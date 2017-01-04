₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by hizaya61(m): 10:30am
Dear friends, my eyes has seen many rubbish working with Indians, they maltreat we blacks as if the country belong to them. yesterday they sacked a co-worker for not coming to work on "January 2nd" public holiday, which was posted by the hr manager on the notice board. after he reported the issue to the hr manager that the head of the department "Nigerian" said they have sack him, the hr manager said there's nothing he can do. the so called "union" and the black management staff cant even say anything because the level of high service is 1000% they are always afraid of confronting this Indians, then i use to hear of people talking about modern slavery now i also have experienced it. one day very soon they will started putting chains in our hands and legs. i guess the hr manager is suppose to handle issues like this or am i wrong ?
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by SexyNairalander: 10:33am
when they know that they are untouchable
Nigeria need to start taking the law seriously
am out
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by ojun50: 10:39am
Na wa different whala evry were
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by Benjom(m): 10:39am
The information you provided here is vague. You'll do well to mention the name
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by hizaya61(m): 10:44am
Benjom:
i cant.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by redcliff: 10:44am
We are the ones who gave them the upper hand. They oppress us in their land and they oppress us in our land. What are we good for nigerians?!!!
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by joe4real12: 10:48am
We Nigerians do the same to one another.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by Oluwasegun21: 10:55am
Pls was it stated in his employment contract dat he was to work on public holidays? If nt, if he wants to take d case up,he can contact me. Dats unlawful termination of employment contract. He would get conpensated by d firm if he takes d case to NIC. employees need to know their rights.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by hizaya61(m): 11:00am
Oluwasegun21:
He's a contract staff and No employment letter for contract staff. But no work on public holidays.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by Sanchez01: 11:28am
hizaya61:Most coys give out employment letters to their contract staff and they are often strict and rigid with the conditions. Unfortunately, your colleague can't do much as he has no evidence of being employed by the company in question, let alone cheated.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by Oluwasegun21: 11:32am
Ignorance is killing us in this part of d world. How do u work without an employment contract? No mata d form of employment,it is compulsory by law dat at max 3 months of employment,an employee should be given an employment letter. A contract is wat binds the employment lawfully which can be taken to the court when there is a breach of contract. How then do u negotiate employment contract if it is nt put to paper in ur firm?
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by walexsho(m): 11:37am
I pity those that says trashes , they say no Place like home yet we are slaves in our own country. Is it not better to be slave in a foreign land where you are well paid for it.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by Oluwasegun21: 11:39am
Sanchez01:I agree wit u.oral form of employment was done but come to think of it,who does dat in d century? Dat firm should be shut down
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by MrRichy(m): 11:54am
OP... your friend could actually sue the firm if he wants to.
meanwhile how much is your salary ?? Jk
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by Oluwasegun21: 11:59am
MrRichy:Sue? Stop joking.What proff does he have dat he works for the firm? Dnt u get it, he doesnt have an employment contract.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by MrRichy(m): 12:06pm
Oluwasegun21:
too bad
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by Sanchez01: 12:23pm
Oluwasegun21:That's one mistake some job seekers make. They revel and delight at their new job that they forget certain documentations between them and the company they're employed to serve. I might love the company I work with, but I'd never rule the possibility of a legal path in the nearest future. One should always go the extra mile to request for this. If the company refuses in the end, that should serve as a pointer before anything else.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by martinz1: 12:42pm
Inform nigerian labour congress
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by hizaya61(m): 12:45pm
martinz1:
how ?
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by jashar(f): 12:49pm
hmmm......, be like say dem don mean the guy prior to this....
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by holluphemydavid(m): 12:55pm
Benjom:u want the op to also be sacked,dnt u lnw dey can trace him tru dat
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by onward4life(m): 1:07pm
hizaya61:
Hahahahahaha
Imagine this Indian non sense happening in Wole soyinkas country and all he has to indigenes is I share same space with imbeciles including rubbish Pirates abi.
They are only doing yu a favour bro. Most of the online proud tribal members are simply waiting for their inheritance share non is really as successful on Instagram . No love for even the so call tribe they defend.
Naija were we kill ladies and put in sewers. Tribalism on nairaland like the Moderators push them to front page for the World to see hw black our anus really tinkles.
Cult fight every where. Fulani going on rampages killing babes and children for no just cause. The president in only employing his likes. 270million to clear IDP camps. If yu had spread ordinary 2million they wud scrape the ground till thy meet devil in his palour.
Leave them if they sack yu now and yu happen to be from a particular tribe or religion you are toast. Open your mouth they call yu a wailer. I thank my God non of you where born in the days of Nelson mandela and Martin Lurther king. That is wat I see going on.
Tribal addicts
#proudlyOldBendelBoys.
#naturallyfinest
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by figoperch: 1:07pm
hizaya61:
So what do you want nairalanders to do? For all I care, you have just fabricated a story.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by dhantey324(m): 1:10pm
Write a petition to Immigration and Nlc... Hope they pay u guys extra for working on public holidays?
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by Justnora(f): 1:20pm
Well if our very own Nigerian employers treat is bad what more of a foreigner. The thing is this country needs to develop a backbone in everything.
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by Justnora(f): 1:24pm
dhantey324:
Waste of time and paper. Tell your friend to post the sack letter and any other evidence all over social media make sure Nairaland and Linda Ikeji carry the news trust me you won't need to write NLC go carry the matter if you write all they can do is bribe those people.
Lastly no matter the type of job you are doing alaeys have evidence you are staff even an ID
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by ZACHIE: 1:30pm
hizaya61:
When will this HIGH SERVICE stop sef?
It is a bad thing
What service can you give when you are high on gbana?
Ban high service please..
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by bularuz(m): 1:33pm
joe4real12:
Spot on, you are quite right
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by hizaya61(m): 1:43pm
figoperch:
most of my co-worker are on nairaland following this thread, gat to protect myself, bro
|Re: A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. by dhantey324(m): 2:32pm
Justnora:
I hope d dude is taking note
