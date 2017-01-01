₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,709 members, 3,288,736 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 07:28 PM

Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge (1063 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by henryanna36: 7:09pm
Below are photos of Hon.Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN during an inspection tour of the rehabilitation of Lagos Ring Road Bridge Abutment and Approach Ramp of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State on Tuesday 3rd January 2017.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/fashola-inspects-rehabilitation-of.html?m=1

Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by sainttwist15: 7:21pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by idupaul: 7:22pm
the annual ministry of works 3rd mainland bridge Jamboree is about to commence
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by Pascalville(m): 7:22pm
Blessed are those who finished their December salary for they shall know the true meaning of January grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by Temmywalex: 7:22pm
.
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by AkinPhysicist: 7:22pm
cheesy
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by Emeritusseun(m): 7:22pm
weexpect massive infrastructural developments in Nigeria dz year....no excuse ooo..chai.....some ppl network na winch
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by DaddyGngeess(m): 7:22pm
Fashola is at home, he is welcome
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by BornStunner1: 7:22pm
Tt
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by MrIcredible: 7:23pm
Brf
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by akandry(m): 7:23pm
F
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by LovesonBlezz(m): 7:23pm
.Seen! Meanwhile...

1 Like

Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by precious1907(m): 7:24pm
show it to the president!
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by cyojunior1: 7:24pm
Emeritusseun:
weexpect massive infrastructural developments in Nigeria dz year....no excuse ooo..chai.....some ppl network na winch


I tink u shld modify dat ua post thou , u are no where near FTC
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by alizma: 7:25pm
ok
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by Emeritusseun(m): 7:26pm
cyojunior1:


I tink u shld modify dat ua post thou , u are no where near FTC
i think u shud apologise for trying to correct my correction!...lol
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by HonabFaj(m): 7:26pm
Great job
Mr Fashola is really doing a great job as a minister for works
Re: Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge by NkayTiana(f): 7:27pm
Op correct your title "rehabilitation "

(0) (Reply)

Hidden Camera Shot Of Edo State Governor Adam Oshiomhole / To Earn $50 To $200 Per Day Is Very Possible... I Do It And Its Work. / Can They Impeach Jonathan? Comment And Win #200 Recharge Card Tonight

Viewing this topic: Realhommie(m), francaokor, osazeeiyeks(m), Delonn(m), Ndkings1(m), sainttwist15, doctokwus, Horlaidex(m), precious1907(m), seunseye(m), castANDbind, LovesonBlezz(m), okparabenedict, UnclePati, AntiWailer, DaddyGngeess(m), mayoadegbola(m), brightsparks(m), proudlyND(m), freeborn76(m), ollah1, EWAagoyin(m), Immarshall, koolcat, baski92(m), robay(m), emakgaga, yongg, paulchineduN(m), drafael1, nwannemous(m), andonajnr(m), demolaprof(m), butg, Adex097, browniex, FrancisAdl(m), avicenna1(m), Barristertemmie(f), IyfeNamikaze(m), eduj(m), martin1772(m), dominique, hundredhundred, Chipappii(m), gbonesky(m), upchair(m), NnamdiN, alizma, ceasare, bamdelarf(m), Adeyinka12(m), Mynd44, kaluchuks(m), timmydavids(m), abes(m), dguizman, ettybaba(m), Lakeland4321, Omooba77, Chevinsmedia, shizzy7(f), akandry(m), Gr8Hamlaw(m), gboisgroups, careytommy7(m), teebaxy(m), kpompey, awesome4, Movic1(m), NkayTiana(f), passionateyouth, DEXTROVERT and 205 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.