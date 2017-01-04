₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by chrisxxx(m): 7:09pm
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ou-lLW2nsE
Some men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday in Abuja, raided the home of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/01/04/police-raid-patience-jonathans-house-abuja
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Acekidc4(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Stingman: 7:11pm
chrisxxx:
When will they break into Magu and the SGF's house..?
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 7:14pm
Thank GOD finally. GEJ must visit EFCC to explain himself. This is highly commended
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by idupaul: 7:15pm
Adminisher:
Thank God for what , why does Buhari want to heat up the polity in 2017 ..I pray this is a hoax
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by tizzdi: 7:15pm
Idgaf crew
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by 0ubenji(m): 7:19pm
Caricature of a judiciary
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 7:21pm
idupaul:
When they lynched poor people's children at Oshodi for stealing N500, the polity was not heated. Let the polity heat on this one, when it gets tired it will cool.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by ScotsReferendum: 7:24pm
Buhari overstepping his bounds
More crisis about to erupt
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Ababadada: 7:27pm
Maybe they are set for war
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Corrinthians(m): 7:29pm
I hope this is true..
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Hiploko(m): 7:30pm
Adminisher:you have forgotten abi misplaced your brain again... Well be ready for the consequencies..
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Corrinthians(m): 7:30pm
ScotsReferendum:The same way Russia and Isreal were to attack Nigeria if Kanu is arrested. You people make too much e-noise jor.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by seunmsg(m): 7:32pm
We need a credible source to believe this story.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Hiploko(m): 7:32pm
Corrinthians:keep shut joor!!! It had better be a joke!
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by tomakint: 7:35pm
Adminisher:This is 2017 pray hard for a better way of reasoning. Buhari is a human-demon that needs deliverance don't attract curse to yourself through your demonic way of reasoning. Jonathan is not our problem now but Buhari.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by QuotaSystem: 7:36pm
I would be surprised if Jonathan escapes the war on corruption in the end.
That thief deserves thorough punishment. Those agents should search well.
As long as they have a valid search warrant, they're covered.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by MrDavidson: 7:41pm
Someone will just stay in his house and manufacture one silly news, just to heat up the polity. No evidence, no source, nothing! It could be coming from the same bloggers who killed Adama Barrow, in their dream land.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by melodyogonna(m): 7:52pm
Corrinthians:what brought kanu, russia and isreal here?? what is related between the story here and isreal?? hunger is surely bad!! **spits** tufiakwa - onye aguu.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Nbote(m): 7:53pm
Did ur new year resolution not include sense? Are you d gateman of the house or d driver of the EFCC ppl because u're most definitely not a neighbor or d EFCC. And ur fellow morons have already gathered to feast on corpse and carcasses as usual.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 8:01pm
Hiploko:
Awww please. It is the very consequences that made the FG do this. No body is above laws in Nigeria. I am perversely happy that some young lives will be lost to teach sense to their generation.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 8:02pm
tomakint:
Buhari is the solution. Jonathan is the demon.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 8:03pm
ScotsReferendum:
I can't believe you posted this. Are you okay at all?. Did you even think?
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by chrisxxx(m): 8:15pm
The raiding has been concluded. We hear from them soon.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by FriendChoice(m): 8:17pm
chrisxxx:
Are you at the place?
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by najoke: 8:29pm
About time
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by ayobase: 8:31pm
OP, are you one of those reporters our comedians do talk about - observing and asking questions about 50km away from scene without photos.
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by talktimi(m): 8:33pm
I love this
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by dechriscool(m): 8:34pm
Ok
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Duru009(m): 8:34pm
It's totally in impossible... ....
|Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by limeta(f): 8:42pm
QuotaSystem:
Says quota system benefactor.
