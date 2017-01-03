₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,709 members, 3,288,736 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 07:29 PM

Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies (17031 Views)

Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya / 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye / Emmanuel Omale Predicts Death Of Actress In 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Mccoynelly(m): 3:11pm
2017: Atiku Will Be Forced Out Of APC, Tinubu May Be Poisoned – Prophet Omale

“Ex-Governor to die, banks will collapse, January 27 is scary” – Prophet Emmanuel Omale

…Says Dollar to hit N570

The head of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has given series of revelations concerning the new year saying that God told him that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, will “be forced out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)”, even as he added that the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “may be poisoned.” even as he called for fervent prayers.

Reading out 2017 prophecies and vision God showed him in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, Prophet Omale, also said that if “President Muhammadu Buhari chooses the Mandela option, (that is, not to contest again in 2019), a very powerful man will be anointed by him from North West to rule after him.”



He also revealed that if fervent prayers were not said, the Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose “may face impeachment.”

He said God told him that the proposed Mega Party will not come to reality in 2017 added that aside two People Democratic Party (PDP) governors “cross carpeting to APC,” another “South-South strong man who rose out of the walls will join the ruling party.”

On corruption, Prophet Omale said 2017 will witness the anti-corruption hammer landing on three serving ministers in President Buhari’s cabinet.

On economy, the man of God said Dollar will move from last year prediction of $350 to $570, even predicted that “No oil in commercial quantity will be found in the North, NNPC should seek the Divine Hand of God to know where to find oil in the North.

“I see peace in Niger Delta, but federal government should make peace with former President Jonathan and his family to sustain that peace.”

While calling on the country to “pray against a plane crash in early 2017”, he also warned that prayer should be said “against Boko Haram efforts to create mayhem in Abuja: residents of Gwagwalada should be vigilant.

“January 27th keep ringing bells in my head, let us pray for ourselves, for our country, we deserve political stability to enable economic prosperity. Let us pray! There will be no shedding of blood.

“Let us pray for the health of a former President to avert bereavement.

“I see fire outbreak in Lagos and Abuja markets.

“I see changes in INEC Leadership

“Taraba should pray to avert a very severe Ethno-religious crisis.

“A very important Emir should pray against bereavement.

“Nigeria should pray to avert deadly inter tribal clash in Lagos state.

“A former governor should pray against sudden death.

“I see massive oil spillage around Kogi that will lead to seven days fire.

“Three banks will collapse.

“A service chief of one of the armed forces will be dropped.”

On international level, the prophet said he “foresee a massive typhoon in Thailand that may be worse than the last tsunami.

“The new Ghana President-elect should pray against liver and internal organ sickness after inauguration.

“Yahaya Jammeh will hand over to President-elect Barrow.

“Robert Mugabe may not survive 2017.

“Jacob Zuma may still be in trouble, adding that “big tragedy will happen in China.”

“The English Queen should pray against life threatening health challenges.

On sports, he said a “famous Nigerian Athlete should pray against injury that may end his career.”

The Prophet however admonished that some of these danger can be averted if serious prayers are done.

He also encouraged people to be fervent in prayers and to have strong faith in God saying “with God all things are possible.”


Source : http://leadership.ng/news/565748/2017-atiku-will-be-forced-out-of-apc-tinubu-may-be-poisoned-prophet-omale

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Janetessy(f): 5:07pm
Make all these prophets allow us rest small abeg

22 Likes

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by maxwelloweezy(m): 5:07pm
grin
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Xaddy: 5:08pm
People should exercise patience with the IDGAF Crew. They will still go the way the ENDTIME CREW, the NAME CHECKERS ASSOCIATION Crew, etc went.

Please be patient with us...

As I am a PROUD Member!!!!.

PS:

14 Likes

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by TeleboiZ005(m): 5:08pm
Okay...








No condom,No Fuvck given!







Can u c me



The dude above me is ma C.E.O of IDGAF group Seoul's branchgrin

5 Likes

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by truthspeaks: 5:08pm
Nawa oo. All diz pastors releasing prophecies like music album

10 Likes

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by dont8(m): 5:08pm
Enough of this scams already. Gosh!

Wish my people are not that gullible, but no they'll belief him anyway.

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by thaoriginator: 5:08pm
Yeye pastor.. See him flat head sef!

2 Likes

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Poorboy: 5:08pm
Chai
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Noblesoul123: 5:09pm
The something something spirit is moving me to make this "prophetic" declaration to guide people in the new year!!!

1. Many Nigerians will celebrate the new year.
2. Many people will draft new year resolutions that they wouldn't observe
3. Rain will fall
4. Sun will shine
5. Nigerians should pray because i see some brouhaha in the 2017 budget
6. Some high profile Nigerians will die, let us pray hard against this.
7. Nigerians will complain of the President Buhari led government.
8. Hmm, i see natural disasters around the world, especially in asia and america.
9. I see more political scheming this year. The leadership of a political party should pray hard.
10. I see an english team being kicked out of a tournament that real madrid won in may 2016. The team's manager has been in charge for over a decade, so figure it out for yourself.
11. Nigeria will not go for Afcon.
12. I see rainy season starting as usual, harmattan will come.
13. Holy ghost congress and shiloh will hold in 2017, hallelujah
14. Hmmm, i see people call for the scrapping of NYSC. Graduates should pray harder for this not to happen.
15. I see more corruption allegations, a mighty politician will be indicted. Contact me for prayers if you're the one.
16. Donald Trump will be sworn in. He will make some mistakes at first. Yes, Americans should pray.

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by sagio09: 5:09pm
So many fake prophecies dix day
Pls spot d so said prophet wife's nose
I guess its d daily lies she inhales from her darling pastor that expands that nose(no offense thou)...
Naija don suffer with fake pastors everwherecry
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by somehowpenis(m): 5:09pm
Nigeria should just end so that everyone would go rest for a while...

2 Likes

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Tunami(m): 5:09pm
Hmmm, only in Nigeria.
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Hayormeah(f): 5:09pm
prophecies here and there........! na wa ooo
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by FantasyTV: 5:10pm
SMH
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Tonyreal49: 5:10pm
Na today
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by gensteejay(m): 5:10pm
Balderdash!
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by emmypong(m): 5:10pm
Ok
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by xynerise(m): 5:10pm
Prophet "Omale" grin
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by lilmax(m): 5:10pm
okay
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Boleyndynasty2(f): 5:10pm
What I like about ds prophecy is that his straightforward in calling names unlike those who prophesied that 1 Governor, a politician etc etc. Well let's wait and see which of your prophesies will come to pass

1 Like

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by CzarChris(m): 5:10pm
Na wah oo grin
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by IVORY2009(m): 5:11pm
man of God
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by snadguy007(m): 5:11pm
Jesus should come quickly so that everybody can rest.... We don tire for all dis everyday prophesy. Na only yearly prophesy dem dey see, dem no dey see monthly own undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by TeleboiZ005(m): 5:11pm
Xaddy:
x
u mean xxxX



grin grin
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by remainhidden: 5:11pm
Sometimes I wonder the benefit of all these prophecies..

As in Awhole Baba God himself get time to talk to prophet talking about parties..I mean corrupt politicians for that matter..Chai..compare old testament to these hullabaloo..
Other world countries don't even prophesy..

1 Like

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Adelawysb: 5:11pm
Poorboy:
Chai

I laugh in japanese
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by Qmerit(m): 5:12pm
Which one to believe now?
And who am I asking?
Some say Atiku ll win! Some say Atiku ll be forced out! Confusion even in some churches
Poison ke! by who and tells you Tinubu don't serve God! ?

2 Likes

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by 9jaBloke: 5:13pm
Keep embarassing christians
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Omale's 2017 Prophecies by chiefoluigwe(m): 5:13pm
SCAM!! FAKE PASTORS EVERYWHERE

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

How Does One Sow Into The Anointing Upon Your Pastor [according To The Gospel] / Is Tithe Card Necessary Like We Can Find In My Church? / Do Catholics Believe in Being Born Again?

Viewing this topic: Austinoiz(m), prettyprecy(f), erei, oyatz, ziky2010(m), shesszi(m), best4momoh(m), debola0902(m), oyesiju(m), TonySpike, ndujife(m), austinauto(m), grace008, aydebug(m), doublefab(f), Saopedro(m), gud4dbest(m), Obason22(m), Toosure70, Prettylovely(f), greatjoey, Luvlydevin(m), rollykotex, stexsy(m), diqq(m), Prodigy4ever, saudyarmani(m), adioolayi(m), EENGAGER, Valmesk(m), celeboe(m), ben1daEbiri(m) and 141 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.