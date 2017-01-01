₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,807 members, 3,288,945 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 10:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Customs Redeploys Senior Officers (1011 Views)
Nigeria Army Promotes Senior Officers / Cecilia Akagu & Clifford Wanda Attain Same Senior Rank Level In The Army / Confusion In Customs As Newly Retired Officers Stay Put (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by broseme: 8:30pm
Customs Redeploys Senior Officers
In a bid to strengthen operations and reposition the Service to meet the challenges of the new year 2017, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of 8 Assistant Comptrollers-General and 238 Deputy Comptrollers of Customs.
The redeployment which takes immediate effect is intended.
Assistant Comptrollers-General affected are:
ACG Charles Edike from Zone A to Human Resource Development (HRD)
ACG Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B
ACG Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement
ACG Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D
ACG Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex,FTZ, & I I)
ACG Monday Abueh from Ex,FTZ, & I I to Zone A
ACG Umar Sanusi from HQ to Zone C
ACG Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQ
The redeployment of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs affected the Service Public Relations Officer, DC Wale Adeniyi, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.
As all the affected officers report at their new Zones and Commands, the Comptroller-General reiterated Federal Government ban on importation of Rice and Vehicles through the land borders. He charged all Officers and Men of the Service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of fiscal policy of Government.
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/customs-redeploys-senior-officers.html?m=1
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by talktonase(m): 8:35pm
Will this fulfill bubu's campaign promises?
1 Like
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by Jafar1: 9:48pm
nawa oo, they think boko boys are over
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by Noblesoul123: 9:57pm
Nairaland is partial o.
I redeployed some wraps of pounded yam to the great beyond this afternoon and it never made front page!
Why na?
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by philtex(m): 9:57pm
Buhari this is 2017 o
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by AntiWailer: 9:58pm
Ok o
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by EtzShiloh: 9:59pm
Ohk
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by stelaar(m): 10:00pm
cotonou dealers how far una still dey deal or your oga is serious about the ban
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by b3llo(m): 10:03pm
Good luck to them on their new assignment.
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by townplanner: 10:03pm
Hopefully this new year. The suffering will alleviate.
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by townplanner: 10:04pm
Ok
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by tmontee: 10:05pm
Interesting development...
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by ndukwejoe(m): 10:11pm
i am here to read comments let them start coming
|Re: Customs Redeploys Senior Officers by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:16pm
.
(0) (Reply)
See Why First Class Students Never Became First Class People In Life / Confusion O! Which Do I Choose DSS Job Or Etisalat Specialist Job? / An Offer I Got In The Banking Sector.
Viewing this topic: ndukwejoe(m), nwaanambra1, woflex(m), sagio09, Farm1, Ariel20, Unekz(m), iambabaG, Sirchino, braine, deenvibe(m), hardywaltz(m), wellheads(m), GANDALF1(m), edebemba(m), bsideboii(m), fuckingAyaya(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13