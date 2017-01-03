₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,709 members, 3,288,736 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 07:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies (17031 Views)
Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya / 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye / Emmanuel Omale Predicts Death Of Actress In 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Mccoynelly(m): 3:11pm
2017: Atiku Will Be Forced Out Of APC, Tinubu May Be Poisoned – Prophet Omale
Source : http://leadership.ng/news/565748/2017-atiku-will-be-forced-out-of-apc-tinubu-may-be-poisoned-prophet-omale
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Janetessy(f): 5:07pm
Make all these prophets allow us rest small abeg
22 Likes
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by maxwelloweezy(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Xaddy: 5:08pm
People should exercise patience with the IDGAF Crew. They will still go the way the ENDTIME CREW, the NAME CHECKERS ASSOCIATION Crew, etc went.
Please be patient with us...
As I am a PROUD Member!!!!.
PS:
14 Likes
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by TeleboiZ005(m): 5:08pm
Okay...
No condom,No Fuvck given!
Can u c me
The dude above me is ma C.E.O of IDGAF group Seoul's branch
5 Likes
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by truthspeaks: 5:08pm
Nawa oo. All diz pastors releasing prophecies like music album
10 Likes
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by dont8(m): 5:08pm
Enough of this scams already. Gosh!
Wish my people are not that gullible, but no they'll belief him anyway.
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by thaoriginator: 5:08pm
Yeye pastor.. See him flat head sef!
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Poorboy: 5:08pm
Chai
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Noblesoul123: 5:09pm
The something something spirit is moving me to make this "prophetic" declaration to guide people in the new year!!!
1. Many Nigerians will celebrate the new year.
2. Many people will draft new year resolutions that they wouldn't observe
3. Rain will fall
4. Sun will shine
5. Nigerians should pray because i see some brouhaha in the 2017 budget
6. Some high profile Nigerians will die, let us pray hard against this.
7. Nigerians will complain of the President Buhari led government.
8. Hmm, i see natural disasters around the world, especially in asia and america.
9. I see more political scheming this year. The leadership of a political party should pray hard.
10. I see an english team being kicked out of a tournament that real madrid won in may 2016. The team's manager has been in charge for over a decade, so figure it out for yourself.
11. Nigeria will not go for Afcon.
12. I see rainy season starting as usual, harmattan will come.
13. Holy ghost congress and shiloh will hold in 2017, hallelujah
14. Hmmm, i see people call for the scrapping of NYSC. Graduates should pray harder for this not to happen.
15. I see more corruption allegations, a mighty politician will be indicted. Contact me for prayers if you're the one.
16. Donald Trump will be sworn in. He will make some mistakes at first. Yes, Americans should pray.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by sagio09: 5:09pm
So many fake prophecies dix day
Pls spot d so said prophet wife's nose
I guess its d daily lies she inhales from her darling pastor that expands that nose(no offense thou)...
Naija don suffer with fake pastors everwhere
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by somehowpenis(m): 5:09pm
Nigeria should just end so that everyone would go rest for a while...
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Tunami(m): 5:09pm
Hmmm, only in Nigeria.
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Hayormeah(f): 5:09pm
prophecies here and there........! na wa ooo
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by FantasyTV: 5:10pm
SMH
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Tonyreal49: 5:10pm
Na today
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by gensteejay(m): 5:10pm
Balderdash!
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by emmypong(m): 5:10pm
Ok
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by xynerise(m): 5:10pm
Prophet "Omale"
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by lilmax(m): 5:10pm
okay
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Boleyndynasty2(f): 5:10pm
What I like about ds prophecy is that his straightforward in calling names unlike those who prophesied that 1 Governor, a politician etc etc. Well let's wait and see which of your prophesies will come to pass
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by CzarChris(m): 5:10pm
Na wah oo
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by IVORY2009(m): 5:11pm
man of God
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by snadguy007(m): 5:11pm
Jesus should come quickly so that everybody can rest.... We don tire for all dis everyday prophesy. Na only yearly prophesy dem dey see, dem no dey see monthly own
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by TeleboiZ005(m): 5:11pm
Xaddy:u mean xxxX
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by remainhidden: 5:11pm
Sometimes I wonder the benefit of all these prophecies..
As in Awhole Baba God himself get time to talk to prophet talking about parties..I mean corrupt politicians for that matter..Chai..compare old testament to these hullabaloo..
Other world countries don't even prophesy..
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Adelawysb: 5:11pm
Poorboy:
I laugh in japanese
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Qmerit(m): 5:12pm
Which one to believe now?
And who am I asking?
Some say Atiku ll win! Some say Atiku ll be forced out! Confusion even in some churches
Poison ke! by who and tells you Tinubu don't serve God! ?
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by 9jaBloke: 5:13pm
Keep embarassing christians
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by chiefoluigwe(m): 5:13pm
SCAM!! FAKE PASTORS EVERYWHERE
1 Like
How Does One Sow Into The Anointing Upon Your Pastor [according To The Gospel] / Is Tithe Card Necessary Like We Can Find In My Church? / Do Catholics Believe in Being Born Again?
Viewing this topic: Austinoiz(m), prettyprecy(f), erei, oyatz, ziky2010(m), shesszi(m), best4momoh(m), debola0902(m), oyesiju(m), TonySpike, ndujife(m), austinauto(m), grace008, aydebug(m), doublefab(f), Saopedro(m), gud4dbest(m), Obason22(m), Toosure70, Prettylovely(f), greatjoey, Luvlydevin(m), rollykotex, stexsy(m), diqq(m), Prodigy4ever, saudyarmani(m), adioolayi(m), EENGAGER, Valmesk(m), celeboe(m), ben1daEbiri(m) and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6