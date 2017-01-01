₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by contactmorak: 7:48pm
An unidentified Zimbabwe man was given serious thrashing by three prostitutes after he failed to pay for sex services rendered on New Year’s Day in a brothel.
On the fateful day, he was assaulted mercilessly as the prostitutes took turns to insult him, recording video clips throwing used condoms on his face.
One of the girls, only identified as Tatenda, said that the man refused to pay her after sex and her colleagues woke up and discovered that he was the same person who duped her on Boxing Day by also failing to pay.
[b]“This man hooked me along Samora Machel Avenue and we agreed US$5 for a short time and upon asking for my money after we undressed, he promised to pay after sex,” said Tatenda showing a used condom.
“.. My roommate recognised his voice since we are divided by a curtain and informed me that he did it to her on Boxing Day.
“He assaulted me after I took his clothes refusing to let him to leave the room and my friends joined me in trying to get paid.
“We do not extort clients at this flat but such kind of clients who come here without money are not welcomed, we are here for money to keep our kids going,” [/b]she said.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/01/three-prostitutes-strip-man-unclad-on.html
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by contactmorak: 7:48pm
Na wao
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by izzou(m): 7:49pm
They have kids too?
What do they tell their kids they do for a living?
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by ikombe: 7:53pm
Am more intrested on the thick ass on white and black spots
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:58pm
Good for the man. I don't know why a responsible man will stop so low to meet prostitute for intimacy. Disgusting set of people
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by onyekachee(f): 8:01pm
the man enter one chance
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Rapmoney(m): 8:02pm
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Kathmandu(f): 8:10pm
How can you owe prostitutes in a country like Zimbabwe
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Catalin(f): 8:12pm
gbese.
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Rapmaestro(m): 8:39pm
Xcelinteriors:are they(prostitute) not humans?? and if we check well. u could be giving it out for free but they chose to be paid for it...
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by ILuvGummyBearz: 8:43pm
haha get em!!!!
they should make him walk home butt nakked
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:47pm
Rapmaestro:Oga am a married woman and I don't do those stuff before entering my husband house. Peace
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Kondomatic(m): 8:53pm
Xcelinteriors:Who we go ask?
don't mind me jaree
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by konjishild(m): 8:56pm
fat ass spotted
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Gladiator1: 9:01pm
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by silver94(m): 9:21pm
Xcelinteriors:Mrs married woman, don't judge people cause u don't know their story. Peace out *cross fingers*
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by EVILFOREST: 9:21pm
That ASS can end RECESSION
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Idydarling(f): 9:57pm
the room is divided by a curtain?! haba!
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by rokiatu(f): 10:03pm
Sad!
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Noblesoul123: 10:05pm
Maybe he thought the BROWSING was free too air.
See I'm face like smoked fish
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by yinkslinks(m): 10:07pm
See yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaansh
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by muller101(m): 10:07pm
Xcelinteriors:is this like a shout out to the prostitutes?
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Israellionel: 10:07pm
Funny.
Recession Things
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Omagzee(m): 10:08pm
Yeye.
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by thiruny: 10:09pm
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by modivaz(f): 10:09pm
Enjoyment turned sour
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by iluvpomo: 10:10pm
Any service rendered requires prompt payment
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by Chikelue2000(m): 10:11pm
Lol
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by elfmann: 10:12pm
Xcelinteriors:Stoop low..who's not a prostitute?
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by iluvpomo: 10:12pm
Xcelinteriors:Why are you judging the pröstitues?? If I buy a girl some fancy stuff and she gives me her sweet mango in return, no be the same thing??
|Re: 3 Zimbawean Prostitutes Strip Man Unclad On New Year's Day For Failing To Pay by goingape: 10:12pm
Xcelinteriors:you and the prostitute have no different!
you give for free, them give for money
