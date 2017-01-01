₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by metromediaboss: 9:12am
He pleaded not guilty, according to a statement issued by the Spokesman of EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, in Abuja.
The offence, according to the prosecution, is contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.
Counsel to the EFCC, Mr Sa’ad Hanafi Sa’ad, told the court that the accused perpetrated the crime through a fertiliser contract scam while attached to the deputy governor’s office.
He was said to have obtained the N2.5 million from an unidentified complainant under the pretext that it was required for bidding documents that would enable the office to award the contract to the complainant.
Following Saulawa’s plea, the prosecution counsel asked the court for a trial date in addition to the accused person’s remand in prison custody.
However, the defense counsel, Bashir Mohammed, prayed the court to admit his client to bail pending the determination of the case.
But Hanafi opposed the application on the grounds that the accused person would likely jump bail having violated the terms of an administrative bail earlier granted him by the commission.
Justice Tukur remanded the accused person in prison custody and adjourned the matter to Jan. 6, for ruling on the bail application and commencement of trial.(NAN)
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photos-efcc-arraigns-katsina-state.html
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by Acekidc4(m): 9:19am
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by unclezuma: 11:38am
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by SexyNairalander: 11:38am
booked
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by walescounis(m): 11:38am
Oju ole re, Ole.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by Daslim180(m): 11:38am
No wonder our crops not viable
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by ayodejijoshua(m): 11:39am
see mad efcc instead yu shuld arrest the big thief in house like saraki and so on idiotsss
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by Iamlordgee(m): 11:39am
So just 2.5m u have incarcerated him.. People da thief better money una da adjourn their case... I da Look una da laff
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by dazekid(m): 11:39am
So a perm sec committed fraud, got on EFCC's list then now still went ahead to not comply with terms of bail. And this all happened in the North when we are supposed to be allegedly fighting corruption. He even still has Alhaji on his name. It is well o. EFCC can do better though.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by Shiifi(m): 11:40am
Werey pamsec with all d diversification
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by Angelb4: 11:40am
Yam eaters everywhere.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by Atiku2019: 11:40am
Someone stole X 100 to clear Grasses
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by okeayomide9: 11:41am
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by oladoja1(m): 11:41am
this matter of EFCC arrest this a d that Dan dey turn to oxymoronic statement
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by Corrinthians(m): 11:42am
See his face like a week old masa.
Thief.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by yomi007k(m): 11:42am
Nonsensical. ....wey dem suppose allow my mushin boys touch am small.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by nairaman66(m): 11:42am
That reminds me, where is dasuki sef?
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by jazinogold(m): 11:43am
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary For N2.5m Fertiliser Contract Scam by emmypong(m): 11:47am
Ok
