastly happy new year too sir,may you use your assimilating facilities more this year in Jesus name 10 Likes 1 Share

so that I will age and die early, due to stress and frustration.. I will make billions first, before thinking of getting married.

so that I will age and die early, due to stress and frustration.. I will make billions first, before thinking of getting married.

I'm so bored I will make you my entertainment this morning.



Lamentations of a frustrated man, the fact that you've been struggling for years with nothing to show for it because you are a beast of labour does not mean every other person's destiny will be like yours not everyone Is suffering from generational curses



You picked on my innocent contributions and spewed the gutter you have for a brain,I see that your mother didn't raise you well,your use of the word pvssy shows how your mother used hers, son of a retired prostitute_



Lemme come down to your level dumbo
I'm so bored I will make you my entertainment this morning.

Lamentations of a frustrated man, the fact that you've been struggling for years with nothing to show for it because you are a beast of labour does not mean every other person's destiny will be like yours not everyone Is suffering from generational curses

You picked on my innocent contributions and spewed the gutter you have for a brain,I see that your mother didn't raise you well,your use of the word pvssy shows how your mother used hers, son of a retired prostitute_

Now go back home and learn how to interact in the sane world,demented progeny of a curse generation

Sorry, you've been reported



Sorry, you've been reported

Next time use that your brain