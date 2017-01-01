Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor, Poses With Naija Policemen In Birthday Photos (5782 Views)

Arguably the dopest celebrity kid in Africa... Lol



Fashion stylist Toyin Lawani's kid, Oluwatenor aka LordMaine2, who turned 3 yesterday shared the lovely birthday photos on his social media page...



The swagprince was seen chilling with Nigerian Policemen as he celebrates his big day...

See below:





Adorable! 3 Likes









But wait o dis will really make fp Nothing wey policemen no go do 4 moneyBut wait o dis will really make fp 10 Likes 1 Share

Lil hommie gat swaggs 2 Likes

Oyinbo pepper

Naija police stewpid sha.. 3 Likes

mujybee:

Nothing wey policemen no go do 4 money







But wait o dis will really make fp

I dey tell you... I dey tell you... 2 Likes

I would have said seun is stup!d but I won't 5 Likes

Hmmn... Action packed

This boy is just too cute.

vision 2020

Frosh

Sweet boy

mujybee:

Nothing wey policemen no go do 4 money







But wait o dis will really make fp Policemen are supposed to protect citizens Mister and that is what they are doing..if a family has decided to hire special security for there son,it's nobody's business... 3 Likes





Awon omo ODe OkAwon omo ODe

ehehehe



see small boi with big swag o



chaii.. why dem go born me for lagos self



see pikin of the century as e dey poss like say tomoro no dey



small pikin don dey trend and me don get bia bia.. nobody do sabi me self 1 Like

mehn d boy is cute asf reminds of a guy i met at d mall......light skinned

Cuteness overload!!!

ma niggur.... this one go break many hearts no be small. yoruba demon in the making, lol.

na those kind tin we dey see them for...I no wan mention name

money makes the world go round, if u are rich the Inspector general self go be ur camera man 1 Share

RIP to Nigeria police

kids cute though this is an embarrassment and an insult to the nigerian police, how much were they paid for this,kids cute though 2 Likes

I am trying to understand if Oluwatenor is a Yoruba name. Please help me people. 1 Like

I hope this lady won't be wearing long sleeves all her live later. The boy is cute



Modified: Nigerian policemen, tip them and they play moonlight play with you but lock up... u know the rest

Indecent topics making front page this days on Nairaland

Very soon, topics like :

*Rihanna used the toilet last night, see how sexy her sh!t looks



*Falz said good morning to his neighbors this morning, see photos.



*Check out cute photos of Davido's used condom



Will make FP on Nairaland.

.

.

. But you see............

E

, well all na hustle Nigerian police dey fall hand oh, una no dey shame, well all na hustle



*Runs outta thread* This kid got more swag than most of the guys here on Nairaland*Runs outta thread*