Some men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday in Abuja, raided the home of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience.



The building is located along Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama.



It was gathered that, apart from the private security guards, no other person was within the premises when the policemen arrived.



More than 20 policemen, who came in three Hilux vans and another Toyota Hiace bus, were said to have forced themselves into the building.



They were said to have broken into the building and went away with a brown envelope.



A source, who witnessed the incident, told our correspondent that the heavily armed policemen were brief in their operation.



The source said, "Men of the Nigerian Police Force raided the home of the former First Lady, Patience, today. A reporter from one of the television stations who witnessed the event was harassed by security officers and her phone was seized.



"The operation, which took place at Igbeti Rock Street, started at about 5 pm. The policemen came in four vehicles and they also took away one hefty brown envelope. They didn't speak to us on why they came or on the contents of the envelope."

http://saharareporters.com/2017/01/04/police-raid-patience-jonathans-house-abuja







chrisxxx:

EFCC OPERATIVES RIGHT NOW TAKING SIEGE AND BREAKING INTO GEJ'S HOUSE IN ABUJA...

Details later.

When will they break into Magu and the SGF's house..?

Thank GOD finally. GEJ must visit EFCC to explain himself. This is highly commended

Adminisher:

Thank GOD finally. GEJ must visit EFCC to explain himself. This is highly commended

Thank God for what , why does Buhari want to heat up the polity in 2017 ..I pray this is a hoax

idupaul:





Thank God for what , why does Buhari want to heat up the polity in 2017 ..I pray this is a hoax

When they lynched poor people's children at Oshodi for stealing N500, the polity was not heated. Let the polity heat on this one, when it gets tired it will cool. When they lynched poor people's children at Oshodi for stealing N500, the polity was not heated. Let the polity heat on this one, when it gets tired it will cool. 40 Likes 1 Share

Buhari overstepping his bounds

More crisis about to erupt

Maybe they are set for war

I hope this is true..

Adminisher:





When they lynched poor people's children at Oshodi for stealing N500, the polity was not heated. Let the polity heat on this one, when it gets tired it will cool. you have forgotten abi misplaced your brain again... Well be ready for the consequencies.. you have forgotten abi misplaced your brain again... Well be ready for the consequencies.. 6 Likes

ScotsReferendum:

Buhari overstepping his bounds



More crisis about to erupt The same way Russia and Isreal were to attack Nigeria if Kanu is arrested. You people make too much e-noise jor. The same way Russia and Isreal were to attack Nigeria if Kanu is arrested. You people make too much e-noise jor. 24 Likes 1 Share

We need a credible source to believe this story.

Corrinthians:

The same way Russia and Isreal were to attack Nigeria if Kanu is arrested. You people make too much e-noise jor. keep shut joor!!! It had better be a joke! keep shut joor!!! It had better be a joke! 12 Likes 1 Share

Adminisher:

Thank GOD finally. GEJ must visit EFCC to explain himself. This is highly commended This is 2017 pray hard for a better way of reasoning. Buhari is a human-demon that needs deliverance don't attract curse to yourself through your demonic way of reasoning. Jonathan is not our problem now but Buhari. This is 2017 pray hard for a better way of reasoning. Buhari is a human-demon that needs deliverance don't attract curse to yourself through your demonic way of reasoning. Jonathan is not our problem now but Buhari. 34 Likes 1 Share

I would be surprised if Jonathan escapes the war on corruption in the end.



That thief deserves thorough punishment. Those agents should search well.



As long as they have a valid search warrant, they're covered.

Corrinthians:

The same way Russia and Isreal were to attack Nigeria if Kanu is arrested. You people make too much e-noise jor. what brought kanu, russia and isreal here?? what is related between the story here and isreal?? hunger is surely bad!! **spits** tufiakwa - onye aguu. what brought kanu, russia and isreal here?? what is related between the story here and isreal?? hunger is surely bad!! **spits** tufiakwa - onye aguu. 7 Likes

Did ur new year resolution not include sense? Are you d gateman of the house or d driver of the EFCC ppl because u're most definitely not a neighbor or d EFCC. And ur fellow morons have already gathered to feast on corpse and carcasses as usual. 4 Likes

Hiploko:

you have forgotten abi misplaced your brain again... Well be ready for the consequencies..

Awww please. It is the very consequences that made the FG do this. No body is above laws in Nigeria. I am perversely happy that some young lives will be lost to teach sense to their generation. Awww please. It is the very consequences that made the FG do this. No body is above laws in Nigeria. I am perversely happy that some young lives will be lost to teach sense to their generation. 2 Likes

tomakint:



This is 2017 pray hard for a better way of reasoning. Buhari is a human-demon that needs deliverance don't attract curse to yourself through your demonic way of reasoning. Jonathan is not our problem now but Buhari.

Buhari is the solution. Jonathan is the demon. Buhari is the solution. Jonathan is the demon. 9 Likes 2 Shares

ScotsReferendum:

Buhari overstepping his bounds



More crisis about to erupt

I can't believe you posted this. Are you okay at all?. Did you even think? I can't believe you posted this. Are you okay at all?. Did you even think? 3 Likes 1 Share

The raiding has been concluded. We hear from them soon.

chrisxxx:

The raiding has been concluded. We hear from them soon.

Are you at the place? Are you at the place?

