|Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by PapiNigga: 1:04pm
Arguably the dopest celebrity kid in Africa... Lol
Fashion stylist Toyin Lawani's kid, Oluwatenor aka LordMaine2, who turned 3 yesterday shared the lovely birthday photos on his social media page...
The swagprince was seen chilling with Nigerian Policemen as he celebrates his big day...
See below:
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by PapiNigga: 1:04pm
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by midehi2(f): 1:05pm
Adorable!
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by mujybee(f): 1:11pm
Nothing wey policemen no go do 4 money
But wait o dis will really make fp
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Jarizod: 1:13pm
Lil hommie gat swaggs
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by mamatayour(f): 1:19pm
Oyinbo pepper
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Smellymouth: 1:44pm
Naija police stewpid sha..
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Smellymouth: 1:45pm
mujybee:
I dey tell you...
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by lilmax(m): 1:54pm
I would have said seun is stup!d but I won't
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Benjom(m): 2:13pm
Hmmn... Action packed
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by misspicy(f): 2:50pm
This boy is just too cute.
vision 2020
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Nixiepie(f): 2:58pm
Frosh
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Beamborla(f): 3:04pm
Sweet boy
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by keshmuah(f): 5:56pm
Policemen are supposed to protect citizens Mister and that is what they are doing..if a family has decided to hire special security for there son,it's nobody's business...
mujybee:
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by thiruny: 9:35pm
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Dsrooftiles: 9:35pm
Ok
Awon omo ODe
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Life4Varnity: 9:35pm
ehehehe
see small boi with big swag o
chaii.. why dem go born me for lagos self
see pikin of the century as e dey poss like say tomoro no dey
small pikin don dey trend and me don get bia bia.. nobody do sabi me self
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Mikylopez(f): 9:35pm
mehn d boy is cute asf reminds of a guy i met at d mall......light skinned
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Shortyy(f): 9:35pm
Cuteness overload!!!
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Idydarling(f): 9:36pm
ma niggur.... this one go break many hearts no be small. yoruba demon in the making, lol.
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by femijay8271(m): 9:36pm
na those kind tin we dey see them for...I no wan mention name
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by comradespade(m): 9:37pm
money makes the world go round, if u are rich the Inspector general self go be ur camera man
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Angelinastto(f): 9:37pm
RIP to Nigeria police
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by mhisbliss(f): 9:37pm
this is an embarrassment and an insult to the nigerian police, how much were they paid for this, kids cute though
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by kennygee(f): 9:38pm
I am trying to understand if Oluwatenor is a Yoruba name. Please help me people.
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Iamthewatcher: 9:40pm
I hope this lady won't be wearing long sleeves all her live later. The boy is cute
Modified: Nigerian policemen, tip them and they play moonlight play with you but lock up... u know the rest
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by pennywys: 9:40pm
Indecent topics making front page this days on Nairaland
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by Omagzee(m): 9:40pm
Very soon, topics like :
*Rihanna used the toilet last night, see how sexy her sh!t looks
*Falz said good morning to his neighbors this morning, see photos.
*Check out cute photos of Davido's used condom
Will make FP on Nairaland.
.
.
. But you see............
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by ofemigeorge(m): 9:41pm
E
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by AjiereTuwo: 9:42pm
Nigerian police dey fall hand oh, una no dey shame , well all na hustle
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by maberry(m): 9:42pm
This kid got more swag than most of the guys here on Nairaland
*Runs outta thread*
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos by ramdris(m): 9:42pm
Idydarling:.
