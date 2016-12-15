Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS (1387 Views)

Governor Nyesom Wike stepped into the year 2017 with his wife Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and their lovely children. The Rivers First family were seen in a celebratory mood at an event to mark the new year.

lovely family

family man 1 Like

Mtcheeew 1 Like

second in command, nice family!

One of the brave governors we have in Nigeria..

See as the family members sef dey bone? It must be hard living with such a drunken beast anyway!



I feel their pain even in the midst of plenty! 1 Like

yarimo:

Mtcheeew wetin de pain you? wetin de pain you?

Beautiful children. Demonic father!!! Please dont emulate your father. 1 Like

Nice one.

Killing and maiming other people's while keeping yours.



Posterity will tell. 1 Like

[b]CUTE,AdORABLE,RICH kids .....lovely Family[/b] [b]CUTE,AdORABLE,RICH kids.....lovely Family[/b]

Killer I spot u...

I am wondering who that first son resemble. Neither Wike nor the wife.

The younger son go tuff

That's nice. Happy new year to all Nigerians.

Ok Ok

ok....

