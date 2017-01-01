Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) (31613 Views)

In the same year, Christine became the Vice President and co-founder of Gen Trend at United Airlines. She was published in numerous international journals, and traveled to 19 cities across 10 countries - all while working a full-time job on the cyber security team of a Fortune 100 company, in which she recently received a promotion. Talk about a female powerhouse!



Her words; “I started my PhD program at age 23 and at the time was told I was too young, too naive and too inexperienced to contribute anything to my industry. But, I stood by my dream and turned doubt into motivation. To anyone who has been taught that it’s unrealistic to dream, I assure you that it’s indeed okay to dream big. With hard work and dedication, we can defy all odds and shatter ceilings. Dare to dream, and be brave enough to execute.”



This is impressive 28 Likes

Good example of Nigerian Ambassador

Inspiring.

Always breaking records in foreign land!





Thank you for making us proud, Engineering is no child's play.





A Nigerian making us proud. God bless you for this country "Nigeria"

Congratulations. God that did yours will do mine. I desire a masters degree overseas. 1 Like

