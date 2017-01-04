₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,355 members, 3,290,329 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 04:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? (3075 Views)
Who Remembers The 90s Sitcom "Palace" On AIT / Mr Saka, Nedu, Bunmi Davies & More Star In Sitcom “jeka Play” | WATCH TRAILER / Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by naptu2: 9:05am
1) Do you know the screen name of this situation comedy?
2) Do you know the screen name of the person in the picture?
3) Do you know the real name of the person in the picture?
4) Do you remember the theme song of this sitcom ( )
5) Do you know the on screen name of this person's wife?
6) Do you know the real name of this person's wife?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by Ishilove: 10:01am
Jagua
Jagua
Afolabi Afolayan
'My belle o, my head o!" (x3)
Grace
I can't remember
Sad way he died. He was given an injection for typhoid at an hospital at Orile, and that was the end of this man. I think that was in year 2000, if my memory serves me right.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by naptu2: 1:51pm
Ishilove:
Grace's real name was Elyzar Afolayan (they were married both on and off screen).
Jagua and Grace.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by Iamlordgee(m): 3:44pm
If u nor know this sitcom..
When u call my name put some respeck on it
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by Lemonade01(m): 3:46pm
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by truthspeaks: 3:46pm
Ok
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by 9jakohai(m): 3:46pm
I know I am old.
1.Jagua
2.Jagua of course!
3.Sadly forgotten.
4.My head o, my belle o, my head o, my belle o, my head o! (After all this time, it is still running in me head.!)
5. Na grace (Fine lady, by the way!).
6.Cannot recall
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by Oyind17: 3:46pm
Jagua my belle o my head o
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by nybol(m): 3:46pm
Jagua
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by GoldCircle: 3:46pm
Was he Kunle Afolayan's father?
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by Toluabigr8(m): 3:46pm
abeg who get palm oil my beans dey on fire abeg#palm oil cost for market
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by masseratti: 3:46pm
Aunty grace is the auny you talked about?
btw thanks for the memory lane,
But Whatabout oluwalanbe lodge, sura the tailor is your man, anyone got pictures of those?
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by JamesReacher(m): 3:46pm
This one pass me. Give me KKB show
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by DirtyGold: 3:48pm
Clap for yourself... Weldone!
What's tha business?
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by amclimax(m): 3:49pm
the good old days...just like yesterday
days of no DSTV but kids were happy and proud of NTA
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by Atiku2019: 3:49pm
My Belle oh My Head oh. ....
what of Agbaranla ?
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by modaink333: 3:50pm
Wili-wili.....The super story of yester years......when men were boyz
often watched in the popular black screen........those days, na d whole families and negibhour the sit together watch am.......................singing...wili wili don die
na who kill am?
Na osheni kill am.
Clap 4 osheni clap 4 osheni
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by wellmax(m): 3:50pm
JAGUAR! My all time best comedian.
My belle oo, my head ooo.
I so love this guy as a kid
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by laudate: 3:51pm
Iamlordgee:
Grandpa, how far nah?
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by GoodyOG: 3:51pm
i no no any of these pepu...
by the way,does any one gives a Bleep about hu they are
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by LordHiffy(m): 3:51pm
I think I remember just a little tho. Its so sad I don't know what happened to him.
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by wexyee(m): 3:52pm
Jagua OMG im old!! My belle o my head o
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by kennygee(f): 3:52pm
That is Jaguar.
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by talktimi(m): 3:53pm
Classic
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by laudate: 3:53pm
masseratti:
Chai!! You get sharp memory, o! Small time now, you go dey add C'ock Crow at Dawn, Mirror in the Sun, Checkmate, Mind bending etc, into the mix. I hail, sir! More respect!!
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by ajepako(f): 3:53pm
Jagua...in...MYBELLE OH..MY HEAD OH..
Very fuuny Gen Abdusalam reminds me of late Jagua with his white beard..
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by 9jakohai(m): 3:53pm
GoodyOG:
Am sorry, but you missed a lot of good TV shows from way back.
Me, I like my DSTV. But if NTA brings back shows like Mr B , Village Headmaster, Magana Jari ce, and Jagua.....I think I might consider watching them again.
Sorry you never watched such shows. You may revise your views
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by Janetessy(f): 3:53pm
Jagua
When we were kids
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by Originality007: 3:55pm
How can I forget Jagua, Chai when NTA was still NTA.. I miss those old days.
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by HomeOfMe(f): 3:55pm
jaguar wey the money e dey th ere.
" Your husband dey carry shiit,my husband no dey carry shiit! my belle o,my head o! LOL!
|Re: Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? by jammyunn(m): 3:56pm
Very funny sitcom in those days.
Movies That Hurt So Much / Who Is A Better Very Good Bad Guy (actors) / Bollywood Meets Nollywood In Ph
Viewing this topic: sammysammy111, emmanuel596(m), kendiddy(m), ringi82(m), aventura, kbshow100(m), CplusJason(m), kheengjay(m), Fynline(m), lakefist(m), keishik, colossus2, teelaw4life(m), mauricerex, lilmax(m), Atoos(m), luglio, Harmthe(m), alexandranature(f), ify123destiny(m), Malcolmx12, paidangel, ihustler(m), martyns303(m), TheRealGEJ, deleyola, bejeria101(m), buharimustlive and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16