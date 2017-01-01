Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) (18706 Views)

Nigerian Man Has Aghalieaku Airways In Swaziland / Motor Accident Kills 3 In Abuja (Photos) / Nigerian Man Removed From UK Flight Over 'prayer' Message On His Phone (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





This South African based Igbo guy fondly called Onye Mme Mme by his friends, arrived Nigeria on Christmas Day and died in a fatal accident on New Year Day. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.





http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/01/tragic-south-africa-based-nigerian.html I so much sympathize with the family of this lovely guy. He is a Nigerian Based in South Africa and he just came back to enjoy with his people and behold, he met his end. One of his church members in South Africa I believe shared this info on Facebook.This South African based Igbo guy fondly called Onye Mme Mme by his friends, arrived Nigeria on Christmas Day and died in a fatal accident on New Year Day. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

R.I.P MAN







I guess this is why my Uncle does not want to come home, him dey fear lots of things. Na only to send money him sabi

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Happy new year fams 13 Likes

May his soul rest in peace 3 Likes

Na wah o. This type of suspicious village death eeekwa 8 Likes

Another one again?

too soon... 3 Likes

Village pple ina weldone 10 Likes

uh... PROBABLY, HE FORGOT TO GIVE HIS VILLAGE PEOPLE SOME FVCK... RIP 3 Likes









R I P









I suspect his village people



But let me not talk first R I PI suspect his village peopleBut let me not talk first 3 Likes

RIP 1 Like

RIP

Too bad

Eeya... R.I.P

RIP to the dead

chei they called his correct number well! 1 Like

R.I.P young nigga

Rest on

dis is surely not a natural death.. RIp to him.. dis is surely not a natural death.. RIp to him.. 1 Like

chaiii.... Rip

What's happening in Nigeria sef 1 Like

That's a private vehicle so who do we blame for this? Hope he wasn't drinking and driving.



RIP 1 Like

This is so sad. Rip bro







Anyways..







Drabeey was HERE

This is sad. May God grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.

Rest in peace

Maybe he didn't change the tyres or too drunk to see that this road is too narrow to be over speeding.... People will soon start shouting enemies and jazz.. Naija nothing like autposy to determine what really happened... Rip still.. 2 Likes

To all those reading this

Just know Death is inevitable.

Because the kan explanation you go give God eh..

Nna eeeeehhhhhh....chai, na wa ooo. You for no come back ooooo 1 Like

Everblazinggg:

Na wah o. This type of suspicious village death eeekwa ur very funny ur very funny

Dats sad...RIP man...take hrt de family

wisefizz:

uh... PROBABLY, HE FORGOT TO GIVE HIS VILLAGE PEOPLE SOME FVCK... RIP That accident up there is as a result of overspeeding or drunk driving,that car somersaulted several times if you look at it very well

Its not about the village forces most of the time,it's about our reckless attitude towards life

RIP to the dead That accident up there is as a result of overspeeding or drunk driving,that car somersaulted several times if you look at it very wellIts not about the village forces most of the time,it's about our reckless attitude towards lifeRIP to the dead 4 Likes

This is what we'll all do to that Angel of Death when his cup finally gets to the brim...