₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,471 members, 3,288,075 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS (1387 Views)
Wike Holds His Children As He Attends Anniversary Event In Port-Harcourt. Photos / Ikpeazu Exercises As He Celebrates His Birthday (photos) / Boko Haram Uses Women & Children As Shield During Combat-military (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by dainformant(m): 10:29am
Governor Nyesom Wike stepped into the year 2017 with his wife Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and their lovely children. The Rivers First family were seen in a celebratory mood at an event to mark the new year.
Source' http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/governor-wike-steps-out-with-his-wife.html
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 10:31am
lovely family
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 10:33am
family man
1 Like
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by yarimo(m): 12:26pm
Mtcheeew
1 Like
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by IVORY2009(m): 12:34pm
second in command, nice family!
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by boboLIL(m): 12:39pm
One of the brave governors we have in Nigeria..
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by AlhajiSpray(m): 12:39pm
See as the family members sef dey bone? It must be hard living with such a drunken beast anyway!
I feel their pain even in the midst of plenty!
1 Like
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by LOGDAN(m): 12:40pm
.
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by boboLIL(m): 12:40pm
yarimo:wetin de pain you?
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by goslowgoslow: 12:40pm
Beautiful children. Demonic father!!! Please dont emulate your father.
1 Like
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by LordaGuru: 12:40pm
Nice one.
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by BTT(m): 12:40pm
Killing and maiming other people's while keeping yours.
Posterity will tell.
1 Like
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by PIPPROF(m): 12:41pm
goslowgoslow:
you should first tell me a Nigerian Politician who is not demonic
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by BEENUEL: 12:41pm
[b]CUTE,AdORABLE,RICH kids .....lovely Family[/b]
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by hardywaltz(m): 12:41pm
Killer I spot u...
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:41pm
AlhajiSpray:
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by DIKEnaWAR: 12:42pm
I am wondering who that first son resemble. Neither Wike nor the wife.
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by goslowgoslow: 12:42pm
PIPPROF:For now this is about Wike.
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by Big4wig(m): 12:43pm
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by donnie(m): 12:43pm
The younger son go tuff
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:43pm
That's nice. Happy new year to all Nigerians.
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by DIKEnaWAR: 12:43pm
AlhajiSpray:
Ok
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by 5starmilitant: 12:43pm
Y
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by Donald50: 12:43pm
ok....
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by hardywaltz(m): 12:44pm
DIKEnaWAR:What are you trying to say.
He looks like the security man
|Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by ufuosman: 12:44pm
Lovely family, this children don they soft landing already.
(0) (Reply)
Bakassi: Soon Gowon, Obasanjo May Be Tried For Treason – Anya / Unpatriotic Nigerians Behind Fuel Subsidy Protest – Jonathan / What Is Your Opinion: The Upgrading Of Schools To Int.standard In Delta State
Viewing this topic: naijamatter, Joenyam(m), Benite, anthony533(m), donnie(m), Big4wig(m), dharmiedrums(m), destiro(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), AzizG550(m), abbeyboy2o15, vinxce(m), solacong, OlivetBen(m), DIKEnaWAR, CyberWolf, anaccondac, Donald50, alani74(m), yomfad(m), sammyj, obioji(f), Lanre4uonly(m), veeceesynergy, Ayaboyo, jaymichael(m), gowis, empress101(f), Kulas, yansky(m), Dozieson(m), Ekinematics, UNIQUEISRAEL(m), Kherry, peekeeks(m), Benblaq(m), LEOSIRSIR(m), lbrichman2, kenrish2(m), DoskyHeavens, gift01, ray4life(m), everG and 207 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9