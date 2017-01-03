₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,471 members, 3,288,075 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. (7223 Views)
|Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by Phace(m): 11:47am
President Muhammadu Buhari has imitated moves towards the actualisation of the mandate given to Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow.
According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, in the discharge of his mandate as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediator for The Gambia, President Buhari has activated the process for the execution of his task.
The statement recalled that one of the outcomes of the just-concluded ECOWAS Summit held on December 17, 2016 in Abuja was the decision to designate President Muhammadu Buharias the Mediator for The Gambia with Mr. John Mahama, the out-going President ofGhana as co-mediator. It said the Summit also gave the terms of reference to include ensuring the safety of Barrow, the political leaders and the entire population; upholding the result of the presidential election held on December 1, 2016 and ensuring that the president-elect is sworn into office on January 19, 2017, in conformity with the constitution of the country.
According to the statement, on the direction of the President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama is leading a Mediation Support Team (MST),working with the team of the co-mediator, President Mahama. The committee has begun immediate consultations with leaders in the sub-region as well as with international partners. main task of the Mediation Support Team is to undertake the first phase of the preparatory and support work that would lead to a high level meeting of the mediator (President Buhari) and the stakeholders,” it said.
It added that Buhari remained optimistic that a peaceful resolution of the problem,in line with the laws and the constitution of The Gambia was possible before the January 19, 2017 inauguration date of the new president.
Story credit: http://tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-moves-install-barrow-gambian-president/
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by kennygee(f): 12:10pm
Swallowing panadol for another person's headache.
Southern Kaduna wey dey under your nose, you no see anything do or talk about am, na Gambia own u dey reason.
All the other governorship election wey u rig in favour of ur scam party nko?
Make we just no reason that one. Ozuo president.
28 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by credid(m): 12:10pm
ftc akwala m
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by DONSMITH123(m): 12:10pm
Has he put his own house in order?
Buhari! Buhari! Buhari!
How many times I called you?
Mind your business o. Person wen him house dey on fire no fit go off another person own o.
13 Likes
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by qhilo(m): 12:10pm
Phace:
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by lovat(m): 12:11pm
Buhari should also know he is stepping down in 2019
15 Likes
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by bmxshop: 12:11pm
watching in 3D.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by heavenz116(m): 12:11pm
Ehn
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by emmanuel596(m): 12:11pm
Buhari should just squarely face Nigeria and live other countries alone...he should move to solve the problem of hunger in this country and do smtin about d exchange rate
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by tobillionaire(m): 12:11pm
ah don giv out all d F's on December 26th
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by AyoolaIgwe(m): 12:11pm
Phace:good move but HOW will it be achieved?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by Jagermeister(m): 12:11pm
Utterly useless topic.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by BornStunner1: 12:11pm
Hope you will also step Aside when the Angel of death Comes!!!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by bukar34: 12:11pm
fct! good move my able presidoooo
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by shockwave91(m): 12:11pm
.
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by lovat(m): 12:12pm
Buhari is doing what he couldn't do when he lost elections
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by Candycrusher(m): 12:12pm
Buhari should order the chief of army staff to invade gambia, tie up yahyah jameh and fly him to Abuja where he will spend the rest of his life in kuje prison. Gambia is too tiny to worry Nigeria, Adaka borrow is gonna be sworn in
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by mizzyboy007: 12:12pm
I wish the best for Nigeria this year.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by slazedeez: 12:12pm
good
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by Lexusgs430: 12:12pm
I laugh in hausa............ Too many domestic issues, no answers yet......... And Sai Bubu wants to form super hero?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by akins56(m): 12:12pm
Buhari is also going back to daura comes may 29th 2019
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by yaqq: 12:13pm
Buhari wetin consine uuuuuuuuuu? Tell us u wan travel
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by Zedoo(m): 12:13pm
Because this is daura abi? Mind your gadamn business....
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by haywire07(m): 12:13pm
Wetin concern am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by Sacluxpaint(m): 12:13pm
Why didn't he accept peace when GEJ won in 2011? Hypocritical president.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by maberry(m): 12:14pm
Buhari Mediator?
This an Oxymoron
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by Oladimix: 12:14pm
Noted
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by stanlink(m): 12:14pm
We dey watch
Meanwhile 1st to comment
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by moscobabs(m): 12:14pm
Wailers must wail
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by maberry(m): 12:15pm
stanlink:U dey learn work
|Re: Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. by Masculity(m): 12:15pm
Baba is like MTN everywhere you go. Good work Baba
God bless Nigeria.
1 Like
Katsina Gov Escapes Death In Fatal Crash As He Rushes To Meet Jonathan / Why Are We Importing Radioactive Election Materials From Japan? / Can Someone Interpret This Qoutes? OBAMA
Viewing this topic: PatrickOkunima(m), Ayo25, gboly3190(m), ibro2much(m), fluteman, ABBEYsammy01(m), Great6Pack, uckennety(m), safarigirl(f), johnanu(m), RiversWatchDog(m), UrBaesBoo(m), Adex097, owugozie(f), dayjee, RCINC, kwaidakwai, 5starmilitant, Boldstar(m), val15, yns4real, hoodmenconcept(m), columnar, skare, bigprince2010(m), Positivist, Khd95(m), Rayd502(m), Mrokaykay(m), drarchallus(m), kITATITA, femility(m), Rooy57(m), jengrej(m), martin123, ChromosomeZ(m), anonym0us, Orikinla1, KaptainAfrika, Fixed010, Besto(m), moyinoluwabun(m), Eshinery(m), magni101(m), Godstraight(m), Wanice, profoslan(m), ochobaba(m), hardywaltz(m), arent88(m), AngelicBeing, Abajosax007(m), Faremisodeeq(m), midolian(m), Chiefwandungu, abworld6deep(m), kanirip, TomiSwag(m), owotonbinu(m) and 186 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9