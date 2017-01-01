₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by NewsPoacher: 8:02pm
Governor Rauf Aregbesola-led government of Osun has spent a total of N14.2bn to clear all salary arrears in the state. This was revealed by the governor who made the confirmation saying the amount was paid out by his government in less than two weeks before the end of December 2016. Aregbesola stated this when the State government opened the year with supplications as the Governor led Muslim and Christian faithful at an interdenominational thanksgiving session at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/aregbesola-clears-4-months-salary-arrears-n14-2bn/
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by lekankolade(m): 8:05pm
Kudos to Ogbeni....
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by baybeeboi: 8:05pm
I like Aregbe a great deal.
He came with his imaginary projects (worlds tallest drums, with no giants to play them, etc) but later realised it was just waste of money and he really sat up.
One thing that screwed his government is lack of funds, he would have transformed Osun had he the money to do so.
The only APC Governor that i can say i like, he looks c******y but he's the deal.
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:06pm
Omoluabi showing the Omoluabilism in him
OMOLUABI are wonderful people
We are born with Omoluabi in us
We don't buy it
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by FlyoruB: 8:07pm
Way to go Ogbeni. Okunrin meta.
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Benjom(m): 8:08pm
More powers to your elbows
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:08pm
baybeeboi:
When you are through let us know
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Kathmandu(f): 8:08pm
Kudos if true but I'm truly sceptical with this news
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by baybeeboi: 8:10pm
sarrki:
Just like Ibikunle Amosun and Ayodele Fayose and Musiliu Obanikoro right?
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by baybeeboi: 8:11pm
sarrki:
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by aylagos(m): 8:13pm
Bravo aregbe
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by AshiwajuFoward: 8:14pm
Christmas and New year celebration go sweet gan for the state Civil servants since it said he paid them 2-weeks before end of December. Big Kudos.
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Geniro: 8:24pm
Great news if true . Nice one Aregbesola.
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by gaburiel(m): 8:27pm
Right now in Osun State
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by AlhajiSpray(m): 8:34pm
sarrki:
So omulabilism means owing workers in the 1st place?
Have other states that have less not been paying their own workers? Stop yarning dust!
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by iluvdonjazzy: 8:37pm
great, pls advice gov mimiko to do thesame
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:38pm
AlhajiSpray:
Organization of wailing wailers,
Called him all sort of names when he's owing
Now that he'snot owing you wanna twist it
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:40pm
baybeeboi:
I Deal with wailers that have staff Identification
number .
ID number please
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by funstufz: 8:42pm
All na wash
which salary did he cleared?
Is it not the part-payment that he cleared amidst agitations...
All this in preparation for what?
The money initially was never his in the first instance...
We brought this upon the nation...people the must be called to other yet we 'praised' them 'just in case'...
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by casttlebarbz(m): 8:43pm
nice 1...IGAF about this
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Standing5(m): 8:44pm
Aregberascal
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:44pm
funstufz:
Which ministry are you working in state of Osun?
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by AlhajiSpray(m): 8:46pm
sarrki:
Oba of the Zombies please take your unclean spirit away from me if you can't answer my question without delving into the realm of senselessness!
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by ImperialYoruba: 8:47pm
Aregbe just took away IPOBs job.
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by darknetcom: 8:47pm
hmmm...i am surprised...
i didnt give much hope to black people no more...
you dont want to care for your generations no more...??..
who cares...
...
hummmmm...who cares...
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by darknetcom: 8:55pm
the universe doesnt give a fvck about the blackl-race....
go extinct.,
the universe doesnt care!...
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by HtwoOw: 9:15pm
Bad belle come and complain as usual
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by emmasege: 9:19pm
Lie is the haemoglobin in the bloodstream of these progrethieves and APCheats. For the records, Aregbe has been civil servants on GL 7 & above half salaries since July 2015. This implies that he still owes them 9 full salaries. It's left for the civil servants to fight for their right or succumb to the Al Quaeda cum Juju man of a governor.
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by idupaul: 9:22pm
sarrki:
He paid them their salary late when all the value had been eroded by inflation and yet you have kind words for him ..we are clearly not ready for excellence in Nigeria I see
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by philtex(m): 9:25pm
Ftc.
Will comment later
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Rick9(m): 9:27pm
Really
|Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by wellmax(m): 9:28pm
Shame to bad belle people
