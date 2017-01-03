₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by dre11(m): 7:48am
[b]…dumps corpses in septic tank
Fresh fact has emerged about a suspected cultist, simply known as Evens, who murdered his live-in-lover and her five years old son, over allegation that the lady was dating a rival cult group member. The crime, which occurred at Igando area of Lagos, left residents gasping in rage.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/angry-lover-kills-mother-son-infidelity-allegation/
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by ijustdey: 11:23am
dre11:
this man is wicked because i don't know the sin of the little boy that warrant death
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by AntiWailer: 12:10pm
Evens bet why ?
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by alexiej(m): 12:10pm
But why would a girl open her two eyes and date (and have a child for) a cultist? I know people would blame the accused, I do too, but even more so, I feel the girl should have known who she was dating.
Girls, pls be smart. You see a guy behaving like a thug upandan, and that's what attracts him to you? What consequence are you expecting?
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by slazedeez: 12:11pm
wicked world
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by haywire07(m): 12:12pm
ijustdey:
He was a potential witness
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by maj007(m): 12:12pm
Why ladies date these cultists remain a mystery to me.
Association with those guys brings nothing but death and disaster.
Cultism is not a thing to be tolerated in any sane clime.
May the dead RIP.
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by emmanuel596(m): 12:13pm
if at 32 young men men are this wicked and stoned hearted it means this same old men will rule us for ever...our youths are wayward and pathetic
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by otdollar(m): 12:14pm
happy new year!!!
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by shockwave91(m): 12:16pm
These violent delights have violent ends
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Tunami(m): 12:16pm
Hmm, orisirisi.
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by mamatayour(f): 12:16pm
It is well
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by neonly: 12:16pm
Buhari why now
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Alb305: 12:17pm
This is just sick.... Shun cultism
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by MizOmalicha(f): 12:17pm
Monster!!!!
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by snezBaba: 12:19pm
Evens Omo ibo ? olori pelebe nitori olorun
R.I.P. to the Boy who was a victim of his mother decisions
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by jericco1(m): 12:22pm
this is shoki
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Justdulla(m): 12:22pm
Animal is Human Skin... The way some humans kill other humans ehn, na wa ooo... Some are truly beasts sha... why didn't u just break up with tha lady, now your take you leg to enter Wanted list.
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by boboLIL(m): 12:23pm
Whoever dines with Satan is satanic ..whoever supports cultism is a cultist.. Whoever accept a cultist in his or her life is a cultist...
I pity the little child.. Rest in peace.. You met the wrong people...
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by leofab(f): 12:24pm
RIP
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by rusher14: 12:25pm
Evens no get pishure?
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Cletus77(m): 12:25pm
Dating Cultists for protection always results in torture for every slightest mistake.
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by ahahnow: 12:26pm
love has done more harm than good in this life. what is the meaning of love sef
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by decode55(m): 12:26pm
Southwest again?
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by buffalowings: 12:27pm
shockwave91:
Someone has been watching westworld
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by LordaGuru: 12:29pm
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Agulimah: 12:32pm
wonderful memories
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Btruth: 12:35pm
Ladies! Ladies!! Ladies!!!, please be careful and watchful of guys you are dating. Too many killings from this cultists guys shows that something is really wrong with their brain.
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by marshalcarter: 12:39pm
hmmmm...the poster above me...hope u ain't the guy
|Re: Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist by Tadeknkeepcalm: 12:40pm
shockwave91:And in their triumph, die
