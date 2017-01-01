₦airaland Forum

Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 11:05pm On Jan 03
We hope and pray that this is an error on the part of Zenith Bank and that they apologise accordingly if its true. A Twitter user has took to twitter to accuse Zenith Bank of blocking him because he asked for assistance via DM, and when it wasn't forth coming, he complained to them and was blocked. Read conversation after the cut....


Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 11:05pm On Jan 03
Whats your take on this?

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by ephi123(f): 11:26pm On Jan 03
Customer service is dead in Nigeria.

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by Janetessy(f): 11:27pm On Jan 03
Geez la Weez




angry grin

Zenith bank be like


2017
No time for Go slow customers grin grin grin grin

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 11:27pm On Jan 03
We are in era of impunity where rule of law, and even customer care means nothing.

The masses are now meant to serve those who should serve them.

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 11:27pm On Jan 03
In Nigeria, We still have a long way to go, most times we shy away from the truth, we embrace sycophancy. Meanwhile ZENITH BANK OF ALL BANK FALL MY HAND

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by abatisegun: 11:27pm On Jan 03
May b u have frustrated them

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by taurus21: 11:27pm On Jan 03
Yeah there's nothing new here

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by BornStunner1: 11:27pm On Jan 03
angry Norbe 9ja Bank? Abi u think say na bank for dubai? angry

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by muller101(m): 11:27pm On Jan 03
I don't give a F.uuuck crew come on board pls.

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by TheMascot(m): 11:27pm On Jan 03
I have nothing to say... pls you all should check the girls dp above me
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by balancediet(m): 11:27pm On Jan 03
Now that there is much tension in the Land: Hunger. Economy. Non payement of salary, mmm et al. People Should learn to complain or ask for favour politely. B kos in Buhari Government customer nor be king o.
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by blakky97(m): 11:28pm On Jan 03
Hahahahaha.

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by Fizzyflex: 11:28pm On Jan 03
Welcome 2 Naija
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by drey22: 11:28pm On Jan 03
Biko port
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by 50shot: 11:28pm On Jan 03
we are not giving a phork on these topic,phork is expensive now.

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by oyb(m): 11:29pm On Jan 03
all of these banks are useless

and people wonder why they cannot cope during the recession

all they know how to do is chase govt accounts and launder money
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by emperorchedda(m): 11:29pm On Jan 03
If this information goes more public than this watch how Zenith bank denies it or blame it on the innocent 'hacker'

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by jammyunn(m): 11:29pm On Jan 03
I pity whoever handles their Twitter connect cos in a sane corporate world he/she should be sacked if this is true.

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by cnnamoko(m): 11:30pm On Jan 03
sad
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 11:30pm On Jan 03
Businesses absolutely have a right to block nuisance clients on social media.

Your business relationship is not based on social media but conducting banking transactions on agreed upon platform such as banking halls, ATM, etc

When they block you from accessing the branch then you have a legit complaint.

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by elniro: 11:30pm On Jan 03
This is really bad, he made a complaint no an accusation, what zenit bank did was wrong.
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by Vin4favour(m): 11:30pm On Jan 03
eya

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by austine4real(m): 11:31pm On Jan 03
u don't mean it
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 11:31pm On Jan 03
One of the most wayward bank in Nigeria. Can you imagine it too them more than 30days to reverse transaction of 180k that didn't deliver but was debited through Internet transfer. I almost gave up b4 I go the alert one sad evening.
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by lawrenzi: 11:31pm On Jan 03
lol
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by benueguy(m): 11:33pm On Jan 03
taurus21:
Yeah there's nothing new here
Lame!
This ur give a f*** sh!t is becoming annoying daily. U guys should grow up pls!

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by favourmic: 11:33pm On Jan 03
lol
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by redcliff: 11:33pm On Jan 03
Those who give a furck went to NL beach party!

Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by dukeolumde(m): 11:33pm On Jan 03
Too bad... angry
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by benueguy(m): 11:33pm On Jan 03
BornStunner1:
angry Norbe 9ja Bank? Abi u think say na bank for dubai? angry
This ur give a f*** poo is becoming annoying daily. U guys should grow up pls!
Re: Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) by iamteegee: 11:34pm On Jan 03
I honestly wanna talk but someone is blocking me from talking sad.....lemme go to the toilet n poo

