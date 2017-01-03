₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by Tville(m): 10:02am
A man has had scissors removed from his abdomen which were left behind during surgery 18 years ago, after reporting a stomachache that was nearly two decades in the making.
Ma Van Nhat, 54-year old Vietnamese, underwent surgery in 1998 after a car accident and only recently discovered that doctors had left an unwelcome gift behind when they closed him up.
Doctors discovered the 15-centimetre (six-inch) scissors near his colon after a recent ultrasound.
He had a three-hour operation at the weekend to remove the scissors, according to Ngo Trung Thang, deputy head of general affairs at Gang Thep Thai Nguyen hospital, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Hanoi.
"He is recovering well," Thang told AFP Tuesday.
Nhat had spent nearly two decades "eating, drinking and having a pretty normal life", according to Suc Khoe va Doi Song news site, the official mouthpiece of Vietnam's health ministry.
The ultrasound that discovered the scissors only came about after Nhat reported stomach pains.
Officials said they were searching for the doctors who performed surgery in Bac Kan province in 1998, but have not yet tracked down any culprits.
http://newswatch.ng/2017/01/03/scissors-pulled-from-mans-stomach-18-years-after-surgery/
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by eboiga: 10:16am
We need to do ultra sound! Especially we with big belle
4 Likes
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by marsoden: 12:59pm
Why do they always leave or forget something in a person's body after operation?
1 Like
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by Adesiji77: 6:12pm
This is scary!
Heard a story like this while growing up but it sounded like fairy tale back then.
Cc: lalasticlala, dominique, Mynd44
http://m.guardian.ng/news/scissors-pulled-from-mans-stomach-18-years-after-surgery/?F
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by Noblesoul123: 7:06pm
Lucky guy!!!
Just when you thought you have seen it all
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by free2ryhme: 7:07pm
Things are happening
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by ImDharay: 7:07pm
Now that's a Wow...God is still by him tho.
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by Sijo01(f): 7:07pm
The man is lucky to have live with a foreign object in his system for that long.
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by NNVanguard(m): 7:08pm
Trends like this, leaves the common man with much bias for Medicare.
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by free2ryhme: 7:08pm
A whole scissors forgotten inside a man
That surgeon must be something else
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by dovelike(f): 7:08pm
This can only happen in India
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by passionateyouth: 7:08pm
Interesting!
The first operation must have been performed by arkham's very own Dr. Hugo Strange
1 Like
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by Flexherbal(m): 7:08pm
Sijo01:This is a miracle !
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by MrIcredible: 7:08pm
Why do we just have many careless BASTARDDS practicing medicine?
The careless fool should be thrown into 18 years imprisonment. My judgment.
Nonsense!
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by edudguy(m): 7:08pm
My Mom used to tell us of a Doctor who smoked like a chimney... If you had common headache : Operation... stomach ache: Operation... The man left cigarette in the stomach of people not just cigarette but scisssors and other objects
1 Like
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by shaokhan01(m): 7:09pm
wow!!! unbelievable... but I don't care
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by HoldenCaulfield(m): 7:09pm
Thank god is not in naija
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by monajit(m): 7:09pm
Quite hard to believe though.
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:09pm
If na Naija Doctors now Nigerians will be calling them quack.
And to know I opened this thread while eating. *Pukes!
Runs out of thread
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by LORDON(m): 7:09pm
Hmm really strange
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by femi4(m): 7:09pm
Same way my mechanic forgot his phone inside my boot
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by luvinhubby(m): 7:09pm
Lesson, no be person wey dem say make him die go die, all na as baba God want am. !
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by hotspec(m): 7:09pm
One of the numerous medical errors. Thank God he dint pay with his life.
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by goslowgoslow: 7:10pm
If it happens in Nigeria they will start insulting our doctors. poo happens anywhere!
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by bamdelarf(m): 7:11pm
ok....so should we fry beans?. . next,plz.. d kind news we dey ea fr Nija pass Ds one. so. ao u wan make we dey surprised..
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by rokiatu(f): 7:11pm
The human body is indeed wonderful.
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by richdollar: 7:11pm
ahdonbilivit
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by ajalawole(m): 7:11pm
Evil scissors
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by YhungPablo(m): 7:11pm
thanks God for him.
i saw lala viewing this thread.
|Re: Scissors Pulled From Man's Stomach 18 Years After Surgery by butpro(m): 7:12pm
Life turtle removed from Obasanjo's stomach
