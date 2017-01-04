Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / National Airline To Begin Operations This Year (9783 Views)

Nigeria Commences Process To Kick-start New National Airline.. / United Airline To Stop Flights To Nigeria / Lagos-ibadan Road Begin To Wear A New Face (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, says Nigeria will have a very strong, viable national airline before the end of 2017.



Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Sirika said the project would be private sector driven, and the federal government may own only three percent of the airline.



“When we came in we were very clear on our targets and goals and what we set out to achieve, and we did say that Nigeria does need a national airline. The national airline will be one that the government will have no hand in; normally it can have three percent,” he said.



“It will be private sector-led, private sector-driven Except with the Ethiopian airline it has been proven that government doesn’t do well with this kind of venture.



"We are going to have a national carrier; it is on course and because it is a PPP thing it has to go through IC and C, and also has to follow all the due process. So it is time-consuming but I hope very soon before the end of the year we will have a very strong viable national airline.”



He said the carrier is necessary, considering the size of the market available in west and central Africa — equivalent to that of the US and Europe.



“For me, if any air line will have the capacity to deploy several aircraft with seamless operation, non disruptive, provide the service, go the long haul, take advantage and give other international airlines a run for their money, we don’t need to get involved; it is because there is none.



“The Nigerian Airways used to do all of these but in the wisdom of the then government they liberalised the sector, because of the absence of Nigeria’s capacity most of these airlines will come and leave as fast as they came in. But we are addressing all of these.



We are going to establish this national carrier and it will give good service. This is the solution because Nigeria has the market, we are 180 million, we are sitting in West Africa and in the West African market we are 450 million and Nigeria is the major player.



“If you add the Central Africa, which is the Central belt, we are 600 million people, which is equivalent to the US market and also equal to the European market.”



Nigeria’s previous national carrier was the Nigeria Airways, wholly owned by the government and founded in 1958 after the dissolution of West African Airways Corporation, but it ceased operations in 2003.



https://thenigerian.ng/national-airline-begin-operations-year/ 2 Likes

Correct!!!! Fly Air Naija. 7 Likes

good one 2 Likes

Now that's why i campaigned and Voted Buhari





National treasure being returned to the rightful owner





#Can'tWaitForNigerianAirways 18 Likes 1 Share

HtwoOw:

Now that's why i campaigned and Voted Buhari





National treasure being returned to the rightful owner





#Can'tWaitForNigerianAirways

I can guarantee you vote the right person. But we not should think the evil of the past can be corrected in a limited period of time. It's always and everywhere a work in progress. I can guarantee you vote the right person. But we not should think the evil of the past can be corrected in a limited period of time. It's always and everywhere a work in progress. 13 Likes 3 Shares

FriendChoice:





I can guarantee you vote the right person. But we not should think the evil of the past can be corrected in a limited period of time. It's always and everywhere a work in progress.

Personally i have nothing against GEJ and his mistakes, afterall he's only human, but his followers are trying to paint an image of a saint while painting Buhari as the devil , Cuban president held power for over 50 years just to make sure his country was better and the people saw it , as a matter of fact since buhari has been elected , we have been seeing the good he has in his heart for this country





However these people are always pissing me off , praising GEJ for the loads of failure , 5 Good years he didn't revive any national treasure instead he shared among friends , Refinery , Airline, Power ,e.t.c. all lay dead Personally i have nothing against GEJ and his mistakes, afterall he's only human, but his followers are trying to paint an image of a saint while painting Buhari as the devil , Cuban president held power for over 50 years just to make sure his country was better and the people saw it , as a matter of fact since buhari has been elected , we have been seeing the good he has in his heart for this countryHowever these people are always pissing me off , praising GEJ for the loads of failure , 5 Good years he didn't revive any national treasure instead he shared among friends , Refinery , Airline, Power ,e.t.c. all lay dead 21 Likes 5 Shares

HtwoOw:

Now that's why i campaigned and Voted Buhari





National treasure being returned to the rightful owner





#Can'tWaitForNigerianAirways

Same man that destroyed Nigeria Airways Same man that destroyed Nigeria Airways 2 Likes

Meh lets hope they dont run it into ground.





I pray that all their plans will crumble to the ground



They will not achieve this feat and it will be a failed project in Jesus name



Amen 1 Like





For thier pocket because really... For thier pocket because really... 6 Likes 1 Share

We are going to establish this national carrier







hmmm

Nigeria and future tenses

hope it comes to fulfilment sha 1 Like

Another new year story we are watching 2 Likes

In which month exactly? 1 Like

AfonjasMustDie:





I pray that all their plans will crumble to the ground



They will not achieve this feat and it will be a failed project in Jesus name



Amen



Same to you



Amen Same to youAmen 7 Likes 1 Share

It might be good on the pages of newspaper but i want it done before i can give credit to any govt 3 Likes

Let's hope this is successful.



There's a very large market to take advantage of.



optimistically, it won't be mismanaged as it was by past administrations.





One "prophet" predicted this, can't remember his name LOL. Maybe this is a sign to give him more money as tithe...lol

YaaaaaaaaY

if it's truly private sector driven, then chances of it succeeding is much higher. 1 Like

Bring back NEPA! 1 Like

idupaul:





Same man that destroyed Nior your mind

geria Airways

bad news for arik

Okay. Let's see how it unfolds.

acenazt:

Correct!!!! Fly Air Naija.

... because the Nigerian government has a stellar record of providing services



Can't wait to hear tales of ill-maintained aircraft, owing workers 9 months salary, ghost workers, inflated maintenance contracts, 0% on-time departures, pilot strikes, luggage handler strikes, and deadlock about ticket subsidy.



Imagine the government running a mobile company, airline, or bank as well as it has handled the power situation...



And as we all know, the best time to start a capital-intensive airline is when there is little forex, people are flying less, and fuel is costing more. Thumbs up to our leaders. SMH ... because the Nigerian government has a stellar record of providing servicesCan't wait to hear tales of ill-maintained aircraft, owing workers 9 months salary, ghost workers, inflated maintenance contracts, 0% on-time departures, pilot strikes, luggage handler strikes, and deadlock about ticket subsidy.Imagine the government running a mobile company, airline, or bank as well as it has handled the power situation...And as we all know, the best time to start a capital-intensive airline is when there is little forex, people are flying less, and fuel is costing more. Thumbs up to our leaders. SMH 2 Likes

APC and promises

HtwoOw:





Personally i have nothing against GEJ and his mistakes, afterall he's only human, but his followers are trying to paint an image of a saint while painting Buhari as the devil , Cuban president held power for over 50 years just to make sure his country was better and the people saw it , as a matter of fact since buhari has been elected , we have been seeing the good he has in his heart for this country





However these people are always pissing me off , praising GEJ for the loads of failure , 5 Good years he didn't revive any national treasure instead he shared among friends , Refinery , Airline, Power ,e.t.c. all lay dead Plz tell me one thing that is good today since PMB came to power

Can U B bold to shout Sia Baba at a petrol station? ? Plz tell me one thing that is good today since PMB came to powerCan U B bold to shout Sia Baba at a petrol station? ?

They have come again. Last week it was N5,000 naira payment to be made to less privileged youths in Nigeria, today it is national carrier to start flying in Nigeria. I am just hearing and looking. Soon, they will say that 1 dollar will start selling for 1N or fuel will start selling for N97. Meanwhile there is speculation that prices of fuel will increase. Symptoms of confusion and deception 1 Like

ephi123:

if it's truly private sector driven, then chances of it succeeding is much higher. What happened to Virgin Nigeria What happened to Virgin Nigeria

AfonjasMustDie:





I pray that all their plans will crumble to the ground



They will not achieve this feat and it will be a failed project in Jesus name



Amen

Your problem is not just that you're foolish, it is the fact that you're zealous with your foolishness.



Instead of you to pray that things would get better so your parents can take you to a psychiatric hospital, you're here disgracing your lineage. Your problem is not just that you're foolish, it is the fact that you're zealous with your foolishness.Instead of you to pray that things would get better so your parents can take you to a psychiatric hospital, you're here disgracing your lineage. 10 Likes 2 Shares

AfonjasMustDie:





I pray that all their [b]your plans will crumble to the ground



They You [/b]will not achieve this [b]your feat and it you [/b]will be a failed project in Jesus name



Amen

However Jesus is no JUJU to answer evil prayers However Jesus is no JUJU to answer evil prayers 2 Likes

Anyone that expects a Man that inherited a Nigeria Airways with 30 new aircraft in 1984 and left barely four Aircrafts 22 months later with 1000 job losses to successfully raise an airline from scratch must be on some good skunk