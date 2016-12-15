₦airaland Forum

Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by dainformant(m): 10:29am
Governor Nyesom Wike stepped into the year 2017 with his wife Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and their lovely children. The Rivers First family were seen in a celebratory mood at an event to mark the new year.

Source' http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/governor-wike-steps-out-with-his-wife.html

Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 10:31am
lovely family
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 10:33am
family man

1 Like

Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by yarimo(m): 12:26pm
Mtcheeew undecided

1 Like

Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by IVORY2009(m): 12:34pm
second in command, nice family! grin
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by boboLIL(m): 12:39pm
One of the brave governors we have in Nigeria..

Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by AlhajiSpray(m): 12:39pm
See as the family members sef dey bone? It must be hard living with such a drunken beast anyway!

I feel their pain even in the midst of plenty!

1 Like

Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by LOGDAN(m): 12:40pm
.
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by boboLIL(m): 12:40pm
yarimo:
Mtcheeew undecided
wetin de pain you?
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by goslowgoslow: 12:40pm
Beautiful children. Demonic father!!! Please dont emulate your father.

1 Like

Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by LordaGuru: 12:40pm
Nice one.
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by BTT(m): 12:40pm
Killing and maiming other people's while keeping yours.

Posterity will tell.

1 Like

Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by PIPPROF(m): 12:41pm
goslowgoslow:
Beautiful children. Demonic father!!!

you should first tell me a Nigerian Politician who is not demonic
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by BEENUEL: 12:41pm
grin[b]CUTE,AdORABLE,RICH kids kiss kiss.....lovely Family[/b]
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by hardywaltz(m): 12:41pm
Killer I spot u...
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:41pm
AlhajiSpray:



See as the family members sef dey bone? It must be hard living with such a drunken beast anyway!

I feel their pain even in the midst of plenty!

Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by DIKEnaWAR: 12:42pm
I am wondering who that first son resemble. Neither Wike nor the wife.
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by goslowgoslow: 12:42pm
PIPPROF:


you should first tell me a Nigerian Politician who is not demonic
For now this is about Wike.
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by Big4wig(m): 12:43pm
undecided
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by donnie(m): 12:43pm
The younger son go tuff
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:43pm
That's nice. Happy new year to all Nigerians.
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by DIKEnaWAR: 12:43pm
AlhajiSpray:



See as the family members sef dey bone? It must be hard living with such a drunken beast anyway!

I feel their pain even in the midst of plenty!


Ok
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by 5starmilitant: 12:43pm
Y
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by Donald50: 12:43pm
ok....
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by hardywaltz(m): 12:44pm
DIKEnaWAR:
I am wondering who that first son resemble. Neither Wike nor the wife.
What are you trying to say.
He looks like the security man
grin grin
Re: Wike Steps Out With His Wife And Children As He Celebrates The New Year.PICS by ufuosman: 12:44pm
Lovely family, this children don they soft landing already.

