Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / A Co-worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday. (10030 Views)

Don't Drop Emails On Public Forums; See Why (picture) / Help !! What Is Wrong With My Cv! Why Is The Job Not Coming! / The Most Important Step I Took After I Was Sacked From A Bank-to Sacked Bankers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dear friends, my eyes has seen many rubbish working with Indians, they maltreat we blacks as if the country belong to them. yesterday they sacked a co-worker for not coming to work on "January 2nd" public holiday, which was posted by the hr manager on the notice board. after he reported the issue to the hr manager that the head of the department "Nigerian" said they have sack him, the hr manager said there's nothing he can do. the so called "union" and the black management staff cant even say anything because the level of high service is 1000% they are always afraid of confronting this Indians, then i use to hear of people talking about modern slavery now i also have experienced it. one day very soon they will started putting chains in our hands and legs. i guess the hr manager is suppose to handle issues like this or am i wrong ? 7 Likes

when they know that they are untouchable





Nigeria need to start taking the law seriously







am out 8 Likes

Na wa different whala evry were

The information you provided here is vague. You'll do well to mention the name and location of the company in question at least. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Benjom:

The information you provided here is vague. You'll do well to mention the name and location of the company involved at least.

i cant. i cant. 7 Likes

We are the ones who gave them the upper hand. They oppress us in their land and they oppress us in our land. What are we good for nigerians?!!! 8 Likes

We Nigerians do the same to one another. 8 Likes 1 Share

Pls was it stated in his employment contract dat he was to work on public holidays? If nt, if he wants to take d case up,he can contact me. Dats unlawful termination of employment contract. He would get conpensated by d firm if he takes d case to NIC. employees need to know their rights. 44 Likes 2 Shares

Oluwasegun21:

Pls was it stated in his employment contract dat he was to work on public holidays? If nt, if he wants to take d case up,he can contact me. Dats unlawful termination of employment contract. He would get conpensated by d firm if he takes d case to NIC. employees need to know their rights.

He's a contract staff and No employment letter for contract staff. But no work on public holidays. He's a contract staff and No employment letter for contract staff. But no work on public holidays. 2 Likes

hizaya61:





He's a contract staff and No employment letter for contract staff. But no work on public holidays. Most coys give out employment letters to their contract staff and they are often strict and rigid with the conditions. Unfortunately, your colleague can't do much as he has no evidence of being employed by the company in question, let alone cheated. Most coys give out employment letters to their contract staff and they are often strict and rigid with the conditions. Unfortunately, your colleague can't do much as he has no evidence of being employed by the company in question, let alone cheated. 26 Likes

Ignorance is killing us in this part of d world. How do u work without an employment contract? No mata d form of employment,it is compulsory by law dat at max 3 months of employment,an employee should be given an employment letter. A contract is wat binds the employment lawfully which can be taken to the court when there is a breach of contract. How then do u negotiate employment contract if it is nt put to paper in ur firm? 12 Likes 1 Share

I pity those that says trashes , they say no Place like home yet we are slaves in our own country. Is it not better to be slave in a foreign land where you are well paid for it. 1 Like

Sanchez01:



Most coys give out employment letters to their contract staff and they are often strict and rigid with the conditions. Unfortunately, your colleague can't do much as he has no evidence of being employed by the company in question, let alone cheated. I agree wit u.oral form of employment was done but come to think of it,who does dat in d century? Dat firm should be shut down I agree wit u.oral form of employment was done but come to think of it,who does dat in d century? Dat firm should be shut down 1 Like









meanwhile how much is your salary ?? Jk OP... your friend could actually sue the firm if he wants to.meanwhile how much is your salary ??Jk

MrRichy:

OP... your friend could actually sue the firm if he wants to.







meanwhile how much is your salary ?? Jk Sue? Stop joking.What proff does he have dat he works for the firm? Dnt u get it, he doesnt have an employment contract. Sue? Stop joking.What proff does he have dat he works for the firm? Dnt u get it, he doesnt have an employment contract.

Oluwasegun21:



Sue? Stop joking.What proff does he have dat he works for the firm? Dnt u get it, he doesnt have an employment contract.



too bad too bad

Oluwasegun21:



I agree wit u.oral form of employment was done but come to think of it,who does dat in d century? Dat firm should be shut down That's one mistake some job seekers make. They revel and delight at their new job that they forget certain documentations between them and the company they're employed to serve. I might love the company I work with, but I'd never rule the possibility of a legal path in the nearest future. One should always go the extra mile to request for this. If the company refuses in the end, that should serve as a pointer before anything else. That's one mistake some job seekers make. They revel and delight at their new job that they forget certain documentations between them and the company they're employed to serve. I might love the company I work with, but I'd never rule the possibility of a legal path in the nearest future. One should always go the extra mile to request for this. If the company refuses in the end, that should serve as a pointer before anything else. 1 Like

Inform nigerian labour congress

martinz1:

Inform nigerian labour congress

how ? how ?

hmmm......, be like say dem don mean the guy prior to this....

Benjom:

The information you provided here is vague. You'll do well to mention the name and location of the company in question at least. u want the op to also be sacked,dnt u lnw dey can trace him tru dat u want the op to also be sacked,dnt u lnw dey can trace him tru dat 1 Like

hizaya61:

Dear friends, my eyes has seen many rubbish working with Indians, they maltreat we blacks as if the country belong to them. yesterday they sacked a co-worker for not coming to work on "January 2nd" public holiday, which was posted by the hr manager on the notice board. after he reported the issue to the hr manager that the head of the department "Nigerian" said they have sack him, the hr manager said there's nothing he can do. the so called "union" and the black management staff cant even say anything because the level of high service is 1000% they are always afraid of confronting this Indians, then i use to hear of people talking about modern slavery now i also have experienced it. one day very soon they will started putting chains in our hands and legs. i guess the hr manager is suppose to handle issues like this or am i wrong ?



Cc :Lalasticlala



Tosyne2much

naijaboiy

smellymouth





Hahahahahaha

Imagine this Indian non sense happening in Wole soyinkas country and all he has to indigenes is I share same space with imbeciles including rubbish Pirates abi.

They are only doing yu a favour bro. Most of the online proud tribal members are simply waiting for their inheritance share non is really as successful on Instagram . No love for even the so call tribe they defend.

Naija were we kill ladies and put in sewers. Tribalism on nairaland like the Moderators push them to front page for the World to see hw black our anus really tinkles.

Cult fight every where. Fulani going on rampages killing babes and children for no just cause. The president in only employing his likes. 270million to clear IDP camps. If yu had spread ordinary 2million they wud scrape the ground till thy meet devil in his palour.



Leave them if they sack yu now and yu happen to be from a particular tribe or religion you are toast. Open your mouth they call yu a wailer. I thank my God non of you where born in the days of Nelson mandela and Martin Lurther king. That is wat I see going on.

Tribal addicts





#proudlyOldBendelBoys.

#naturallyfinest HahahahahahaImagine this Indian non sense happening in Wole soyinkas country and all he has to indigenes is I share same space with imbeciles including rubbish Pirates abi.They are only doing yu a favour bro. Most of the online proud tribal members are simply waiting for their inheritance share non is really as successful on Instagram . No love for even the so call tribe they defend.Naija were we kill ladies and put in sewers. Tribalism on nairaland like the Moderators push them to front page for the World to see hw black our anus really tinkles.Cult fight every where. Fulani going on rampages killing babes and children for no just cause. The president in only employing his likes. 270million to clear IDP camps. If yu had spread ordinary 2million they wud scrape the ground till thy meet devil in his palour.Leave them if they sack yu now and yu happen to be from a particular tribe or religion you are toast. Open your mouth they call yu a wailer. I thank my God non of you where born in the days of Nelson mandela and Martin Lurther king. That is wat I see going on.Tribal addicts#proudlyOldBendelBoys.#naturallyfinest 1 Like

hizaya61:





i cant.

So what do you want nairalanders to do? For all I care, you have just fabricated a story. So what do you want nairalanders to do? For all I care, you have just fabricated a story. 2 Likes

Write a petition to Immigration and Nlc... Hope they pay u guys extra for working on public holidays? 1 Like

Well if our very own Nigerian employers treat is bad what more of a foreigner. The thing is this country needs to develop a backbone in everything.

dhantey324:

Write a petition to Immigration and Nlc... Hope they pay u guys extra for working on public holidays?

Waste of time and paper. Tell your friend to post the sack letter and any other evidence all over social media make sure Nairaland and Linda Ikeji carry the news trust me you won't need to write NLC go carry the matter if you write all they can do is bribe those people.



Lastly no matter the type of job you are doing alaeys have evidence you are staff even an ID Waste of time and paper. Tell your friend to post the sack letter and any other evidence all over social media make sure Nairaland and Linda Ikeji carry the news trust me you won't need to write NLC go carry the matter if you write all they can do is bribe those people.Lastly no matter the type of job you are doing alaeys have evidence you are staff even an ID 2 Likes

hizaya61:





the black management staff cant even say anything because the level of high service is 1000% they are always afraid of confronting this Indians,





When will this HIGH SERVICE stop sef?

It is a bad thing

What service can you give when you are high on gbana?

Ban high service please.. When will this HIGH SERVICE stop sef?It is a bad thingWhat service can you give when you are high on gbana?Ban high service please.. 1 Like

joe4real12:

We Nigerians do the same to one another.

Spot on, you are quite right Spot on, you are quite right

figoperch:





So what do you want nairalanders to do? For all I care, you have just fabricated a story.

most of my co-worker are on nairaland following this thread, gat to protect myself, bro most of my co-worker are on nairaland following this thread, gat to protect myself, bro