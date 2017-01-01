Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge (1063 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: Below are photos of Hon.Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN during an inspection tour of the rehabilitation of Lagos Ring Road Bridge Abutment and Approach Ramp of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State on Tuesday 3rd January 2017.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/fashola-inspects-rehabilitation-of.html?m=1

1 Like

the annual ministry of works 3rd mainland bridge Jamboree is about to commence

Blessed are those who finished their December salary for they shall know the true meaning of January 1 Like 1 Share

.

weexpect massive infrastructural developments in Nigeria dz year....no excuse ooo..chai.....some ppl network na winch

Fashola is at home, he is welcome

Tt

Brf

F

.Seen! Meanwhile... 1 Like

show it to the president!

Emeritusseun:

weexpect massive infrastructural developments in Nigeria dz year....no excuse ooo..chai.....some ppl network na winch



I tink u shld modify dat ua post thou , u are no where near FTC I tink u shld modify dat ua post thou , u are no where near FTC

ok

cyojunior1:





I tink u shld modify dat ua post thou , u are no where near FTC i think u shud apologise for trying to correct my correction!...lol i think u shud apologise for trying to correct my correction!...lol

Great job

Mr Fashola is really doing a great job as a minister for works