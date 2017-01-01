₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by sar33: 5:55pm
9th Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to United Nations, Amina Mohammed and others have arrived United Nations Headquarters in New York.This is António Guterres' first time as Secretary-General at United Nations Headquarters.
"Only global solutions can solve global problems and the UN is the cornerstone of that," he told UN staff.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/un-secretary-general-antonio-guterres.html?m=1
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by sar33: 5:56pm
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Inkman(m): 6:00pm
Nice.. Hope their reign brings world peace.
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by project8(m): 6:07pm
Good for her.
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Poorboy: 6:14pm
I see love in their eyes
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by MarvDee: 6:20pm
Ok
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by pennywys: 6:20pm
Ok
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:20pm
M
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Drniyi4u(m): 6:21pm
Congrats! All the best in the office!
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:21pm
ENDTIMEgist:
Monkey
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by NNVanguard(m): 6:21pm
We wish our amiable deputy UN secretary the best of her global service.
We are Nigerians and must give great support to our own at such level in the global world!
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by free2ryhme: 6:21pm
How many global problems has been solve through global solution in time past?
US and Russia dictates global politics
UN is just a commonwealth of states nothing more
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by lawrenzi: 6:21pm
welcome
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Lawalemi(m): 6:21pm
Poorboy:
Lol.
Baaaad boy
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by keypad1: 6:21pm
Nigeria muslims are hypocrites.
See the way the man dey caress and rub amina hands. He hands sef dey touch her breasts too.
Yet when they are in nigeria they will not allow them to shake the hands of men....to sit close to other is another battle.
Northern muslims will start calling her infidel very soon watch out.
Na waaa
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Kimjinkyu(f): 6:21pm
lemme just join the bad gang. IDGAF Crew
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Lasskeey: 6:22pm
..... Wailers and Haters ! Food is ready !!!
BUT PRAY BEFORE YOU EAT UNA WAILING FOOD
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Pavore9: 6:22pm
Congratulations to her once more.
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Lasskeey: 6:22pm
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 6:22pm
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by goingape: 6:22pm
sar33:endtime woman
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Waspy(m): 6:22pm
Just few weeks ago, this woman was on Booohari's level with his daura politricks. Now she international.
God, I look up to you
Biko, who get that Fela song abt
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by idris4r83(m): 6:22pm
I love this woman
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by MrPresident1: 6:22pm
Peace and safety and then sudden destruction.
Jesus is coming on or before the 20th of January 2017
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by dorofresh: 6:23pm
This is quite impressive and commendable. Every Nigerian should be proud of this Lady irrespective of political leanings
May your tenure impact positively on the world!
Congratulations Ma'am!
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Jchi9876: 6:23pm
Fulani women their yanshhhhh na sugar dem sweet to chooook.
To chook dey hungry me
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Johnnoo(m): 6:24pm
Nice one
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Vanpascore(m): 6:25pm
The 4th pix thou!!
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by Jchi9876: 6:25pm
Waspy:
Look up to buhari first and stop insulting your elders
Then God go see u
|Re: Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) by SIRmanjar: 6:26pm
Funny enough nobody Sabi dis woman outside nigeria...TELL UR BLOOD THIRSTY TRIBE TO STOP KILLING INNOCENT PIPUL.
