|Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by TunezMedia: 6:58pm
Mavin records act, Tiwa Savage has dumped her weaves for a lengthy rastafarian dreadlocks hairdo.
The mother of one debuted her new hairstyle as she left the country earlier today with her son.
See snapshots of Tiwa's new look below...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by TunezMedia: 6:59pm
Music Star Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS]
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by LifeofAirforce1: 6:59pm
I got mad love for this beautiful woman.
From her voice, hairdo and skin colour on point.
Jam jam looking good always.
Hope to work with you sometime in future BIG WOMAN
10 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by lilmax(m): 7:17pm
some things are better left unsaid
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by casttlebarbz(m): 7:25pm
IDGAF crew go soon torm this thread
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by ametumzy(f): 8:11pm
Nice!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Ariel20: 8:44pm
This hair can pain like die.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Noblesoul123: 10:17pm
So celebrity hairstyles now make the front page?
Where are those photos sef?
I have found one; oya..........
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by unclezuma: 10:17pm
Let me use this one to calm my frailed nerves after the #FakeNewsFP debacle...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by phlamesG: 10:18pm
See as she be like mad woman
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Tman66(m): 10:19pm
Iranu.. , rubbish
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by helphelp: 10:19pm
Na so crase dey start...
Na joke I dey ooo
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by adonbilivit: 10:19pm
I give a Bleep...but she is married. single ladies, come get me
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by ellacute45(f): 10:19pm
Looks good on her
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Olibboy: 10:19pm
Its cool. . .
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Bankalert(m): 10:20pm
www.fvckgiving.com
Searching for fvcks to give
Fvck loading.....
Error 419
it appears you have no fvcks left to give...Please try again or change ur fvckgiving connection...
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by phlamesG: 10:20pm
casttlebarbz:We don show
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by iamteegee: 10:20pm
So?
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by showlight101(m): 10:21pm
Who the hair epp
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Noblesoul123: 10:21pm
phlamesG:Guy, chop knuckle!
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:21pm
But she said the hair looks good so who am I to say the opposite
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by lilcashking(m): 10:22pm
IDGAF
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by airmirthd1(f): 10:22pm
looks cool. New year New look
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Maxcollins042(m): 10:22pm
Who get that those who give a fu*ck pic?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by sirOrubebe: 10:22pm
IDGAF crew arriving to dismantle this thread like...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by EVILFOREST: 10:23pm
Whoredom
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by ceospecial(m): 10:23pm
So??
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by SaintzPeter(m): 10:23pm
?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Quintessential1(f): 10:25pm
Faux Locs. I rocked this hair once.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by nerodenero: 10:26pm
She looks like animation or cartoon or drawing
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by Noblesoul123: 10:26pm
Maxcollins042:
See am
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Spotting New Rastafarian Hairstyle [PICS] by gaetano: 10:26pm
Tiwa Savage that looks like Ronaldinho when she's not wearing make-up
