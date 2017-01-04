Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? (3075 Views)

2) Do you know the screen name of the person in the picture?



3) Do you know the real name of the person in the picture?



4) Do you remember the theme song of this sitcom ( )



5) Do you know the on screen name of this person's wife?



Jagua



Afolabi Afolayan



'My belle o, my head o!" (x3)



Grace



I can't remember



Sad way he died. He given an injection for thyphoid at an hospital in Orile, and that was the end of this man. I think that was in year 2000, if my memory serves me right.

Grace's real name was Elyzar Afolayan (they were married both on and off screen).



Grace's real name was Elyzar Afolayan (they were married both on and off screen).

Ok



1.Jagua



2.Jagua of course!



3.Sadly forgotten.



4.My head o, my belle o, my head o, my belle o, my head o! (After all this time, it is still running in me head.!)



5. Na grace (Fine lady, by the way!).



1.Jagua
2.Jagua of course!
3.Sadly forgotten.
4.My head o, my belle o, my head o, my belle o, my head o! (After all this time, it is still running in me head.!)
5. Na grace (Fine lady, by the way!).
6.Cannot recall

Jagua my belle o my head o

Jagua

Was he Kunle Afolayan's father?

Aunty grace is the auny you talked about?

btw thanks for the memory lane,

But Whatabout oluwalanbe lodge, sura the tailor is your man, anyone got pictures of those?

This one pass me. Give me KKB show



Clap for yourself... Weldone!



the good old days...just like yesterday

days of no DSTV but kids were happy and proud of NTA 2 Likes

My Belle oh My Head oh. ....

what of Agbaranla ?

Wili-wili.....The super story of yester years......when men were boyz

often watched in the popular black screen........those days, na d whole families and negibhour the sit together watch am.......................singing...wili wili don die

na who kill am?

Na osheni kill am.

Clap 4 osheni clap 4 osheni

JAGUAR! My all time best comedian.



My belle oo, my head ooo.



I so love this guy as a kid

Grandpa, how far nah? Grandpa, how far nah?

I think I remember just a little tho. Its so sad I don't know what happened to him.

Jagua OMG im old!! My belle o my head o

That is Jaguar.

Classic

Chai!! You get sharp memory, o! Small time now, you go dey add C'ock Crow at Dawn, Mirror in the Sun, Checkmate, Mind bending etc, into the mix. I hail, sir! More respect!!

Jagua...in...MYBELLE OH..MY HEAD OH..



Very fuuny Gen Abdusalam reminds me of late Jagua with his white beard..

Am sorry, but you missed a lot of good TV shows from way back.



Me, I like my DSTV. But if NTA brings back shows like Mr B , Village Headmaster, Magana Jari ce, and Jagua.....I think I might consider watching them again.



Am sorry, but you missed a lot of good TV shows from way back.

Me, I like my DSTV. But if NTA brings back shows like Mr B , Village Headmaster, Magana Jari ce, and Jagua.....I think I might consider watching them again.

Sorry you never watched such shows. You may revise your views











When we were kids

How can I forget Jagua, Chai when NTA was still NTA.. I miss those old days.

jaguar wey the money e dey th ere.

" Your husband dey carry shiit,my husband no dey carry shiit! my belle o,my head o! LOL!