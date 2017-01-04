₦airaland Forum

National Airline To Begin Operations This Year

National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by FriendChoice(m): 7:58pm

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, says Nigeria will have a very strong, viable national airline before the end of 2017.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Sirika said the project would be private sector driven, and the federal government may own only three percent of the airline.

“When we came in we were very clear on our targets and goals and what we set out to achieve, and we did say that Nigeria does need a national airline. The national airline will be one that the government will have no hand in; normally it can have three percent,” he said.

“It will be private sector-led, private sector-driven Except with the Ethiopian airline it has been proven that government doesn’t do well with this kind of venture.

"We are going to have a national carrier; it is on course and because it is a PPP thing it has to go through IC and C, and also has to follow all the due process. So it is time-consuming but I hope very soon before the end of the year we will have a very strong viable national airline.”

He said the carrier is necessary, considering the size of the market available in west and central Africa — equivalent to that of the US and Europe.

“For me, if any air line will have the capacity to deploy several aircraft with seamless operation, non disruptive, provide the service, go the long haul, take advantage and give other international airlines a run for their money, we don’t need to get involved; it is because there is none.

“The Nigerian Airways used to do all of these but in the wisdom of the then government they liberalised the sector, because of the absence of Nigeria’s capacity most of these airlines will come and leave as fast as they came in. But we are addressing all of these.

We are going to establish this national carrier and it will give good service. This is the solution because Nigeria has the market, we are 180 million, we are sitting in West Africa and in the West African market we are 450 million and Nigeria is the major player.

“If you add the Central Africa, which is the Central belt, we are 600 million people, which is equivalent to the US market and also equal to the European market.”

Nigeria’s previous national carrier was the Nigeria Airways, wholly owned by the government and founded in 1958 after the dissolution of West African Airways Corporation, but it ceased operations in 2003.


https://thenigerian.ng/national-airline-begin-operations-year/

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by acenazt: 8:01pm
Correct!!!! Fly Air Naija.

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by alizma: 8:10pm
good one

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by HtwoOw: 8:21pm
Now that's why i campaigned and Voted Buhari


National treasure being returned to the rightful owner


#Can'tWaitForNigerianAirways

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by FriendChoice(m): 8:34pm
HtwoOw:
Now that's why i campaigned and Voted Buhari


National treasure being returned to the rightful owner


#Can'tWaitForNigerianAirways

I can guarantee you vote the right person. But we not should think the evil of the past can be corrected in a limited period of time. It's always and everywhere a work in progress.

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by HtwoOw: 8:42pm
FriendChoice:


I can guarantee you vote the right person. But we not should think the evil of the past can be corrected in a limited period of time. It's always and everywhere a work in progress.

Personally i have nothing against GEJ and his mistakes, afterall he's only human, but his followers are trying to paint an image of a saint while painting Buhari as the devil , Cuban president held power for over 50 years just to make sure his country was better and the people saw it , as a matter of fact since buhari has been elected , we have been seeing the good he has in his heart for this country


However these people are always pissing me off , praising GEJ for the loads of failure , 5 Good years he didn't revive any national treasure instead he shared among friends , Refinery , Airline, Power ,e.t.c. all lay dead

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by idupaul: 8:46pm
HtwoOw:
Now that's why i campaigned and Voted Buhari


National treasure being returned to the rightful owner


#Can'tWaitForNigerianAirways

Same man that destroyed Nigeria Airways

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Blue3k(m): 8:48pm
Meh lets hope they dont run it into ground.
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by AfonjasMustDie(m): 8:58pm


I pray that all their plans will crumble to the ground

They will not achieve this feat and it will be a failed project in Jesus name

Amen

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Inkredible(m): 8:58pm
undecided

For thier pocket because really...

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by yomibelle(f): 8:59pm
We are going to establish this national carrier



hmmm
Nigeria and future tenses
hope it comes to fulfilment sha

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by ojun50: 9:01pm
Another new year story we are watching

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by idu1(m): 9:03pm
In which month exactly?

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by checkolatunji: 9:03pm
AfonjasMustDie:


I pray that all their plans will crumble to the ground

They will not achieve this feat and it will be a failed project in Jesus name

Amen


Same to you

Amen

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Oma307: 9:05pm
It might be good on the pages of newspaper but i want it done before i can give credit to any govt

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by soletar: 9:05pm
Let's hope this is successful.

There's a very large market to take advantage of.

optimistically, it won't be mismanaged as it was by past administrations.


One "prophet" predicted this, can't remember his name LOL. Maybe this is a sign to give him more money as tithe...lol
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by yomalex(m): 9:05pm
YaaaaaaaaY
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by ephi123(f): 9:05pm
if it's truly private sector driven, then chances of it succeeding is much higher.

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by abumeinben(m): 9:05pm
Bring back NEPA!

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Jaguntemmy: 9:07pm
idupaul:


Same man that destroyed Nior your mind
geria Airways
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by martineverest(m): 9:08pm
bad news for arik
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by dfrost: 9:09pm
Okay. Let's see how it unfolds.
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by nextstep(m): 9:10pm
acenazt:
Correct!!!! Fly Air Naija.

... because the Nigerian government has a stellar record of providing services tongue

Can't wait to hear tales of ill-maintained aircraft, owing workers 9 months salary, ghost workers, inflated maintenance contracts, 0% on-time departures, pilot strikes, luggage handler strikes, and deadlock about ticket subsidy.

Imagine the government running a mobile company, airline, or bank as well as it has handled the power situation...

And as we all know, the best time to start a capital-intensive airline is when there is little forex, people are flying less, and fuel is costing more. Thumbs up to our leaders. SMH

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by Moneyyy: 9:10pm
APC and promises
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by erico2k2(m): 9:11pm
HtwoOw:


Personally i have nothing against GEJ and his mistakes, afterall he's only human, but his followers are trying to paint an image of a saint while painting Buhari as the devil , Cuban president held power for over 50 years just to make sure his country was better and the people saw it , as a matter of fact since buhari has been elected , we have been seeing the good he has in his heart for this country


However these people are always pissing me off , praising GEJ for the loads of failure , 5 Good years he didn't revive any national treasure instead he shared among friends , Refinery , Airline, Power ,e.t.c. all lay dead
Plz tell me one thing that is good today since PMB came to power
Can U B bold to shout Sia Baba at a petrol station? ?
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by jinxet2000: 9:11pm
They have come again. Last week it was N5,000 naira payment to be made to less privileged youths in Nigeria, today it is national carrier to start flying in Nigeria. I am just hearing and looking. Soon, they will say that 1 dollar will start selling for 1N or fuel will start selling for N97. Meanwhile there is speculation that prices of fuel will increase. Symptoms of confusion and deception

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by erico2k2(m): 9:12pm
ephi123:
if it's truly private sector driven, then chances of it succeeding is much higher.
What happened to Virgin Nigeria
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by MrMcJay(m): 9:13pm
AfonjasMustDie:


I pray that all their plans will crumble to the ground

They will not achieve this feat and it will be a failed project in Jesus name

Amen

Your problem is not just that you're foolish, it is the fact that you're zealous with your foolishness.

Instead of you to pray that things would get better so your parents can take you to a psychiatric hospital, you're here disgracing your lineage.

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by iukpe: 9:13pm
AfonjasMustDie:


I pray that all their [b]your plans will crumble to the ground

TheyYou [/b]will not achieve this [b]your feat and it you [/b]will be a failed project in Jesus name

Amen

However Jesus is no JUJU to answer evil prayers

Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by idupaul: 9:13pm
Anyone that expects a Man that inherited a Nigeria Airways with 30 new aircraft in 1984 and left barely four Aircrafts 22 months later with 1000 job losses to successfully raise an airline from scratch must be on some good skunk
Re: National Airline To Begin Operations This Year by LOSKYXANDER: 9:14pm
The type of airline where politician fly for free? like say free ticket na their birth right

