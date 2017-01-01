Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] (10600 Views)

The mother of one debuted her new hairstyle as she left the country earlier today with her son.



See snapshots of Tiwa's new look below...



I got mad love for this beautiful woman.



From her voice, hairdo and skin colour on point.



Jam jam looking good always.



Hope to work with you sometime in future BIG WOMAN 10 Likes

some things are better left unsaid 1 Like

IDGAF crew go soon torm this thread 3 Likes

Nice!

This hair can pain like die. 1 Like

So celebrity hairstyles now make the front page?



Where are those photos sef?



I have found one; oya.......... 2 Likes 1 Share





Let me use this one to calm my frailed nerves after the #FakeNewsFP debacle...





See as she be like mad woman 2 Likes

Iranu.. , rubbish Iranu.. , rubbish

Na so crase dey start...



Na joke I dey ooo

I give a Bleep...but she is married. single ladies, come get me

Looks good on her

Its cool. . .

www.fvckgiving.com



Searching for fvcks to give



Fvck loading.....



Error 419



it appears you have no fvcks left to give...Please try again or change ur fvckgiving connection... Searching for fvcks to giveFvck loading.....Error 419it appears you have no fvcks left to give...Please try again or change ur fvckgiving connection... 2 Likes

casttlebarbz:

IDGAF crew go soon torm this thread We don show We don show 7 Likes 3 Shares

So? 1 Like

Who the hair epp

phlamesG:

We don show Guy, chop knuckle! Guy, chop knuckle! 1 Like

But she said the hair looks good so who am I to say the opposite

IDGAF

looks cool. New year New look

Who get that those who give a fu*ck pic?

IDGAF crew arriving to dismantle this thread like...



5 Likes 1 Share

Whoredom

So?? 1 Like

?

Faux Locs. I rocked this hair once.

She looks like animation or cartoon or drawing

Maxcollins042:

Who get that those who give a fu*ck pic?

See am See am 5 Likes