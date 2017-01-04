₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by FriendChoice(m): 7:58pm
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by acenazt: 8:01pm
Correct!!!! Fly Air Naija.
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by alizma: 8:10pm
good one
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by HtwoOw: 8:21pm
Now that's why i campaigned and Voted Buhari
National treasure being returned to the rightful owner
#Can'tWaitForNigerianAirways
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by FriendChoice(m): 8:34pm
HtwoOw:
I can guarantee you vote the right person. But we not should think the evil of the past can be corrected in a limited period of time. It's always and everywhere a work in progress.
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by HtwoOw: 8:42pm
FriendChoice:
Personally i have nothing against GEJ and his mistakes, afterall he's only human, but his followers are trying to paint an image of a saint while painting Buhari as the devil , Cuban president held power for over 50 years just to make sure his country was better and the people saw it , as a matter of fact since buhari has been elected , we have been seeing the good he has in his heart for this country
However these people are always pissing me off , praising GEJ for the loads of failure , 5 Good years he didn't revive any national treasure instead he shared among friends , Refinery , Airline, Power ,e.t.c. all lay dead
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by idupaul: 8:46pm
HtwoOw:
Same man that destroyed Nigeria Airways
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Blue3k(m): 8:48pm
Meh lets hope they dont run it into ground.
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by AfonjasMustDie(m): 8:58pm
I pray that all their plans will crumble to the ground
They will not achieve this feat and it will be a failed project in Jesus name
Amen
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Inkredible(m): 8:58pm
For thier pocket because really...
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by yomibelle(f): 8:59pm
We are going to establish this national carrier
hmmm
Nigeria and future tenses
hope it comes to fulfilment sha
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by ojun50: 9:01pm
Another new year story we are watching
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by idu1(m): 9:03pm
In which month exactly?
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by checkolatunji: 9:03pm
AfonjasMustDie:
Same to you
Amen
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Oma307: 9:05pm
It might be good on the pages of newspaper but i want it done before i can give credit to any govt
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by soletar: 9:05pm
Let's hope this is successful.
There's a very large market to take advantage of.
optimistically, it won't be mismanaged as it was by past administrations.
One "prophet" predicted this, can't remember his name LOL. Maybe this is a sign to give him more money as tithe...lol
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by yomalex(m): 9:05pm
YaaaaaaaaY
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by ephi123(f): 9:05pm
if it's truly private sector driven, then chances of it succeeding is much higher.
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by abumeinben(m): 9:05pm
Bring back NEPA!
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Jaguntemmy: 9:07pm
idupaul:
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by martineverest(m): 9:08pm
bad news for arik
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by dfrost: 9:09pm
Okay. Let's see how it unfolds.
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by nextstep(m): 9:10pm
acenazt:
... because the Nigerian government has a stellar record of providing services
Can't wait to hear tales of ill-maintained aircraft, owing workers 9 months salary, ghost workers, inflated maintenance contracts, 0% on-time departures, pilot strikes, luggage handler strikes, and deadlock about ticket subsidy.
Imagine the government running a mobile company, airline, or bank as well as it has handled the power situation...
And as we all know, the best time to start a capital-intensive airline is when there is little forex, people are flying less, and fuel is costing more. Thumbs up to our leaders. SMH
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Moneyyy: 9:10pm
APC and promises
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by erico2k2(m): 9:11pm
HtwoOw:Plz tell me one thing that is good today since PMB came to power
Can U B bold to shout Sia Baba at a petrol station? ?
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by jinxet2000: 9:11pm
They have come again. Last week it was N5,000 naira payment to be made to less privileged youths in Nigeria, today it is national carrier to start flying in Nigeria. I am just hearing and looking. Soon, they will say that 1 dollar will start selling for 1N or fuel will start selling for N97. Meanwhile there is speculation that prices of fuel will increase. Symptoms of confusion and deception
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by erico2k2(m): 9:12pm
ephi123:What happened to Virgin Nigeria
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by MrMcJay(m): 9:13pm
AfonjasMustDie:
Your problem is not just that you're foolish, it is the fact that you're zealous with your foolishness.
Instead of you to pray that things would get better so your parents can take you to a psychiatric hospital, you're here disgracing your lineage.
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by iukpe: 9:13pm
AfonjasMustDie:
However Jesus is no JUJU to answer evil prayers
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by idupaul: 9:13pm
Anyone that expects a Man that inherited a Nigeria Airways with 30 new aircraft in 1984 and left barely four Aircrafts 22 months later with 1000 job losses to successfully raise an airline from scratch must be on some good skunk
|Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by LOSKYXANDER: 9:14pm
The type of airline where politician fly for free? like say free ticket na their birth right
