|Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by exlink10(m): 4:57pm
I so much sympathize with the family of this lovely guy. He is a Nigerian Based in South Africa and he just came back to enjoy with his people and behold, he met his end. One of his church members in South Africa I believe shared this info on Facebook.
This South African based Igbo guy fondly called Onye Mme Mme by his friends, arrived Nigeria on Christmas Day and died in a fatal accident on New Year Day. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/01/tragic-south-africa-based-nigerian.html
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by lawrenzi: 4:58pm
R.I.P MAN
I guess this is why my Uncle does not want to come home, him dey fear lots of things. Na only to send money him sabi
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by IecheM(m): 4:58pm
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Everblazinggg(f): 5:05pm
Na wah o. This type of suspicious village death eeekwa
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Admin401(f): 5:06pm
Another one again?
too soon...
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Khd95(m): 5:09pm
Village pple ina weldone
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by wisefizz(m): 5:45pm
uh... PROBABLY, HE FORGOT TO GIVE HIS VILLAGE PEOPLE SOME FVCK... RIP
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Janetessy(f): 5:45pm
R I P
I suspect his village people
But let me not talk first
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Benjom(m): 5:45pm
RIP
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 5:45pm
RIP
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Dottore: 5:46pm
Too bad
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by cirmuell(m): 5:46pm
Eeya... R.I.P
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by NkayTiana(f): 5:46pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by redcliff: 5:46pm
chei they called his correct number well!
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by IRIEBOY(m): 5:47pm
R.I.P young nigga
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Harinholar(f): 5:47pm
Rest on
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by empress101(f): 5:47pm
dis is surely not a natural death.. RIp to him..
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by nurez305(m): 5:47pm
chaiii.... Rip
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 5:48pm
What's happening in Nigeria sef
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 5:48pm
That's a private vehicle so who do we blame for this? Hope he wasn't drinking and driving.
RIP
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 5:49pm
This is so sad. Rip bro
Anyways..
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:49pm
This is sad. May God grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 5:51pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by LEAFLET(m): 5:51pm
Maybe he didn't change the tyres or too drunk to see that this road is too narrow to be over speeding.... People will soon start shouting enemies and jazz.. Naija nothing like autposy to determine what really happened... Rip still..
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by remainhidden: 5:51pm
To all those reading this
Just know Death is inevitable.
Because the kan explanation you go give God eh..
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by ngwababe: 5:52pm
Nna eeeeehhhhhh....chai, na wa ooo. You for no come back ooooo
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by MrsAnyanwu(f): 5:53pm
Everblazinggg:ur very funny
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Ten12: 5:54pm
Dats sad...RIP man...take hrt de family
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 5:55pm
wisefizz:That accident up there is as a result of overspeeding or drunk driving,that car somersaulted several times if you look at it very well
Its not about the village forces most of the time,it's about our reckless attitude towards life
RIP to the dead
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by Olasco93: 5:56pm
This is what we'll all do to that Angel of Death when his cup finally gets to the brim...
|Re: Accident Kills Nigerian Man From South Africa On 1st December (Photos) by abokibozty: 5:56pm
Rest on
