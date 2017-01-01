Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) (7412 Views)

We hope and pray that this is an error on the part of Zenith Bank and that they apologise accordingly if its true. A Twitter user has took to twitter to accuse Zenith Bank of blocking him because he asked for assistance via DM, and when it wasn't forth coming, he complained to them and was blocked. Read conversation after the cut....





Whats your take on this?

Customer service is dead in Nigeria. 18 Likes















Zenith bank be like





Zenith bank be like 2017 No time for Go slow customers

We are in era of impunity where rule of law, and even customer care means nothing.



The masses are now meant to serve those who should serve them. 12 Likes

In Nigeria, We still have a long way to go, most times we shy away from the truth, we embrace sycophancy. Meanwhile ZENITH BANK OF ALL BANK FALL MY HAND 1 Like

May b u have frustrated them 3 Likes

Yeah there's nothing new here 4 Likes

Norbe 9ja Bank? Abi u think say na bank for dubai? Norbe 9ja Bank? Abi u think say na bank for dubai?

I don't give a F.uuuck crew come on board pls. 1 Like

Now that there is much tension in the Land: Hunger. Economy. Non payement of salary, mmm et al. People Should learn to complain or ask for favour politely. B kos in Buhari Government customer nor be king o.

we are not giving a phork on these topic,phork is expensive now. 8 Likes

all of these banks are useless



and people wonder why they cannot cope during the recession



all they know how to do is chase govt accounts and launder money

If this information goes more public than this watch how Zenith bank denies it or blame it on the innocent 'hacker' 8 Likes

I pity whoever handles their Twitter connect cos in a sane corporate world he/she should be sacked if this is true. 6 Likes

Businesses absolutely have a right to block nuisance clients on social media.



Your business relationship is not based on social media but conducting banking transactions on agreed upon platform such as banking halls, ATM, etc



When they block you from accessing the branch then you have a legit complaint. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is really bad, he made a complaint no an accusation, what zenit bank did was wrong.

One of the most wayward bank in Nigeria. Can you imagine it too them more than 30days to reverse transaction of 180k that didn't deliver but was debited through Internet transfer. I almost gave up b4 I go the alert one sad evening.

taurus21:

Yeah there's nothing new here Lame!

This ur give a f*** sh!t is becoming annoying daily. U guys should grow up pls! Lame!This ur give a f*** sh!t is becoming annoying daily. U guys should grow up pls! 8 Likes 1 Share

Those who give a furck went to NL beach party!

BornStunner1:

Norbe 9ja Bank? Abi u think say na bank for dubai? This ur give a f*** poo is becoming annoying daily. U guys should grow up pls! This ur give a f*** poo is becoming annoying daily. U guys should grow up pls!