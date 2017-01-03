₦airaland Forum

Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by dre11(m): 7:48am
[b]…dumps corpses in septic tank

Fresh fact has emerged about a suspected cultist, simply known as Evens, who murdered his live-in-lover and her five years old son, over allegation that the lady was dating a rival cult group member. The crime, which occurred at Igando area of Lagos, left residents gasping in rage.

Evens, 32, was believed to have beaten his lover to death and later killed her five-year-old son, a witness to the murder of his mother, to cover his crime. Determined to cover his track, Evens dumped the corpses of mother and son in the building’s septic tank and bolted from the community. The suspect had been described as one of the big guys in the community and drives a ‘big car.’

Nobody was sure when the deceased were murdered, but parents of the lady had already declared her and her son missing. The bodies were discovered on Friday.

The decomposing bodies of mother and son were discovered when a putrid stench started emanating from the septic tank’s direction. It was gathered that the slab of the septic tank had earlier been removed to evacuate the waste in it.
When the slab was replaced, it was not cemented.

Evens allegedly slided the slab open, dumped the bodies, replaced the slab and disappeared. When the stench started, residents removed the slab and saw the bodies. Our correspondent, yesterday, visited the house where the incident occurred.

A resident, who does not want his name in print, said: “Finding the corpses of the lady and her son in the septic tank took everyone by surprise.

Last year September, when the septic tank in the compound was spilling, we decided to evacuate it.

After the clearing, we left the slab without cementing it. Recently, in one of our meetings, some of my co-tenants complained that whenever they flushed toilets, they smell a putrid stench emanating from the septic tank. That was what prompted us to open the slab again. We saw the decomposing bodies.”

According to the man, immediately they saw the corpses, they alerted the Community Development Association Chairman (CDA). The chairman reported the matter to the Baale of the community. The matter was taken to the Igando Police Station.

Another tenant, who simply identified himself as Joshua, said that the corpses were evacuated by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service.

Joshua said: “Before the discovery of mother and son in the septic tank, I learnt both had been declared missing. I heard that the woman’s parents approached Evens to find out if he knew about her whereabouts.

They went to him because they know him as their daughter’s lover. He told them that he hadn’t set his eyes on the lady or her son. “Most weekends, I don’t go to office.

I used to see the lady coming to Evens house with her son. It’s a pity. I can’t even begin to imagine what the lady’s parents would be going through right now.” Joshua urged police to investigate the matter properly, adding that there was a time Evens attempted to set the whole building ablaze over allegations that his ex-wife was cheating on him.

The CDA Chairman, Mr, Busari Ahmed, said: “Since I moved into the community 25 years ago, we’ve not witnessed such incident.

When the matter was brought to my attention, I informed the head of the community and Igando Police Station. I was shocked to hear that the suspect had disappeared from the community.”

Ahmed further said: “The police were able to arrest the suspect through one of his friends, a co-tenant.

Evens approached the man and told him that he wanted to sell some of his furniture and relocate.

He was arrested when he came to the community to negotiate with the friend, who pretended that he wanted to buy some of the items. He told police that he beat his lover to death because she was dating another man.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dolapo Badmos, said that the suspect was in police custody.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/angry-lover-kills-mother-son-infidelity-allegation/
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by ijustdey: 11:23am
this man is wicked because i don't know the sin of the little boy that warrant death
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by AntiWailer: 12:10pm
Evens bet why ?
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by alexiej(m): 12:10pm
But why would a girl open her two eyes and date (and have a child for) a cultist? I know people would blame the accused, I do too, but even more so, I feel the girl should have known who she was dating.

Girls, pls be smart. You see a guy behaving like a thug upandan, and that's what attracts him to you? What consequence are you expecting?

Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by slazedeez: 12:11pm
wicked world
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by haywire07(m): 12:12pm
ijustdey:



this man is wicked because i don't know the sin of the little boy that warrant death


He was a potential witness
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by maj007(m): 12:12pm
Why ladies date these cultists remain a mystery to me.

Association with those guys brings nothing but death and disaster.

Cultism is not a thing to be tolerated in any sane clime.

May the dead RIP.

Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by emmanuel596(m): 12:13pm
angry if at 32 young men men are this wicked and stoned hearted it means this same old men will rule us for ever...our youths are wayward and pathetic

Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by otdollar(m): 12:14pm
happy new year!!!
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by shockwave91(m): 12:16pm
These violent delights have violent ends

Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Tunami(m): 12:16pm
Hmm, orisirisi.

Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by mamatayour(f): 12:16pm
It is well
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by neonly: 12:16pm
Buhari why now
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Alb305: 12:17pm
This is just sick.... Shun cultism lipsrsealed embarassed

Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by MizOmalicha(f): 12:17pm
Monster!!!!
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by snezBaba: 12:19pm
Evens Omo ibo ? undecided olori pelebe nitori olorun angry
R.I.P. to the Boy who was a victim of his mother decisions
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by jericco1(m): 12:22pm
this is shoki
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Justdulla(m): 12:22pm
Animal is Human Skin... The way some humans kill other humans ehn, na wa ooo... Some are truly beasts sha... why didn't u just break up with tha lady, now your take you leg to enter Wanted list.
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by boboLIL(m): 12:23pm
Whoever dines with Satan is satanic ..whoever supports cultism is a cultist.. Whoever accept a cultist in his or her life is a cultist...

I pity the little child.. Rest in peace.. You met the wrong people... embarassed cry

Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by leofab(f): 12:24pm
RIP
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by rusher14: 12:25pm
Evens no get pishure?
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Cletus77(m): 12:25pm
Dating Cultists for protection always results in torture for every slightest mistake.
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by ahahnow: 12:26pm
love has done more harm than good in this life. what is the meaning of love sef
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by decode55(m): 12:26pm
Southwest again?
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by buffalowings: 12:27pm
shockwave91:
These violent delights have violent ends

Someone has been watching westworld grin
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by LordaGuru: 12:29pm
angry
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Agulimah: 12:32pm
grin wonderful memories
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Btruth: 12:35pm
Ladies! Ladies!! Ladies!!!, please be careful and watchful of guys you are dating. Too many killings from this cultists guys shows that something is really wrong with their brain.

lipsrsealed
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by marshalcarter: 12:39pm
hmmmm...the poster above me...hope u ain't the guy
Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Tadeknkeepcalm: 12:40pm
shockwave91:
These violent delights have violent ends
And in their triumph, die

