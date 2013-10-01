Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband (3135 Views)

A mother of two has been arrested by the Department of State Security Service for allegedly kidnapping her own son and demanding a ransom of N5 million from her husband.



Security and family sources confirmed that the woman identified as Baraka, connived with one Rukayya and another accomplice who called the husband, pretending to be the kidnapper, and demanded the N5 million ransom.



Police Public Relations Officer, Asp Bitrus Noam, confirmed the incident, saying the case was with the Department of State Security Service.



A source close to the family confided in our correspondent that the woman’s husband who was left in a state of confusion and reported the case to the SSS after negotiating with the fake abductor to pay N2 million.



“He alerted the SSS after repeated calls and text massages discussing the said ransom.



“Investigation by the SSS operatives led to the arrest of the mother who confessed to have stage-managed her son’s kidnap,” he said, revealing that the accused wife had earlier asked the husband to buy her a new car which he declined.



He said that the husband, Yusuf, who was shocked by the wife’s attitude, divorced her immediately.



Daily Trust found that the 10-year-old son was returned home safely after the kidnap plan failed.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/mother-fakes-son-s-kidnap-to-extort-n5m-from-husband/179018.html

The hearts of people are desperately wicked







Why are some people so selfish?

What will she gain from the dirty game?



Crazy world!!!

No. be .small.tin.o





Na by force by fire ba? It is well.

End time mothers



Steewpeed woman Steewpeed woman

Ulti.mate Cy.cler?? Check ma signature ASAP











The mother is now a Child of the World she haf join bad Gang

Hmm

The husband must be stingy 1 Like

FEAR WOMEN

am just wondering if this dude in this picture is still alive









end time may God hep us

dre11 and crime

What an evil thought by the woman,thak God she met her waterloo!







many months in front of the television can bend the mind to do silly things





she would have gotten away with it if SSS had minded their business





I fear nigerian women more than the devil!

Money is the motivation

Maxcollins042:

The husband must be stingy yes,.. At first I questioned the husband 'a character and attitude towards his family but then I read the part where she had asked for a new car... This alone shows her priorities were wrong... If the man didn't take care of his home, I don't feel she would have gone as far as raising the stakes to asking for a new wife. Therefore the wife is very wicked, selfish, materialistic and of course a bad mother yes,.. At first I questioned the husband 'a character and attitude towards his family but then I read the part where she had asked for a new car... This alone shows her priorities were wrong... If the man didn't take care of his home, I don't feel she would have gone as far as raising the stakes to asking for a new wife. Therefore the wife is very wicked, selfish, materialistic and of course a bad mother

Interesting

This woman heart is devilish. What if d man don't have the money for the car at that moment.



Money is the root of all evil sha.

When I hear such things , I become pushed to review the Lady I want to marry.

sweet mom

what money will cause, money power can't also withstand it

Cone heads

All mothers are women but

not all women are mothers







thats all i can say for now

