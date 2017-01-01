



In a bid to strengthen operations and reposition the Service to meet the challenges of the new year 2017, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of 8 Assistant Comptrollers-General and 238 Deputy Comptrollers of Customs.



The redeployment which takes immediate effect is intended.



Assistant Comptrollers-General affected are:



ACG Charles Edike from Zone A to Human Resource Development (HRD)



ACG Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B



ACG Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement



ACG Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D



ACG Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex,FTZ, & I I)



ACG Monday Abueh from Ex,FTZ, & I I to Zone A

ACG Umar Sanusi from HQ to Zone C

ACG Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQ



The redeployment of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs affected the Service Public Relations Officer, DC Wale Adeniyi, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.



As all the affected officers report at their new Zones and Commands, the Comptroller-General reiterated Federal Government ban on importation of Rice and Vehicles through the land borders. He charged all Officers and Men of the Service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of fiscal policy of Government.



