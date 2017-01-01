₦airaland Forum

Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard

Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by NewsPoacher: 8:02pm
Governor Rauf Aregbesola-led government of Osun has spent a total of N14.2bn to clear all salary arrears in the state. This was revealed by the governor who made the confirmation saying the amount was paid out by his government in less than two weeks before the end of December 2016. Aregbesola stated this when the State government opened the year with supplications as the Governor led Muslim and Christian faithful at an interdenominational thanksgiving session at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo.

Aregbesola, who laced his speech with songs of praises to God in Islamic and Christian ways, said with what befell the state before the close of 2015, it was gratifying that the state bounced back in what can now be felt as relief from the hardship of last year. He said the ability of his government to pay workers’ salaries from September, October, November and December in less than a record two week period was a huge relief.

The governor said it was in September 2014 that he had to call on workers to decide whether they wanted a staff reduction or payment of salaries according to available resources when the impact of the economic hardship in the country began to bite harder. He said in July 2015, the new Federal Government which had been sworn in May, 2015, listened to some of the solutions proffered to the national revenue crisis. Aregbesola said when the state got N34.9bn bailout loan in 2015, there were controversies on how to disburse the funds when some people insisted that the whole funds be spent all at once.

“But I knew that with the magnitude of the economic crisis facing Nigeria, it would have been suicidal to expend the whole bailout loan at once without saving a portion of it which eventually bailed us out till around February this year,” Aregbesola said. The governor recalled that this was what made necessary, the constitution of the state’s Revenue Apportionment Committee headed by labour veteran Comrade Hassan Sunmonu which he said made it possible for the state to pay salaries till February of 2016. He said the arrival of the Paris Club deductions refunds which made N11.7bn available to the state has brought some relief noting that the state would however need to intensify its efforts towards self-sustenance. “We are grateful that our hardships are getting over giving us indications that the new year would be better.” he added. The governor while expressing appreciation to workers who showed understanding, appealed to those who have not shown signs of understanding the trends.

He added, “LAUTECH lecturers have insisted they would not cooperate with the government despite their knowledge of the economic conditions we face. We appeal to them to accept our fate at the moment for the sake of the students’ future.” He expressed optimism that by June this year, there are signs that the recession would come to an end. While appealing to all stakeholders to look inward, Aregbesola charged traditional rulers promote agriculture in their respective domain just as he appealed to them to engage in vigorous campaigns for payment of taxes. “We want to engage massively in agriculture. We want to aggressively grow cassava, maize, plantain, rice, soya beans and the existing cocoa which our people are already growing.

It is now clear that those who are looking for free things will wait forever. It’s certain that oil price can no longer return to its old rates and free money won’t come again. If we don’t want to continue to suffer this lack, farming is the only venture we must embark on,” He assured that the government would give financial aides to those interested in farming. The governor also hinted that by 1st of February, this year, his government would enforce the use of the standard measures and scales for all commercial transactions as part of efforts to make commerce attractive in Osun. “Whoever fails to use Osunwon Omoluabi will face the consequences.”

The Head of Service Mr. Sunday Owoeye, in his speech saluted the courage and commitment of the Osun workforce. Owoeye, who said revenue generation should be a major focus of the workers in the new year, said the workers have shown commitment. “I wish to acknowledge the sacrifice and endurance of Public Servants in the State in these trying times we are passing through. We have proved to the whole world our resilience in the face of unanticipated challenges such that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going!

Whenever the history of the State will be written in future and the achievements of this sparkling Aregbesola Administration are enumerated, the indomitable and altruistic spirit with which the Public Servants weather the current storms shall definitely occupy a conspicuous space! “I wish to charge every public servant to continue to support this administration in its drive towards self-sufficiency by being more proactive in revenue generation. The largest room in the world is the room for improvement and the road to success is always under construction ad infinitum!” In his sermon, Dr. Isiaka Lawal of the College of Education Ilesa, advised civil servants to abide by the rules of their engagements noting that leakages of officially classified documents, no matter for what reason, contradicts civil service rules.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/aregbesola-clears-4-months-salary-arrears-n14-2bn/

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by lekankolade(m): 8:05pm
Kudos to Ogbeni....

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by baybeeboi: 8:05pm
I like Aregbe a great deal.

He came with his imaginary projects (worlds tallest drums, with no giants to play them, etc) but later realised it was just waste of money and he really sat up.

One thing that screwed his government is lack of funds, he would have transformed Osun had he the money to do so.

The only APC Governor that i can say i like, he looks c******y but he's the deal.

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:06pm
Omoluabi showing the Omoluabilism in him

OMOLUABI are wonderful people

We are born with Omoluabi in us

We don't buy it

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by FlyoruB: 8:07pm
Way to go Ogbeni. Okunrin meta. cheesy

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Benjom(m): 8:08pm
More powers to your elbows

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:08pm
baybeeboi:
Ok

When you are through let us know

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Kathmandu(f): 8:08pm
Kudos if true but I'm truly sceptical with this news

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by baybeeboi: 8:10pm
sarrki:
Omoluabi showing the Omoluabilism in him

OMOLUABI are wonderful people

We are born with Omoluabi in us

We don't buy it

Just like Ibikunle Amosun and Ayodele Fayose and Musiliu Obanikoro right?

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by baybeeboi: 8:11pm
sarrki:


When you are through let us know
grin grin grin
Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by aylagos(m): 8:13pm
Bravo aregbe

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by AshiwajuFoward: 8:14pm
Christmas and New year celebration go sweet gan for the state Civil servants since it said he paid them 2-weeks before end of December. cheesy Big Kudos.

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Geniro: 8:24pm
Great news if true . Nice one Aregbesola.
Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by gaburiel(m): 8:27pm
Right now in Osun State

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by AlhajiSpray(m): 8:34pm
sarrki:
Omoluabi showing the Omoluabilism in him

OMOLUABI are wonderful people

We are born with Omoluabi in us

We don't buy it


So omulabilism means owing workers in the 1st place?


Have other states that have less not been paying their own workers? Stop yarning dust!

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by iluvdonjazzy: 8:37pm
great, pls advice gov mimiko to do thesame

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:38pm
AlhajiSpray:



So omulabilism means owing workers in the 1st place?


Have other states that have less not been paying their own workers? Stop yarning dust!


Organization of wailing wailers,

Called him all sort of names when he's owing

Now that he'snot owing you wanna twist it

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:40pm
baybeeboi:


Just like Ibikunle Amosun and Ayodele Fayose and Musiliu Obanikoro right?

I Deal with wailers that have staff Identification

number .

ID number please

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by funstufz: 8:42pm
All na wash

which salary did he cleared?
Is it not the part-payment that he cleared amidst agitations...

All this in preparation for what?

The money initially was never his in the first instance...

We brought this upon the nation...people the must be called to other yet we 'praised' them 'just in case'...

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by casttlebarbz(m): 8:43pm
nice 1...IGAF about this
Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Standing5(m): 8:44pm
Aregberascal

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 8:44pm
funstufz:
All na wash

which salary did he cleared?
Is it not the part-payment that he cleared amidst agitations...

All this in preparation for what?

The money initially was never his in the first instance...

We brought this upon the nation...people the must be called to other yet we 'praised' them 'just in case'...

Which ministry are you working in state of Osun?

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by AlhajiSpray(m): 8:46pm
sarrki:



Organization of wailing wailers,

Called him all sort of names when he's owing

Now that he'snot owing you wanna twist it


Oba of the Zombies please take your unclean spirit away from me if you can't answer my question without delving into the realm of senselessness!

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by ImperialYoruba: 8:47pm
Aregbe just took away IPOBs job.

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by darknetcom: 8:47pm
hmmm...i am surprised...

i didnt give much hope to black people no more...

you dont want to care for your generations no more...??..

who cares...

...

hummmmm...who cares...
Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by darknetcom: 8:55pm
the universe doesnt give a fvck about the blackl-race....

go extinct.,

the universe doesnt care!...
Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by HtwoOw: 9:15pm
Bad belle come and complain as usual

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by emmasege: 9:19pm
Lie is the haemoglobin in the bloodstream of these progrethieves and APCheats. For the records, Aregbe has been civil servants on GL 7 & above half salaries since July 2015. This implies that he still owes them 9 full salaries. It's left for the civil servants to fight for their right or succumb to the Al Quaeda cum Juju man of a governor.

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by idupaul: 9:22pm
sarrki:
Omoluabi showing the Omoluabilism in him

OMOLUABI are wonderful people

We are born with Omoluabi in us

We don't buy it

He paid them their salary late when all the value had been eroded by inflation and yet you have kind words for him ..we are clearly not ready for excellence in Nigeria I see

Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by philtex(m): 9:25pm
Ftc.
Will comment later
Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by Rick9(m): 9:27pm
Really
Re: Aregbesola Clears All Salary Arrears With N14.2bn - Vanguard by wellmax(m): 9:28pm
Shame to bad belle people

