



On the fateful day, he was assaulted mercilessly as the prostitutes took turns to insult him, recording video clips throwing used condoms on his face.



One of the girls, only identified as Tatenda, said that the man refused to pay her after sex and her colleagues woke up and discovered that he was the same person who duped her on Boxing Day by also failing to pay.



[b]“This man hooked me along Samora Machel Avenue and we agreed US$5 for a short time and upon asking for my money after we undressed, he promised to pay after sex,” said Tatenda showing a used condom.



“.. My roommate recognised his voice since we are divided by a curtain and informed me that he did it to her on Boxing Day.



“He assaulted me after I took his clothes refusing to let him to leave the room and my friends joined me in trying to get paid.



“We do not extort clients at this flat but such kind of clients who come here without money are not welcomed, we are here for money to keep our kids going,” [/b]she said.





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/01/three-prostitutes-strip-man-unclad-on.html An unidentified Zimbabwe man was given serious thrashing by three prostitutes after he failed to pay for sex services rendered on New Year’s Day in a brothel.On the fateful day, he was assaulted mercilessly as the prostitutes took turns to insult him, recording video clips throwing used condoms on his face.One of the girls, only identified as Tatenda, said that the man refused to pay her after sex and her colleagues woke up and discovered that he was the same person who duped her on Boxing Day by also failing to pay.[b]“This man hooked me along Samora Machel Avenue and we agreed US$5 for a short time and upon asking for my money after we undressed, he promised to pay after sex,” said Tatenda showing a used condom.“.. My roommate recognised his voice since we are divided by a curtain and informed me that he did it to her on Boxing Day.“He assaulted me after I took his clothes refusing to let him to leave the room and my friends joined me in trying to get paid.“We do not extort clients at this flat but such kind of clients who come here without money are not welcomed, we are here for money to keep our kids going,” [/b]she said. 2 Likes