|A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by ugoskholynx(m): 8:06am
A Nairalander, Ugos (@ugos_emma) by name had opportunity to take selfie with all d performing acts like Davido, psquare, kcee, patoranking, phyno, ruffcoin,humblesmith, Ay, gordons, Senator, funny bone, etc
MOD Pls move to front page
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Jibril659(m): 8:07am
good for you
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by softMarket(m): 8:09am
Him don get UK visa!!!
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by shininglite(m): 8:11am
Attempting to give a f*uck
Opps Error 601
Please recharge your f*ucks
Some pics are meant for the viewing pleasure of just you and your family..
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by kinggogo: 8:16am
So u want us to give a fvckkk
NEVER!!!
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by lofty900(m): 8:31am
Ugo nwa'for, u are much more handsome than all those celebrities in the pictures but unfortunately, naija girls will go after them instead of you. Truth is bitter
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by PapaNnamdi: 8:59am
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by HIScraziness(m): 9:49am
We've seen you......
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by ireneony(f): 10:52am
Cool pics
op i will advise you to change ur dp cos u look better in this pic
See all these guys hating on the op for no reason. They are bitter and jealous of him.
If na me yab na..everyone go chop me raw. Since they be men de get a free. I'm thinking this forum is a sexist.
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by jazinogold(m): 10:52am
He must have bribed his way through into the back stage
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Corrinthians(m): 10:52am
How does that change the fact i just bought a bottle of pet coke for 150 naira?
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Mimidiva(f): 10:52am
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by sugarbeesmith(m): 10:53am
fuccccccck crews. where una dey
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by HornyTiwa(f): 10:53am
The Op is a fine man
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by WaterDrunkard: 10:53am
I see them non f*ck givers everywhere
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by harry2ve(m): 10:53am
hm
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by barrybanbi: 10:54am
Congrats
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Kellibae(f): 10:54am
Nice...Op u look handsome though.
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by emmanuel596(m): 10:54am
Am just trying to imagine how u were goin round that stadium and how much u begged and paid the boncers to allow you get to the soo called celebrities...they are all normal people like us the difference is money and fame nothing special
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by sirOrubebe: 10:55am
Those who give a fvck are lashing on top of that mast....
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Berlynn(f): 10:55am
Nice one.... Bet ermmm Op Hope ur bank account no remain the same o
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by elmagnifo(m): 10:55am
This is cool sha
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Divay22(f): 10:55am
Nice
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by iamanswer(m): 10:55am
Have not given a f*** all my life.. And it won't start now....
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by GiaGunn(f): 10:56am
lofty900:
Who e don help
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Corrinthians(m): 10:56am
Kellibae:He looks like a cocumber with beard to me.
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Kaxmytex(m): 10:57am
6 Month ago
that was d last tym i took a picture
Congrat op
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Truman155(m): 10:57am
cool
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Corrinthians(m): 10:58am
sirOrubebe:In the flood you mean..
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Benjom(m): 10:58am
That's good of you
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by curvilicious: 10:58am
Mtchrw abeg pass
|Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Mikylopez(f): 10:59am
d op is handsome tho
