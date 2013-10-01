₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by dre11(m): 3:20pm
A mother of two has been arrested by the Department of State Security Service for allegedly kidnapping her own son and demanding a ransom of N5 million from her husband.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/mother-fakes-son-s-kidnap-to-extort-n5m-from-husband/179018.html
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Kingxway: 3:21pm
The hearts of people are desperately wicked
Why are some people so selfish?
What will she gain from the dirty game?
Crazy world!!!
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by modelmike7(m): 3:25pm
No. be .small.tin.o
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by sisisioge: 3:32pm
Na by force by fire ba? It is well.
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:42pm
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by emmypong(m): 3:42pm
End time mothers
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Harbosede02(f): 3:42pm
Steewpeed woman
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Elshahzad: 3:42pm
*Singin'* dre11 is here again
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Iamlordgee(m): 3:42pm
The mother is now a Child of the World she haf join bad Gang
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Zeze06(m): 3:43pm
Hmm
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Maxcollins042(m): 3:43pm
The husband must be stingy
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Rizmo(m): 3:43pm
...aya commander. Reporting live from scene of incident.
...name and region where culprits hail from not clear yet.
Will take the shot as soon as region is clear.
Rules of engagement breached.....
Calling off the mission.....
I repeat I am calling off the mission....
Culprits not from the region we all assumed sirr..
NCAN....southern hemisphere.
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by rozayx5(m): 3:44pm
FEAR WOMEN
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by SexyNairalander: 3:44pm
am just wondering if this dude in this picture is still alive
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Zeze06(m): 3:44pm
The heart of women..
Kingxway:
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:45pm
end time may God hep us
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by zinachidi(m): 3:45pm
dre11 and crime
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by OYAY(m): 3:46pm
What an evil thought by the woman,thak God she met her waterloo!
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by peculiar3(m): 3:46pm
blame it on nollywood
many months in front of the television can bend the mind to do silly things
she would have gotten away with it if SSS had minded their business
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by sapien(m): 3:47pm
I fear nigerian women more than the devil!
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by tyson99(m): 3:47pm
SexyNairalander:Omo me sef no sure ooo i don laff tire
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Jackhammer(m): 3:47pm
Money is the motivation
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by arabianights: 3:48pm
Maxcollins042:yes,.. At first I questioned the husband 'a character and attitude towards his family but then I read the part where she had asked for a new car... This alone shows her priorities were wrong... If the man didn't take care of his home, I don't feel she would have gone as far as raising the stakes to asking for a new wife. Therefore the wife is very wicked, selfish, materialistic and of course a bad mother
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Prettyenit18(f): 3:48pm
Interesting
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Yemlabking(m): 3:49pm
This woman heart is devilish. What if d man don't have the money for the car at that moment.
Money is the root of all evil sha.
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by EVILFOREST: 3:50pm
When I hear such things , I become pushed to review the Lady I want to marry.
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by 9jayes: 3:50pm
sweet mom
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Yemlabking(m): 3:51pm
what money will cause, money power can't also withstand it
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by ceejay80s(m): 3:51pm
Cone heads
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by amclimax(m): 3:51pm
All mothers are women but
not all women are mothers
thats all i can say for now
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Yemlabking(m): 3:52pm
SexyNairalander:Na die he dey ooooo
|Re: Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband by Kingxway: 3:53pm
Zeze06:lol... You are right.
But I mean all men, both those in skirts or tight trousers with long hair, painted faces and lips, forming as if they don't know roads to toilet doors
