Ma Van Nhat, 54-year old Vietnamese, underwent surgery in 1998 after a car accident and only recently discovered that doctors had left an unwelcome gift behind when they closed him up.



Doctors discovered the 15-centimetre (six-inch) scissors near his colon after a recent ultrasound.



He had a three-hour operation at the weekend to remove the scissors, according to Ngo Trung Thang, deputy head of general affairs at Gang Thep Thai Nguyen hospital, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Hanoi.



"He is recovering well," Thang told AFP Tuesday.



Nhat had spent nearly two decades "eating, drinking and having a pretty normal life", according to Suc Khoe va Doi Song news site, the official mouthpiece of Vietnam's health ministry.



The ultrasound that discovered the scissors only came about after Nhat reported stomach pains.



Officials said they were searching for the doctors who performed surgery in Bac Kan province in 1998, but have not yet tracked down any culprits.



We need to do ultra sound! Especially we with big belle 4 Likes

Why do they always leave or forget something in a person's body after operation? 1 Like





Heard a story like this while growing up but it sounded like fairy tale back then.



Lucky guy!!!



Just when you thought you have seen it all

Things are happening

Now that's a Wow...God is still by him tho.

The man is lucky to have live with a foreign object in his system for that long.

Trends like this, leaves the common man with much bias for Medicare.

A whole scissors forgotten inside a man



That surgeon must be something else

This can only happen in India









The first operation must have been performed by arkham's very own Dr. Hugo Strange



Interesting!



This is a miracle !



Why do we just have many careless BASTARDDS practicing medicine?



The careless fool should be thrown into 18 years imprisonment. My judgment.



Why do we just have many careless BASTARDDS practicing medicine?

The careless fool should be thrown into 18 years imprisonment. My judgment.

Nonsense!

My Mom used to tell us of a Doctor who smoked like a chimney... If you had common headache : Operation... stomach ache: Operation... The man left cigarette in the stomach of people not just cigarette but scisssors and other objects 1 Like

wow!!! unbelievable... but I don't care

Thank god is not in naija

Quite hard to believe though.





If na Naija Doctors now Nigerians will be calling them quack.







And to know I opened this thread while eating. *Pukes!

Runs out of thread

Hmm really strange

Same way my mechanic forgot his phone inside my boot





Lesson, no be person wey dem say make him die go die, all na as baba God want am. !

One of the numerous medical errors. Thank God he dint pay with his life.

If it happens in Nigeria they will start insulting our doctors. poo happens anywhere!

?. . next,plz.. d kind news we dey ea fr Nija pass Ds one. so. ao u wan make we dey surprised.. ok....so should we fry beans?

The human body is indeed wonderful.

ahdonbilivit

Evil scissors

thanks God for him.



i saw lala viewing this thread.