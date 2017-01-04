₦airaland Forum

A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by ugoskholynx(m): 8:06am
A Nairalander, Ugos (@ugos_emma) by name had opportunity to take selfie with all d performing acts like Davido, psquare, kcee, patoranking, phyno, ruffcoin,humblesmith, Ay, gordons, Senator, funny bone, etc
MOD Pls move to front page

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Jibril659(m): 8:07am
good for you
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by softMarket(m): 8:09am
Him don get UK visa!!!

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by shininglite(m): 8:11am
Attempting to give a f*uck

Opps Error 601


Please recharge your f*ucks grin


Some pics are meant for the viewing pleasure of just you and your family..

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by kinggogo: 8:16am
So u want us to give a fvckkk undecided undecided

NEVER!!! angry grin undecided

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by lofty900(m): 8:31am
Ugo nwa'for, u are much more handsome than all those celebrities in the pictures but unfortunately, naija girls will go after them instead of you. Truth is bitter undecided

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by PapaNnamdi: 8:59am
grin

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by HIScraziness(m): 9:49am
We've seen you......




angry angry
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by ireneony(f): 10:52am
Cool pics
op i will advise you to change ur dp cos u look better in this pic

See all these guys hating on the op for no reason. They are bitter and jealous of him.

If na me yab na..everyone go chop me raw. Since they be men de get a free. I'm thinking this forum is a sexist.
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by jazinogold(m): 10:52am
sad

He must have bribed his way through into the back stage angry angry angry
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Corrinthians(m): 10:52am
How does that change the fact i just bought a bottle of pet coke for 150 naira? undecided

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Mimidiva(f): 10:52am
grin
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by sugarbeesmith(m): 10:53am
fuccccccck crews. where una dey

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by HornyTiwa(f): 10:53am
The Op is a fine man cheesy

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by WaterDrunkard: 10:53am
I see them non f*ck givers everywhere

5 Likes

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by harry2ve(m): 10:53am
hm

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by barrybanbi: 10:54am
Congrats

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Kellibae(f): 10:54am
Nice...Op u look handsome though.
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by emmanuel596(m): 10:54am
Am just trying to imagine how u were goin round that stadium and how much u begged and paid the boncers to allow you get to the soo called celebrities...they are all normal people like us the difference is money and fame nothing special
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by sirOrubebe: 10:55am
Those who give a fvck are lashing on top of that mast....

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Berlynn(f): 10:55am
Nice one.... Bet ermmm Op Hope ur bank account no remain the same o wink

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by elmagnifo(m): 10:55am
This is cool sha cheesy
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Divay22(f): 10:55am
Nice
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by iamanswer(m): 10:55am
Have not given a f*** all my life.. And it won't start now....

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by GiaGunn(f): 10:56am
lofty900:
Ugo nwa'for, u are much more handsome than all those celebrities in the pictures but unfortunately, naija girls will go after them instead of you. Truth is bitter undecided


Who e don help undecided
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Corrinthians(m): 10:56am
Kellibae:
Nice...Op u look handsome though.
He looks like a cocumber with beard to me. undecided
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Kaxmytex(m): 10:57am
6 Month ago


that was d last tym i took a picture

Congrat op
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Truman155(m): 10:57am
cool

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Corrinthians(m): 10:58am
sirOrubebe:
Those who give a fvck are lashing on top of that mast....
In the flood you mean.. grin

Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Benjom(m): 10:58am
That's good of you
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by curvilicious: 10:58am
Mtchrw abeg pass undecided
Re: A Nairalander With Celebs At The Just Concluded Anambra Youth's Fiesta by Mikylopez(f): 10:59am
d op is handsome tho

(0) (1) (Reply)

