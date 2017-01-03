Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Moves To Install Barrow As Gambian President. (7223 Views)

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, in the discharge of his mandate as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediator for The Gambia, President Buhari has activated the process for the execution of his task.



The statement recalled that one of the outcomes of the just-concluded ECOWAS Summit held on December 17, 2016 in Abuja was the decision to designate President Muhammadu Buharias the Mediator for The Gambia with Mr. John Mahama, the out-going President ofGhana as co-mediator. It said the Summit also gave the terms of reference to include ensuring the safety of Barrow, the political leaders and the entire population; upholding the result of the presidential election held on December 1, 2016 and ensuring that the president-elect is sworn into office on January 19, 2017, in conformity with the constitution of the country.



According to the statement, on the direction of the President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama is leading a Mediation Support Team (MST),working with the team of the co-mediator, President Mahama. The committee has begun immediate consultations with leaders in the sub-region as well as with international partners. main task of the Mediation Support Team is to undertake the first phase of the preparatory and support work that would lead to a high level meeting of the mediator (President Buhari) and the stakeholders,” it said.



It added that Buhari remained optimistic that a peaceful resolution of the problem,in line with the laws and the constitution of The Gambia was possible before the January 19, 2017 inauguration date of the new president.



Swallowing panadol for another person's headache.



Southern Kaduna wey dey under your nose, you no see anything do or talk about am, na Gambia own u dey reason.



All the other governorship election wey u rig in favour of ur scam party nko?



Make we just no reason that one. Ozuo president. 28 Likes 5 Shares

ftc akwala m

Has he put his own house in order?



Buhari! Buhari! Buhari!



How many times I called you?



Mind your business o. Person wen him house dey on fire no fit go off another person own o. 13 Likes

Phace:

Buhari should also know he is stepping down in 2019 15 Likes

watching in 3D. 1 Like

Ehn 3 Likes

Buhari should just squarely face Nigeria and live other countries alone...he should move to solve the problem of hunger in this country and do smtin about d exchange rate 1 Like

ah don giv out all d F's on December 26th 1 Like

Phace:

Utterly useless topic. 1 Like







Hope you will also step Aside when the Angel of death Comes!!!









1 Like

fct! good move my able presidoooo

.

Buhari is doing what he couldn't do when he lost elections 3 Likes

Buhari should order the chief of army staff to invade gambia, tie up yahyah jameh and fly him to Abuja where he will spend the rest of his life in kuje prison. Gambia is too tiny to worry Nigeria, Adaka borrow is gonna be sworn in 4 Likes 2 Shares

I wish the best for Nigeria this year. 1 Like

good

I laugh in hausa............ Too many domestic issues, no answers yet......... And Sai Bubu wants to form super hero? 1 Like

Buhari is also going back to daura comes may 29th 2019 1 Like

Buhari wetin consine uuuuuuuuuu? Tell us u wan travel 1 Like

Because this is daura abi? Mind your gadamn business.... 1 Like

Wetin concern am 1 Like 1 Share

Why didn't he accept peace when GEJ won in 2011? Hypocritical president. 4 Likes

Buhari Mediator?

This an Oxymoron

Noted

We dey watch

Meanwhile 1st to comment

Wailers must wail 1 Like

stanlink:

We dey watch

Meanwhile 1st to comment U dey learn work U dey learn work