|New Year Greeting And Information About Anomalies by Seun(m): 9:45am On Jan 03
Dear Nairalanders,
Happy New Year! Hope you had a wonderful time during the Christmas and New Year celebrations?
You may have noticed some anomalies on Nairaland recently. For example, we recently logged everyone out of Nairaland, forcing you to login again, and we disabled profile editing. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these actions, and we hope to restore things shortly.
If you notice any other anomalies on Nairaland (apart from the ones mentioned above) please don't hesitate to report them to the Supermods.
Best regards,
Seun Osewa.
216 Likes 44 Shares
