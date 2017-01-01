Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Antonio Guterres & Amina Mohammed Arrive UN Headquaters In USA (Pics) (13163 Views)

"Only global solutions can solve global problems and the UN is the cornerstone of that," he told UN staff.





Nice.. Hope their reign brings world peace. 1 Like

Good for her.

I see love in their eyes 10 Likes

Congrats! All the best in the office!

We wish our amiable deputy UN secretary the best of her global service.



We are Nigerians and must give great support to our own at such level in the global world!



God bless Nigeria 16 Likes 2 Shares

How many global problems has been solve through global solution in time past?



US and Russia dictates global politics



UN is just a commonwealth of states nothing more 9 Likes

I see love in their eyes

..... Wailers and Haters ! Food is ready !!!



Congratulations to her once more.

Congratulations to her once more.

Just few weeks ago, this woman was on Booohari's level with his daura politricks. Now she international.



















































God, I look up to you



Biko, who get that Fela song abt Dis United Nations 1 Like

I love this woman





Jesus is coming on or before the 20th of January 2017 Peace and safety and then sudden destruction.

This is quite impressive and commendable. Every Nigerian should be proud of this Lady irrespective of political leanings



May your tenure impact positively on the world!



Congratulations Ma'am!

Just few weeks ago, this woman was on Buhari's level, Now she international. God, I look up to you



















































God, I look up to you

Look up to buhari first and stop insulting your elders



Then God go see u Look up to buhari first and stop insulting your eldersThen God go see u 2 Likes 1 Share