₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,574 members, 3,290,902 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 11:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) (31613 Views)
The 6 Youngest PhD Holders In Nigeria (Photos) / Hadiza Saddik-Mahuta Breaks Record In The UK After Bagging Distinction In Law / Nigerian Student Breaks A 50yr Record In Japan,Graduates With Ist Class(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by chimere66: 4:59pm
On December 16th 2016, despite much doubt and discouragement, Christine Izuakor humbly earned the right to be called Dr. Izuakor. She graduated with a PhD in Security Engineering and became the youngest & first African American at her university to do so.
In the same year, Christine became the Vice President and co-founder of Gen Trend at United Airlines. She was published in numerous international journals, and traveled to 19 cities across 10 countries - all while working a full-time job on the cyber security team of a Fortune 100 company, in which she recently received a promotion. Talk about a female powerhouse!
Her words; “I started my PhD program at age 23 and at the time was told I was too young, too naive and too inexperienced to contribute anything to my industry. But, I stood by my dream and turned doubt into motivation. To anyone who has been taught that it’s unrealistic to dream, I assure you that it’s indeed okay to dream big. With hard work and dedication, we can defy all odds and shatter ceilings. Dare to dream, and be brave enough to execute.”
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/meet-christine-izuakor27-yr-old.html?m=1
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by explorer250(m): 5:09pm
wow, beauty with brain. Igbos rock!
86 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by dumie(f): 5:12pm
This is impressive
28 Likes
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by allfriends(m): 5:14pm
U r perfecto ... Stay shining
4 Likes
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by greenermodels: 5:53pm
nwatakiri di uto.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by midfinger(m): 6:10pm
Thumps up sister!..for making ur people proud
Igbo Rocks!
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:11pm
Good example of Nigerian Ambassador
7 Likes
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Newmanluckyman(m): 6:39pm
... A paragon of beauty.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Pavore9: 6:42pm
Inspiring.
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Anago5000: 8:07pm
sarrki:no be only nigeria na niger.okpo dika gi
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Brendaniel: 8:22pm
Cool....
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by nwosu35: 8:23pm
Nice one
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 8:23pm
Oh wow that's wonderful. Beauty with brain
3 Likes
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by softMarket(m): 8:23pm
Why always ibo pple......why
Always breaking records in foreign land!
In drugs-we will hear that malaysia arrested chinedu with drugs worth 2m,and the next day chibuzor will break chinedu's record by smugling drugs worth 20m!!....why?
In education- igbo girls will be collecting first class in degree and Phd"s programs anyhow, like say na beans and Garri ....why
In nigeria now....igbo man will be spraying 2m in somebody's wedding......why?....is there not reccession in the land again?
Ifeanyi uba will just be sending pple to westham,england to go and watch football.......why?.........how much is dollar? Is it 20naira?... ....ifeanyi uba no dey fear recession?
FG will be cutting workers salary and Anambra states is busy increasing workers salary!!....why??...........is Anambra state not afraid of Nigeria again? .
30 states are owing workers and Anambra state don't have fear to join other states and owe workers!.......are they mad? . Why won't they join the moving trainof oweing workers?
Even Rochas completed a fly over last month after 6 years under constrution!........where did he get the money?
If u want to see how serious Nigerian army is, wear IPOD polo and go and protest!.....thats when u will see that Nigeria soldiers are stronger than US and Russian army combined together!..........why?....IPOD brings out the best in Nigeria army!!.......
48 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by tizzdi: 8:23pm
Ok
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Chukwu94: 8:24pm
I'm proud to be among the "flat heads"...
Na we get all the brain for Nigeria
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by menstrualpad: 8:24pm
Anago5000:she's a Nigerian. deal with it.
drug pushers are Biafrans.... but people like her are Nigerians. kudos to her
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by martineverest(m): 8:24pm
while other nigerian girls are breaking records on beds
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Suspect33(m): 8:24pm
like this post for no reason
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Deseo(f): 8:24pm
Thank you for making us proud, Engineering is no child's play.
#Say no to cucumberism!!
4 Likes
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by cyojunior1: 8:24pm
. Wow this is wat we call beauty n Brian
I pity those woes (girls) who thinks they are beautiful but upstair its a nil !
Nairaland beach party comes to my mind. Kai come see future mother dancing Unclad with kkonji starved niggas pressing n curlding their boobs with no magnitude of I q. Soon they will come here and start forming like they have brain !
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by sirOrubebe: 8:24pm
Izuakor... Is it not an Edo name?
4 Likes
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by AlexCk: 8:24pm
Studying abroad is soo cool,
If na naija now, strike go make person dey school for years.
Thumbs up tho,
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Raydos(m): 8:25pm
This Is the kind of girl i want to be with all day!
not this pompous bitches in here!
3 Likes
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by lollypeezle(m): 8:25pm
A Nigerian making us proud. God bless you for this country "Nigeria"
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by soath(m): 8:25pm
Congratulations. God that did yours will do mine. I desire a masters degree overseas.
1 Like
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by lilreese: 8:26pm
up biafra.
5 Likes
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by 9jizzy(m): 8:26pm
Okay now I REALLY GIVE A F**K...
Swty....Pls can we get married now
2 Likes
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by Iceeydee: 8:26pm
I wonder if it would have made any difference if she were not pretty.
1 Like
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by kenkels: 8:26pm
Please whr r those who gives f**k
|Re: Christine Izuakor Breaks PhD Record In USA (Photos) by jmoore(m): 8:26pm
Ada anyi emela nke oma.
6 Likes
JAMB 2016 Should Not Be Scrapped Or Remarked - See Why! / 18 Photos Graduates And Undergraduates Can Relate To / Ayade Orders Suspension Of Prayers In Schools
Viewing this topic: OG2TURN(m), ventilation, ghostmist, stormkiid, midfinger(m), spiceeamiee(f), nortcentrallord(m), Tiffany1(f), Antina(f), hebraheem20(m), ademoladeji(m), Kolade9(m), Theflint1(m), ULOMZY, princestars(m), Dumaknesset(m), muhammady77(m), camaraderi(m), Donniefred(m), Okeyson4wisdom(m), arafone(m), akunjohn(m), Ettefia15, tee4all(m), Debra911(f), wink2015, Phemmhie and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25