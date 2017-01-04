₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,574 members, 3,290,902 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 11:27 PM

Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja (13372 Views)

FINALLY Pictures Of Former President Goodluck Jonathan's House In Otuoke Emerges / Jonathan's House In Otuoke Where He Will Be Retiring To / See President Jonathan’s House In Otueke (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by chrisxxx(m): 7:09pm

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ou-lLW2nsE

Some men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday in Abuja, raided the home of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience.

The building is located along Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama.

It was gathered that, apart from the private security guards, no other person was within the premises when the policemen arrived.

More than 20 policemen, who came in three Hilux vans and another Toyota Hiace bus, were said to have forced themselves into the building.

They were said to have broken into the building and went away with a brown envelope.

A source, who witnessed the incident, told our correspondent that the heavily armed policemen were brief in their operation.

The source said, "Men of the Nigerian Police Force raided the home of the former First Lady, Patience, today. A reporter from one of the television stations who witnessed the event was harassed by security officers and her phone was seized.

"The operation, which took place at Igbeti Rock Street, started at about 5 pm. The policemen came in four vehicles and they also took away one hefty brown envelope. They didn't speak to us on why they came or on the contents of the envelope."

http://saharareporters.com/2017/01/04/police-raid-patience-jonathans-house-abuja


Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Acekidc4(m): 7:11pm
Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Stingman: 7:11pm
chrisxxx:
EFCC OPERATIVES RIGHT NOW TAKING SIEGE AND BREAKING INTO GEJ'S HOUSE IN ABUJA...
Details later.

When will they break into Magu and the SGF's house..?

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 7:14pm
Thank GOD finally. GEJ must visit EFCC to explain himself. This is highly commended

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by idupaul: 7:15pm
Adminisher:
Thank GOD finally. GEJ must visit EFCC to explain himself. This is highly commended

Thank God for what , why does Buhari want to heat up the polity in 2017 ..I pray this is a hoax

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by tizzdi: 7:15pm
Idgaf crew

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by 0ubenji(m): 7:19pm
Caricature of a judiciary

1 Like

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 7:21pm
idupaul:


Thank God for what , why does Buhari want to heat up the polity in 2017 ..I pray this is a hoax

When they lynched poor people's children at Oshodi for stealing N500, the polity was not heated. Let the polity heat on this one, when it gets tired it will cool.

40 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by ScotsReferendum: 7:24pm
Buhari overstepping his bounds
More crisis about to erupt

14 Likes

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Ababadada: 7:27pm
Maybe they are set for war

7 Likes

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Corrinthians(m): 7:29pm
I hope this is true.. grin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Hiploko(m): 7:30pm
Adminisher:


When they lynched poor people's children at Oshodi for stealing N500, the polity was not heated. Let the polity heat on this one, when it gets tired it will cool.
you have forgotten abi misplaced your brain again... Well be ready for the consequencies..

6 Likes

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Corrinthians(m): 7:30pm
ScotsReferendum:
Buhari overstepping his bounds

More crisis about to erupt
The same way Russia and Isreal were to attack Nigeria if Kanu is arrested. You people make too much e-noise jor. grin

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by seunmsg(m): 7:32pm
We need a credible source to believe this story.
Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Hiploko(m): 7:32pm
Corrinthians:
The same way Russia and Isreal were to attack Nigeria if Kanu is arrested. You people make too much e-noise jor. grin
keep shut joor!!! It had better be a joke!

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by tomakint: 7:35pm
Adminisher:
Thank GOD finally. GEJ must visit EFCC to explain himself. This is highly commended
This is 2017 pray hard for a better way of reasoning. Buhari is a human-demon that needs deliverance don't attract curse to yourself through your demonic way of reasoning. Jonathan is not our problem now but Buhari.

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by QuotaSystem: 7:36pm
I would be surprised if Jonathan escapes the war on corruption in the end.

That thief deserves thorough punishment. Those agents should search well.

As long as they have a valid search warrant, they're covered.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by MrDavidson: 7:41pm
Someone will just stay in his house and manufacture one silly news, just to heat up the polity. No evidence, no source, nothing! It could be coming from the same bloggers who killed Adama Barrow, in their dream land.

2 Likes

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by melodyogonna(m): 7:52pm
Corrinthians:
The same way Russia and Isreal were to attack Nigeria if Kanu is arrested. You people make too much e-noise jor. grin
what brought kanu, russia and isreal here?? what is related between the story here and isreal?? hunger is surely bad!! **spits** tufiakwa - onye aguu.

7 Likes

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Nbote(m): 7:53pm
Did ur new year resolution not include sense? Are you d gateman of the house or d driver of the EFCC ppl because u're most definitely not a neighbor or d EFCC. And ur fellow morons have already gathered to feast on corpse and carcasses as usual.

4 Likes

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 8:01pm
Hiploko:
you have forgotten abi misplaced your brain again... Well be ready for the consequencies..

Awww please. It is the very consequences that made the FG do this. No body is above laws in Nigeria. I am perversely happy that some young lives will be lost to teach sense to their generation.

2 Likes

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 8:02pm
tomakint:

This is 2017 pray hard for a better way of reasoning. Buhari is a human-demon that needs deliverance don't attract curse to yourself through your demonic way of reasoning. Jonathan is not our problem now but Buhari.

Buhari is the solution. Jonathan is the demon.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Adminisher: 8:03pm
ScotsReferendum:
Buhari overstepping his bounds

More crisis about to erupt

I can't believe you posted this. Are you okay at all?. Did you even think?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by chrisxxx(m): 8:15pm
The raiding has been concluded. We hear from them soon.
Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by FriendChoice(m): 8:17pm
chrisxxx:
The raiding has been concluded. We hear from them soon.

Are you at the place?
Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by najoke: 8:29pm
About time grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by ayobase: 8:31pm
OP, are you one of those reporters our comedians do talk about - observing and asking questions about 50km away from scene without photos.
Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by talktimi(m): 8:33pm
I love this cool

2 Likes

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by dechriscool(m): 8:34pm
Ok
Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by Duru009(m): 8:34pm
It's totally in impossible... ....

1 Like

Re: Police Raid Patience Jonathan's House In Abuja by limeta(f): 8:42pm
QuotaSystem:
I would be surprised if Jonathan escapes the war on corruption in the end.

That thief deserves thorough punishment. Those agents should search well.

As long as they have a valid search warrant, they're covered.




Says quota system benefactor.

5 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

GEJ Is Playing Politics With Amaechi – Okupe / NASS Will Not Support The Creation Of Grazing Reserves–ekweremadu / Senate Okays 8 For Ambassadorial Positions

Viewing this topic: jayjayjones, cramjones, badmrkt(m), Kekostic(m), deji68, shilz(f), Hugoboy, modestdude(m), czay(m), muyibithocfrn(m), Daveed4Jesus(m), Ruuchiinaa, bush112, Chuxserve(m), tinny898(m), uglodoh(f), ThesailorR, suteco16, JUO(m), Eazybay(m), Isoni(m), stjsd(m), QueenColeen(f), digsman200, kingsmecca(m), spenca, phemmy2, k2112, abdulrazat(m), ProfEinstein, Auntielinda(f), sexuential(m), Hanendez(m), harwe(m), dojumav, ochuski(m), McFOUR, OmaniPadmeHum and 157 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.