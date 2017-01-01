₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,574 members, 3,290,902 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 11:27 PM

Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] (10600 Views)

Maheeda Spotting New Dark Skin Weeks After She Quits Bleaching [PICS] / Tiwa Savage Stunning In Tiny Braids Hairstyle [PICS] / Don Jazzy New Rastafarian Hairstyle Is Everything [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by TunezMedia: 6:58pm
Mavin records act, Tiwa Savage has dumped her weaves for a lengthy rastafarian dreadlocks hairdo.

The mother of one debuted her new hairstyle as she left the country earlier today with her son.

See snapshots of Tiwa's new look below...

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/music-star-tiwa-savage-spotting-new.html

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by TunezMedia: 6:59pm
Music Star Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS]
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/music-star-tiwa-savage-spotting-new.html

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by LifeofAirforce1: 6:59pm
I got mad love for this beautiful woman.

From her voice, hairdo and skin colour on point.

Jam jam looking good always.

Hope to work with you sometime in future BIG WOMAN

10 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by lilmax(m): 7:17pm
some things are better left unsaid wink

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by casttlebarbz(m): 7:25pm
IDGAF crew go soon torm this thread

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by ametumzy(f): 8:11pm
Nice!
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Ariel20: 8:44pm
This hair can pain like die. cry

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Noblesoul123: 10:17pm
So celebrity hairstyles now make the front page?

Where are those photos sef?

I have found one; oya..........

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by unclezuma: 10:17pm
cheesy grin grin grin

Let me use this one to calm my frailed nerves after the #FakeNewsFP debacle...

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by phlamesG: 10:18pm
See as she be like mad woman

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Tman66(m): 10:19pm
grin Iranu.. , rubbish grin
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by helphelp: 10:19pm
Na so crase dey start...

Na joke I dey ooo
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by adonbilivit: 10:19pm
I give a Bleep...but she is married. single ladies, come get me
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by ellacute45(f): 10:19pm
Looks good on her
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Olibboy: 10:19pm
Its cool. . .
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Bankalert(m): 10:20pm
www.fvckgiving.com

Searching for fvcks to give

Fvck loading.....

Error 419

it appears you have no fvcks left to give...Please try again or change ur fvckgiving connection...

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by phlamesG: 10:20pm
casttlebarbz:
IDGAF crew go soon torm this thread
We don show

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by iamteegee: 10:20pm
So?

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by showlight101(m): 10:21pm
Who the hair epp
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Noblesoul123: 10:21pm
phlamesG:
We don show
Guy, chop knuckle!

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:21pm
But she said the hair looks good so who am I to say the opposite
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by lilcashking(m): 10:22pm
IDGAF
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by airmirthd1(f): 10:22pm
looks cool. New year New look
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Maxcollins042(m): 10:22pm
Who get that those who give a fu*ck pic?
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by sirOrubebe: 10:22pm
IDGAF crew arriving to dismantle this thread like... tongue

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by EVILFOREST: 10:23pm
Whoredom
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by ceospecial(m): 10:23pm
So??

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by SaintzPeter(m): 10:23pm
?
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Quintessential1(f): 10:25pm
Faux Locs. I rocked this hair once.
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by nerodenero: 10:26pm
She looks like animation or cartoon or drawing grin
Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Noblesoul123: 10:26pm
Maxcollins042:
Who get that those who give a fu*ck pic?

See am

5 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by gaetano: 10:26pm
Tiwa Savage that looks like Ronaldinho when she's not wearing make-up undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

If You Had The Chance To Date An Artist, Who Wil It Be? / Beauties At The 2012 Miss Universe / The Top Ten Nigerian Video Vixens

Viewing this topic: ephi123(f), samyomz(m), nawtibownie(f), Omolola1(f), brightlomo(m), rugggedest(m), feodan, Worksunlimited(m), futprintz(m), Akinman, iFirst, AutosBay, adegwurulez(m), equalgarden, tete7000(m), lawrenzi, Waylexkid(m), enua(m), acooriz(m), aladon10, RANGO23(m), solja01(m), ultimate73(m), miftauferrets(m), checkolatunji, Fistop, domack99(m), Aigbofa, largehead(m), Hayormeah(f), ellechrystal(f), jennygovy(f), zicobaba(m), Lbotusme, DrGill(m), cheehummer(f), dejive, vampire2020, Disiboboy(m), LifeofAirforce1, emeks02, luscioustrish(f), Medunah(f), GMan650(m), kayceshow(m), ERONX(m), Dotnie00(m) and 110 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.